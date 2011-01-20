Im all for whatever works best for the long-term benefit of a country and its people as a whole, but Ill be honest and say that Im not particularly well-versed on nationalisation or the Clause IV discussion, so if anyone could assist me on this - would a nationalisations effectiveness depend on how it is managed? So as an example, we have a health service which a Labour government may (apologies for being vague) invest in and a Conservative government may cut to the bone, but the main point is they could take two very different approaches to managing it and that introduces issues.
The problems leaving the EU is a good example of how clause 4 won't work in todays economy.
Corbyn argued the EU stops us from nationalizing the railways. I view this similar to Boris Johnsons Bendy Banana argument, it was boll.. he might as well have been arguing the EU stops us from having a Nationalised health service. I do wonder why he made this argument for as long as I can remember, he did concede the argument when finally cornered and switched it to the EU could stop us if they chose too so he opposes it on principle. boll. again.
The EU +the world have no problem with us nationalizing anything as long as this doesn't create unfair trade. what I mean by that is our NHS is subsidized but those subsidies don't get used to produce goods to be sold in Europe etc cheaply thereby undercutting European companies who receive no long term government subsidise. it's complicated as the EU will allow state aid etc for industries/companies in the short term especially in deprived areas under certain conditions but this can't be a national policy.
I found it annoying when pro leave supporters who hammered Corbyn for his left wing state aid arguments suddenly saw no problem over Johnsons Torys arguing the same. how the EU are bast.. theres nothing wrong with our government subsidizing companies if they want too.
The point is the world will react with sanctions if your government keep subsidizing companies to produce goods cheaply when you export those goods into their country, they will not be able to compete unless they also subsidize their companies, that's just one side of the problem.
The Torys approach to the NHS is not only crazy it's incompetent, their approach actually costs the country far more while making the service far less efficient. these incompetent decisions have affected many areas of our health service and the services that take the weight off the NHS by providing care for the vulnerable.