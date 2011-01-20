Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 731690 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21560 on: Yesterday at 01:12:24 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:47:29 pm
If the old clause 4 supporters like Corbyn are confident the country wants nationalisation then why don't they just come out and say it. they won't because they know the public are terrified. it's always portrayed as State Aid. ive only heard one Labour MP argue for the implementation of clause 4 over the last 20yrs or so, Dennis Skinner when he said.
"I love Jeremy Corbyn, if I had my way I would nationalize something every week"
Any Corbyn fan who defends him by arguing he is decent principled man who has been smeared by MSM etc should look at the Tony Benn era. Corbyn played a big part in promoting Benn even before he became a MP in 1983, it's pretty much accepted that Benn was Corbyns mentor.


Clause 4 is more than just the odd nationalisation however. Clause 4 demands that all industry is owned by the state and controlled by the producers. This was sort of boiled down in the late 1970s to the Bennite formula of 'Nationalisation of the top 200 companies.'

So the obvious question to ask of anyone still singing the praises of Clause 4 is this. Do you still wish to nationalise the economy (or at the very least the top 200 companies in Britain)? And if not, what do you mean by socialism?

It's extremely rare for any Bennite/Corbynite/Castroite etc to have the courage to answer that question these days. It's much easier for them to bellyache about something vague called 'neoliberalism'.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21561 on: Yesterday at 01:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:12:24 pm
Clause 4 is more than just the odd nationalisation however. Clause 4 demands that all industry is owned by the state and controlled by the producers. This was sort of boiled down in the late 1970s to the Bennite formula of 'Nationalisation of the top 200 companies.'

So the obvious question to ask of anyone still singing the praises of Clause 4 is this. Do you still wish to nationalise the economy (or at the very least the top 200 companies in Britain)? And if not, what do you mean by socialism?

It's extremely rare for any Bennite/Corbynite/Castroite etc to have the courage to answer that question these days. It's much easier for them to bellyache about something vague called 'neoliberalism'.
If you take clause 4 to mean the current one, then its pretty much for the many, not the few.

Which would be well received by most (which is why Blair put it there).

But my point really was to Johnno.  It depends how you define socialism.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21562 on: Yesterday at 01:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:12:24 pm
Clause 4 is more than just the odd nationalisation however. Clause 4 demands that all industry is owned by the state and controlled by the producers. This was sort of boiled down in the late 1970s to the Bennite formula of 'Nationalisation of the top 200 companies.'

So the obvious question to ask of anyone still singing the praises of Clause 4 is this. Do you still wish to nationalise the economy (or at the very least the top 200 companies in Britain)? And if not, what do you mean by socialism?

It's extremely rare for any Bennite/Corbynite/Castroite etc to have the courage to answer that question these days. It's much easier for them to bellyache about something vague called 'neoliberalism'.
Yeah. I don't think anyone on here is against our government funded NHS.am totally in favour of all services being Nationalised. Electric .Gas, Water etc being in private hands has been a disaster, it's the companies that produce goods for trade where the real problems arise and they bring many serious problems including your point on how it fits in with todays economy.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21563 on: Yesterday at 01:30:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:22:09 pm
If you take clause 4 to mean the current one, then its pretty much for the many, not the few.

Which would be well received by most (which is why Blair put it there).

But my point really was to Johnno.  It depends how you define socialism.

I believe in the vaguer ideals of socialism, with those who can doing so that those who can't won't suffer.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21564 on: Yesterday at 01:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:12:24 pm
So the obvious question to ask of anyone still singing the praises of Clause 4 is this. Do you still wish to nationalise the economy (or at the very least the top 200 companies in Britain)? And if not, what do you mean by socialism?

Im all for whatever works best for the long-term benefit of a country and its people as a whole, but Ill be honest and say that Im not particularly well-versed on nationalisation or the Clause IV discussion, so if anyone could assist me on this - would a nationalisations effectiveness depend on how it is managed? So as an example, we have a health service which a Labour government may (apologies for being vague) invest in and a Conservative government may cut to the bone, but the main point is they could take two very different approaches to managing it and that introduces issues.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21565 on: Yesterday at 01:58:27 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 01:54:16 pm
Im all for whatever works best for the long-term benefit of a country and its people as a whole, but Ill be honest and say that Im not particularly well-versed on nationalisation or the Clause IV discussion, so if anyone could assist me on this - would a nationalisations effectiveness depend on how it is managed? So as an example, we have a health service which a Labour government may (apologies for being vague) invest in and a Conservative government may cut to the bone, but the main point is they could take two very different approaches to managing it and that introduces issues.
Yes, I think thats where Im at too.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21566 on: Yesterday at 02:31:02 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 01:54:16 pm
Im all for whatever works best for the long-term benefit of a country and its people as a whole, but Ill be honest and say that Im not particularly well-versed on nationalisation or the Clause IV discussion, so if anyone could assist me on this - would a nationalisations effectiveness depend on how it is managed? So as an example, we have a health service which a Labour government may (apologies for being vague) invest in and a Conservative government may cut to the bone, but the main point is they could take two very different approaches to managing it and that introduces issues.
The problems leaving the EU is a good example of how clause 4 won't work in todays economy.
Corbyn argued the EU stops us from nationalizing the railways. I view this similar to Boris Johnsons Bendy Banana argument, it was boll.. he might as well have been arguing the EU stops us from having a Nationalised health service. I do wonder why he made this argument for as long as I can remember, he did concede the argument when finally cornered and switched it to the EU could stop us if they chose too so he opposes it on principle. boll. again.
The EU +the world have no problem with us nationalizing anything as long as this doesn't create unfair trade. what I mean by that is our NHS is subsidized but those subsidies don't get used to produce goods to be sold in Europe etc cheaply thereby undercutting European companies who receive no long term government subsidise. it's complicated as the EU will allow state aid etc for industries/companies in the short term especially in deprived areas under certain conditions but this can't be a national policy.
I found it annoying when pro leave supporters who hammered Corbyn for his left wing state aid arguments suddenly saw no problem over Johnsons Torys arguing the same. how the EU are bast.. theres nothing wrong with our government subsidizing companies if they want too.  :no
The point is the world will react with sanctions if your government keep subsidizing companies to produce goods cheaply when you export those goods into their country, they will not be able to compete unless they also subsidize their companies, that's just one side of the problem.
The Torys approach to the NHS is not only crazy it's incompetent, their approach actually costs the country far more while making the service far less efficient. these incompetent decisions have affected many areas of our health service and the services that take the weight off the NHS by providing care for the vulnerable.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21567 on: Yesterday at 06:12:12 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:39:09 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/aug/22/dominic-raab-persuaded-pm-he-could-stay-on-holiday-in-afghanistan-crisis

Aside from the central gist of the above story, the final paragraph highlights Johnson's view of Trump.  'According to the Sunday Times, citing anonymous Downing Street sources, Johnson had been critical to aides about the US president, Joe Biden, and had said, only half-jokingly, that the UK would have been better off if Donald Trump had won last years election'.

'

Apropos of which, I liked this from Marina Hydes excoriating Guardian piece on Raab recently:

 ...Just as it seemed there could be no prime minister worse than David Cameron till Theresa May came along, so it eventually seemed there could be no one worse than May until the present incumbent rocked up. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson vacated the Foreign Office leaving a distinct impression that no one could be a more useless and lazy foreign secretary than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson  yet that assumption has now itself fallen. The emerging trend is that the only way is down.

Shes got a wonderful array of scathing put downs.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21568 on: Yesterday at 08:10:53 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:47:29 pm
If the old clause 4 supporters like Corbyn are confident the country wants nationalisation then why don't they just come out and say it. they won't because they know the public are terrified. it's always portrayed as State Aid. ive only heard one Labour MP argue for the implementation of clause 4 over the last 20yrs or so, Dennis Skinner when he said.
"I love Jeremy Corbyn, if I had my way I would nationalize something every week"
Any Corbyn fan who defends him by arguing he is decent principled man who has been smeared by MSM etc should look at the Tony Benn era. Corbyn played a big part in promoting Benn even before he became a MP in 1983, it's pretty much accepted that Benn was Corbyns mentor.


What precisely do you want me to look at from what you term the Tony Benn era? I'd be happy to meet your request if you indicated a good enough reason. Looking at JC's time in Parliament 1983 to now he's been in that place for nearly 38 years. He must have been doing something right for the voters of Islington North.

First a little about Tony Benn's family background. Tony was first elected to parliament in November 1950, succeeding Stafford Cripps as MP for Bristol South East. During the war years, his father had been elevated to the Lords as Lord Stansgate by Churchill, and so Tony's elder brother Michael who was next in line to succeed to his father's title upon his father's death. But Michael was killed on active service with the RAF towards the end of the war so the title automatically passed to him upon the death of his father. So the first issue for him arose when his father died in 1960. Like it or not, he automatically had the title conferred on him although he didn't want it at that time there was no mechanism to avoid it and he was automatically disbarred from the Commons and a by-election for the Bristol seat was called. The electors expressed their wishes by re-electing him to that seat even though he had been disqualified under the law!! The Tory runner-up Malcolm St Clair, was appointed to the seat although he himself was heir-apparent to a peerage!! What a crock eh? For 2 years Tony campaigned against the existing law and the Tory government had to amend the law because they had a good number of THEIR MP's in the same boat! On the 31 July 1963, Tony became the first peer to renounce his title. His successor - to his great credit - respected the will of the electors by accepting the office of Steward of the Manor of Northstead so disqualifying him from sitting in the Commons. The next month August 1963 at the by-election, Tony took back his old seat by a wide margin. He was appointed Postmaster General (my old boss in fact) in Harold Wilson's Government of 1964.

I'll stop here and bounce the ball back to you. So now waiting for you to point me towards that which you think significant in his "era".
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21569 on: Yesterday at 09:14:29 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:39:09 pm
Johnson had been critical to aides about the US president, Joe Biden, and had said, only half-jokingly, that the UK would have been better off if Donald Trump had won last years election'.


That's not really news, is it? It was heavily reported on at the time that Johnson lost the nerve to directly confront the EU over NI once the US election results were in. Biden is proud of his Irish roots (which presumably makes him wary of the "Little English" mindset in general), and Johnson's government is threatening to swing a wrecking ball through the GFA.

Having a Russian stooge in the White House would be ideal for a Brexit-led government that have also been working part-time in Russia's interest in disrupting the strength of the EU.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21570 on: Yesterday at 09:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:14:29 pm
That's not really news, is it? It was heavily reported on at the time that Johnson lost the nerve to directly confront the EU over NI once the US election results were in. Biden is proud of his Irish roots (which presumably makes him wary of the "Little English" mindset in general), and Johnson's government is threatening to swing a wrecking ball through the GFA.

Having a Russian stooge in the White House would be ideal for a Brexit-led government that have also been working part-time in Russia's interest in disrupting the strength of the EU.



This a brilliant piece of emotion-free analysis in todays Grauniad from Rawnsley, focussing on a number of the issues intertwined in the Afghanistan withdrawal, but also the special relationship and the medium to long term ramifications of Brexit and potential for an even more emboldened China and Kremlin.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/22/boris-johnson-global-britain-exposed-impotent-friendless-afghanistan?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21571 on: Yesterday at 10:05:38 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 08:10:53 pm
What precisely do you want me to look at from what you term the Tony Benn era? I'd be happy to meet your request if you indicated a good enough reason. Looking at JC's time in Parliament 1983 to now he's been in that place for nearly 38 years. He must have been doing something right for the voters of Islington North.

First a little about Tony Benn's family background. Tony was first elected to parliament in November 1950, succeeding Stafford Cripps as MP for Bristol South East. During the war years, his father had been elevated to the Lords as Lord Stansgate by Churchill, and so Tony's elder brother Michael who was next in line to succeed to his father's title upon his father's death. But Michael was killed on active service with the RAF towards the end of the war so the title automatically passed to him upon the death of his father. So the first issue for him arose when his father died in 1960. Like it or not, he automatically had the title conferred on him although he didn't want it at that time there was no mechanism to avoid it and he was automatically disbarred from the Commons and a by-election for the Bristol seat was called. The electors expressed their wishes by re-electing him to that seat even though he had been disqualified under the law!! The Tory runner-up Malcolm St Clair, was appointed to the seat although he himself was heir-apparent to a peerage!! What a crock eh? For 2 years Tony campaigned against the existing law and the Tory government had to amend the law because they had a good number of THEIR MP's in the same boat! On the 31 July 1963, Tony became the first peer to renounce his title. His successor - to his great credit - respected the will of the electors by accepting the office of Steward of the Manor of Northstead so disqualifying him from sitting in the Commons. The next month August 1963 at the by-election, Tony took back his old seat by a wide margin. He was appointed Postmaster General (my old boss in fact) in Harold Wilson's Government of 1964.

I'll stop here and bounce the ball back to you. So now waiting for you to point me towards that which you think significant in his "era".
Ive never disputed any arguments over Corbyn being a very popular constituency MP. he has used his position as a MP to bump a known IRA terrorist up the housing ladder at the expense of his constituents but that's small fry.

Everything that happened during Corbyns term as leader has happened before, it happened during the Tony Benn era when he challenged the party for change and leadership. Benn was also portrayed as a decent principled man who only wanted to make the leadership accountable and give the people a say, the rise in Anti-semitism. the Trot take overs of local CLPs, the nasty meetings were nothing to do with Benn of course, he was a decent principled man above all that sort of thing as if he didn't know exactly what was going on, Corbyn was sat in the background supporting Benn during this period in the early 80s. fast forward to 2015 and history repeats itself with Corbyn. yet we hear people arguing how come this only started when Corbyn became leader as some sort of defence, it didn't just start when Corbyn came along, it repeated itself when Corbyn came along once more.
Plenty of articles out their. I will try and dig some out but they are by MPs like Ian Austin who left the party because of Corbyn and the rise in Anti Semitism.
The BBC made a 4 x 1hr part series on the Labour party back in 1995.  the documentry takes no sides, it allows MPs and politicians from all sides to make their arguments, the documentary allows MPs and politicians to give their own view on what happened during the 70s and 80s. take what ever you want from the 4 part series but what can't be denied is many left wing MPs were sickened by what had happened, they felt they had let millions of desperate poor people to the mercy of Thatchers policys, they became more realistic on politics. some however still remain dreamers, supporting policys the people of this country will never vote for, who pays the price, all of us especially the low paid, the vulnerable, the low paid.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIgiV8yn3xU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ITCj38dLgk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DBqwerqCOs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1LTIe2YfMc

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21572 on: Yesterday at 10:13:44 pm »
I feel like this is yesterdays argument (and then some).

Forwards not backwards.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21573 on: Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:13:44 pm
I feel like this is yesterdays argument (and then some).

Forwards not backwards.

It's relevant for as long as the argument that Labour government and Tory government are the same is current. The point that was made, that I'd drawn from, was that cynicism is fashionable and looks clever, and allows the cynic to appear wise whilst actually not engaging. The original posters of this point meant the right, meaning Brexiteers and people like them. I pointed out that this wasn't exclusive to the right. I further detailed that the common theme is to paint in broad brushes of ideology that allows them to ignore evidence and experts. Yes, Brexiteers are exactly this. But it's not just Brexiteers who are exactly this.

We can't all engage with current affairs in the detail that we ought to. But we should once more trust in experts and their summaries of the relevant evidence. We shouldn't use democratic mechanics to override those whom we should be listening to. Pluralistic democracy is good for guarding against tyranny. But as we currently use it, it's useless for proving wisdom.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21574 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm »
If any of you moaning about the Socialist while claiming to be of 'The Left 'dont want to nationalise the Gas, Water, Electricity, Rail, Telecoms, Steel and anything else that is vital to the nations security then feel free to tell us why your Thatcherite policies are any better. We've had 40 years of Thatcherite policies and look where it's got us.   
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21575 on: Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm
It's relevant for as long as the argument that Labour government and Tory government are the same is current. The point that was made, that I'd drawn from, was that cynicism is fashionable and looks clever, and allows the cynic to appear wise whilst actually not engaging. The original posters of this point meant the right, meaning Brexiteers and people like them. I pointed out that this wasn't exclusive to the right. I further detailed that the common theme is to paint in broad brushes of ideology that allows them to ignore evidence and experts. Yes, Brexiteers are exactly this. But it's not just Brexiteers who are exactly this.

We can't all engage with current affairs in the detail that we ought to. But we should once more trust in experts and their summaries of the relevant evidence. We shouldn't use democratic mechanics to override those whom we should be listening to. Pluralistic democracy is good for guarding against tyranny. But as we currently use it, it's useless for proving wisdom.

And right on cue, your central point is beautifully made for you😂
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21576 on: Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:13:44 pm
I feel like this is yesterdays argument (and then some).

Forwards not backwards.
Yesterdays arguments are being repeated, the Labour party today is in a critical period and sadly I think the left are wining over many people who may well refuse to vote Labour until a proper socialist runs the party. they will not win over the public though, only enough to loose many more elections.
 I was pointing out what happened when those arguments were made in the 80s and how we should learn from the period.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21577 on: Yesterday at 11:15:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm
Yesterdays arguments are being repeated, the Labour party today is in a critical period and sadly I think the left are wining over many people who may well refuse to vote Labour until a proper socialist runs the party. they will not win over the public though, only enough to loose many more elections.
 I was pointing out what happened when those arguments were made in the 80s and how we should learn from the period.

Perhaps you should have written proper socialist like this?😉
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21578 on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm
If any of you moaning about the Socialist while claiming to be of 'The Left 'dont want to nationalise the Gas, Water, Electricity, Rail, Telecoms, Steel and anything else that is vital to the nations security then feel free to tell us why your Thatcherite policies are any better. We've had 40 years of Thatcherite policies and look where it's got us.   

These of course are the industries that were once nationalised (or municipalised) by previous Labour administrations. Is this what you mean by 'socialism'? The good old 'mixed economy' of Attlee, Wilson and Callaghan? Add in coal and you've got a full house.

It's hardly the stuff of Bennite dreams though is it? And it certainly isn't Clause 4. 
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21579 on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm
If any of you moaning about the Socialist while claiming to be of 'The Left 'dont want to nationalise the Gas, Water, Electricity, Rail, Telecoms, Steel and anything else that is vital to the nations security then feel free to tell us why your Thatcherite policies are any better. We've had 40 years of Thatcherite policies and look where it's got us.   

Personally I think the idea that anything short of renationalisation of everything constitutes 'Thatcherism' seems pretty insane. For me also privatisation is way down on the list of reasons why we are where we are.

As somebody without 'skin in the game' it just feels like you're spoiling for a slanging match to be honest. I don't see how it gets us anywhere.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21580 on: Today at 03:37:55 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:56:54 pm
This a brilliant piece of emotion-free analysis in todays Grauniad from Rawnsley, focussing on a number of the issues intertwined in the Afghanistan withdrawal, but also the special relationship and the medium to long term ramifications of Brexit and potential for an even more emboldened China and Kremlin.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/22/boris-johnson-global-britain-exposed-impotent-friendless-afghanistan?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


Couldn't agree more with this ice-cold analysis of a disaster many many years in the making.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21581 on: Today at 04:04:01 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm
Personally I think the idea that anything short of renationalisation of everything constitutes 'Thatcherism' seems pretty insane. For me also privatisation is way down on the list of reasons why we are where we are.

As somebody without 'skin in the game' it just feels like you're spoiling for a slanging match to be honest. I don't see how it gets us anywhere.

I don't think anyone is spoiling for a slanging match Sammy. The dumbing down of very real and divisive societal issues into a mere tit for tat exchange of diametrically opposing viewpoints avoids the fractured core issues in our country (and there are a great many!) and does no-one any good.

Couldn't sleep much tonight and am catching up on the thread - but 03.50 in the middle of the night ain't the best time to be looking to conjure up ANY clear-thinking! When I've re-calibrated and joined the "normal" human race later today, I hope I can identify a clearer, more cogent "vehicle" for expressing what I believe to be so very sick in our country. After the fashion of MacArthur prophesying in 1942, "I shall return".
