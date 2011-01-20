It seems to be a winning formula. We, the public, are partly to blame I suppose. Having a while ago decided that all politicians were corrupt and venal we no longer get exercised by the ones who are. Apparently it's a sign of naivety to expect politicians to do the right thing. The result is a general cynicism that liberates people like Johnson and Raab to do whatever the hell they like.
Am sure I read something a few years back about Trump and Johnson having the same mentor decades ago, how he taught both of them this attitude. never been able to find the article.
It is a wining formula. lets be honest (am speaking for myself here
)we've seen these Tory ministers cock up badly many times over the last few yrs alone. we've read many articles covering their corrupt deals. can any of us remember it all clearly, I can't but I can remember IDS resigning vividly.
It also has a knock on effect on competency, nobody would appoint the likes of Didi Harding into a responsible position, she wasn't appointed for her skills, the same must apply to other government appointed officials like Lord Frost, here's a nice job, it's yours on one condition, never criticize this government for it's incompetency or it's corruption.
In my experience ive found the all as bad as each other opinion is something people have held all their lives, they reel out as their contribution to a political conversation. I always viewed it as a old fashioned view but looks like am wrong. many still believe it today.
"That Johnsons corrupt Joe"
"You right there John, they are all corrupt John, the lot of them"
"Your right Joe. the lot of them are bent"
Change corrupt with incompetent or all in it for themselves when applicable.