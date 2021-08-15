I'm not so sure. I definitely don't remember him resigning. And I know that's not saying much as I have a shocking memory , but I do have a photo me with him when he was on the campaign trail, so that might mean I'd remember it.

I do remember Chris 'no boats' grayling, the PPE fiasco, numerous losses in the commons on Brexit votes. Admittedly I can't remember who failed at what. But it is a large list of utter incompetence. And I say this as a classic fence sitter who's willing to give the benefit of the doubt in a lot of cases.

Also I don't think all politicians are corrupt or useless. It just seems to be the ones that rise to the top. Lots of 'lower league' ones seem generally keen to improve the lives of their constituents. Even tory ones, it's that their way of improving for their constituents often seems wrong to more socially minded people.

I think when people retort "yeah, but they're all corrupt, so.." , we should have example of politicians that are doing good (though I'm fucked if I can remember any. I guess those people don't make the news)



Maybe but I think resignations do jolt the memory. ive tried to praise MPs who deserve the praise, I made a point of defending them for this reason, look at the result. many of those genuine MPs who put everything on the line for the people of this country, they were kicked out of their partys and parliament and replaced with Charlatans, am sure some cynical people would argue Labour MPs are more corrupt than the Torys as they fiddled their expenses far more than Tory MPs. I don't think the majority did look at it as corruption, more like a perk of the job even if it was a abuse of the system, they just needed to look at it in a different light. mind you am sure some did intentionally rip off the system as some of the claims could never be seen as a perk of the job, only reason I raise this is there is a difference between a politician claiming a few thousand more in expenses to a politician setting his m8s up with £100 mill government contracts, m8s who have no experience in doing the job they are paid for, we saw it with Brexit and we saw it during the pandemic, no way should the 2 be classed as the same corrupt MPs.