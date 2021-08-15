Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 534 535 536 537 538 [539]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 729676 times)

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,179
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21520 on: August 15, 2021, 09:26:14 pm »
Even by the standards of these shysters - Raab only cutting short his holiday abroad today is a disgrace
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21521 on: August 15, 2021, 09:39:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 13, 2021, 12:04:19 pm
A tenuous one for this thread as it's not really directly on the national government but it's a Tory council so what the hey...


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-58197626

I lived in a former mining town and what they've made is a £6m slag heap.  Maybe a novelty to Londoners but plenty of them around the country if people want to walk up something.

The deputy leader has resigned but the leader has taken a leaf out of the government's book in fronting it out: "The mound may delight or divide views and that's OK, but we're confident that in the end it will fulfil its original brief - to get people back into the West End and remind them of why this is a world-class city."  Errr... OK.
And they actually charge people to walk up it  ::)
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,882
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21522 on: August 15, 2021, 10:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on August 15, 2021, 09:26:14 pm
Even by the standards of these shysters - Raab only cutting short his holiday abroad today is a disgrace

Pissed me off that too. Gone fucking AWOL. Utter lightweight. Nevermind Johnson, he's useless in a crisis, nevermind one as sensitive as Afghanistan. Global Britain, more like can't be arsed Britain. Missing in action, again.
« Last Edit: August 15, 2021, 10:21:52 pm by OOS »
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,777
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21523 on: August 15, 2021, 10:20:19 pm »
Quote from: OOS on August 15, 2021, 10:11:49 pm
Pissed me off that too. Gone fucking AWOL. Utter lightweight. Nevermind Johnson, he's useless in a crisis, nevermind one as sensitive as Afghanistan. Global Britain, more like can't be arsed Britain. Missing in action, again.
Raaab is like so many other in this cabinet, utterly out of his depth.  Patel, Williamson, Hancock et al should never have been anywhere near a position of power.

Whilst Hunt is of course a correct homophone, he was at least competent at enacting a plan.  It seems incredible that the competent are spurned  for the flag waiver

(Well, not that surprising I suppose but still).

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21524 on: August 15, 2021, 10:39:24 pm »
Quote from: OOS on August 15, 2021, 10:11:49 pm
Pissed me off that too. Gone fucking AWOL. Utter lightweight. Nevermind Johnson, he's useless in a crisis, nevermind one as sensitive as Afghanistan. Global Britain, more like can't be arsed Britain. Missing in action, again.

Probably pissed at parliament recall Wednesday what with having to interrupt the latest hols. Not that much will be achieved anyway beyond the usual rhetorical bluster.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,882
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21525 on: August 15, 2021, 10:50:08 pm »
Quote from: TSC on August 15, 2021, 10:39:24 pm
Probably pissed at parliament recall Wednesday what with having to interrupt the latest hols. Not that much will be achieved anyway beyond the usual rhetorical bluster.

It's okay, we are cutting foreign aid to the country by 78%. No doubt a strongly worded article behind a Torygrapgh paywall will suffice.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/inews.co.uk/news/politics/uk-cuts-direct-aid-to-afghanistan-by-78-at-same-time-as-withdrawing-military-support-amid-taliban-advance-1117084/amp
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21526 on: August 16, 2021, 11:01:15 am »
Quote from: OOS on August 15, 2021, 10:50:08 pm
It's okay, we are cutting foreign aid to the country by 78%. No doubt a strongly worded article behind a Torygrapgh paywall will suffice.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/inews.co.uk/news/politics/uk-cuts-direct-aid-to-afghanistan-by-78-at-same-time-as-withdrawing-military-support-amid-taliban-advance-1117084/amp

Foreign aid is crucial to build friendships, give the less fortunate a better chance and stop some regimes falling into the arms of less desirable opportunists but some countries really need a swift wake up call, as a lot of countries piss it away or it never even gets to the people that need it due to corruption.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,813
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21527 on: August 16, 2021, 11:43:35 am »
We've had decades of evidence of African dictators/leaders hording money and having massive swiss bank accounts etc - reducing foreign aid is a vote winner just based on that. People remember all those new reports of poor countries with rich leaders and automatically think yep that's where our aid money went.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21528 on: August 16, 2021, 12:46:27 pm »
Quote from: scatman on August 16, 2021, 11:43:35 am
We've had decades of evidence of African dictators/leaders hording money and having massive swiss bank accounts etc - reducing foreign aid is a vote winner just based on that. People remember all those new reports of poor countries with rich leaders and automatically think yep that's where our aid money went.

Funny how the people paying taxes in this country never look at our rich corrupt tax swerving  leaders and think yep thats where my taxes went.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,439
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21529 on: August 16, 2021, 12:46:29 pm »

And yet they don`t seem to care when members of our own government pocket vast amounts of tax payers money.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,813
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21530 on: August 16, 2021, 12:49:33 pm »
Theoretically you can do things to stop that at home, you can't do that elsewhere. So it's not comparable.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,183
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21531 on: Today at 10:16:57 am »
Raab is an absolute sewer of a man.
To stand out as such in a cabinet of Johnson, Patel, Gove and the rest is no little achievement.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,886
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21532 on: Today at 10:31:49 am »
The Greens in power at the devolved parliament level for the first time.

Quote
SNP and Greens agree new power-sharing deal

The SNP and the Scottish Greens have agreed a new power-sharing partnership at Holyrood, the BBC has learned.

The deal would take the Greens into government for the first time anywhere in the UK.

It would also give the Scottish government a majority to pass legislation including a new independence referendum bill.

The Scottish cabinet is meeting virtually this morning at 09:30 to approve the proposal.

Some Green MSPs are expected to be appointed as ministers in Nicola Sturgeon's government, with further details of the agreement to be outlined later on Friday.

BBC Scotland's political editor, Glenn Campbell, said the deal would "look like a coalition but fall short of a coalition".

The pro-independence Greens will sign up to the bulk of the government's policy - but there will also be areas where they are in disagreement with the SNP, and they will be able to criticise it on those points.

This is a new form of government at Holyrood and a first in the UK, and is based on the arrangements the New Zealand Greens have with Jacinda Ardern's government.

The Greens are the fourth largest party in the Scottish Parliament after winning eight seats in the election in May, while the SNP won 64 seats - leaving them one short of an overall majority.

The SNP had formed a minority government for the previous five years, and had relied on the support of the Greens to pass its annual budget.

The deal has been struck with less than three months to go until the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The Greens have been pressing the Scottish government to go further in tackling global warming in exchange for their support, and want it to take a tougher stance against new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

The GMB union said workers across the energy sector were "looking on with real concern" and would be "seeking assurances that this deal will not be a one-way ticket to the dole queue".

The Greens are also opposed to the government's road building programme, and some businesses including fish farming have warned that Green policies could damage the economy if they are adopted by the government.

The Scottish Conservatives have described a tie up between the two parties as a "coalition of chaos" that will threaten North Sea jobs, and said the deal was a "doctrine to start a war on working Scotland".

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar challenged the Greens to show they are not simply the SNP's "lackeys", and said the party needed to "rediscover their principles and fight for a greener Scotland rather than roll over to the SNP every time the going gets tough."

This new power-sharing partnership will take Greens into government for the first time anywhere in the UK.

That may have particular resonance in the months before the UN climate summit - COP26 - is held in Glasgow.

For Greens, it is about maximising policy influence, especially when it comes to tackling global warming.

For the SNP, it is about creating a more stable administration, able to see off opposition ambush.

Whatever else is agreed, this tie-up will give the Scottish government a majority at Holyrood to pass budgets, win confidence votes and make legislation - including for another independence referendum.

It looks a lot like a coalition but crucially the Greens have opt-outs from policies they don't like - retaining the ability to criticise the government of which they would become part
Presentational grey line

The details of what's been agreed will be confirmed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the co-leaders of the Scottish Greens, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, on Friday afternoon.

Their deal follows two months of negotiations led by the Deputy First Minister John Swinney for the government and MSPs Ross Greer and Maggie Chapman for the Greens.

It is not yet clear which Greens will join the government, although a couple of junior ministers are expected to be named next week.

The deal still requires the approval of the decision-making bodies of both parties before it can take effect.

The SNP's national executive committee is due to meet on Saturday and the Greens have scheduled a meeting of their membership for Saturday 28 August.

Both sides want the deal to take effect before Holyrood returns with a statement on the programme for government on Tuesday 31 August.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-58272209
« Last Edit: Today at 11:08:17 am by Just Elmo? »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,396
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21533 on: Today at 11:07:44 am »
A significant moment in Scottish and UK politics.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21534 on: Today at 12:55:04 pm »

Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:16:57 am
Raab is an absolute sewer of a man.
To stand out as such in a cabinet of Johnson, Patel, Gove and the rest is no little achievement.

Latest from Raab.

https://news.sky.com/story/dominic-raab-defends-not-calling-afghan-foreign-minister-while-on-holiday-as-he-was-prioritising-securing-kabul-airport-12385916

But listening to a phone in on LBC currently and a caller who stayed at same resort claims Raab is lying.  He didnt leave the poolside in his resort in Crete apparently.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21535 on: Today at 01:17:46 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:55:04 pm
Latest from Raab.

https://news.sky.com/story/dominic-raab-defends-not-calling-afghan-foreign-minister-while-on-holiday-as-he-was-prioritising-securing-kabul-airport-12385916

But listening to a phone in on LBC currently and a caller who stayed at same resort claims Raab is lying.  He didnt leave the poolside in his resort in Crete apparently.
We know Johnsons mindset now. Never admit you were wrong, never say sorry, never resign, the public will forget the cock ups but they don't forget resignations, resignations are milestones.
Not exactly what Churchill had in mind when he said "We will fight them on the Beaches"
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
  • Klopptimist
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21536 on: Today at 02:08:40 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:17:46 pm
We know Johnsons mindset now. Never admit you were wrong, never say sorry, never resign, the public will forget the cock ups but they don't forget resignations, resignations are milestones.

Now?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,998
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21537 on: Today at 02:22:27 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:17:46 pm
We know Johnsons mindset now. Never admit you were wrong, never say sorry, never resign, the public will forget the cock ups but they don't forget resignations, resignations are milestones.
Not exactly what Churchill had in mind when he said "We will fight them on the Beaches"

It seems to be a winning formula. We, the public, are partly to blame I suppose. Having a while ago decided that all politicians were corrupt and venal we no longer get exercised by the ones who are. Apparently it's a sign of naivety to expect politicians to do the right thing. The result is a general cynicism that liberates people like Johnson and Raab to do whatever the hell they like.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21538 on: Today at 02:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:22:27 pm
It seems to be a winning formula. We, the public, are partly to blame I suppose. Having a while ago decided that all politicians were corrupt and venal we no longer get exercised by the ones who are. Apparently it's a sign of naivety to expect politicians to do the right thing. The result is a general cynicism that liberates people like Johnson and Raab to do whatever the hell they like.
Am sure I read something a few years back about Trump and Johnson having the same mentor decades ago, how he taught both of them this attitude. never been able to find the article.
It is a wining formula. lets be honest (am speaking for myself here  :) )we've seen these Tory ministers cock up badly many times over the last few yrs alone. we've read many articles covering their corrupt deals. can any of us remember it all clearly, I can't but I can remember IDS resigning vividly.
It also has a knock on effect on competency, nobody would appoint the likes of Didi Harding into a responsible position, she wasn't appointed for her skills, the same must apply to other government appointed officials like Lord Frost, here's a nice job, it's yours on one condition, never criticize this government for it's incompetency or it's corruption.
In my experience ive found the all as bad as each other opinion is something people have held all their lives, they reel out as their contribution to a political conversation. I always viewed it as a old fashioned view but looks like am wrong. many still believe it today.

"That Johnsons corrupt Joe"
"You right there John, they are all corrupt John, the lot of them"
"Your right Joe. the lot of them are bent"
Change corrupt with incompetent or all in it for themselves when applicable.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21539 on: Today at 03:21:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:50:15 pm
Am sure I read something a few years back about Trump and Johnson having the same mentor decades ago, how he taught both of them this attitude. never been able to find the article.
It is a wining formula. lets be honest (am speaking for myself here  :) )we've seen these Tory ministers cock up badly many times over the last few yrs alone. we've read many articles covering their corrupt deals. can any of us remember it all clearly, I can't but I can remember IDS resigning vividly.
It also has a knock on effect on competency, nobody would appoint the likes of Didi Harding into a responsible position, she wasn't appointed for her skills, the same must apply to other government appointed officials like Lord Frost, here's a nice job, it's yours on one condition, never criticize this government for it's incompetency or it's corruption.
In my experience ive found the all as bad as each other opinion is something people have held all their lives, they reel out as their contribution to a political conversation. I always viewed it as a old fashioned view but looks like am wrong. many still believe it today.

"That Johnsons corrupt Joe"
"You right there John, they are all corrupt John, the lot of them"
"Your right Joe. the lot of them are bent"
Change corrupt with incompetent or all in it for themselves when applicable.

Stems from the purge in 2019 of moderate/disloyal Tories & replacement of same with useless sycophants.  Johnsons cabal are only competent at draining the trough to feather their nests.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,775
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21540 on: Today at 03:51:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:50:15 pm
Am sure I read something a few years back about Trump and Johnson having the same mentor decades ago, how he taught both of them this attitude. never been able to find the article.
It is a wining formula. lets be honest (am speaking for myself here  :) )we've seen these Tory ministers cock up badly many times over the last few yrs alone. we've read many articles covering their corrupt deals. can any of us remember it all clearly, I can't but I can remember IDS resigning vividly.
It also has a knock on effect on competency, nobody would appoint the likes of Didi Harding into a responsible position, she wasn't appointed for her skills, the same must apply to other government appointed officials like Lord Frost, here's a nice job, it's yours on one condition, never criticize this government for it's incompetency or it's corruption.
In my experience ive found the all as bad as each other opinion is something people have held all their lives, they reel out as their contribution to a political conversation. I always viewed it as a old fashioned view but looks like am wrong. many still believe it today.

"That Johnsons corrupt Joe"
"You right there John, they are all corrupt John, the lot of them"
"Your right Joe. the lot of them are bent"
Change corrupt with incompetent or all in it for themselves when applicable.

I'm not so sure. I definitely don't remember him resigning.  And I know that's not saying much as I have a shocking memory , but I do have a photo me with him when he was on the campaign trail, so that might mean I'd remember it.
I do remember Chris 'no boats' grayling, the PPE fiasco, numerous losses in the commons on Brexit votes.  Admittedly I can't remember who failed at what. But it is a large list of utter incompetence.  And I say this as a classic fence sitter who's willing to give the benefit of the doubt in a lot of cases.
Also I don't think all politicians are corrupt or useless.  It just seems to be the ones that rise to the top. Lots of 'lower league' ones seem generally keen to improve the lives of their constituents. Even tory ones, it's that their way of improving for their constituents often seems wrong to more socially minded people.
I think when people retort "yeah, but they're all corrupt, so.." , we should have example of politicians that are doing good (though I'm fucked if I can remember any. I guess those people don't make the news)

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21541 on: Today at 05:25:12 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:21:55 pm
Stems from the purge in 2019 of moderate/disloyal Tories & replacement of same with useless sycophants.  Johnsons cabal are only competent at draining the trough to feather their nests.
Am sure a lot more people now have the same opinion since 2019 but they've just heard others make the same point. as I say I fine people have held these opinions for life a lot of the time and they reel this one off whenever people start attacking politicians. it reminds me of something someone would say in "The ragged Trouser Philanthropist"
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21542 on: Today at 05:36:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:51:09 pm
I'm not so sure. I definitely don't remember him resigning.  And I know that's not saying much as I have a shocking memory , but I do have a photo me with him when he was on the campaign trail, so that might mean I'd remember it.
I do remember Chris 'no boats' grayling, the PPE fiasco, numerous losses in the commons on Brexit votes.  Admittedly I can't remember who failed at what. But it is a large list of utter incompetence.  And I say this as a classic fence sitter who's willing to give the benefit of the doubt in a lot of cases.
Also I don't think all politicians are corrupt or useless.  It just seems to be the ones that rise to the top. Lots of 'lower league' ones seem generally keen to improve the lives of their constituents. Even tory ones, it's that their way of improving for their constituents often seems wrong to more socially minded people.
I think when people retort "yeah, but they're all corrupt, so.." , we should have example of politicians that are doing good (though I'm fucked if I can remember any. I guess those people don't make the news)
Maybe but I think resignations do jolt the memory. ive tried to praise MPs who deserve the praise,  I made a point of defending them for this reason, look at the result. many of those genuine MPs who put everything on the line for the people of this country, they were kicked out of their partys and parliament and replaced with Charlatans, am sure some cynical people would argue Labour MPs are more corrupt than the Torys as they fiddled their expenses far more than Tory MPs. I don't think the majority did look at it as corruption, more like a perk of the job even if it was a abuse of the system, they just needed to look at it in a different light. mind you am sure some did intentionally rip off the system as some of the claims could never be seen as a perk of the job, only reason I raise this is there is a difference between a politician claiming a few thousand more in expenses to a politician setting his m8s up with £100 mill government contracts, m8s who have no experience in doing the job they are paid for, we saw it with Brexit and we saw it during the pandemic, no way should the 2 be classed as the same corrupt MPs.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.
Pages: 1 ... 534 535 536 537 538 [539]   Go Up
« previous next »
 