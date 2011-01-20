Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21480 on: August 10, 2021, 02:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on August 10, 2021, 12:55:55 pm

I've just ordered a book called "sad little men" which is about how the british public school system is responsible for churning out a succession of people who think they are entitled to lead the country by virtue of their background and education; but in reality should be nowhere near leadership of any type.
See Guardian link above. Or below in fact.
Quote from: 12C on August  9, 2021, 08:50:56 am
https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/aug/08/public-schoolboys-boris-johnson-sad-little-boys-richard-beard

A very interesting piece on how the cruelty of boarding schools affects the pupils in later life.
The bit about sending 8 year olds off to a place where no one loves them is especially telling.

Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21481 on: August 10, 2021, 02:44:02 pm »
Would like to see Brexit taken on in the way Yorky suggests but would imagine it will be much more oblique and could, cynically, be boiled down to the Tories doing Brexit 'wrong', even if there's an awful lot more to what Labour would hope to achieve in government.

The line which Labour senior politicians are being advised does get through to people is 'one rule for them, one rule for the rest of us'. Posted an essay by Robert Saunders a few days back where his argument was that the problem we were facing as a country with corruption was the electorate just seeming not to care. I think that's the hard part of it, it's not for lack of trying from either the shadow cabinet nor the press. Panorama with Cameron the other night was superb journalism. Too many Tory voters are happy to just hand wave it away, some exceptions but they're the ones who've hated Johnson from the start so are barely listened to any more. Don't think there's a shortage of making the argument, it's the inability to make it stick.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21482 on: August 10, 2021, 03:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 10, 2021, 01:13:09 pm
Bullseye. (Got fed up of saying Bingo)

Years ago Alec Nove (a very clever socialist economist) called the Thatcher/Reagan system 'Socialism for the Rich, Capitalism for the Poor'. It's even more true today.

In fact George Bernard Shaw - that absolute master of paradox - said pretty much the same about Edwardian Britain when he looked at the vast network of subsidies and state subventions given to landed and urban property owners.

This, to me, seems another un-mined propaganda seam for the Labour party. Drive the point home for godssake. Let's have a bit less socialism for the powerful and a bit more for those trying to get on in life. Who knows? It might stir some ancestral memory in the British working class that they too, once upon a time, believed in democratic socialism.
I think this is where Bidens being so clever, he's making big reforms for the better but ive not heard him mentioning Socialism or fighting Neoliberalism and Austerity, he's arguing decency, how people did things when he grew up out of decency. this is the image the public should have when it comes to politics.
Ive never looked at the NHS or welfare state etc as left wing. it shouldn't be classed as left wing for me, it's just decency.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21483 on: August 10, 2021, 03:38:35 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August 10, 2021, 03:34:21 pm
I think this where Bidens being so clever, he's making big reforms for the better but ive not heard him mentioning Socialism or fighting Neoliberalism and Austerity, he's arguing decency, how people did things when he grew up out of decency. this is the image the public should have when it comes to politics.
Ive never looked at the NHS or welfare state etc as left wing. it shouldn't be classed as left wing for me, it's just decency.

When you talk about left and how one should push left wing policies, you divide the political spectrum into two wings, and your ardour makes your wing unattractive to those who are not already with you.

When you talk about decency and how the country should be, people agree with you, and people who don't agree are against decency and wanting the country to be a better place.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21484 on: August 10, 2021, 03:46:59 pm »
Like I said earlier its perception. The public goes by perception. Saying the words left wing bring up a perception of Venezuela or Cuba or the Soviet Union. Same with socialism.

A lot of the electorate like to believe that they can do things alone but need the Government there to help them have the opportunities. That should be one of the messages. And to also show how the fool that is the PM is only there to help his friends accumulate money, he's not there to help anyone else achieve their dreams.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21485 on: August 10, 2021, 03:52:07 pm »
It's funny isn't it. That decency that existed back in the days when everything was in black and white, everyone had a Hillman Imp, and a pint of Double Diamond was about 1/6d, it's the Brexit wonderland everyone wants back. Got to claim that territory for the left.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21486 on: August 10, 2021, 03:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 10, 2021, 03:52:07 pm
It's funny isn't it. That decency that existed back in the days when everything was in black and white, everyone had a Hillman Imp, and a pint of Double Diamond was about 1/6d, it's the Brexit wonderland everyone wants back. Got to claim that territory for the left.

That was the first beer I ever tasted. Probably about 10 at the time. Dad would let me have a bit from his bottle which he always had with Sunday dinner. I was appalled to hear, years later, that it was still brewed especially for Prince Phillip. Just a dozen bottles a year or something.

Sorry, personal reminiscence. As you were comrades.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21487 on: August 10, 2021, 04:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 10, 2021, 03:52:07 pm
It's funny isn't it. That decency that existed back in the days when everything was in black and white, everyone had a Hillman Imp, and a pint of Double Diamond was about 1/6d, it's the Brexit wonderland everyone wants back. Got to claim that territory for the left.
I hadn't looked at it that way but you're right, many older people who do vote right wing would think back to the way things where when they were a kid.

Quote from: Sangria on August 10, 2021, 03:38:35 pm
When you talk about left and how one should push left wing policies, you divide the political spectrum into two wings, and your ardour makes your wing unattractive to those who are not already with you.

When you talk about decency and how the country should be, people agree with you, and people who don't agree are against decency and wanting the country to be a better place.
Yep. I think Bidens taking the politics out of it. the Republicans will find it harder to attack him when he's justifying all the progressive policies with little short personal storys from his past about decency.
The majority of voters can't judge whether a policy is left or right wing,, the undecided floating voters probably haven't got a clue but they are scared off by right wing Socialism attacks.
Biden is defusing their attacks arguing decency rather than ideology.
I hope many of our politicians are taking notice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21488 on: August 10, 2021, 04:46:00 pm »
Quote from: scatman on August 10, 2021, 03:46:59 pm
Like I said earlier its perception. The public goes by perception. Saying the words left wing bring up a perception of Venezuela or Cuba or the Soviet Union. Same with socialism.

A lot of the electorate like to believe that they can do things alone but need the Government there to help them have the opportunities. That should be one of the messages. And to also show how the fool that is the PM is only there to help his friends accumulate money, he's not there to help anyone else achieve their dreams.
Yeah, it's is perception, we are at a critical point in the UK when it comes to Labours future. it's not all about the Labour party left either. we never learned from the 80s.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21489 on: August 10, 2021, 05:50:45 pm »
The biggest achievement of the Tories is persuading those who think they've made it that they've become so successful that they can look after themselves and don't need all those unglamorous public services and that they've left labour behind.

For certain people, and we all probably can think of examples, voting tory is aspirational, as sign that they've made it, achieved status. Even if that status means taking out unaffordable mortgages that rely on both partners working full time, car loans etc.

Keeps them where they want them. Needing to work in employment that is less and less secure and where every year they have to do more for less.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21490 on: August 10, 2021, 06:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 10, 2021, 03:56:49 pm
That was the first beer I ever tasted. Probably about 10 at the time. Dad would let me have a bit from his bottle which he always had with Sunday dinner. I was appalled to hear, years later, that it was still brewed especially for Prince Phillip. Just a dozen bottles a year or something.

Sorry, personal reminiscence. As you were comrades.
Did Phil ever share one with you and Doug Mountjoy, I'm sure I saw something about it in his autobiography, Hairy Potter.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21491 on: August 10, 2021, 06:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 10, 2021, 06:31:00 pm
Did Phil ever share one with you and Doug Mountjoy, I'm sure I saw something about it in his autobiography, Hairy Potter.

You shouldn't believe everything you read in Hairy Potter. Most of it is true, including the stuff about Princess Anne, but the DD story is highly coloured. And also the one about Worthington E, which Phil also liked. Andrew of course wasn't keen on Worthington, but he did like E. Dad definitely liked Worthington. As did Shanks.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21492 on: August 10, 2021, 07:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 10, 2021, 06:51:40 pm
You shouldn't believe everything you read in Hairy Potter. Most of it is true, including the stuff about Princess Anne, but the DD story is highly coloured. And also the one about Worthington E, which Phil also liked. Andrew of course wasn't keen on Worthington, but he did like E. Dad definitely liked Worthington. As did Shanks.

I thought Andrew was partial to Youngers?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21493 on: August 10, 2021, 07:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on August 10, 2021, 05:50:45 pm
The biggest achievement of the Tories is persuading those who think they've made it that they've become so successful that they can look after themselves and don't need all those unglamorous public services and that they've left labour behind.

For certain people, and we all probably can think of examples, voting tory is aspirational, as sign that they've made it, achieved status. Even if that status means taking out unaffordable mortgages that rely on both partners working full time, car loans etc.

Keeps them where they want them. Needing to work in employment that is less and less secure and where every year they have to do more for less.

Most peoples individual stories are not about work getting less secure and having to work more for less. As you get older it gets in general a bit easier and thats perfectly natural. You get more experience, start earning more money and the more you move up the less, in general, you have to work. Allied to this you build up capital in houses, pensions and savings. On average people get a bit more comfortable as they get older, you get a bit cleverer about how you go about things and fuck things up less.

The less secure work is for, in general, newer workers coming in or older workers who for whatever reason find it hard to adapt when change us required in your personal work situation.

To counteract the idea that the Tories are aspirational their opponents need to stop with the doom and gloom narrative about how things are going because it just doesnt reflect most peoples lives.

The Left needs to build a hopeful vision of the future and explain how they are going to improve peoples lives and especially the life chances of the newer generations. Painting everything as doom and gloom just undermines their credibility and turns people off.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21494 on: August 10, 2021, 09:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 10, 2021, 03:56:49 pm
That was the first beer I ever tasted. Probably about 10 at the time. Dad would let me have a bit from his bottle which he always had with Sunday dinner. I was appalled to hear, years later, that it was still brewed especially for Prince Phillip. Just a dozen bottles a year or something.

Sorry, personal reminiscence. As you were comrades.

Double Diamond was the draught beer of my youth. The Pen & Wig and then the Crocodile.

In fact any Walkers's pub with the Huntsman sign and a jukebox was the sign of a great night out in the sepia sixties.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21495 on: August 10, 2021, 10:07:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 10, 2021, 07:06:31 pm
I thought Andrew was partial to Youngers?

Sadly true. Hopefully the courts will do a Proper Job on the man.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21496 on: August 10, 2021, 10:38:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 10, 2021, 07:06:31 pm
I thought Andrew was partial to Youngers?


 :lmao :lmao

Or a pint of Teenalls
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21497 on: August 11, 2021, 09:56:06 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on August 10, 2021, 07:22:09 pm
Most peoples individual stories are not about work getting less secure and having to work more for less. As you get older it gets in general a bit easier and thats perfectly natural. You get more experience, start earning more money and the more you move up the less, in general, you have to work. Allied to this you build up capital in houses, pensions and savings. On average people get a bit more comfortable as they get older, you get a bit cleverer about how you go about things and fuck things up less.

The less secure work is for, in general, newer workers coming in or older workers who for whatever reason find it hard to adapt when change us required in your personal work situation.

To counteract the idea that the Tories are aspirational their opponents need to stop with the doom and gloom narrative about how things are going because it just doesnt reflect most peoples lives.

The Left needs to build a hopeful vision of the future and explain how they are going to improve peoples lives and especially the life chances of the newer generations. Painting everything as doom and gloom just undermines their credibility and turns people off.
I think that used to be the case. Jobs for life don't exist. Many companies have almost ongoing rounds of restructuring which tend to get rid of people at the age when they used to find work easier. Technology has affected the pace of change.but the demand for greater returns from the owners of businesses affects this too whether it is the traditional plc or the private equity model.
Bonus schemes are being rejigged, final salary pensions are a thing of the past and it's more difficult to accumulate capital. Since 2008 wage rises in many industries have been lacklustre and that is especially true of the public sector.

We've got some friends that are about 20 years older than us - we are in our earlyish 50's- and they said that when they were starting out, economic growth was virtually guaranteed, but that has changed now. What we have seen is an ever increasing concentration of wealth whilst many in what used to be the middle have been squeezed out. At the same time, many of the bulwarks that have helped build and secure prosperity for many people have been eroded.

Final salary pensions are a big one, unintended consequences of legislation started that ball rolling, but owners soon cottoned onto closures as a way of managing costs and liabilities. the erosion of state pensions are another. The gap between many people getting made redundant and being able to claim state pensions is increasing.

That's just 2 examples, but we keep being told that these things are unaffordable, but at the same time, the people at the very top are getting richer and richer.

I agree that Labour needs to build a vision, but there are so many examples of Tory policies acting against the interests of the many to the benefit of the few. I think if they came come across a bit less bitter - perhaps being led by a lager than life leader may help- instead of the mild mannered Starmer.

Maybe it's all labelling. Replace socialism and the left with decency and dignity, perhaps Biden will end up far more good than just being they man who defeated Trump.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21498 on: August 11, 2021, 03:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on August 11, 2021, 09:56:06 am
I think that used to be the case. Jobs for life don't exist. Many companies have almost ongoing rounds of restructuring which tend to get rid of people at the age when they used to find work easier. Technology has affected the pace of change.but the demand for greater returns from the owners of businesses affects this too whether it is the traditional plc or the private equity model.

It is still the case, here's how median income changes as you get older

https://www.statista.com/statistics/802183/annual-pay-employees-in-the-uk/

The Median income for 18-21 year olds is about half that of people in the 40-49 bracket and you can see the gradual rise in between. This reflects the normal progression of income for the majority as they get older.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21499 on: August 11, 2021, 07:12:58 pm »
Im talking about security of employment as people get older, not the amount they earn before they get made redundant.
They days of fellas working till they are 65 in their career job are long gone for many people.

I covered plenty of ground in my post, responding just to make an obvious point about median salaries glosses over the changes that have happened in the labour market.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21500 on: August 11, 2021, 07:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on August 11, 2021, 07:12:58 pm
Im talking about security of employment as people get older, not the amount they earn before they get made redundant.
They days of fellas working till they are 65 in their career job are long gone for many people.

I covered plenty of ground in my post, responding just to make an obvious point about median salaries glosses over the changes that have happened in the labour market.

I know there have been changes in the Labour market so dont disagree on anything there. My point is very simple, most people, even with these labour market changes, experience increasing wages throughout their working lives and these earnings peak usually at around 40-49.

That the doom and gloom narrative from the left does not chime with most peoples lived experiences which, according to the statistics, show people earn significantly more as they get older.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21501 on: August 11, 2021, 08:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on August 11, 2021, 09:56:06 am
I think that used to be the case. Jobs for life don't exist. Many companies have almost ongoing rounds of restructuring which tend to get rid of people at the age when they used to find work easier. Technology has affected the pace of change.but the demand for greater returns from the owners of businesses affects this too whether it is the traditional plc or the private equity model.
Bonus schemes are being rejigged, final salary pensions are a thing of the past and it's more difficult to accumulate capital. Since 2008 wage rises in many industries have been lacklustre and that is especially true of the public sector.

We've got some friends that are about 20 years older than us - we are in our earlyish 50's- and they said that when they were starting out, economic growth was virtually guaranteed, but that has changed now. What we have seen is an ever increasing concentration of wealth whilst many in what used to be the middle have been squeezed out. At the same time, many of the bulwarks that have helped build and secure prosperity for many people have been eroded.

Final salary pensions are a big one, unintended consequences of legislation started that ball rolling, but owners soon cottoned onto closures as a way of managing costs and liabilities. the erosion of state pensions are another. The gap between many people getting made redundant and being able to claim state pensions is increasing.

That's just 2 examples, but we keep being told that these things are unaffordable, but at the same time, the people at the very top are getting richer and richer.

I agree that Labour needs to build a vision, but there are so many examples of Tory policies acting against the interests of the many to the benefit of the few. I think if they came come across a bit less bitter - perhaps being led by a lager than life leader may help- instead of the mild mannered Starmer.

Maybe it's all labelling. Replace socialism and the left with decency and dignity, perhaps Biden will end up far more good than just being they man who defeated Trump.
I was thinking about the reception the Beveridge Report received by the public in 1942.
It was a guide full of recommendations to improve the living standards, health, welfare, housing, jobs, etc basically everything a decent caring society should want for all it's people.
Maybe Yorkie knows more but it was presented to the public as a White paper. the point is, it wasn't presented as Labour or Tory party policy. more of a independent study by people from all fields on how the country should rebuild after the war. the reception by the public was overwhelming support from all walks of life..
It makes you wonder how things would have turned out in this country if this report had not been published, would ALL the public have been so supportive if all these aims had been demanded by the Labour party as a political issue rather than the reports decency recommendations for this countrys future.


The Beveridge Report, officially entitled Social Insurance and Allied Services (Cmd. 6404),[1] is a government report, published in November 1942, influential in the founding of the welfare state in the United Kingdom.[2] It was drafted by the Liberal economist William Beveridge, who proposed widespread reforms to the system of social welfare to address what he identified as "five giants on the road of reconstruction": "Want Disease, Ignorance, Squalor and Idleness


The Times called the Report "a momentous document which should and must exercise a profound and immediate influence on the direction of social change in Britain", while the Manchester Guardian described it as "a big and fine thing". The Daily Telegraph said it was a consummation of the revolution begun by David Lloyd George in 1911. The Archbishop of Canterbury, William Temple, said it was "the first time anyone had set out to embody the whole spirit of the Christian ethic in an Act of Parliament".[4]

The Ministry of Information Home Intelligence found that the Report had been "welcomed with almost universal approval by people of all shades of opinion and by all sections of the community" and seen as "the first real attempt to put into practice the talk about a new world". In a sample poll taken in the fortnight after the Report's publication, the British Institute of Public Opinion found that 95% of the public had heard of the Report and that there was "great interest in it", but there was criticism that old age pensions were not high enough. They also found that "there was overwhelming agreement that the plan should be put into effect".[4]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beveridge_Report#Reaction
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21502 on: August 11, 2021, 08:47:31 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21503 on: August 12, 2021, 10:09:49 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on August 11, 2021, 07:59:32 pm
I know there have been changes in the Labour market so dont disagree on anything there. My point is very simple, most people, even with these labour market changes, experience increasing wages throughout their working lives and these earnings peak usually at around 40-49.

That the doom and gloom narrative from the left does not chime with most peoples lived experiences which, according to the statistics, show people earn significantly more as they get older.

I agree about the doom and gloom narrative, the left can sometimes come across like that. The issue is as people get older their earnings increase as they always have done, so there's a temptation to think "whats all the fuss about, nothing's changed, I don't need the Labour Party".

Until they get restructured out of a job in their 40's or 50's. Then they may find that poorer pension provision, combined with an increase in the earliest you can access private pensions, combined with the state pension age increasing (especially for women), combined with worse jobseekers allowance and an even worse application process all combive to contribute to genuine hardship for some. This also comes at an age when health issues may begin for some and the issues around an underfunded NHS contribute to the all round stress.

People think they're doing OK because the salary looks OK, but ofen the foundations are non existent.

For what it's worth, part of my work involves providing financial education in the workplace, so I see at first hand how employer sponsored benefits have changed over the years (not always for the worst it must be said). I then see at first hand the effects on the delegates. I also do some voluntary work for a financial education charity and again have seen how systematic changes over the years can affect people.

Labour need to get better at asking the electorate not just what kind of life they want, but also what kind of society they want to live in. I remember one of Kinnock's speeches when he was talking about life under Thatcher "Don't get sick, don't get old etc." Arguable that overdid the fear too much, but the message could be put in more positive terms.

A bit of a longer reply than I intended, so apologies - but I think we are in general agreement about how the left frame their message  :)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21504 on: August 12, 2021, 02:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on August 12, 2021, 10:09:49 am
I agree about the doom and gloom narrative, the left can sometimes come across like that. The issue is as people get older their earnings increase as they always have done, so there's a temptation to think "whats all the fuss about, nothing's changed, I don't need the Labour Party".

Until they get restructured out of a job in their 40's or 50's. Then they may find that poorer pension provision, combined with an increase in the earliest you can access private pensions, combined with the state pension age increasing (especially for women), combined with worse jobseekers allowance and an even worse application process all combive to contribute to genuine hardship for some. This also comes at an age when health issues may begin for some and the issues around an underfunded NHS contribute to the all round stress.

People think they're doing OK because the salary looks OK, but ofen the foundations are non existent.

For what it's worth, part of my work involves providing financial education in the workplace, so I see at first hand how employer sponsored benefits have changed over the years (not always for the worst it must be said). I then see at first hand the effects on the delegates. I also do some voluntary work for a financial education charity and again have seen how systematic changes over the years can affect people.

Labour need to get better at asking the electorate not just what kind of life they want, but also what kind of society they want to live in. I remember one of Kinnock's speeches when he was talking about life under Thatcher "Don't get sick, don't get old etc." Arguable that overdid the fear too much, but the message could be put in more positive terms.

A bit of a longer reply than I intended, so apologies - but I think we are in general agreement about how the left frame their message  :)

Yeah pretty much agree with that, the bit in bold i think is the most important observation you have made. I actually think in going through a process of really listening to the electorate you will see people moving to Labour naturally. Im sure somebody on here has made a point that when looking at results from these political maps, where you answer questions relating to what you believe and it classifies you on a right/left axis, you can see the vast majority of people are actually open to natural Labour policies of redistribution and strong public services.

Its the communication that seems to be the problem and i would posit the idea that in life its easier to get people to go along with you if you ask them rather than telling them. I think there's a few factors at play here with old communication channels (unions, socialist religious groups) no longer a force they were and newer communication channels (social media) tending to be more confrontational in nature.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21505 on: August 12, 2021, 03:38:04 pm »
A national scandal:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nLQfovGJKyw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nLQfovGJKyw</a>

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21506 on: Yesterday at 12:04:19 pm »
A tenuous one for this thread as it's not really directly on the national government but it's a Tory council so what the hey...


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-58197626

I lived in a former mining town and what they've made is a £6m slag heap.  Maybe a novelty to Londoners but plenty of them around the country if people want to walk up something.

The deputy leader has resigned but the leader has taken a leaf out of the government's book in fronting it out: "The mound may delight or divide views and that's OK, but we're confident that in the end it will fulfil its original brief - to get people back into the West End and remind them of why this is a world-class city."  Errr... OK.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21507 on: Yesterday at 01:39:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:04:19 pm
A tenuous one for this thread as it's not really directly on the national government but it's a Tory council so what the hey...


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-58197626

I lived in a former mining town and what they've made is a £6m slag heap.  Maybe a novelty to Londoners but plenty of them around the country if people want to walk up something.

The deputy leader has resigned but the leader has taken a leaf out of the government's book in fronting it out: "The mound may delight or divide views and that's OK, but we're confident that in the end it will fulfil its original brief - to get people back into the West End and remind them of why this is a world-class city."  Errr... OK.



Another example of the subtle political bias of the BBC since the Tories began to exert control over it - absolutely no mention that this is a Tory-run council.

You could bet your left bollock that if it were a Labour-run council, there'd be heavy focus on the fact.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21508 on: Today at 04:38:05 am »
I went past there, its pretty shite with a lot of construction around it, maybe intentional, not sure why anyone would pay for it. The fact its going to cost 6m is incredible
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21509 on: Today at 05:10:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 12, 2021, 03:38:04 pm
A national scandal:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nLQfovGJKyw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nLQfovGJKyw</a>

Absolute scum of the Earth and I hope those that profited in this way die as slow and painful a death as the many who worked on the frontline did through lack of suitable PPE.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21510 on: Today at 07:16:53 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:04:19 pm
A tenuous one for this thread as it's not really directly on the national government but it's a Tory council so what the hey...


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-58197626

I lived in a former mining town and what they've made is a £6m slag heap.  Maybe a novelty to Londoners but plenty of them around the country if people want to walk up something.

The deputy leader has resigned but the leader has taken a leaf out of the government's book in fronting it out: "The mound may delight or divide views and that's OK, but we're confident that in the end it will fulfil its original brief - to get people back into the West End and remind them of why this is a world-class city."  Errr... OK.



It reminds me of the ski slope they built in Kirkby, just corruption. £6.6million and it gets taken down in January, what's the point? . Fucking Tory c*nts.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21511 on: Today at 07:25:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:16:53 am
It reminds me of the ski slope they built in Kirkby, just corruption. £6.6million and it gets taken down in January, what's the point? . Fucking Tory c*nts.

11k homeless people in London. Imagine the long term impact that money could make on those lives.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21512 on: Today at 07:31:18 am »
Vox Pop on radio 4 tonight, someone said surely gou could scafold the shard for 6.6 million. Utter shite
