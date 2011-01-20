I think that used to be the case. Jobs for life don't exist. Many companies have almost ongoing rounds of restructuring which tend to get rid of people at the age when they used to find work easier. Technology has affected the pace of change.but the demand for greater returns from the owners of businesses affects this too whether it is the traditional plc or the private equity model.
Bonus schemes are being rejigged, final salary pensions are a thing of the past and it's more difficult to accumulate capital. Since 2008 wage rises in many industries have been lacklustre and that is especially true of the public sector.
We've got some friends that are about 20 years older than us - we are in our earlyish 50's- and they said that when they were starting out, economic growth was virtually guaranteed, but that has changed now. What we have seen is an ever increasing concentration of wealth whilst many in what used to be the middle have been squeezed out. At the same time, many of the bulwarks that have helped build and secure prosperity for many people have been eroded.
Final salary pensions are a big one, unintended consequences of legislation started that ball rolling, but owners soon cottoned onto closures as a way of managing costs and liabilities. the erosion of state pensions are another. The gap between many people getting made redundant and being able to claim state pensions is increasing.
That's just 2 examples, but we keep being told that these things are unaffordable, but at the same time, the people at the very top are getting richer and richer.
I agree that Labour needs to build a vision, but there are so many examples of Tory policies acting against the interests of the many to the benefit of the few. I think if they came come across a bit less bitter - perhaps being led by a lager than life leader may help- instead of the mild mannered Starmer.
Maybe it's all labelling. Replace socialism and the left with decency and dignity, perhaps Biden will end up far more good than just being they man who defeated Trump.
I was thinking about the reception the Beveridge Report received by the public in 1942.
It was a guide full of recommendations to improve the living standards, health, welfare, housing, jobs, etc basically everything a decent caring society should want for all it's people.
Maybe Yorkie knows more but it was presented to the public as a White paper. the point is, it wasn't presented as Labour or Tory party policy. more of a independent study by people from all fields on how the country should rebuild after the war. the reception by the public was overwhelming support from all walks of life..
It makes you wonder how things would have turned out in this country if this report had not been published, would ALL the public have been so supportive if all these aims had been demanded by the Labour party as a political issue rather than the reports decency recommendations for this countrys future.
The Beveridge Report, officially entitled Social Insurance and Allied Services (Cmd. 6404),[1] is a government report, published in November 1942, influential in the founding of the welfare state in the United Kingdom.[2] It was drafted by the Liberal economist William Beveridge, who proposed widespread reforms to the system of social welfare to address what he identified as "five giants on the road of reconstruction": "Want
Disease, Ignorance, Squalor and Idleness
The Times called the Report "a momentous document which should and must exercise a profound and immediate influence on the direction of social change in Britain", while the Manchester Guardian described it as "a big and fine thing". The Daily Telegraph said it was a consummation of the revolution begun by David Lloyd George in 1911. The Archbishop of Canterbury, William Temple, said it was "the first time anyone had set out to embody the whole spirit of the Christian ethic in an Act of Parliament".[4]
The Ministry of Information Home Intelligence found that the Report had been "welcomed with almost universal approval by people of all shades of opinion and by all sections of the community" and seen as "the first real attempt to put into practice the talk about a new world". In a sample poll taken in the fortnight after the Report's publication, the British Institute of Public Opinion found that 95% of the public had heard of the Report and that there was "great interest in it", but there was criticism that old age pensions were not high enough. They also found that "there was overwhelming agreement that the plan should be put into effect".[4]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beveridge_Report#Reaction