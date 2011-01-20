Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
I'd love to cave the bastards face in.


The Prime Minister said: Look at what weve done already.

Weve transitioned away from coal in my lifetime, thanks to Margaret Thatcher who closed so many coal mines.

As he says it he can be heard laughing, before adding: Across the country we had a big early start and were now moving rapidly away from coal all together."

At this point he speaks to someone on the boat with him. He says: I thought that would get you going.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:52:41 pm
I'd love to cave the bastards face in.



He's an utter c*nt

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58107009

Thatcher helped climate by closing coal mines, says Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson

Margaret Thatcher gave the UK "a big early start" in the move away from coal-fired power by closing "so many coal mines", Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has said.

"We're now down to less than 2%, I think it's I% of our energy comes from coal," the prime minister added.

He was speaking on a visit to an offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth.

The SNP said he had shown he was "completely out of touch with Scotland by making unbelievably crass jokes at the expense of our mining communities".

Labour said he should apologise for the "shameful" comments.

Mr Johnson was being quizzed about preparations for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, in November, during a two-day visit to Scotland.

Pushed on whether he would set a deadline for ending the extraction of fossil fuels, he said the UK had already transitioned away from coal in his lifetime, and he suggested Mrs Thatcher had inadvertently got the ball rolling.

He said: "Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines across the country, we had a big early start and we're now moving rapidly away from coal altogether."

He is reported to have laughed and told reporters: "I thought that would get you going."

He said there is a "massive opportunity" to increase the use of more environmentally-friendly technologies.

But he also stressed that there needs to be a "smooth and sensible" transition from oil and gas to greener forms of power.

In 1984, there were 170 working collieries in Britain, employing more than 190,000 people but by 2015, they had all closed.

Mrs Thatcher's announcement that she planned to close 20 of them, led to the year-long miners dispute and her legacy is disputed to this day in mining communities.

Responding to the comments, SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, tweeted that Mrs Thatcher had "devastated communities across Scotland".

He wrote: "Many still bear the scars of brutal Tory cuts."

Labour is opposed to the opening of new coal mines, saying they are not compatible with the UK wanting to be a world leader in reducing carbon emissions.

But Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, tweeted that Mr Johnson's comments are "shameful".

He wrote: "Brushing off the devastating impact on those communities with a laugh, shows just how out of touch he is with working people".

And in a statement, shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy, said the prime minister should apologise.

She said the remarks "reveal the Conservative party's utter disregard for the communities still scarred by Thatcher's closure of the mines and failure to deliver good jobs in their place".

"It is vital that a green transition is a fair transition" she added.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 02:40:53 pm


Apologies for my knobhead opening on that post mate.

Not a problem, Andy you old softie  ;)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:02:44 pm
The 18-25 demographic is the lowest voting demographic. Appeal to them, and again and again, they don't bother to vote. Around 50% turnout among the 18-34 group in 2019 against an overall 67% turnout. And that was peak turnout in the past few elections for that age group.

https://www.britishelectionstudy.com/bes-findings/age-and-voting-behaviour-at-the-2019-general-election/

That's still an increase on the election before last I believe. I think that generation are becoming more aware politically, certainly on things like climate change and homophobia. In ten years of course they'll be in their 30's and able to influence more which is about right for the next labour government. Fuck pandering to those c*nts who read the rag, they're fucking morons and beyond redemption is my take on it.  Carry on...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
I'm sure the 'good old Maggie shut down the coal mines' boast will go down well with the new Tory boys in the red wall towns.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:44:49 pm
You can point at that if you want. But increased policing isn't going to improve the situation in communities most impacted. That is money that should be better spent.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 03:55:07 pm
Indeed.

Are you arguing against increasing government spending?

Don't see why Labour shouldn't be discussing investing in policing, as well as investing money on other public services.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 07:42:10 pm
That's still an increase on the election before last I believe. I think that generation are becoming more aware politically, certainly on things like climate change and homophobia. In ten years of course they'll be in their 30's and able to influence more which is about right for the next labour government. Fuck pandering to those c*nts who read the rag, they're fucking morons and beyond redemption is my take on it.  Carry on...

An increase from just under 50% in 2015 (48%?) to just over 50% in 2019 (52%?). Not a huge difference, and still way below the overall turnout of 67%. And three quarters of them already vote non-Tory, in an election that resulted in a Tory landslide.

What you're suggesting is similar to going to a Labour party conference and trying to persuade them to vote Labour, convinced that you don't need any other votes. Your designated audience already vote Labour, and the result was a Tory landslide. If you don't want to convince anyone else, what other result do you expect than another Tory landslide?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm
Are you arguing against increasing government spending?

Don't see why Labour shouldn't be discussing investing in policing, as well as investing money on other public services.

It's also a popular topic which the Tories have been lacking on and which the last Labour government did well in. Winning an election, or at least doing better than before, is at least partly a matter of highlighting popular areas which the government are doing badly in and which you can score well in.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:54:19 pm
An increase from just under 50% in 2015 (48%?) to just over 50% in 2019 (52%?). Not a huge difference, and still way below the overall turnout of 67%. And three quarters of them already vote non-Tory, in an election that resulted in a Tory landslide.

What you're suggesting is similar to going to a Labour party conference and trying to persuade them to vote Labour, convinced that you don't need any other votes. Your designated audience already vote Labour, and the result was a Tory landslide. If you don't want to convince anyone else, what other result do you expect than another Tory landslide?

I'm thinking  long term, mate as I don't believe Labour are getting in anytime soon and certainly not in this political climate. If Labour keep getting the numbers you quote with the 16-25's, (Can 16 year olds vote?) and who am I to argue, then it stands to reason that sooner or later those 25 year olds turn 30 odd and so on, you get me? In the meantime, get that vote out in bigger numbers over time too, as it's pretty piss poor at 50%. However,  you ain't going to attract them by writing how tough you are going to get with criminals with articles in the rag, which is where I came in. You're a bright boy, do the fucking maths and then, bingo, you have a labour government in 10-15 years, which is about right unless there is a sea change in attitudes with the 35 plusses in this God forsaken Country, which you and I know ain't happening. It's fooked like that fucking rag some of you attach such great importance to. I don't
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
It never really works out that way though does it? "The youth vote Labour" has been something that has been said for decades, eventually those youth (not all as evidenced by the Labour voters in this thread) eventually migrate to the Tories, otherwise we'd have Labour government after Labour government.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:18:30 pm
I'm thinking  long term, mate as I don't believe Labour are getting in anytime soon and certainly not in this political climate. If Labour keep getting the numbers you quote with the 16-25's, (Can 16 year olds vote?) and who am I to argue, then it stands to reason that sooner or later those 25 year olds turn 30 odd and so on, you get me? In the meantime, get that vote out in bigger numbers over time too, as it's pretty piss poor at 50%. However,  you ain't going to attract them by writing how tough you are going to get with criminals with articles in the rag, which is where I came in. You're a bright boy, do the fucking maths and then, bingo, you have a labour government in 10-15 years, which is about right unless there is a sea change in attitudes with the 35 plusses in this God forsaken Country, which you and I know ain't happening. It's fooked like that fucking rag some of you attach such great importance to. I don't

What you're describing has never happened though. It's a truism that as people grow older, they're more likely to vote Tory, to the extent that there's even a stat measuring this. In the 2019 election, the age at which one was more likely to vote Tory than Labour was 39. The previous election was 42 or something. And there are stats going back decades, before my time.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:25:15 pm
It never really works out that way though does it? "The youth vote Labour" has been something that has been said for decades, eventually those youth (not all as evidenced by the Labour voters in this thread) eventually migrate to the Tories, otherwise we'd have Labour government after Labour government.

I don't agree that people eventually migrate to the Tories. There were quite a lot of young Tory voters in the 80's during that yuppie period and those people are now the 50-60+ bunch. Unfortunately for Labour that voting block (and older) have a huge voter turnout level and first past the post in little towns has been the biggest fuckery.

But yeah even beside all that, waiting for the youth quake is a fools errand. Even in the next 20 years Labour will need those people who are 50 who will still be around.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:25:15 pm
It never really works out that way though does it? "The youth vote Labour" has been something that has been said for decades, eventually those youth (not all as evidenced by the Labour voters in this thread) eventually migrate to the Tories, otherwise we'd have Labour government after Labour government.

Don't keep changing policies might help. Have some fucking backbone and stick to the principles of social justice, the eradication of poverty and making the tax system fairer. You earn lots of dough here, then pay your fucking taxes here, otherwise you go to fucking jail. Now, you can't be tougher on crime than that, surely?

I'm done as there are far brighter political boffins on here who will educate us as to the peaks and troughs of the labour party. I just wanted to post my quiz (last one Andy, I promise) and voice my displeasure as a member of the Liverpool Labour Party (surely with the biggest block vote in the Country?) with the leadership climbing into bed with that syphyllus riddled c*nt of a c*nt's c*nt, twat.

Enjoy the rest of your evening ladies and gentlemen. I bid you adieu  :wave
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:25:15 pm
It never really works out that way though does it? "The youth vote Labour" has been something that has been said for decades, eventually those youth (not all as evidenced by the Labour voters in this thread) eventually migrate to the Tories, otherwise we'd have Labour government after Labour government.

This 'youth vote' are concentrated in the urban centers and cities where Labour do well anyway. Pointless stacking up votes in the wrong seats. You'd need to get the balance between attracting and keeping hold of different demographics, something Labour has struggled with since 2005.

If Johnson can pass through any housing reforms, that makes homeownership and renting more affordable, I don't see why they couldn't win over substantial percentage of 'youth voters'. The party has become very eurosceptc, but Cameron dragged the party into the 21st century. Record numbers of Tory woman and LBG members of Parliament, with Patel and Sunak holding two great offices of State. Cpuld argue supporting gay marriage was their clause 4 moment, it moved the party forward. The Pro-EU wing has been knocked down a peg or two, Camerons internal party reforms have broadly stayed firm. When Cameron took over, 8% of his mps where women, now that stands at 23%. Labour have to beat what's infront of them, not a historic Tory Party.

I'm always an optimists that Labour will change for the better, and win once again. Being defeatist is draining, cba.  ;D
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:40:17 pm
You really are incapable of making an argument in good faith Andy.

How the hell do you know that?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Johnson's comment on Thatcher closing down the coal industry!

Hope this is a wake up call for the North. The silly, fat, balding, pampered fucker.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:20:01 pm
Johnson's comment on Thatcher closing down the coal industry!

Hope this is a wake up call for the North. The silly, fat, balding, pampered fucker.
Woman was well ahead of her time. she got rid of a lot of child obesity as well when throwing millions of kids into poverty.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:13:19 pm
How the hell do you know that?

Aww, the gang's all back together.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm
Woman was well ahead of her time. she got rid of a lot of child obesity as well when throwing millions of kids into poverty.

Bingo!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:07:05 pm
Bingo!


I never wanted that fucking milk anyway :(
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:25:15 pm
It never really works out that way though does it? "The youth vote Labour" has been something that has been said for decades, eventually those youth (not all as evidenced by the Labour voters in this thread) eventually migrate to the Tories, otherwise we'd have Labour government after Labour government.

Well.

I'm not originally from Liverpool and I didn't have much of an idea about Politics and I'm still trying to learn now (Badly possibly)

But as I get older I revisit and look at my ideas and try and continually improve and as I get older, I donate more to charity and I try and help where I can those that need help.

I am moving left because that seems to be the place where I want to be. Being selfish and nasty hurts yourself as much as those you shit on.

And this is why I'm falling out with people that I've known for decades. Because I don't get on the Corbyn bus I have been continually accused of being a tory or worse.

It's saddening, but maybe also time to move on from really nice people that are actually really in a cult.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 03:11:05 pm
Sangria mate, I responded like that because it was your post that was talking about young people not voting. I would have responded the same if it was anyone else saying it.

This is genuinely what happens when young people vote and ask for left wing policies (Im aware not all young people are left wing by the way, though a decent amount are - and by that I mean, more left wing than what Labour are currently offering).

My dad, for example - though he has got better recently - always lectures me about how Ill change my views when Im older. Well Im almost 31 dad, when you were my age you had decent savings and youd been paying off your own home for the best part of a decade, were in a renting death spiral where we cant afford to save for a deposit because we're putting that money into someone else's back pocket (and speaking personally our rent for a two bed flat is more than a mortgage would be on a 3 bedroom house, lol) and even if we could, by the time we got there house prices would have just got further out of reach anyway. This is all going to come to a really ugly head as people in my age group and younger approach old age without any savings, working to pay someone elses mortgage. What happens when were too old to work? Why arent politicians showing any inclination to tackle this absolute disaster waiting to happen?

I mean, the climate will be an even bigger problem and I feel silly even thinking about retirement or anything like that, but again no signs that anything is going to happen there, being creating a few hundred thousand green jobs. Great stuff. Still, my dad wont be around to see it, so lucky him.

Edit: I know I'm ranting again but this is the reality for younger people and I don't understand why people don't realise that tinkering around the edges of a fundamentally broken system is not going to cut it anymore.
Right now the biggest voting block is the Boomers the lefties of that generation lost the battle and generally speaking that generation gave up on "the left" back in the 80s, (and they've dominated elections ever since)
However your generation Millennials / Gen Y will be the biggest voting block within the next 2 elections and all the i Gen / Gen Z will also be old enough to vote too. So sooner or later the politicians will have to address your concern's because 10 years from now the Boomers will be finished getting their own way and the future will be yours.
So don't despair, all is not lost...Yet

PS
Have you ever thought of getting into politics ?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:57:34 pm
Right now the biggest voting block is the Boomers the lefties of that generation lost the battle and generally speaking that generation gave up on "the left" back in the 80s, (and they've dominated elections ever since)
However your generation Millennials / Gen Y will be the biggest voting block within the next 2 elections and all the i Gen / Gen Z will also be old enough to vote too. So sooner or later the politicians will have to address your concern's because 10 years from now the Boomers will be finished getting their own way and the future will be yours.
So don't despair, all is not lost...Yet

PS
Have you ever thought of getting into politics ?

I actually was offered an internship with an unnamed MP when I was studying Politics at uni in London (I used to think politicians wanted to help people), but then I got sexually assaulted by the person who offered me the internship - who Im reliably informed is now fairly high up in the Labour Party as a staffer - and I dropped out at the end of my second year. Im currently earning just above minimum wage in an entry level office job and I have crippling anxiety and depression and just under 30 grand of student loans to repay.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:34:10 am
I actually was offered an internship with an unnamed MP when I was studying Politics at uni in London (I used to think politicians wanted to help people), but then I got sexually assaulted by the person who offered me the internship - who Im reliably informed is now fairly high up in the Labour Party as a staffer - and I dropped out at the end of my second year. Im currently earning just above minimum wage in an entry level office job and I have crippling anxiety and depression and just under 30 grand of student loans to repay.
Sorry to hear that Sian, politics is a dirty game and it attracts some right deviant c*nts, so much so that I used to feel insulted when asked the same question.
There are however some who I believe to be genuinely wanting to help people, but the road to Westminster is paved with good intension's and they still have the rest of them to deal with when they get there. 
