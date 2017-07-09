Fuck the scum and all who sail in her. If the Labour party are truly tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime, then it should be pledging to bring it to its knees not propping it up, as it has commited many. Here's a quiz for all you bright sparks. Y/N



1. Do you read it?

2. Do you cover it with another publication every time you pass a newspaper stand?

3. Do you steal from Murdoch by watching illegal streams of his company's content. Any subscription content.



If you answer N,Y,Y, - Well done.



Carry on...



So you are in favour of Labour alientating millions of people?If you are then I'm guessing you want the Tories to remain in power for the rest of your lifetime?As Tepid posted before from Tony Benn;"Tony Benn after he was offered a column in The S*n in 2000: "Well I don't want to be known as a sun columnist. But I wouldn't mind writing occasionally...because you are getting through to a working-class audience that is potentially Thatcherite but should be socialist".Is the aim to get these Tories out of power or isn't it?Just because someone reads the S*n doesn't mean they are automatically a c*nt. People might read newspapers or watch TV stations for many reasons.In my view Labour needs to put its message across and try and appeal to everyone in all walks of life. There is no point whining and crying that the 'MSM' never gives Labour a fair trial with what its doing or that Labour 'doesn't do enough to get the message out' and then actively want them not to engage with the MSM and actively not engage with potential voters.Get the fucking Tories out. Start reversing their shit.