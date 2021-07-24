Poll

Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 24, 2021, 06:46:55 pm
https://twitter.com/sajidjavid/status/1418932718847541248

Just when you thought these c*nts could not get any worse.

This is an actual tweet from an actual Secretary of State for Health about the most serious health crisis in living memory. Fucking hell.....
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 24, 2021, 07:09:08 pm
Quote from: Libertine on July 24, 2021, 06:46:55 pm
https://twitter.com/sajidjavid/status/1418932718847541248

Just when you thought these c*nts could not get any worse.

This is an actual tweet from an actual Secretary of State for Health about the most serious health crisis in living memory. Fucking hell.....i

Ignorant prick with those words.  130k dead under his mobs watch and he refers to cowering from the virus.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 24, 2021, 07:31:17 pm
Quote from: Welshred on July 24, 2021, 11:33:12 am
Think he meant the one at the top of the page ;D

Haha I was just reading Zebs reply and thought Ill scroll down to see if anyone has already let him know!

Sorry Zeb  ;D
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 24, 2021, 07:52:11 pm
Quote from: Libertine on July 24, 2021, 06:46:55 pm
https://twitter.com/sajidjavid/status/1418932718847541248

Just when you thought these c*nts could not get any worse.

This is an actual tweet from an actual Secretary of State for Health about the most serious health crisis in living memory. Fucking hell.....

What does it say it won't load for me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 24, 2021, 07:55:35 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 24, 2021, 07:52:11 pm
What does it say it won't load for me?

@sajidjavid
Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive.

Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines.

Please - if you havent yet - get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 24, 2021, 09:24:10 pm
Quote from: Libertine on July 24, 2021, 07:55:35 pm
@sajidjavid
Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive.

Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines.

Please - if you havent yet - get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.

Thanks mate.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 25, 2021, 09:38:17 am
Quote from: Libertine on July 24, 2021, 07:55:35 pm
@sajidjavid
Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive.

Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines.

Please - if you havent yet - get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.

Straight out cuntery from that c*nt.

Standard Toryism though.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 25, 2021, 09:39:10 am
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on July 25, 2021, 09:38:17 am
Straight out cuntery from that c*nt.

Standard Toryism though.
Plays to his right wing audience well, upsets the left..  he probably considers it a job well done
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 25, 2021, 09:56:51 am
So according to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson every community will have a dedicated contact they can ring or email to ask how they are getting on with investigating the crime they have reported.

Police forces are down thousands of officers you stupid c*nt, they're to fucking busy to be administrators, utter bellend
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 25, 2021, 09:58:06 am
Quote from: rob1966 on July 25, 2021, 09:56:51 am
So according to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson every community will have a dedicated contact they can ring or email to ask how they are getting on with investigating the crime they have reported.

Police forces are down thousands of officers you stupid c*nt, they're to fucking busy to be administrators, utter bellend
When we got burgled we got this already

Hes announcing stuff that already happens.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 25, 2021, 10:27:33 am
a girl replied who loit her Mum, its heart breaking and they just make it so much worse :'(
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 25, 2021, 10:34:26 am
Quote from: rob1966 on July 25, 2021, 09:56:51 am
So according to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson every community will have a dedicated contact they can ring or email to ask how they are getting on with investigating the crime they have reported.

Police forces are down thousands of officers you stupid c*nt, they're to fucking busy to be administrators, utter bellend

Which will be either an AI or overseas call centre.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 25, 2021, 11:18:22 am
Quote from: rob1966 on July 25, 2021, 09:56:51 am
So according to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson every community will have a dedicated contact they can ring or email to ask how they are getting on with investigating the crime they have reported.

Police forces are down thousands of officers you stupid c*nt, they're to fucking busy to be administrators, utter bellend

Is that not always the case? I had a direct contact when I got mugged, seems fairly standard no?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 25, 2021, 10:43:26 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 25, 2021, 10:34:26 am
Which will be either an AI or overseas call centre.

If Al666 is taking the calls, then lord help us! 😁
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 26, 2021, 01:41:46 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 22, 2021, 08:18:25 pm
George Galloway agrees with that. As does the Reverend Ian Paisley. Gesture politicians, both!

Very few MPs have been "kicked out" for what they said. Dennis Skinner is the only one to have been kicked out more than once. He got his marching order 4 times. But the man who lost Bolsover to the Tories was the absolute quintessence of a gesture politician. Best remembered for calling for a General Strike in support of the miners in '84 when he couldn't even get the Bolsover colliers to join the pit strike. "Truth to Power" indeed.
So you disaprove of Dawn Butler calling a liar a liar.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 26, 2021, 08:49:53 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on July 25, 2021, 11:18:22 am
Is that not always the case? I had a direct contact when I got mugged, seems fairly standard no?
That's been the case as far as I know for at least a couple of decades.  My first job - nearly 20 years ago... - was on the administration side within a police force and every crime was assigned to a single lead officer.  When the crime had a victim the victim was given the details of this officer and it was also passed to the legal teams on both sides.

In practical terms an officer would have loads of crimes assigned to them so I don't imagine those officers could ever have been very responsive.  As Rob says though, the police numbers are lower now than they were then and Johnson's grand plan isn't going to help with that.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 26, 2021, 09:22:24 am
Quote from: thaddeus on July 26, 2021, 08:49:53 am
That's been the case as far as I know for at least a couple of decades.  My first job - nearly 20 years ago... - was on the administration side within a police force and every crime was assigned to a single lead officer.  When the crime had a victim the victim was given the details of this officer and it was also passed to the legal teams on both sides.

In practical terms an officer would have loads of crimes assigned to them so I don't imagine those officers could ever have been very responsive.  As Rob says though, the police numbers are lower now than they were then and Johnson's grand plan isn't going to help with that.

Last dealing I had with the police was in 1996 when a bike got robbed and I wasn't given any details so I didn't know it was the norm.

The reports I was hearing on the radio said the officers phone number and email would be publically available, so anyone could contact them. Was this always the case or was it only given out when necessary? I can see it being swamped.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 26, 2021, 09:56:10 am
Quote from: rob1966 on July 26, 2021, 09:22:24 am
Last dealing I had with the police was in 1996 when a bike got robbed and I wasn't given any details so I didn't know it was the norm.

The reports I was hearing on the radio said the officers phone number and email would be publically available, so anyone could contact them. Was this always the case or was it only given out when necessary? I can see it being swamped.
It's possible they're tweaking around the edges and making direct contact details for the officers public would certainly be new.  It was always the case that people would ring to a main switchboard and then request to speak to their allocated officer.  I guess some would see that as pointless bureaucracy but it would at least guarantee the call being answered and somebody else associated with the case possibly taking the call if the assigned officer wasn't available.

I think what I'm describing is the age-old Officer in the Case: https://twitter.com/BarristerSecret/status/1419229401955373059

From reading the full Express article it seems like Johnson's innovation is to assign an officer to a patch and people within that patch therefore have a consistent officer to deal with.  This seems to hark back to good old days of having the 'Bobby on the beat' that everyone knew and who knew everyone, something akin to Heartbeat.  I can already sense the feeling of dread officers will feel when they open Outlook or look at their missed calls to see the same few names with their unresolvable gripes.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 26, 2021, 10:23:14 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on July 26, 2021, 01:41:46 am
So you disaprove of Dawn Butler calling a liar a liar.

No, I liked it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 26, 2021, 01:06:34 pm
Image being removed from parliament for calling a liar a liar.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 26, 2021, 01:07:32 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 24, 2021, 07:31:17 pm
Haha I was just reading Zebs reply and thought Ill scroll down to see if anyone has already let him know!

Sorry Zeb  ;D

Haha. I forget Andy A changes it so often. Own fault for not twigging.

-----

Lot of chat about Labour's membership and finances from the leaks put out before the NEC meeting. Combination of Ann Black's notes on it and The Times reporting.

Spoiler
Ann Black, sits on the NEC and is typically voted on for being an independent voice of good sense outside factional politics, got the paid up figures, which is what counts if you're to vote in internal elections, rather than the overall number including those in arrears.

Quote
Unfortunately we had the usual running commentary on Twitter and the wholesale release of confidential papers.  Ive seen cases where leakers were identified by slight variations in the text sent to each recipient, but it is sad if the NEC has to resort to such methods.

Published comments were also selective or misleading.  For instance there were repeated references to haemorrhaging membership.  In fact the paid-up total was still over 430,000.  This is above the figure in November 2019 which had steadily declined since peak Corbyn, and more than double the level from 2002 to 2015 when membership stayed below 200,000 throughout.  Of course we should work to attract and keep members, and find out why they are joining and leaving, but why run our own party down?

http://www.annblack.co.uk/nec-meeting-20-july-2021/

That movement to a more pre-2015 status quo is also reflected in the party specific polling where you can see support for Starmer increasing as Long Bailey fans leave.

The Times also touched on the party finances. https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/huge-legal-bills-leave-labour-feeling-the-pinch-vfx2qh97h

The membership going down from 550k in April 2020 to 430k now would have led to the party losing out on around £6m a year if all 550k had decided to stay.

However, the big costs which Evans is having to deal with from 2015 to 2019, have been staffing being 50% higher than normal between elections because of keeping on staff between elections (c.£6m a year), losing short money for being bad at elections (£1.3m a year), and the costs of being bad at following the law on not being racist (£3m in past 18 months). Future costs to come include up to £15m for being bad at data protection, and up to £10m for being bad at telling the truth about the data being leaked on top of that, as well as potential further costs from being bad at not being racist. Income is also limited further by the pandemic meaning conference can't be held, which hits the party by about £1m per conference held online instead.

Times has it the financial issues are purely in setting spending to match income and covering what should be large but one-off costs to come. Worth mentioning again that pre-2019 budgets were being set as if the membership would always be above 500k, even as they fell way below that, so some cuts were going to be inevitable even if not quite on the scale now needed.

edited: brainfarted membership subs average.
[close]
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 26, 2021, 03:23:49 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 26, 2021, 10:23:14 am
No, I liked it.
I reckon Galloway, Paisley and Skinner agree with you.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 26, 2021, 03:41:15 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on July 26, 2021, 03:23:49 pm
I reckon Galloway, Paisley and Skinner agree with you.

I don't see why. Unless you've forgotten the post I was responding to. Your post actually. The one where you said....
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on July 22, 2021, 07:56:27 pm
Any MP who doesn't get kicked out at least once for speaking truth to power, isn't worth their salt.

That leaves an awful lot of brilliant MPs over the years - Bevan, Maxton, Red Ellen - who are "not worth their salt" while including among those who are (worth their salt) some real numpties - like Galloway, Skinner & Reverend Ian Paisley.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 01:20:46 pm
Wes Streeting has said his operation has gone well and hes cancer free right now

Great news
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 01:56:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:20:46 pm
Wes Streeting has said his operation has gone well and hes cancer free right now

Great news

That is good news. Fingers crossed the upward trajectory for his health continues
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 02:09:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:20:46 pm
Wes Streeting has said his operation has gone well and hes cancer free right now

Great news
Great news  :)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 03:47:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:20:46 pm
Wes Streeting has said his operation has gone well and hes cancer free right now

Great news

Is right!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 04:26:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:20:46 pm
Wes Streeting has said his operation has gone well and hes cancer free right now

Great news

Excellent to hear.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 05:32:13 pm
I tell you what, the anti RNLI Twitter is a swear of some of the most disgusting filth you will ever see.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 05:44:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:32:13 pm
I tell you what, the anti RNLI Twitter is a swear of some of the most disgusting filth you will ever see.

I don't have Twitter mate, what's being said and why would anyone be against the RNLI?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 05:45:33 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:44:34 pm
I don't have Twitter mate, what's being said and why would anyone be against the RNLI?
Because they are rescuing immigrants in boats who are at risk of drowning.


Its quite abhorrent 
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 05:48:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:45:33 pm
Because they are rescuing immigrants in boats who are at risk of drowning.


Its quite abhorrent 
Probably angry that all that hard earned money that they regularly pay to the RNLI is actually being used to save inferior lives.
