Can this be organised please?





Each day one member of the House of Commons - they can take it in turn - should denounce Johnson as a liar. It might force the House, or the Speaker, to do something about the man and hold him to account.



What would be the point?Everyone who matters already thinks hes a liar. Even people on his own side do. This isnt effective opposition this is publicising ones virtues (ones I agree with of course, but thats not the point).Why does this matter? Well most focus groups say Labour is negative and preachy. For me, this would only reinforce that perception and would change literally no ones mind about Johnson.So Johnsons a liar? Well its hardly a well kept secret is it?Labour needs to positively frame their message. Get big Jurg in to do a bit of work with them! (Actually, I think hed be brilliant at it. Just what the Labour Party needs!).