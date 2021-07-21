Poll

Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 21, 2021, 08:01:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 21, 2021, 07:57:00 pm
It would seem poor to give consultants on Covid icu nothing though. Well paid? They need to have been. To not give them anything when they are emotionally broken might not be a wise move

I wonder how many more years it will be beifre I get a pay rise?  Really starts to bite after a couple of years

Who suggested giving them nothing? The examples of those not having the toughest ride were Dermatology Consultants and Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Department for Health and Social Care said 3% was a recognition of the unique impact of the pandemic on the NHS.

NHS staff are rightly receiving a pay rise this year despite the wider public sector pay pause, in recognition of their extraordinary efforts, said Sajid Javid, the health secretary.

Those example professions did not need to put in the extraordinary efforts of the example consultants above, which is the way the raise is being framed by the government apparently.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 21, 2021, 08:02:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 21, 2021, 07:43:30 pm
Interesting all other public sector workers are getting nothing..
Theres only so long you can give public sector workers shit pay before people dont want to work in the public sector

And weve had a bloody decade of it.

Yep and thats just the direct impacts on employee.  Wider impacts on service users (general public) seen council budget cuts of over 30% as a result of austerity.  Practically this meant reduced or sometimes scrapped services.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-46443700

And now some face bankruptcy

https://www.progressive-policy.net/press-releases/press-release-effective-bankruptcy-threatens-eight-out-of-ten-local-authorities-despite-government-covid-19-support

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 02:51:27 pm
Yaxley Lennon loses libel case against Syrian schoolboy and gets fined £100k

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/tommy-robinson-libel-jamal-hijazi-b1888660.html

Lol
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 03:08:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 22, 2021, 02:51:27 pm
Yaxley Lennon loses libel case against Syrian schoolboy and gets fined £100k

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/tommy-robinson-libel-jamal-hijazi-b1888660.html

Lol



Excellent.

Is he still living as an asylum seeker himself?


His 'defence' sounded like Trump or one of his oddball followers:

"Where is your evidence that Mr Hijazi had assaulted girls and other pupils, Mr Robinson?"

"I have uncovered dozens of accounts of aggressive, abusive and deceitful behaviour by Mr Hijazi.

"OK, may we see these accounts to verify them?"

"Er... I have uncovered dozens of accounts of aggressive, abusive and deceitful behaviour by Mr Hijazi."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 04:46:00 pm
Quote from: TSC on July 21, 2021, 08:02:38 pm
Yep and thats just the direct impacts on employee.  Wider impacts on service users (general public) seen council budget cuts of over 30% as a result of austerity.  Practically this meant reduced or sometimes scrapped services.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-46443700

And now some face bankruptcy

https://www.progressive-policy.net/press-releases/press-release-effective-bankruptcy-threatens-eight-out-of-ten-local-authorities-despite-government-covid-19-support




What is the real-world impact of a bankrupt council?
--edit -- (That sounds facetious, I kind of assume it means the govn't has to take over and \ or bail them out)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 05:11:36 pm
Bankrupt councils will reduce services to statutory minimums. Big impacts on social care for kids and adults who need it. More library closures. That kind of thing.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 05:27:56 pm
Dawn Butler asked to leave the House for a day after accusing Bozo of lying to the house and refusing to withdraw the accusation.

IMO, Labour should do a coordinated stunt at some point. A succession of Labour MPs each highlight a different lie he's told then brand him a liar and get expelled.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 05:30:37 pm
In other news, the Police Federation have issued a statement saying they have no confidence in Himmler Patel.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-57933129

They're late to the party, but welcome additions nonetheless
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 05:35:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 22, 2021, 05:27:56 pm
Dawn Butler asked to leave the House for a day after accusing Bozo of lying to the house and refusing to withdraw the accusation.

IMO, Labour should do a coordinated stunt at some point. A succession of Labour MPs each highlight a different lie he's told then brand him a liar and get expelled.



One of those things which only makes the news because it's rare, isn't it? Risking turning it into a normal stunt in Parliament would seem counterproductive. Dawn Butler's made her point, and it's a fair one on being the wrong end of a huge government majority, and on Johnson will continue.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 05:37:19 pm
Quote from: Zeb on July 22, 2021, 05:35:35 pm
One of those things which only makes the news because it's rare, isn't it? Risking turning it into a normal stunt in Parliament would seem counterproductive. Dawn Butler's made her point, and it's a fair one on being the wrong end of a huge government majority, and on Johnson will continue.

Currently top trend on Twitter and will probably lead the news. Great publicity on this occasion to expose Boris as a charlatan.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 05:41:12 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 22, 2021, 05:30:37 pm
In other news, the Police Federation have issued a statement saying they have no confidence in Himmler Patel.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-57933129

They're late to the party, but welcome additions nonetheless

So at some point they did have confidence in Patel?  Truth lands at the door of all eventually.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 07:56:27 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 22, 2021, 05:27:56 pm
Dawn Butler asked to leave the House for a day after accusing Bozo of lying to the house and refusing to withdraw the accusation.

IMO, Labour should do a coordinated stunt at some point. A succession of Labour MPs each highlight a different lie he's told then brand him a liar and get expelled.
Any MP who doesn't get kicked out at least once for speaking truth to power, isn't worth their salt.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 08:18:25 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on July 22, 2021, 07:56:27 pm
Any MP who doesn't get kicked out at least once for speaking truth to power, isn't worth their salt.

George Galloway agrees with that. As does the Reverend Ian Paisley. Gesture politicians, both!

Very few MPs have been "kicked out" for what they said. Dennis Skinner is the only one to have been kicked out more than once. He got his marching order 4 times. But the man who lost Bolsover to the Tories was the absolute quintessence of a gesture politician. Best remembered for calling for a General Strike in support of the miners in '84 when he couldn't even get the Bolsover colliers to join the pit strike. "Truth to Power" indeed.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 08:21:33 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 22, 2021, 05:30:37 pm
In other news, the Police Federation have issued a statement saying they have no confidence in Himmler Patel.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-57933129

They're late to the party, but welcome additions nonetheless

They definitely did that multiple times with May and she ended up as PM...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 09:28:32 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 22, 2021, 02:51:27 pm
Yaxley Lennon loses libel case against Syrian schoolboy and gets fined £100k

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/tommy-robinson-libel-jamal-hijazi-b1888660.html

Lol

Claiming he's bankrupt. Hope the court give his financial dealings a very thorough going over because if he's just parked assets in someone else's name then they can insist what he owes comes out of that. If he is genuinely bankrupt then I hope the court asks after his expensive habits.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 09:29:52 pm
Quote from: Zeb on July 22, 2021, 09:28:32 pm
Claiming he's bankrupt. Hope the court give his financial dealings a very thorough going over because if he's just parked assets in someone else's name then they can insist what he owes comes out of that. If he is genuinely bankrupt then I hope the court asks after his expensive habits.
Legal fees are much higher apparently .


The cowards way out is to claim bankruptcy.

A shame there is no debtors prison in his case
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 09:43:25 pm
Why is there a new poll each time I come in here? Fucking Andy.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
July 22, 2021, 10:25:46 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 22, 2021, 03:08:38 pm


Excellent.

Is he still living as an asylum seeker himself?


His 'defence' sounded like Trump or one of his oddball followers:

"Where is your evidence that Mr Hijazi had assaulted girls and other pupils, Mr Robinson?"

"I have uncovered dozens of accounts of aggressive, abusive and deceitful behaviour by Mr Hijazi.

"OK, may we see these accounts to verify them?"

"Er... I have uncovered dozens of accounts of aggressive, abusive and deceitful behaviour by Mr Hijazi."

It was very My Pillow Guy.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 09:02:42 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 22, 2021, 08:18:25 pm
George Galloway agrees with that. As does the Reverend Ian Paisley. Gesture politicians, both!

Very few MPs have been "kicked out" for what they said. Dennis Skinner is the only one to have been kicked out more than once. He got his marching order 4 times. But the man who lost Bolsover to the Tories was the absolute quintessence of a gesture politician. Best remembered for calling for a General Strike in support of the miners in '84 when he couldn't even get the Bolsover colliers to join the pit strike. "Truth to Power" indeed.

I remember Dennis Skinner being barred from the house for a day's session calling Cameron, dodgy Dave, ;D another occasion he called 50% on members opposite that are corrupt, told he had to withdraw the comment, so came back with 50% of members opposite that aren't corrupt. ;D  The commons does have some weird archaic rules on what you can & can't say
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 09:03:26 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 22, 2021, 09:29:52 pm
Legal fees are much higher apparently .


The cowards way out is to claim bankruptcy.

A shame there is no debtors prison in his case

He can claim bankruptcy to this judge, but doesnt he actually have to have an official court ruling to that effect?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 09:06:08 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:03:26 am
He can claim bankruptcy to this judge, but doesnt he actually have to have an official court ruling to that effect?
Id imagine so.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 09:45:01 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:02:42 am
I remember Dennis Skinner being barred from the house for a day's session calling Cameron, dodgy Dave, ;D another occasion he called 50% on members opposite that are corrupt, told he had to withdraw the comment, so came back with 50% of members opposite that aren't corrupt. ;D  The commons does have some weird archaic rules on what you can & can't say

Bastard, blackguard, coward, deceptive, dodgy, drunk, falsehoods, git, guttersnipe, hooligan, hypocrite, idiot, ignoramus, liar, pipsqueak, rat, slimy, sod, squirt, stoolpigeon, swine, tart, traitor and wart.

Edit: This isn't something I was walking around with knowledge of, I learnt it this morning here: https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2021/07/23/dawn-butler-kicked-out-of-commons-for-calling-boris-johnson-a-liar/
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 10:32:28 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:45:01 am
Bastard, blackguard, coward, deceptive, dodgy, drunk, falsehoods, git, guttersnipe, hooligan, hypocrite, idiot, ignoramus, liar, pipsqueak, rat, slimy, sod, squirt, stoolpigeon, swine, tart, traitor and wart.

Edit: This isn't something I was walking around with knowledge of, I learnt it this morning here: https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2021/07/23/dawn-butler-kicked-out-of-commons-for-calling-boris-johnson-a-liar/
It's like a politics version of that game, was it called Taboo?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 10:38:50 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:32:28 am
It's like a politics version of that game, was it called Taboo?

 ;D yep!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 02:35:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on July 22, 2021, 05:37:19 pm
Currently top trend on Twitter and will probably lead the news. Great publicity on this occasion to expose Boris as a charlatan.

Yeah, it's effective when done as rarely as it is. Less convinced that anyone is sticking it to the man by going round telling the country the Tories have only improved the economy by 20% rather than the 73% claimed. The underlying point there is spot on, the words most people will hear however are "improved by 20%". Win some, lose some though.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 06:25:34 pm
Much prefer this new poll!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 12:36:39 am
Quote from: Zeb on July 22, 2021, 09:28:32 pm
Claiming he's bankrupt. Hope the court give his financial dealings a very thorough going over because if he's just parked assets in someone else's name then they can insist what he owes comes out of that. If he is genuinely bankrupt then I hope the court asks after his expensive habits.

See he went for the Michael Scott approach. Nice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 10:21:11 am
Can this be organised please?


Philip Pullman
@PhilipPullman
Each day one member of the House of Commons - they can take it in turn - should denounce Johnson as a liar. It might force the House, or the Speaker, to do something about the man and hold him to account.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 10:45:15 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:21:11 am
Can this be organised please?


Philip Pullman
@PhilipPullman
Each day one member of the House of Commons - they can take it in turn - should denounce Johnson as a liar. It might force the House, or the Speaker, to do something about the man and hold him to account.
What would be the point?

Everyone who matters already thinks hes a liar. Even people on his own side do.  This isnt effective opposition this is publicising ones virtues (ones I agree with of course, but thats not the point).

Why does this matter?  Well most focus groups say Labour is negative and preachy.  For me, this would only reinforce that perception and would change literally no ones mind about Johnson.

So Johnsons a liar?  Well its hardly a well kept secret is it? 

Labour needs to positively frame their message.  Get big Jurg in to do a bit of work with them! (Actually, I think hed be brilliant at it.  Just what the Labour Party needs!).
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 11:20:09 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:25:34 pm
Much prefer this new poll!

Yeah, the Yougov one looks a lot like the Survation one the other day. Bit of encouragement for Labour. Still looks like a 6 point Tory lead though at the moment across all the polls, which is narrowing down again from the vaccination bounce and them looking halfway competent on the back of the NHS getting jabs in arms. Suspect it would narrow further in a general election campaign. See where it's at come autumn, when the spending cuts are going to be harder to hide, and then spring next year for the lead in to a potential election.
