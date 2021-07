Can this be organised please?





Philip Pullman

@PhilipPullman

Each day one member of the House of Commons - they can take it in turn - should denounce Johnson as a liar. It might force the House, or the Speaker, to do something about the man and hold him to account.



What would be the point?Everyone who matters already thinks he’s a liar. Even people on his own side do. This isn’t effective opposition this is publicising ones virtues (ones I agree with of course, but that’s not the point).Why does this matter? Well most focus groups say Labour is negative and preachy. For me, this would only reinforce that perception and would change literally no one’s mind about Johnson.So Johnson’s a liar? Well it’s hardly a well kept secret is it?Labour needs to positively frame their message. Get big Jurg in to do a bit of work with them! (Actually, I think he’d be brilliant at it. Just what the Labour Party needs!).