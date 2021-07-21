It would seem poor to give consultants on Covid icu nothing though
. Well paid? They need to have been
. To not give them anything when they are emotionally broken might not be a wise move
I wonder how many more years it will be beifre I get a pay rise? Really starts to bite after a couple of years
Who suggested giving them nothing? The examples of those not having the toughest ride were Dermatology Consultants and Orthopaedic Surgeons.
Department for Health and Social Care said 3% was a recognition of the unique impact of the pandemic on the NHS.
NHS staff are rightly receiving a pay rise this year despite the wider public sector pay pause, in recognition of their extraordinary efforts, said Sajid Javid, the health secretary.
Those example professions did not need to put in the extraordinary efforts of the example consultants above, which is the way the raise is being framed by the government apparently.