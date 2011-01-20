We'll know for sure if the old Tory party has long gone when the succession happens. It's just about possible that enough Tories will come to their senses and anoint someone from the Conservative mainstream - ie someone who believes in parliamentary democracy, the relevance of facts and the pull of evidence. But they could keep on digging and, as you say, end up with another swivel-eyed loon.
Problem is, they 'cleansed' the party of most of the capable mainstream politicians.
The main pretenders to the Bozo throne will be Gove, Patel, Raaaab and, favourite, Sunak.
Three rabid psychopaths, and one oily, smiling snake.
Outside of this, some like Jeremy C*nt would likely throw his hat in the ring. He'll be considered a moderate, which says everything about how far right the Overton Window has been dragged.