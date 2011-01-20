Covid has created a new mask-clad, socially distanced 'normal' that we are all gradually getting used to. Johnson has created a new tory 'normal' that is exclusively populated by swivel-eyed loons yet we seem to have instantly accepted this situation. The old tory party has long gone.



We'll know for sure if the old Tory party has long gone when the succession happens. It's just about possible that enough Tories will come to their senses and anoint someone from the Conservative mainstream - ie someone who believes in parliamentary democracy, the relevance of facts and the pull of evidence. But they could keep on digging and, as you say, end up with another swivel-eyed loon.Labour showed that it is possible to pull back from the edge when they elected Keir Starmer. That sent a signal (quite weak as yet, but getting stronger) to the wider electorate that the weird years were over and it was ok to vote Labour again. The Tories are not bound to follow suit.