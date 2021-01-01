Johnson looks ill. And this speech on 'levelling up' is utter bollocks. Goodall's pointing out that there's not a policy area which he's not pulling in to use as a 'success criteria' for 'levelling up'. It's like watching a bad Compass meeting trying to mate with David Cameron while he waffles on about 'big society'. Like Jen Williams is commenting, it's wonderful promising to clean up town centres for civic pride but if the council's running on a shoestring then there's nothing there to maintain it. Goes back to that piece by Jennings on the benefits of showpiece things in the political short term for these chancers at the cost of there being bugger all use to much of it long term.
Im sure you have read Michael Rosens poem about Fascism
I sometimes fear that
people think that fascism arrives in fancy dress
worn by grotesques and monsters
as played out in endless re-runs of the Nazis.
Fascism arrives as your friend.
It will restore your honour,
make you feel proud,
protect your house,
give you a job,
clean up the neighbourhood,
remind you of how great you once were,
clear out the venal and the corrupt,
remove anything you feel is unlike you...
It doesn't walk in saying,
"Our programme means militias, mass imprisonments, transportations, war and persecution."
From a while back, but it reads like a script or the Tories.