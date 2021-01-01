Robert Shrimsley has come at the 'culture war' from the Tory point of view over in the FT.



https://www.ft.com/content/3a82f466-85f1-4bb3-8c32-62a1914ad8dd



Spoiler

Other than some Tories being deeply, deeply weird, it is striking how much of the idea of a 'culture war' and what is intended etc. has become a received wisdom. Is it just the basic politics of picking on society's 'outliers' (eg Thatcher era 'loony left' councils damned for wanting to make provision for LGBT issues)? Which makes the successful response similar to the one Labour made then before then pushing things even further in the right direction? (One of the Blair government's most lasting achievements was in helping to push forward and solidify a measurable and lasting change in general social attitudes on some issues.)



It's a thought-provoking piece but I personally believe that the 'culture war' was very much started by the right-wing, as a reaction to what they considered to be social 'progressiveness' going 'too far'. As the journalist states, it's a rearguard action.I also don't actually agree with the author's insinuation that social progressiveness is some kind of cohesive plan by 'the left'. I think it's just a natural evolution that began in earnest in the 60's with movements aimed at securing equal rights for certain groups and conquering discrimination, which has expanded to cover increasingly niche groups that are discriminated against.I do think this para is incisive:"The broader point is that while the Tories won the economic battles, they neglected cultural issues allowing progressives to shape social policy. Todays conservatives see this as the key error which has fostered a climate in which heritage institutions like the National Trust start collating lists of stately homes with historic links to slavery. For Tory culture warriors, highlighting the iniquities of the empire is an attack on the national pride which is at the core of their own electoral appeal."There are plenty of current Tories who are socially progressive by nature (including, to an extent, Bozo himself). But they go along with the Trumpist agenda of whipping up division along [social] liberal-conservative lines to secure the votes of a section of white, working class society that most definitely does view social progressiveness as having 'gone too far'.As Waarsi said the other day, dog-whistle politics might win votes, but it destroys countries.