So. The Tories have cut aid and gone back on the countries promises. How do you feel?

Brilliant news. Let's spend that money on our own!
Good news. We shouldn't be giving our money away
Not arsed
Bad news. We have a moral obligation
Terrible news. This is a disgrace
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 693098 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21000 on: Today at 01:27:49 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:32:07 pm

I think in times past, what the leader of the opposition said, particularly if it was very critical of something, was widely reported on both TV news and in the print media.

The print media these days has a fraction of the circulation it once did, whilst the Tory-supporting papers have become rabidly pro-Tory/anti-Labour, anti-EU, anti-'librul'.

TV news also isn't watched anywhere near as much, and the BBC itself has its editorial dictated by the Tory Party so the main bulletins gloss over.

In short, whatever Labour figures say has much less impact now (unless they ever say something that can be used against them by the RWM)

Yet Rees-Mogg as leader of HOC, was able to complain yesterday that the BBC was guilty of too many left wing appointments, which damaged its claim to be politically neutral. (It was ONE appointment - former Huffpost editor Jess Brammar).

Needless to say, all the major news outlets carried the story - and the fact that Sir Robbie Gibb had contacted Fran Unsworth at the beeb to complain that she cannot make this appointment as it would mean the Governments fragile trust in the BBC will be shattered.

Tim Davie must be mortified🙄
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21001 on: Today at 09:16:55 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:31:03 pm
But is her dislike based on their different backgrounds? Patel - (Ugandan) Indian and Hindie - Warsi - Pakistani and muslim rather than any strong idealogical reasons?

Hard to say - she was giving both Johnson and Patel loads of shit, but no idea if the attacks on Patel where because she hates the way she is/does things or if it was based on background/religion/ethnic origins.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21002 on: Today at 11:23:03 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm
Robert Shrimsley has come at the 'culture war' from the Tory point of view over in the FT.

https://www.ft.com/content/3a82f466-85f1-4bb3-8c32-62a1914ad8dd

Spoiler
[close]

Other than some Tories being deeply, deeply weird, it is striking how much of the idea of a 'culture war' and what is intended etc. has become a received wisdom. Is it just the basic politics of picking on society's 'outliers' (eg Thatcher era 'loony left' councils damned for wanting to make provision for LGBT issues)? Which makes the successful response similar to the one Labour made then before then pushing things even further in the right direction? (One of the Blair government's most lasting achievements was in helping to push forward and solidify a measurable and lasting change in general social attitudes on some issues.)


It's a thought-provoking piece but I personally believe that the 'culture war' was very much started by the right-wing, as a reaction to what they considered to be social 'progressiveness' going 'too far'. As the journalist states, it's a rearguard action.

I also don't actually agree with the author's insinuation that social progressiveness is some kind of cohesive plan by 'the left'. I think it's just a natural evolution that began in earnest in the 60's with movements aimed at securing equal rights for certain groups and conquering discrimination, which has expanded to cover increasingly niche groups that are discriminated against.

I do think this para is incisive:

"The broader point is that while the Tories won the economic battles, they neglected cultural issues allowing progressives to shape social policy. Todays conservatives see this as the key error which has fostered a climate in which heritage institutions like the National Trust start collating lists of stately homes with historic links to slavery. For Tory culture warriors, highlighting the iniquities of the empire is an attack on the national pride which is at the core of their own electoral appeal."

There are plenty of current Tories who are socially progressive by nature (including, to an extent, Bozo himself). But they go along with the Trumpist agenda of whipping up division along [social] liberal-conservative lines to secure the votes of a section of white, working class society that most definitely does view social progressiveness as having 'gone too far'.

As Waarsi said the other day, dog-whistle politics might win votes, but it destroys countries.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21003 on: Today at 11:31:01 am »
Johnson looks ill. And this speech on 'levelling up' is utter bollocks. Goodall's pointing out that there's not a policy area which he's not pulling in to use as a 'success criteria' for 'levelling up'. It's like watching a bad Compass meeting trying to mate with David Cameron while he waffles on about 'big society'. Like Jen Williams is commenting, it's wonderful promising to clean up town centres for civic pride but if the council's running on a shoestring then there's nothing there to maintain it. Goes back to that piece by Jennings on the benefits of showpiece things in the political short term for these chancers at the cost of there being bugger all use to much of it long term.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21004 on: Today at 11:32:21 am »
Its great listening to Johnson making a speech when its not to the tory party, absolutely every joke is met with silence, and his delivery deteriorates from joke to joke as he realises he's just not funny,
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21005 on: Today at 11:41:11 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:31:01 am
Johnson looks ill. And this speech on 'levelling up' is utter bollocks. Goodall's pointing out that there's not a policy area which he's not pulling in to use as a 'success criteria' for 'levelling up'. It's like watching a bad Compass meeting trying to mate with David Cameron while he waffles on about 'big society'. Like Jen Williams is commenting, it's wonderful promising to clean up town centres for civic pride but if the council's running on a shoestring then there's nothing there to maintain it. Goes back to that piece by Jennings on the benefits of showpiece things in the political short term for these chancers at the cost of there being bugger all use to much of it long term.

Im sure you have read Michael Rosens poem about Fascism

I sometimes fear that
people think that fascism arrives in fancy dress
worn by grotesques and monsters
as played out in endless re-runs of the Nazis.

Fascism arrives as your friend.
It will restore your honour,
make you feel proud,
protect your house,
give you a job,
clean up the neighbourhood,
remind you of how great you once were,
clear out the venal and the corrupt,
remove anything you feel is unlike you...

It doesn't walk in saying,
"Our programme means militias, mass imprisonments, transportations, war and persecution." 

From a while back, but it reads like a script or the Tories.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21006 on: Today at 11:46:28 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:23:03 am

I also don't actually agree with the author's insinuation that social progressiveness is some kind of cohesive plan by 'the left'. I think it's just a natural evolution that began in earnest in the 60's with movements aimed at securing equal rights for certain groups and conquering discrimination, which has expanded to cover increasingly niche groups that are discriminated against.

Just on that little point, I didn't read it's so much he's suggesting a cohesive plan but is actually agreeing with you that it's wrapped in the 'politics' of progressive movements.  I don't think it's a historical inevitability though, or at least that it cannot be reversed, it's good hearted people finding those common causes (got fragments of Lemn Sissay's words in my head) to set aside differences and beginning sometimes long and bruising journeys to something better and then fighting to keep it.

With Tories and social progressiveness, I'm always unsure. I can find common cause on issues. Sometimes several issues. They're not all absolute horrors. But you quickly run into why all things are relative. The big pitch Johnson's making today is trying to sound like a left wing government while ruling just as they have done for a decade. I'm really not so sure there's as big a difference on the social liberal/authoritarian scale there so much as they realised they needed to put out they'd 'changed' in places to win votes post-Blair with an entirely different (generalised) group of voters.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21007 on: Today at 11:57:57 am »
Levelling up, northern power house.

Easy words.  And in many ways admirable ambitions, but they are of course only to try to win northern voters.

The outcomes will be the real test. If they make genuine in roads then society will have benefited. If they dont, they will have wasted everyones time, money and hope and they will have been shown to be the worst kind of flim flam merchants.

I know which one is more likely .
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21008 on: Today at 01:51:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:57:57 am
Levelling up, northern power house.

Easy words.  And in many ways admirable ambitions, but they are of course only to try to win northern voters.

The outcomes will be the real test. If they make genuine in roads then society will have benefited. If they don’t, they will have wasted everyone’s time, money and hope and they will have been shown to be the worst kind of flim flam merchants.

I know which one is more likely ….

As has been said, isn't this what every government has said in one form or other since time began?  and does levelling up ultimately mean just sending more money to an area?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21009 on: Today at 02:23:43 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:51:44 pm
As has been said, isn't this what every government has said in one form or other since time began?  and does levelling up ultimately mean just sending more money to an area?
No he specifically said (and he wasn't specific about much) "You don't make poor areas richer by making rich places poorer".
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21010 on: Today at 02:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:23:43 pm
No he specifically said (and he wasn't specific about much) "You don't make poor areas richer by making rich places poorer".

but just because you spend more in a poor area doesn't mean you have to deprive (oh the irony) a richer area?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21011 on: Today at 02:55:19 pm »
I love how they're marketing the levelling up of the places they've decimated over the last decade. 

Surely they don't expect voters to now think they're the good guys and it was some big, bad, unseen otherling that caused all the problems they've created?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21012 on: Today at 02:56:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:55:19 pm
I love how they're marketing the levelling up of the places they've decimated over the last decade. 

Surely they don't expect voters to now think they're the good guys and it was some big, bad, unseen otherling that caused all the problems they've created?

Of course they will. They'll blame Labour for it and the people will lap it up.
