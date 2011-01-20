This thread is about British Politics I tried to keep it on topic...Go start a Cuba thread or even an Haiti one plenty of unrest to choose from.

As for point scoring I doubt you'd of mentioned it if wasn't for Corbyn.

He also mentioned Syria I recently read one of your comments about Vlad da Bad bombing and killing the Syrians, which I agreed with.

I still laughed when I thought of you wanting to do the same not that long ago Well obviously not you personally just other people on your behalf.



maybe you got my post mixed up with another? the topic was very on clearly british politicians (and media figures who've supported them) who purport to be allies in solidarity with cubans, but clearly don't give a shit about cubans (just the party they stan for). As it happens what prompted the post was seeing a pic of Mason proudly waering his Cuban lanyard a couple of years ago. I checked the former labour leader and shadow chancellors accounts as they quite famously neglected important parts of their jobs in briitsh politics to attend these events that supported the ruling party in cuba. There's nothing to point score on corbyn now anyway, everyone knows he lost catastrophically (for the rest of us).Here you follow up on your (as yorky put it) little englander mentality, and double down on your belittling of the plight of syrians. Not sure what you found to laugh at there, but again there's far more important things in the world than the mentality you Dianne Abbott and Stop the War Coalition share ('better to watch hundreds of thousands of people die and pretend not to notice, than to take difficult decisions and have to handle any responsibility'). Basically their view is it's more important their english heads get down for a good nights sleep without worrying about decisions, than it is to try and do anything about mass murder of civilians.The fact that in 2021 we still have weird people in the west applying moral equivalence between syrian and russian forces bombing civilians, and nation states proposing to enforce a no-fly zone (threatening to bomb the civilian-targeting syrian and russian military) is just another depressing example of how ideological framing can lead to such astoundingly callous ignorance.