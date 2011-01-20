Poll

So. The Tories have cut aid and gone back on the countries promises. How do you feel?

Brilliant news. Let's spend that money on our own!
Good news. We shouldn't be giving our money away
Not arsed
Bad news. We have a moral obligation
Terrible news. This is a disgrace
Like BigbonedRAWKy I absolutely *Love* Cheese (more cheese, gromit!) :)
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 520 521 522 523 524 [525]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 691266 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,010
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20960 on: Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
Protest banned, corruption rife, police and armed forces immune from prosecution... Bloody johnny foreignerTories eh.

Nice of you to belittle what's going on abroad, and what Cubans (not johnny foreigner..) are experiencing, by framing it as if it's remotely like what people in England are going through - for the sake of some narrow minded point scoring (or something, can rarely tell what you mean, you rarely set that out)
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,697
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20961 on: Today at 12:24:13 am »
Protest in Cuba? Who cares? We have it just as bad...... Just another depressing sign of the 'Little Englander' attitude that has gripped the country isn't it?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20962 on: Today at 01:05:40 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm
Nice of you to belittle what's going on abroad, and what Cubans (not johnny foreigner..) are experiencing, by framing it as if it's remotely like what people in England are going through - for the sake of some narrow minded point scoring (or something, can rarely tell what you mean, you rarely set that out)
This thread is about British Politics I tried to keep it on topic...Go start a Cuba thread or even an Haiti one plenty of unrest to choose from.
As for point scoring I doubt you'd of mentioned it if wasn't for Corbyn.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:24:13 am
Protest in Cuba? Who cares? We have it just as bad...... Just another depressing sign of the 'Little Englander' attitude that has gripped the country isn't it?
He also mentioned Syria I recently read one of your comments about Vlad da Bad bombing and killing the Syrians, which I agreed with.
I still laughed when I thought of you wanting to do the same not that long ago  :) Well obviously not you personally just other people on your behalf.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:33 am by bigbonedrawky »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,010
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20963 on: Today at 01:58:45 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:05:40 am
This thread is about British Politics I tried to keep it on topic...Go start a Cuba thread or even an Haiti one plenty of unrest to choose from.
As for point scoring I doubt you'd of mentioned it if wasn't for Corbyn.
maybe you got my post mixed up with another? the topic was very on clearly british politicians (and media figures who've supported them) who purport to be allies in solidarity with cubans, but clearly don't give a shit about cubans (just the party they stan for). As it happens what prompted the post was seeing a pic of Mason proudly waering his Cuban lanyard a couple of years ago. I checked the former labour leader and shadow chancellors accounts as they quite famously neglected important parts of their jobs in briitsh politics to attend these events that supported the ruling party in cuba. There's nothing to point score on corbyn now anyway, everyone knows he lost catastrophically (for the rest of us).

Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:05:40 am
He also mentioned Syria I recently read one of your comments about Vlad da Bad bombing and killing the Syrians, which I agreed with.
I still laughed when I thought of you wanting to do the same not that long ago  :) Well obviously not you personally just other people on your behalf.
Here you follow up on your (as yorky put it) little englander mentality, and double down on your belittling of the plight of syrians. Not sure what you found to laugh at there, but again there's far more important things in the world than the mentality you Dianne Abbott and Stop the War Coalition share ('better to watch hundreds of thousands of people die and pretend not to notice, than to take difficult decisions and have to handle any responsibility'). Basically their view is it's more important their english heads get down for a good nights sleep without worrying about decisions, than it is to try and do anything about mass murder of civilians.

The fact that in 2021 we still have weird people in the west applying moral equivalence between syrian and russian forces bombing civilians, and nation states proposing to enforce a no-fly zone (threatening to bomb the civilian-targeting syrian and russian military) is just another depressing example of how ideological framing can lead to such astoundingly callous ignorance.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:30 am by Classycara »
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20964 on: Today at 02:15:19 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:58:45 am
maybe you got my post mixed up with another? the topic was very on clearly british politicians (and media figures who've supported them) who purport to be allies in solidarity with cubans, but clearly don't give a shit about cubans (just the party they stan for). As it happens what prompted the post was seeing a pic of Mason proudly waering his Cuban lanyard a couple of years ago. I checked the former labour leader and shadow chancellors accounts as they quite famously neglected important parts of their jobs in briitsh politics to attend these events that supported the ruling party in cuba. There's nothing to point score on corbyn now anyway, everyone knows he lost catastrophically (for the rest of us).
Here you follow up on your (as yorky put it) little englander mentality, and double down on your belittling of the plight of syrians. Not sure what you found to laugh at there, but again there's far more important things in the world than the mentality you Dianne Abbott and Stop the War Coalition share ('better to watch hundreds of thousands of people die and pretend not to notice, than to take difficult decisions and have to handle any responsibility'). Basically their view is it's more important their english heads get down for a good nights sleep without worrying about decisions, than it is to try and do anything about mass murder of civilians.

The fact that in 2021 we still have weird people in the west applying moral equivalence between syrian and russian forces bombing civilians, and nation states proposing to enforce a no-fly zone (threatening to bomb the civilian-targeting syrian and russian military) is just another depressing example of how ideological framing can lead to such astoundingly callous ignorance.
YAWN

Sorry nodded off there.
First of all I dont believe you give a toss about Cubans, Venezuelans or Syrians they are nothing but a vehicle for your obsession, just another footnote in another pointless attack on Corbyn.
I also think your been harsh on the Stop the War Coalition, even t'other Yorky marched with them to try and Stop the War against Iraq don't you know. It not just your whipping girl Abbot your insulting there.
Also you seem to be under the illusion that a tweet on tw@ter somehow proves you care about any given subject and a lack of a tweet means you don't care...Kids these day's  ::)     
« Last Edit: Today at 08:28:18 am by bigbonedrawky »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,355
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20965 on: Today at 07:10:52 am »
Personally I was just interested in what was happening in Cuba. 

70 years of dictatorship is it?  Surprised more hasnt been made of it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,564
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20966 on: Today at 08:16:44 am »
This plea for the Tories to 'rethink their stance on taking the knee' is just.. odd.

I thought it was more or less mandatory that you are racist and/or xenophobic before you are even allowed to be an MP.

If it isn't then it's quite difficult to explain the way their MPs act.

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,564
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20967 on: Today at 08:18:42 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
Protest banned, corruption rife, police and armed forces immune from prosecution... Bloody johnny foreignerTories eh.

Any evidence that protests are banned?

Any evidence that corruption is rife?

Any evidence that police and armed forces are immune from prosecution?


(If you have any then that's fine, and I've got evidence - freely available that they clearly aren't)


So the words you seem to be missing are that there are instances of such examples, but they aren't the norm.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20968 on: Today at 08:24:58 am »
Logged
Believer

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,564
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20969 on: Today at 08:40:25 am »
New poll up
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20970 on: Today at 08:43:57 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 08:18:42 am
Any evidence that protests are banned?

Any evidence that corruption is rife?

Any evidence that police and armed forces are immune from prosecution?


(If you have any then that's fine, and I've got evidence - freely available that they clearly aren't)


So the words you seem to be missing are that there are instances of such examples, but they aren't the norm.
Sorry Andy I didn't realise I had to be so lliteral I must try harder but I did'nt say it was the norm either.
I'd be interested in this evidence that corruption isnt rife amongst these Tories ...Or are we talking about Cuba here ?   

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 08:40:25 am
New poll up
No cheese option !!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:46:49 am by bigbonedrawky »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,564
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20971 on: Today at 09:30:56 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 08:43:57 am
Sorry Andy I didn't realise I had to be so lliteral I must try harder but I did'nt say it was the norm either.
I'd be interested in this evidence that corruption isnt rife amongst these Tories ...Or are we talking about Cuba here ?   
 No cheese option !!

I have fixed my disgraceful oversight :)

But yeah, I just think this thread - we have time and space to discuss stuff, so getting a little more granular and specific always helps.

I mean, I'm sure there is and has been corruption in any Party - people are people - you hope that most people are decent, honest, truthful and worthy - but history and life shows us that sometimes that's not the case.

And although we might not like the Tories and find their actions piss-poor most of the time, again, there are Tory voters and Tory politicians that are going to be really nice, decent, honest people that want the best for the country. It's just their idealogy means that they feel their path is the best way for everyone.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,697
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20972 on: Today at 09:36:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:10:52 am
Personally I was just interested in what was happening in Cuba. 

70 years of dictatorship is it?  Surprised more hasnt been made of it.

The press has been slow on the uptake, although the Times carries a longer piece today.

Normally when civil protests against dictatorships happen you can rely - rightly so - on the left in this country spreading the word and supporting the protestors. But there are quite large elements of the British left which have supported the one-party state in Cuba for a long time and therefore are silent and embarrassed. The same happened over the mass protests in Venezuela recently. Then the Labour party was actually led by a regime apologist who did his best to ignore the terrible police violence, astonishing food shortages and masses of refugees trying to get out of Venezuela. These apologists seem emotionally invested in Cuba and Venezuela because those dictatorships flaunt the magic words 'socialism' and 'revolution'. That investment requires the critical faculties to be closed down and - as we saw with Corbyn - can lead to a situation where they literally cannot say a word about a major catastrophe. 

Cuba is not in a state of catastrophe like Venezuela was, though its regime is just as brutal. But it's early days. Let's see where this one goes. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,697
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20973 on: Today at 09:40:46 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:30:56 am

But yeah, I just think this thread - we have time and space to discuss stuff, so getting a little more granular and specific always helps.

You're wrong Andy and Boned is right. There's no difference at all between life in the UK and life in Cuba. In fact the British regime just closed the entire internet down last night like the Communists did in Cuba. Sadly, this little post of protest will therefore never see the light of day.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20974 on: Today at 09:49:12 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:36:06 am
The press has been slow on the uptake, although the Times carries a longer piece today.

Normally when civil protests against dictatorships happen you can rely - rightly so - on the left in this country spreading the word and supporting the protestors. But there are quite large elements of the British left which have supported the one-party state in Cuba for a long time and therefore are silent and embarrassed. The same happened over the mass protests in Venezuela recently. Then the Labour party was actually led by a regime apologist who did his best to ignore the terrible police violence, astonishing food shortages and masses of refugees trying to get out of Venezuela. These apologists seem emotionally invested in Cuba and Venezuela because those dictatorships flaunt the magic words 'socialism' and 'revolution'. That investment requires the critical faculties to be closed down and - as we saw with Corbyn - can lead to a situation where they literally cannot say a word about a major catastrophe. 

Cuba is not in a state of catastrophe like Venezuela was, though its regime is just as brutal. But it's early days. Let's see where this one goes. 

As Orwell noted, that type of left winger, identifiable by their opposition to the west, are loyal to an ideology rather than the people affected by that ideology. They are often more adamant about the worthiness of that ideology that those affected by it. As such, they share the salient feature of the 1990s neoliberals that I despised them for: a belief in the pure implementation of their ideas, as long as they don't have to experience them themselves.

On a similar note, on that cricket forum I mentioned elsewhere, there's a thread discussing the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. There's a poster diverting blame by saying that the west are just as bad, and there are a load of actual Pakistani posters raining on him for being an enthusiast about the Taliban whilst sitting safely in a western country half the world away.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 520 521 522 523 524 [525]   Go Up
« previous next »
 