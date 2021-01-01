Poll

Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20920 on: Today at 06:45:08 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:55:04 pm
I am aware that the ideas of Jewish people being masterminds is an anti-Semitic trope, but I think it's a stretch to say it's what was being indulged in here. The reason it applies to Starmer is because Abrahams was reported to be wooed by Starmer directly. He is not saying that he wants Starmer to rig the outcome - something that would be in direct contradiction of both the Chakrabarti and EHRC reports, and he's clearly read both - he is saying that it comes in because it has been reported that Abrahams was approached by Starmer directly.

To me, drawkey is being accused of indulging in a trope that he simply doesn't get anywhere near making.
Dont worry about it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20921 on: Today at 06:51:11 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 06:45:08 pm
For a bit of contexts the Chakrabati report was seen by quite a few posters on here as further proof of Corbyn's anti semitism  ::)
Him and Shami conspired to include other forms of racism in order to diminish anti-semitism (presumably to the level of Islamaphobia ) and wind jewish people up.
You make an accusation there.

Can I suggest that you back it up with quotes by these posters, or delete this as baseless.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20922 on: Today at 06:54:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:11 pm
You make an accusation there.

Can I suggest that you back it up with quotes by these posters, or delete this as baseless.

Don't hold your breath we're still waiting for the last time he tried to claim this
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20923 on: Today at 07:38:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:11 pm
You make an accusation there.

Can I suggest that you back it up with quotes by these posters, or delete this as baseless.

There was an accusation that he indulged in an anti-Semitic trope which has shown, at best, to be a stretch.

Can you ask for this comment to be deleted too please? Thank you.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20924 on: Today at 07:41:48 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 07:38:15 pm
There was an accusation that he indulged in an anti-Semitic trope which has shown, at best, to be a stretch.

Can you ask for this comment to be deleted too please? Thank you.
You can do that yourself.  In fact, you just have.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20925 on: Today at 07:56:01 pm
Tyrone Mings destroying Priti Patel here

Quote
You dont get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as Gesture Politics & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing were campaigning against, happens.

Huge admiration for those England players doubling down against racism
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20926 on: Today at 09:01:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:11 pm
You make an accusation there.

Can I suggest that you back it up with quotes by these posters, or delete this as baseless.

I could quote them but sometimes it's best to let sleeping dogs lie so just for you I will delete the offending post but not because it's baseless ...
A couple of examples of how toxic it was back then... 
"Waiting for Corbyn to die essentially know"
Re whipping boy jones article  "Something else I found utterly nauseating in that article was the Corbyn-esque mention of Islamaphobia in the labour party which is utter nonsense"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20927 on: Today at 09:03:03 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 09:01:28 pm
I could quote them but sometimes it's best to let sleeping dogs lie so just for you I will delete the offending post but not because it's baseless ...
A couple of examples of how toxic it was back then... 
"Waiting for Corbyn to die essentially know"
Re whipping boy jones article  "Something else I found utterly nauseating in that article was the Corbyn-esque mention of Islamaphobia in the labour party which is utter nonsense"

So you're deleting your original post because you can't back it up and then posting some other "quotes" supposedly by people in here.... and not backing them up?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20928 on: Today at 09:03:58 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 09:01:28 pm
I could quote them but sometimes it's best to let sleeping dogs lie so just for you I will delete the offending post but not because it's baseless ...
A couple of examples of how toxic it was back then... 
"Waiting for Corbyn to die essentially know"
Re whipping boy jones article  "Something else I found utterly nauseating in that article was the Corbyn-esque mention of Islamaphobia in the labour party which is utter nonsense"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20929 on: Today at 09:11:43 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 07:38:15 pm
There was an accusation that he indulged in an anti-Semitic trope which has shown, at best, to be a stretch.

Can you ask for this comment to be deleted too please? Thank you.
No need to delete I'm not offended and he's entitled to his opinion.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20930 on: Today at 09:14:17 pm
I'm not a mod, but can people stop being dicks if possible or it'll get locked yet again.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20931 on: Today at 09:15:41 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 09:01:28 pm
I could quote them but sometimes it's best to let sleeping dogs lie so just for you I will delete the offending post but not because it's baseless ...
A couple of examples of how toxic it was back then... 
"Waiting for Corbyn to die essentially know"
Re whipping boy jones article  "Something else I found utterly nauseating in that article was the Corbyn-esque mention of Islamaphobia in the labour party which is utter nonsense"

Forwards not backwards

As ever..
