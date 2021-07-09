She led the inquiry, of course she had some responsibility to implement the actions. Especially once she became a senior leader in the party following her promotions (not to mention she had equality and legal experience that those promoting her lacked). Agreed I think you've mixed up unlawful with the two examples of unlawful harassment by its agents, in this case an NEC member and a local councillor.



You're right in that the investigations (or lack of) took place following the Chakrabarti report but one (Livingstone's) started before the report in April 2016 (the specifics that were investigated, obviously he's been a bigoted crank much longer).

I don't really follow how this links to what I said, as I don't think I called Chakrabarti the main culprit nor mentioned Corbyn.



Which recommendations are not being used effectively at the moment, do you have some examples?



1. Although it would be sensible, in some ways, it is rarely, if ever, the job of those doing the report to make sure that it is implemented. It was, possibly, not even her brief to be honest. Though I do kind of agree with Zeb in that the vigour she had before doing the report disappeared when she was part of the leadership team.2. I am, almost certainly, mixing stuff up there. I have read it 3 times but it has been some time since I have done so.3. I was careless, dare I say muddled, in my language there. I just feel like Chakrabarti gets a lot of flack from people who haven't actually read the report, just because it fits an easy narrative. She certainly wasn't the driving problem in the Labour party.4. This is where I can have some say, because I have been on both sides of this; I have made complaints and a complain was made about me (I was vindicated fully in this scenario)a. The recommendation of 'a readily accessible complaints procedure explaining with sufficient clarity how and to whom complaints are to be made' is not there yet. It got better under Formby but it hasn't, really ever, been fit for purpose. Under McNicol it seemed aggressively factional.b. The recommendation to record the identity of complainants to faciliate genuine, sensitive communication and aftercare is not there yet. I made my complaint in May 2020, nothing heard back, and I know many who have been kept in the dark about, quite substantial, complaints that they have made.c. The recommendation of making 'those in respect of whom allegations have been made' clearly 'informed of the allegation(s) made against them, their factual basis and the identity of the complainant - unless there are good reasons not to do so' is also well behind. Got better under Formby.d. There is not a comprehensive complaints procedure at the moment, not one that is fit for purpose, and this was a key recommendation of the report. Training is substandard too. My friend on the inside still believes that staff, including her, lack the skills necessary for complaints due to this.e. I believe that the GLU staff still lack the skills necessary to run a complex complaints system (it is overly complex to be honest) and this was a firm recommendation of the report.All of this is highlighted in the EHRC one btw. It's worth remembering that the complaints process has always been shite, it's still shite, and it's time they actually implemeted the findings of reports that they actually do. Why they did not do this for Chakrabarti is probably a point of disagreement amongst us, but I don't think that the report's credibility suffers because of that.