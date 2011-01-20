Agreed, totally. A feel good factor from out of the blue. Kinnock would have been able to carry it off. Starmer almost appeared to be human the other day, but probably Burnham would be best suited to lead this kind of charge. People could maybe like feeling good about themselves, after all the sniping and bitchiness of the last few years. Ah well, we can dream.



My own feeling on this Doc is that it shouldn't be left to just one man, or one woman.Labour should make a virtue of being a TEAM - something that Johnson's government emphatically is not. It might also play to the sense in Britain that we have lost something with increasingly 'presidential' styles of leadership. The party should therefore promote its brightest talents and give them almost joint-billing with Starmer. Burnham certainly, but Rayner, Lammy, Cooper, Benn, Phillips, Creasy, Sadiq Khan too. Get them in front of the cameras, get them on billboards as a team, get them on the radio shows. A collective of people who trust and like each other and who are from a diversity of backgrounds, north and south, versus the corrupt egomaniac who doesn't trust anyone, keeps his own government in the dark, and is running the country into the ground while making himself personally very wealthy indeed.It only works of course if you give each individual a certain latitude so they don't appear to be talking like automatons following a crib sheet. The brief would be - and it's a bloody difficult one I admit - "don't sound like politicians." Jess Phillips knows how to do it. So do Creasy and Lammy. The others would have to learn.