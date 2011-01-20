Poll

Which way is the UK heading?

The country as a whole is becoming a lot more left-wing
The country as a whole is becoming a bit more left-wing
The country is about the same - no real leanings either way
The country as a whole is becoming a bit more right-wing
The country as a whole is becoming a lot more right-wing
Cheese is a marvellous thing. Yum Yum Yum. EDAM!!!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 516 517 518 519 520 [521]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 681242 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,474
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20800 on: Today at 03:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:01:05 pm
Yeah, me mate had a triumph.

My Dad worked for Triumph in Speke. The things he told me as a kid makes it easy to understand why.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20801 on: Today at 03:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:49:14 am
And the usuals are moaning about kissing the flag.

Thought it was funny McDonnell pointing out that Corbyn had a very similar policy announcement. But you can go back to Milliband for something almost identical. Amusing that those who preach about the electorate's false consciousness are equally bewildered by packaging. I suppose in some ways it does at least make a virtue out of a necessity post-Brexit...

----

Starting to get a few hints about Batley and Spen result. Journalists and pollsters are saying party is indicating that the ward level data there is showing that Labour were pulling over Tory voters, ones perhaps crudely described as 'Lib Dem leaning'. Which is progress, to be balanced against what Galloway was up to and how the party (and communities) respond to that.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,524
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20802 on: Today at 05:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:52:16 pm
There's also a case for it being pure self-interest. Question doesn't specify whose taxes are going up so you get a sliding scale down from pensioners through to school leavers/new grads based on the normal assumption that it means income tax and the effects that would have on their personal finances.


I think thats human nature isnt it? The person earning £25k thinks everyone earning more then £30k should pay more tax, the bloke earning £30k thinks everyone earning over £40k should pay more tax etc etc. Those in work think we should cut spending on benefits because they are all scroungers, old people think young people are frivolous with money, young people think older people had it easy because housing was more affordable for them and they should contribute more, I could probably go on but you get the drift. Everyone likes people contributing more as long as its not them doing the contributing.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20803 on: Today at 05:37:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:24:52 pm
I think thats human nature isnt it? The person earning £25k thinks everyone earning more then £30k should pay more tax, the bloke earning £30k thinks everyone earning over £40k should pay more tax etc etc. Those in work think we should cut spending on benefits because they are all scroungers, old people think young people are frivolous with money, young people think older people had it easy because housing was more affordable for them and they should contribute more, I could probably go on but you get the drift. Everyone likes people contributing more as long as its not them doing the contributing.

That's why Labour should construct a narrative whereby everyone contributes a bit more than they're required to by the Tories, not just financially but also socially. Covid has shown that this is tolerable to the overwhelming majority of people. But cultural liberal issues, foreign affairs issues, etc. that are political lifeblood to some on the left leave them cold. They're sufficient to spoil the chances of the left of centre, but only to make it easier for the right to win. Even people like Bastani have admitted this is the case, although he and his ilk think this is a good thing.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,451
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20804 on: Today at 05:48:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:24:52 pm
I think thats human nature isnt it? The person earning £25k thinks everyone earning more then £30k should pay more tax, the bloke earning £30k thinks everyone earning over £40k should pay more tax etc etc. Those in work think we should cut spending on benefits because they are all scroungers, old people think young people are frivolous with money, young people think older people had it easy because housing was more affordable for them and they should contribute more, I could probably go on but you get the drift. Everyone likes people contributing more as long as its not them doing the contributing.

It's why I think universalism is important. People will be more willing to contribute more if they see they are getting something back for it. Not just contributing to give other people things.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,524
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20805 on: Today at 06:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:48:37 pm
It's why I think universalism is important. People will be more willing to contribute more if they see they are getting something back for it. Not just contributing to give other people things.

Completely, Im just not sure if our right wing drifting country is ready for such radical socialism as putting in a few extra quid into the kitty even when you show them the receipt.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,598
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20806 on: Today at 06:13:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:24:52 pm
I think thats human nature isnt it? The person earning £25k thinks everyone earning more then £30k should pay more tax, the bloke earning £30k thinks everyone earning over £40k should pay more tax etc etc. Those in work think we should cut spending on benefits because they are all scroungers, old people think young people are frivolous with money, young people think older people had it easy because housing was more affordable for them and they should contribute more, I could probably go on but you get the drift. Everyone likes people contributing more as long as its not them doing the contributing.

That is such a bleak view of life. Fortunately I don't think it's true. There's not a great deal in the historical record to support it at least, although fundamentalist free-market capitalism, of the type we have not had since the first Factory acts, requires human nature to be like this in order to work properly. 

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:48:37 pm
It's why I think universalism is important. People will be more willing to contribute more if they see they are getting something back for it. Not just contributing to give other people things.

Wholeheartedly agree with this.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20807 on: Today at 06:23:40 pm »
I think it's easier to make wide ranging proposals when you're pitching it to a country which hasn't just had its wages absolutely crunched for a decade as part of a deliberate policy to create a low wage economy. That particularly will hold true for younger voters whose wages are pisspoor historically without even the consolation of job security and a decent pension etc. at the end of it. Much as with social care proposals, the electoral impact of it is going to really depend on the who and how much and whether the case for the 'why' is well made. It's also a timing issue although the political part of it was where Labour got lost 2010 to 2015.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,524
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20808 on: Today at 06:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:13:53 pm
That is such a bleak view of life. Fortunately I don't think it's true. There's not a great deal in the historical record to support it at least, although fundamentalist free-market capitalism, of the type we have not had since the first Factory acts, requires human nature to be like this in order to work properly. 

You dont think theres a lot to support it yet we have had 11 years of Toryism and austerity thats been built on that mentality?
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,297
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20809 on: Today at 06:52:23 pm »
People unfortunately only measure their benefits in financial terms. Paying tax (ie me losing money) so that others gain (money). They need to be educated to the point of realising that paying tax in order to attain better education for their kids, healthcare for their parents and law and order to keep us all safe, are benefits in kind. I'm not holding my breath on that one. Maybe attacking tax evasion and avoidance should become a more potent political weapon. There is now a massive bill to be paid, hopefully over many many years and this is probably where the main political battles will now be fought, more than ever.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20810 on: Today at 06:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:52:23 pm
People unfortunately only measure their benefits in financial terms. Paying tax (ie me losing money) so that others gain (money). They need to be educated to the point of realising that paying tax in order to attain better education for their kids, healthcare for their parents and law and order to keep us all safe, are benefits in kind. I'm not holding my breath on that one. Maybe attacking tax evasion and avoidance should become a more potent political weapon. There is now a massive bill to be paid, hopefully over many many years and this is probably where the main political battles will now be fought, more than ever.

We've had 2 years of the country inconveniencing itself for the benefit of its most vulnerable. The will is there, if the left can frame it in the right way.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,524
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20811 on: Today at 06:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 06:23:40 pm
I think it's easier to make wide ranging proposals when you're pitching it to a country which hasn't just had its wages absolutely crunched for a decade as part of a deliberate policy to create a low wage economy. That particularly will hold true for younger voters whose wages are pisspoor historically without even the consolation of job security and a decent pension etc. at the end of it. Much as with social care proposals, the electoral impact of it is going to really depend on the who and how much and whether the case for the 'why' is well made. It's also a timing issue although the political part of it was where Labour got lost 2010 to 2015.

Thats pretty much what I was thinking. I think it was in 97 that Labour campaigned on a 1p increase in income tax for the NHS and it seemed to go down well with voters from what I can remember, but its a lot easier to say to people give us 1% in extra income tax to fix the NHS when your getting an average pay rise of 7% (thats what it was according to the ONS in 1997, sounds high so feel free to correct me). When you are looking at real wages frozen or falling for millions for the last decade, particularly those already not earning very much it becomes a much harder conversation.


https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/grossdomesticproductgdp/timeseries/kgq2/qna
« Last Edit: Today at 07:02:09 pm by west_london_red »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,598
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20812 on: Today at 07:21:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:46:53 pm
You dont think theres a lot to support it yet we have had 11 years of Toryism and austerity thats been built on that mentality?

For sure. But you said that "human nature" was like this. That suggests a somewhat longer time span than 11 years and a somewhat more permanent state of affairs!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,297
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20813 on: Today at 07:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:58:06 pm
We've had 2 years of the country inconveniencing itself for the benefit of its most vulnerable. The will is there, if the left can frame it in the right way.
Looks like the will has gone, to me.

The last two years have shown to those that think in those terms, that there is a magic money tree. It's all about choices. Tax is going to be the next subject upon which the public need to be educated, now that we're all expert virologists.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20814 on: Today at 07:27:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:59:06 pm
Thats pretty much what I was thinking. I think it was in 97 that Labour campaigned on a 1p increase in income tax for the NHS and it seemed to go down well with voters from what I can remember, but its a lot easier to say to people give us 1% in extra income tax to fix the NHS when your getting an average pay rise of 7% (thats what it was according to the ONS in 1997, sounds high so feel free to correct me). When you are looking at real wages frozen or falling for millions for the last decade, particularly those already not earning very much it becomes a much harder conversation.


https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/grossdomesticproductgdp/timeseries/kgq2/qna


Yeah, it's difficult. Then again, it's where the timing thing comes in, isn't it? The Tories are obviously gearing up to returning to their austerity arguments as soon as they either shift Johnson or he waddles off of his own accord. I don't think it's an easy counterargument to make but Labour can do it. Thought Rob Ford has it about right:

Quote
A window of opportunity may open for the opposition soon. The political conversation, dominated for over a year by Covid, may soon return to more traditional topics as the pandemic threat finally fades. The boost the government has received from its successful vaccination programme will probably fade too, as the country moves out of crisis mode, and minds turn to post-pandemic recovery. Labour may then have a chance to focus attention on the structural weaknesses and inequalities exposed by the pandemic, and set out its ambitions to address these. It is a chance the party would do well to seize. A Labour party with aspirations to govern after the next election needs to do a lot better than cling on in seats it already holds.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/04/analysis-why-is-the-narrow-labour-byelection-victory-in-batley-and-spen-being-treated-as-a-comeback

Focus on investment for the future and rectifying some of the inequalities, and it'll all need to be paid for but Reeves has the nouse to not do it as if 'taxes or cuts this manifesto?' are the only options. Just being sensible and believable about it, not throwing everyone's favorite policy into a grab bag and dumping it in front of the electorate. There is the longer term support for redistributive policies, increasingly cross-party with the Tories 2017 and 2019 new voters, so there's something there to work with by appealing to aspiration and 'fairness'.

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20815 on: Today at 07:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:27:39 pm
Yeah, it's difficult. Then again, it's where the timing thing comes in, isn't it? The Tories are obviously gearing up to returning to their austerity arguments as soon as they either shift Johnson or he waddles off of his own accord. I don't think it's an easy counterargument to make but Labour can do it. Thought Rob Ford has it about right:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/04/analysis-why-is-the-narrow-labour-byelection-victory-in-batley-and-spen-being-treated-as-a-comeback

Focus on investment for the future and rectifying some of the inequalities, and it'll all need to be paid for but Reeves has the nouse to not do it as if 'taxes or cuts this manifesto?' are the only options. Just being sensible and believable about it, not throwing everyone's favorite policy into a grab bag and dumping it in front of the electorate. There is the longer term support for redistributive policies, increasingly cross-party with the Tories 2017 and 2019 new voters, so there's something there to work with by appealing to aspiration and 'fairness'.



There needs to be a cohesive and popular vision rather than popular policies. Unpopular policies can be tolerated if they're part of a well-framed and popular vision. They can even contribute to the popularity of the overall vision, like a bad tasting medicine. The Tories will be doing this with austerity.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,524
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20816 on: Today at 07:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:21:31 pm
For sure. But you said that "human nature" was like this. That suggests a somewhat longer time span than 11 years and a somewhat more permanent state of affairs!

If I have to lecture you on the worst aspects of human history then things have definitely gone wrong, but as you are very aware an awful lot of our history is one group screwing over another! Its what we do.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,598
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20817 on: Today at 07:56:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:49:37 pm
If I have to lecture you on the worst aspects of human history then things have definitely gone wrong, but as you are very aware an awful lot of our history is one group screwing over another! Its what we do.

Build civilisations too, that outlast wars and famines. Poverty is conquered, tribalism tamed, superstitions discarded, racism identified and fought against. Once Thomas Hobbes was the last word of wisdom in political philosophy - a philosophy built entirely on your own bleak view of human nature. Now we've raised our sights a bit. We've learned that cooperation can work as well as competition. We've learned that neighbours can be trusted as well as feared. History is not just one long tedious document of human hatred, human fear and human suffering. That's not just what we do. Not by a long way.

Leave that pessimistic view of humanity to the Tories.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20818 on: Today at 07:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:48:17 pm
There needs to be a cohesive and popular vision rather than popular policies. Unpopular policies can be tolerated if they're part of a well-framed and popular vision. They can even contribute to the popularity of the overall vision, like a bad tasting medicine. The Tories will be doing this with austerity.

Reeves was doing that with Marr this morning and talking about social care. However the funding is done, it's going to be hugely unpopular if the care is to match people's expectations. It's part of building a perception, I suppose, as much as a long term solution is going to require a realistic view of where the money comes from.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,297
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20819 on: Today at 08:08:25 pm »
Covid's legacy should be that it embarrassed us into treating our carers fairly. There can barely be a person in the land who doesn't feel guilty about how our carers are treated. It's not that we can't afford it, it's that we choose not to afford it. Maybe Labour should shame people into being better people.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:20:39 pm by Dr. Beaker »
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,598
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20820 on: Today at 08:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:08:25 pm
Covid's legacy should be that it embarrassed us into treating our careers fairly. There can barely be a person in the land who doesn't feel guilty about how our careers are treated. It's not that we can't afford it, it's that we choose not to afford it. Maybe Labour should shame people into being better people.

Thought for a moment you were asking us to become more professionally single-minded there Doc. But I see what you mean. Agree with it too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,297
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20821 on: Today at 08:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:11:38 pm
Thought for a moment you were asking us to become more professionally single-minded there Doc. But I see what you mean. Agree with it too.
;)Fixed
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,598
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20822 on: Today at 08:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:18:35 pm
;)Fixed

Ha ha.

I do agree with you though. Apart from one small thing. Labour shouldn't need to use "shame". As you say practically everybody feels guilty already. What would be more efficient than "shame" is "pleasure". West london red will probably laugh at my naivety here, but Labour should point out not just our obligation to social carers, but also how most of us would be honoured, as decent people ourselves,  to see them put right.

I'm making a general point here about democratic socialist politics. Progressive taxation works best not when folk are guilt-tripped into paying it, but when they comprehend that in paying it they are honouring their own sense of fair play and becoming part of a movement toward natural justice. 

"Of course carers should be paid more. Of course I'd be delighted to help" - that's the sense of it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,297
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20823 on: Today at 09:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:42:42 pm
Ha ha.

I do agree with you though. Apart from one small thing. Labour shouldn't need to use "shame". As you say practically everybody feels guilty already. What would be more efficient than "shame" is "pleasure". West london red will probably laugh at my naivety here, but Labour should point out not just our obligation to social carers, but also how most of us would be honoured, as decent people ourselves,  to see them put right.

I'm making a general point here about democratic socialist politics. Progressive taxation works best not when folk are guilt-tripped into paying it, but when they comprehend that in paying it they are honouring their own sense of fair play and becoming part of a movement toward natural justice. 

"Of course carers should be paid more. Of course I'd be delighted to help" - that's the sense of it.

Agreed, totally. A feel good factor from out of the blue. Kinnock would have been able to carry it off. Starmer almost appeared to be human the other day, but probably Burnham would be best suited to lead this kind of charge. People could maybe like feeling good about themselves, after all the sniping and bitchiness of the last few years. Ah well, we can dream.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,598
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20824 on: Today at 09:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:03:40 pm
Agreed, totally. A feel good factor from out of the blue. Kinnock would have been able to carry it off. Starmer almost appeared to be human the other day, but probably Burnham would be best suited to lead this kind of charge. People could maybe like feeling good about themselves, after all the sniping and bitchiness of the last few years. Ah well, we can dream.

My own feeling on this Doc is that it shouldn't be left to just one man, or one woman.

Labour should make a virtue of being a TEAM - something that Johnson's government emphatically is not. It might also play to the sense in Britain that we have lost something with increasingly 'presidential' styles of leadership. The party should therefore promote its brightest talents and give them almost joint-billing with Starmer. Burnham certainly, but Rayner, Lammy, Cooper, Benn, Phillips, Creasy, Sadiq Khan too. Get them in front of the cameras, get them on billboards as a team, get them on the radio shows. A collective of people who trust and like each other and who are from a diversity of backgrounds, north and south, versus the corrupt egomaniac who doesn't trust anyone, keeps his own government in the dark, and is running the country into the ground while making himself personally very wealthy indeed.   

It only works of course if you give each individual a certain latitude so they don't appear to be talking like automatons following a crib sheet. The brief would be - and it's a bloody difficult one I admit - "don't sound like politicians." Jess Phillips knows how to do it. So do Creasy and Lammy. The others would have to learn.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,524
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20825 on: Today at 09:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:42:42 pm
Ha ha.

I do agree with you though. Apart from one small thing. Labour shouldn't need to use "shame". As you say practically everybody feels guilty already. What would be more efficient than "shame" is "pleasure". West london red will probably laugh at my naivety here, but Labour should point out not just our obligation to social carers, but also how most of us would be honoured, as decent people ourselves,  to see them put right.

I'm making a general point here about democratic socialist politics. Progressive taxation works best not when folk are guilt-tripped into paying it, but when they comprehend that in paying it they are honouring their own sense of fair play and becoming part of a movement toward natural justice. 

"Of course carers should be paid more. Of course I'd be delighted to help" - that's the sense of it.


Id call it idealism rather then naivety :)
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20826 on: Today at 09:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:14:29 pm
My own feeling on this Doc is that it shouldn't be left to just one man, or one woman.

Labour should make a virtue of being a TEAM - something that Johnson's government emphatically is not. It might also play to the sense in Britain that we have lost something with increasingly 'presidential' styles of leadership. The party should therefore promote its brightest talents and give them almost joint-billing with Starmer. Burnham certainly, but Rayner, Lammy, Cooper, Benn, Phillips, Creasy, Sadiq Khan too. Get them in front of the cameras, get them on billboards as a team, get them on the radio shows. A collective of people who trust and like each other and who are from a diversity of backgrounds, north and south, versus the corrupt egomaniac who doesn't trust anyone, keeps his own government in the dark, and is running the country into the ground while making himself personally very wealthy indeed.   

It only works of course if you give each individual a certain latitude so they don't appear to be talking like automatons following a crib sheet. The brief would be - and it's a bloody difficult one I admit - "don't sound like politicians." Jess Phillips knows how to do it. So do Creasy and Lammy. The others would have to learn.


Is there another John Prescott whose elevation to not-leader might soothe the left, or have the Labour left wholly turned against any Labour party not under their control?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 516 517 518 519 520 [521]   Go Up
« previous next »
 