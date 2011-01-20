People unfortunately only measure their benefits in financial terms. Paying tax (ie me losing money) so that others gain (money). They need to be educated to the point of realising that paying tax in order to attain better education for their kids, healthcare for their parents and law and order to keep us all safe, are benefits in kind. I'm not holding my breath on that one. Maybe attacking tax evasion and avoidance should become a more potent political weapon. There is now a massive bill to be paid, hopefully over many many years and this is probably where the main political battles will now be fought, more than ever.