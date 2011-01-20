Thats pretty much what I was thinking. I think it was in 97 that Labour campaigned on a 1p increase in income tax for the NHS and it seemed to go down well with voters from what I can remember, but its a lot easier to say to people give us 1% in extra income tax to fix the NHS when your getting an average pay rise of 7% (thats what it was according to the ONS in 1997, sounds high so feel free to correct me). When you are looking at real wages frozen or falling for millions for the last decade, particularly those already not earning very much it becomes a much harder conversation.





A window of opportunity may open for the opposition soon. The political conversation, dominated for over a year by Covid, may soon return to more traditional topics as the pandemic threat finally fades. The boost the government has received from its successful vaccination programme will probably fade too, as the country moves out of crisis mode, and minds turn to post-pandemic recovery. Labour may then have a chance to focus attention on the structural weaknesses and inequalities exposed by the pandemic, and set out its ambitions to address these. It is a chance the party would do well to seize. A Labour party with aspirations to govern after the next election needs to do a lot better than cling on in seats it already holds.

Yeah, it's difficult. Then again, it's where the timing thing comes in, isn't it? The Tories are obviously gearing up to returning to their austerity arguments as soon as they either shift Johnson or he waddles off of his own accord. I don't think it's an easy counterargument to make but Labour can do it. Thought Rob Ford has it about right:Focus on investment for the future and rectifying some of the inequalities, and it'll all need to be paid for but Reeves has the nouse to not do it as if 'taxes or cuts this manifesto?' are the only options. Just being sensible and believable about it, not throwing everyone's favorite policy into a grab bag and dumping it in front of the electorate. There is the longer term support for redistributive policies, increasingly cross-party with the Tories 2017 and 2019 new voters, so there's something there to work with by appealing to aspiration and 'fairness'.