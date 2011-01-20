From what I've gleaned, the more vocal of the British Pakistani males seem to be even more conservative, culturally, than their urban counterparts in Pakistan. Maybe the latter forumites have been self-selected for easier access to the internet and hence are more educated and correspondingly more liberal. But in the cricket forum where I got this impression, I was surprised by how frequently British posters would defend the hardline conservative position, whereas Pakistani posters would look to reconcile their culture with the modern world.



Im sure your aware of this but most Asians are not Pakistanis although in the wider media the two seems to have become interchangeable which is always frustrating (especially when it comes to things like Asian grooming gangs where 99% of the perpetrators are Pakistanis) so you have to keep that in mind whenever talking about Asian voters, Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis are not that same, and even within those groups you have huge differences ie within the Indian community a Punjabi Sikh like myself is generally very anti-Modi, Gujarati Indians are generally very pro-Modi because hes one of their own and then theres even how they arrived here; if they came from India in the 60s and 70s like my parents they tended to be relatively uneducated, and worked blue collar jobs over here (and remain Labour loyalists) but then a lot of Indians came via East Africa (such as the parents of Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel for example) who were more educated, middle class and have drifted over time to the Tories. Likewise my good friend whose family hail from Karachi are very liberal, his whole family drink, hes married a non-Muslim and his Mrs has had had all 3 kids baptised, if that was one of my friends from Kashmir lets say none of that would fly.As for the conservative views of those who live here, Ive always suspected a lot of thats to do with a lack of identity, British people think your Asian, Asian people think your British and so theres an overcompensation to prove how Asian you really are, and an idealism that they get from family, the media etc as to what its like to live in a very conservative society against what its really like, but thats not unique to Pakistanis, Im probably exactly the same to a degree. My parents and grandparents came here with a moral compass that froze the day they left India, and while even rural Punjab has moved on my parents havent and a lot of that inevitably passes on to the kids.