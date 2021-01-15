3% ends the Tory majority though, I can't see either the SNP or the Lib Dems backing the Tories, if Sturgeon did that it would be political suicide, the Lib Dems did once and it killed the party.



The SNP price would be a referendum on Scottish independence of course.



That's if it's a 3% thing, the larger the swing, the more the numbers work.



Pipe dream maybe but what's the alternative, continued Tory rule?



Realistically, it's the same thing to get more than the 3% swing in either case, Labour needs to appeal to more voters and convince them a Labour government is the way forward? Which boils down, in the most immediate and pressing problem, to making sure the decline at the rate under Corbyn is stopped/slowed significantly (and that includes a much longer decline which goes back to the 70s in part too) in about 60 seats Labour currently holds and using that as a way to push for several dozen similar seats the Tories currently hold. Labour aren't winning seats like Leigh back without winning over 2019 Tory voters and getting the Labour vote out who stayed at home in 2019. The Lib Dem vote there is already eaten up there by the Tories and Labour in the past decade.Smaller parties may not back the Tories but the convention is that the largest party also gets to decide if it wants to try and govern in the minority. And then it's when that falls apart and how it's perceived. 2019 should give people pause about rushing into general elections against a government claiming it's being frustrated for lack of a majority. For Labour to be the largest party would take the Blair sized swing next general election, a majority of just one would take a swing never seen before in one election. Kind of why I think the Tories will be in for another few years at least and getting rid of them is going to take a couple of elections.