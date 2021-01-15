Your 3% is a theoretical rainbow coalition which would struggle to pass English specific legislation and would have to pay whatever price the SNP set to be in government in the first place. That's if they or the Lib Dems don't follow precedent and either go into coalition with the largest party (2015) or force it to sit as a minority government. Different story under a PR system though heh.
The perception that voters will neatly be herded to just the one candidate doesn't, to me, seem quite as plausible as the advocates of a coalition (now) believe. And I'm nowhere near convinced that it's a unique answer which relies upon Labour improving its appeal to voters across the electorate in the exact same way as wouldn't need a formal coalition to reach the same place. If it's just not lobbing shells at each other, with the Tories in the middle looking up and watching them go by, then that's an improvement from even 2019 when there were serious efforts to try and do it.
edited cos long day and sense was there none in part of original.
3% ends the Tory majority though, I can't see either the SNP or the Lib Dems backing the Tories, if Sturgeon did that it would be political suicide, the Lib Dems did once and it killed the party.
The SNP price would be a referendum on Scottish independence of course.
That's if it's a 3% thing, the larger the swing, the more the numbers work.
Pipe dream maybe but what's the alternative, continued Tory rule?