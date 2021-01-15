Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20760 on: Yesterday at 05:39:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:14:40 pm
There is little to no hope of this.

It would take a swing of almost unprecedented proportions
That's not true, they would require a swing in excess of Tony Blair's 1997 swing to win a majority (circa 10%) but I wasn't talking about a majority, that's highly unlikely to happen, particularly with Scotland the way it is but a more realistic uniform swing of around 3% would deprive Johnson of his majority.  Working with the opposition as a progressive alliance makes this far more likely to happen than all parties simply going it alone and taking votes off each other.

This is the most important thing, preventing the Tories getting an OM and it is a realistic goal too
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20761 on: Yesterday at 05:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 02:34:26 pm
Only a sideshow I know, but nice to see the far right cranks all lose their deposits*

*Lucas unluckeeee meme
Aside from Ryan Stephenson
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20762 on: Yesterday at 05:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 05:36:15 pm
Well,

https://twitter.com/HackneyAbbott/status/1408852539202752514?s=19
Given that Abbott isnt really one to make personal swipes like that, it struck me at the time that there might be something in this
W

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20763 on: Yesterday at 06:19:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:36:38 am
Lad at work is from Oldham, he's 3 years younger than me and it shocked me just how poor an area it was, tin baths in front of the fire until he was about 17 ffs. He was telling us a few years ago about the tensions in places like Glodwick and I just thought the last thing Oldham needs is a twat like Galloway stirring it up again, the BNP were bad enough a few years ago, they'll be straight back up there causing chaos.

Chills me whenever I go back. I've completely drifted away from my school friends but you see people are free and easy with their opinions on a lot of things.

The thing is when I was growing up in the 80's and 90's my school was culturally diverse.

There were never huge racial issues. In fact most "fights" were with other schools.

It's terrible there now really
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20764 on: Yesterday at 07:36:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:48:07 pm
Given that Abbott isnt really one to make personal swipes like that, it struck me at the time that there might be something in this

And the state of some of the comments!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20765 on: Yesterday at 08:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:39:11 pm
That's not true, they would require a swing in excess of Tony Blair's 1997 swing to win a majority (circa 10%) but I wasn't talking about a majority, that's highly unlikely to happen, particularly with Scotland the way it is but a more realistic uniform swing of around 3% would deprive Johnson of his majority.  Working with the opposition as a progressive alliance makes this far more likely to happen than all parties simply going it alone and taking votes off each other.

This is the most important thing, preventing the Tories getting an OM and it is a realistic goal too

Problem with it is that it doesn't. When it made sense was when there was a very binary issue playing out before the electorate in Brexit and parties were taking a very simple line on that issue. In normal elections it gets messier. You get Tory voters who'll vote Lib Dem but won't go near Labour - in 2019 there was a large number of Tory Remainers who didn't go Lib Dem because they viewed it as a way of letting Corbyn (and it was the person) into Downing Street. Even in this by-election yesterday there'll be a movement from Tories into Lib Dems and from Lib Dems into Labour. The first doesn't happen if there's no Lib Dem candidate. Likewise take the Greens, it's a party with a distinct single issue identity and so pulls voters from all over the spectrum who are concerned about that issue. Nats are the same. Remove the candidate from that party and there's no guarantee they shift over.

In normal times, seems better to me to do what Davey, Starmer, and Lucas (I know she's not their leader) are doing on the national/constituency level. They're not knocking lumps out of each other, they're being canny with where they put their efforts for byelections so they're not jumping on each other's toes, and they're giving the quiet signal better the Tory out. It's what Ashdown and Blair did back in the mid-90s.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20766 on: Yesterday at 08:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:10:22 pm
Problem with it is that it doesn't. When it made sense was when there was a very binary issue playing out before the electorate in Brexit and parties were taking a very simple line on that issue. In normal elections it gets messier. You get Tory voters who'll vote Lib Dem but won't go near Labour - in 2019 there was a large number of Tory Remainers who didn't go Lib Dem because they viewed it as a way of letting Corbyn (and it was the person) into Downing Street. Even in this by-election yesterday there'll be a movement from Tories into Lib Dems and from Lib Dems into Labour. The first doesn't happen if there's no Lib Dem candidate. Likewise take the Greens, it's a party with a distinct single issue identity and so pulls voters from all over the spectrum who are concerned about that issue. Nats are the same. Remove the candidate from that party and there's no guarantee they shift over.

In normal times, seems better to me to do what Davey, Starmer, and Lucas (I know she's not their leader) are doing on the national/constituency level. They're not knocking lumps out of each other, they're being canny with where they put their efforts for byelections so they're not jumping on each other's toes, and they're giving the quiet signal better the Tory out. It's what Ashdown and Blair did back in the mid-90s.
they have to come up with a way, whichever way they do it, it is not as difficult as it might seem. A 3% swing is the Tories dropping to around 41% and Labour increasing to around 33%>

Yes it may not be as binary as I said but the problem is there is only one party sweeping up the votes on the right now that Frottage and UKIP are dead but the left of centre votes are split between Labour and Lib Dems and the Greens in some areas.

Blair was a leader that had a project that people could buy into, Labour either need a leader like that or an alternative way of doing things.

The 80 seat majority is more wobbly than you might think
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20767 on: Yesterday at 08:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:42:13 pm
Aside from Ryan Stephenson
Lol. I was expecting someone to say that. Thanks for not disappointing me :)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20768 on: Yesterday at 08:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:31:39 pm
they have to come up with a way, whichever way they do it, it is not as difficult as it might seem. A 3% swing is the Tories dropping to around 41% and Labour increasing to around 33%>

Yes it may not be as binary as I said but the problem is there is only one party sweeping up the votes on the right now that Frottage and UKIP are dead but the left of centre votes are split between Labour and Lib Dems and the Greens in some areas.

Blair was a leader that had a project that people could buy into, Labour either need a leader like that or an alternative way of doing things.

The 80 seat majority is more wobbly than you might think

Your 3% is a theoretical rainbow coalition which would struggle to pass English specific legislation and would have to pay whatever price the SNP set to be in government in the first place. That's if they or the Lib Dems don't follow precedent and either go into coalition with the largest party (2015) or force it to sit as a minority government.  Different story under a PR system though heh.

The perception that voters will neatly be herded to just the one candidate doesn't, to me, seem quite as plausible as the advocates of a coalition (now) believe. And I'm nowhere near convinced that it's a unique answer which relies upon Labour improving its appeal to voters across the electorate in the exact same way as wouldn't need a formal coalition to reach the same place. If it's just not lobbing shells at each other, with the Tories in the middle looking up and watching them go by, then that's an improvement from even 2019 when there were serious efforts to try and do it.

edited cos long day and sense was there none in part of original.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20769 on: Today at 12:49:33 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:47:27 pm
Your 3% is a theoretical rainbow coalition which would struggle to pass English specific legislation and would have to pay whatever price the SNP set to be in government in the first place. That's if they or the Lib Dems don't follow precedent and either go into coalition with the largest party (2015) or force it to sit as a minority government.  Different story under a PR system though heh.

The perception that voters will neatly be herded to just the one candidate doesn't, to me, seem quite as plausible as the advocates of a coalition (now) believe. And I'm nowhere near convinced that it's a unique answer which relies upon Labour improving its appeal to voters across the electorate in the exact same way as wouldn't need a formal coalition to reach the same place. If it's just not lobbing shells at each other, with the Tories in the middle looking up and watching them go by, then that's an improvement from even 2019 when there were serious efforts to try and do it.

edited cos long day and sense was there none in part of original.
3% ends the Tory majority though, I can't see either the SNP or the Lib Dems backing the Tories, if Sturgeon did that it would be political suicide, the Lib Dems did once and it killed the party.

The SNP price would be a referendum on Scottish independence of course.

That's if it's a 3% thing, the larger the swing, the more the numbers work.

Pipe dream maybe but what's the alternative, continued Tory rule?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20770 on: Today at 07:17:48 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:49:33 am
3% ends the Tory majority though, I can't see either the SNP or the Lib Dems backing the Tories, if Sturgeon did that it would be political suicide, the Lib Dems did once and it killed the party.

The SNP price would be a referendum on Scottish independence of course.

That's if it's a 3% thing, the larger the swing, the more the numbers work.

Pipe dream maybe but what's the alternative, continued Tory rule?

Realistically, it's the same thing to get more than the 3% swing in either case, Labour needs to appeal to more voters and convince them a Labour government is the way forward? Which boils down, in the most immediate and pressing problem, to making sure the decline at the rate under Corbyn is stopped/slowed significantly (and that includes a much longer decline which goes back to the 70s in part too) in about 60 seats Labour currently holds and using that as a way to push for several dozen similar seats the Tories currently hold. Labour aren't winning seats like Leigh back without winning over 2019 Tory voters and getting the Labour vote out who stayed at home in 2019. The Lib Dem vote there is already eaten up there by the Tories and Labour in the past decade.

Smaller parties may not back the Tories but the convention is that the largest party also gets to decide if it wants to try and govern in the minority. And then it's when that falls apart and how it's perceived. 2019 should give people pause about rushing into general elections against a government claiming it's being frustrated for lack of a majority. For Labour to be the largest party would take the Blair sized swing next general election, a majority of just one would take a swing never seen before in one election. Kind of why I think the Tories will be in for another few years at least and getting rid of them is going to take a couple of elections.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20771 on: Today at 07:55:09 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:17:48 am
getting rid of them is going to take a couple of elections.

I agree.

I also think if there's any chance whatsoever of ousting the Tories (now or in the future), there needs to be an opposition alliance.

Seems obvious to me.

Under FPTP, who's going to be the more likely winner between a single right wing party, or three parties on the left??

Where was the Lib Dem and Green vote in Batley and Spen? What happened to the Labour and Green vote in Chesham?

Do you think Galloway took some of the nutter vote away from the Tories??

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20772 on: Today at 08:47:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:48:07 pm
Given that Abbott isnt really one to make personal swipes like that, it struck me at the time that there might be something in this

Their statement says they drifted apart. Surely, they meant to say slithered?
