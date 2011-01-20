Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 676593 times)

Dr. Beaker

  Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,246
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20640 on: June 30, 2021, 03:23:14 pm
I liked, the nonfootballing one, where he was on crutches because of a broken ankle or something, and he was trying to squeeze past Roy Jenkins and his mates who were no doubt quaffing some claret in one of the bars.
"Don't you think it's time to call it a day Michael at your age, chortle chortle", said Jenkins.
Foot comes back with, "Ah yes, but the one-legged man in the land of the legless......."
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20641 on: June 30, 2021, 03:50:41 pm
Brilliant by Starmer, this is the sort of scrutiny Labour need if they want the public to turn on the Torys.
The big mistake is letting this go and moving on, take a leaf out of the right wing playbook and hammer the same point over and over until it becomes public opinion.

He added: I know the Prime Minister is keen to sweep this under the carpet, but let me tell the Prime Minister why this matters, millions of people made huge and very difficult sacrifices to follow the rules that his health secretary had introduced.

Sir Keir shared the case of Ollie Bibby, whose parents said they were prevented from seeing their son his in his final weeks before his death of leukaemia.

The Labour leader, concluding, told the Commons: Its no questions asked by the Prime Minister on Friday and no questions answered today.

Theres a pattern here.

When Dominic Cummings broke the rules by driving to Barnard Castle, the Prime Minister backed him.

When the Housing Secretary unlawfully approved a billion pound property deal for a Tory donor, the Prime Minister backed him.

When the Home Secretary broke the ministerial code, the Prime Minister backed her.

And when the health secretary broke Covid rules, the Prime Minister tried and wanted to back him too.

Every time its the same old story.

Isnt it the case that while the British people are doing everything asked of them, its one rule for them and another rule for everybody else?


Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20642 on: June 30, 2021, 03:58:26 pm


Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,703
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20643 on: June 30, 2021, 04:17:25 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June 30, 2021, 03:50:41 pm
Brilliant by Starmer, this is the sort of scrutiny Labour need if they want the public to turn on the Torys.
The big mistake is letting this go and moving on, take a leaf out of the right wing playbook and hammer the same point over and over until it becomes public opinion.

He added: I know the Prime Minister is keen to sweep this under the carpet, but let me tell the Prime Minister why this matters, millions of people made huge and very difficult sacrifices to follow the rules that his health secretary had introduced.

Sir Keir shared the case of Ollie Bibby, whose parents said they were prevented from seeing their son his in his final weeks before his death of leukaemia.

The Labour leader, concluding, told the Commons: Its no questions asked by the Prime Minister on Friday and no questions answered today.

Theres a pattern here.

When Dominic Cummings broke the rules by driving to Barnard Castle, the Prime Minister backed him.

When the Housing Secretary unlawfully approved a billion pound property deal for a Tory donor, the Prime Minister backed him.

When the Home Secretary broke the ministerial code, the Prime Minister backed her.

And when the health secretary broke Covid rules, the Prime Minister tried and wanted to back him too.

Every time its the same old story.

Isnt it the case that while the British people are doing everything asked of them, its one rule for them and another rule for everybody else?






A big problem is that also, you used to be able to rely on the impartiality of the BBC to show that exchange in full - with Starmer's dig about Bozo claiming credit as the crescendo.

Instead, it's more likely that Tory central office will be editing the news item to ensure it's either omitted, or the exchange is airbrushed to show Johnson in a great light and Starmer floundering.

And the right-wing print media will just ignore it totally.

For all Starmer is a disappointment, the print media has become way more partisan since pre-Blair, whilst since 2010 the BBC news editorial has been increasingly subjugated by the Tory Party to be a propaganda mouthpiece. Even when Starmer or another Labour figure lands a heavy blow, it's airbrushed so nobody outside the minority who follow politics get to know about it.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20644 on: June 30, 2021, 05:01:48 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 30, 2021, 04:17:25 pm


A big problem is that also, you used to be able to rely on the impartiality of the BBC to show that exchange in full - with Starmer's dig about Bozo claiming credit as the crescendo.

Instead, it's more likely that Tory central office will be editing the news item to ensure it's either omitted, or the exchange is airbrushed to show Johnson in a great light and Starmer floundering.

And the right-wing print media will just ignore it totally.

For all Starmer is a disappointment, the print media has become way more partisan since pre-Blair, whilst since 2010 the BBC news editorial has been increasingly subjugated by the Tory Party to be a propaganda mouthpiece. Even when Starmer or another Labour figure lands a heavy blow, it's airbrushed so nobody outside the minority who follow politics get to know about it.
I haven't agreed with some of the stances Starmer has taken especially on Brexit. I can't hammer Corbyn for his lack of scrutiny while giving Starmer a free pass. having said that I know there are many younger people who look for opinions when it comes to Labour politicians, pass the word, Starmers a awful leader, a Tory, sadly I think this is going to keep a Tory government in power far far longer than any Labour government for decades to come, I don't think the younger people appretaite the damage thats been done over the last 6 yrs.
I think you have to be prepared to change your opinions when evidence shows you may have got things wrong, I noticed the change of impartiality of the BBC around 3 yrs ago, QT always had a right wing bias but i put that down to the producer of the show, it was the change in BBC political interviewers like Peston and Marr that changed my opinion, they were both brilliant interviewers up to a few years ago. both ripped the back out of Tory MPs lies then they both backed off around 2-3yrs ago, letting lies go, not asking obvious diffficult questions to expose the flaws in the Tory MPs arguments. I don't put any of this down to being fooled or being awful presenters, I think they have been told to back off by someone higher up in the BBC.
It's easy to nod along with some long held opinion without questioning whether it's a valid point.
People argue the BBC has to remain impartial, so what does impartiality actually mean. I think many seem to believe it means the interviewer shouldn't press scrutiny too far as it could be seen as taking sides. Impartiality to me is getting to the truth. the truth takes no sides.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Sangria

  Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20645 on: June 30, 2021, 05:10:05 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June 30, 2021, 05:01:48 pm
I haven't agreed with some of the stances Starmer has taken especially on Brexit. I can't hammer Corbyn for his lack of scrutiny while giving Starmer a free pass. having said that I know there are many younger people who look for opinions when it comes to Labour politicians, pass the word, Starmers a awful leader, a Tory, sadly I think this is going to keep a Tory government in power far far longer than any Labour government for decades to come, I don't think the younger people appretaite the damage thats been done over the last 6 yrs.
I think you have to be prepared to change your opinions when evidence shows you may have got things wrong, I noticed the change of impartiality of the BBC around 3 yrs ago, QT always had a right wing bias but i put that down to the producer of the show, it was the change in BBC political interviewers like Peston and Marr that changed my opinion, they were both brilliant interviewers up to a few years ago. both ripped the back out of Tory MPs lies then they both backed off around 2-3yrs ago, letting lies go, not asking obvious diffficult questions to expose the flaws in the Tory MPs arguments. I don't put any of this down to being fooled or being awful presenters, I think they have been told to back off by someone higher up in the BBC.
It's easy to nod along with some long held opinion without questioning whether it's a valid point.
People argue the BBC has to remain impartial, so what does impartiality actually mean. I think many seem to believe it means the interviewer shouldn't press scrutiny too far as it could be seen as taking sides. Impartiality to me is getting to the truth. the truth takes no sides.


"Bias".
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20646 on: June 30, 2021, 05:12:11 pm
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Sangria

  Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20647 on: June 30, 2021, 05:19:57 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June 30, 2021, 05:12:11 pm
Give us a clue Bill

The need for both sides of an argument to be given equal credence. Thus evidence-based scientific argument has equal airtime and presence as flat earthing. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, etc. The worst aspects of liberal democracy, with everyone entitled to an opinion no matter how unfounded, and every opinion given equal weight.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20648 on: June 30, 2021, 05:32:41 pm
Quote from: Sangria on June 30, 2021, 05:19:57 pm
The need for both sides of an argument to be given equal credence. Thus evidence-based scientific argument has equal airtime and presence as flat earthing. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, etc. The worst aspects of liberal democracy, with everyone entitled to an opinion no matter how unfounded, and every opinion given equal weight.
It's not that complicated, if a politician makes a claim the interviewer knows to be untrue then the interviewer should challenge him. a flawed argument should also be scrutinized. sometimes both sides haven't got a credible argument which is why one side resorts to lies and bull..
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Jiminy Cricket

  Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20649 on: June 30, 2021, 05:39:02 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on June 30, 2021, 03:23:14 pm
I liked, the nonfootballing one, where he was on crutches because of a broken ankle or something, and he was trying to squeeze past Roy Jenkins and his mates who were no doubt quaffing some claret in one of the bars.
"Don't you think it's time to call it a day Michael at your age, chortle chortle", said Jenkins.
Foot comes back with, "Ah yes, but the one-legged man in the land of the legless......."
Brilliant! ;D
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Sangria

  Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20650 on: June 30, 2021, 05:42:29 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June 30, 2021, 05:32:41 pm
It's not that complicated, if a politician makes a claim the interviewer knows to be untrue then the interviewer should challenge him. a flawed argument should also be scrutinized. sometimes both sides haven't got a credible argument which is why one side resorts to lies and bull..

"Why is the interviewer giving one side an especially hard time?"
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20651 on: June 30, 2021, 05:51:02 pm
Quote from: Sangria on June 30, 2021, 05:42:29 pm
"Why is the interviewer giving one side an especially hard time?"
? have you read recent previous posts
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Sangria

  Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20652 on: June 30, 2021, 06:02:49 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June 30, 2021, 05:51:02 pm
? have you read recent previous posts

I know and I agree with them wholeheartedly. My point is that there lots of people pushing the frankly moronic objections that I've sarcastically worded. It's how populism works. Like I said, it's the worst aspects of liberal democracy with the worst parts of both. And it's why I strongly disagree with yorky's continued infatuation with democracy as a cure for all evils.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,703
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20653 on: June 30, 2021, 06:04:40 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June 30, 2021, 05:01:48 pm
I noticed the change of impartiality of the BBC around 3 yrs ago, QT always had a right wing bias but i put that down to the producer of the show, it was the change in BBC political interviewers like Peston and Marr that changed my opinion, they were both brilliant interviewers up to a few years ago. both ripped the back out of Tory MPs lies then they both backed off around 2-3yrs ago, letting lies go, not asking obvious diffficult questions to expose the flaws in the Tory MPs arguments. I don't put any of this down to being fooled or being awful presenters, I think they have been told to back off by someone higher up in the BBC.


Allegations of increasing Tory pressure on the BBC news editorial began to be made by some whistle-blowers not long after 2010, which ramped-up once Whittingdale became CM&S Secretary. All very subtle, and under the pretence of 'addressing left-wing bias'.

After the 2015 GE, a study showed the topics covered most by BBC News, and there was a big shift (from previous GE's) away from policy areas where Labour was deemed strong (like the NHS, education) and more towards areas the Tories were considered strong (economy, immigration).

After that election, one of Milliband's most senior advisors (Tom Baldwin) went public, saying:

Quote
BBC executives and journalists have told me that there were regular, repeated threats from senior Tories during this election campaign about what would happen afterwards if they did not fall into line. It is a disturbing suggestion that a democratically elected government would seek to stamp on and silence dissent from an independent broadcaster.

And that there
Quote
has been a long-standing campaign by the Conservative party, fueled by the commercial interests of sections of the press, to attack the worlds most successful state-funded public service broadcaster as a giant leftwing conspiracy.

Indeed, even after 2015, the stage-managed outrage from right-wingers that the BBC continued to be left-biased just ramped up more.

When Corbyn took over as leader, the pro-Tory/anti-Labour bias ramped up further, and after the 2016 Referendum, increased hugely, with the BBC following the Tory lead in demonising Corbyn, painting him as an anti-British semi-traitor.

Meanwhile, previously mostly impartial executives and key BBC management figures have been replaced with Tory members/supporters
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20654 on: June 30, 2021, 06:35:18 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 30, 2021, 06:04:40 pm

Allegations of increasing Tory pressure on the BBC news editorial began to be made by some whistle-blowers not long after 2010, which ramped-up once Whittingdale became CM&S Secretary. All very subtle, and under the pretence of 'addressing left-wing bias'.

After the 2015 GE, a study showed the topics covered most by BBC News, and there was a big shift (from previous GE's) away from policy areas where Labour was deemed strong (like the NHS, education) and more towards areas the Tories were considered strong (economy, immigration).

After that election, one of Milliband's most senior advisors (Tom Baldwin) went public, saying:

And that there
Indeed, even after 2015, the stage-managed outrage from right-wingers that the BBC continued to be left-biased just ramped up more.

When Corbyn took over as leader, the pro-Tory/anti-Labour bias ramped up further, and after the 2016 Referendum, increased hugely, with the BBC following the Tory lead in demonising Corbyn, painting him as an anti-British semi-traitor.

Meanwhile, previously mostly impartial executives and key BBC management figures have been replaced with Tory members/supporters
I heard a lot of people arguing over BBC bias in the past but it only ramped up when Corbyn came to power, I honestly believe the media gave Corbyn a easy time considering his baggage especially in the run up to the 2017 GE. imo I got the feeling the Torys and the press thought the GE was a walkover and attacking Corbyn personally might be counter productive as the public might feel sorry for him.
Corbyn supporters argued they are smearing him which implies they are attacking him with lies. I don't think the press needed to make up lots of stuff to smear Corbyn.
They did attack him of course just as they attacked every other Labour leader but I don't think the press needed to make up lots of stuff to smear Corbyn.
It's like people calling for Blair to be leader now, it would be a disaster for Labour, not because I think Blair would be a bad leader but because he has too much baggage.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,565
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20655 on: June 30, 2021, 06:49:47 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June 30, 2021, 06:35:18 pm
I heard a lot of people arguing over BBC bias in the past but it only ramped up when Corbyn came to power, I honestly believe the media gave Corbyn a easy time considering his baggage especially in the run up to the 2017 GE. imo I got the feeling the Torys and the press thought the GE was a walkover and attacking Corbyn personally might be counter productive as the public might feel sorry for him.
Corbyn supporters argued they are smearing him which implies they are attacking him with lies. I don't think the press needed to make up lots of stuff to smear Corbyn.
They did attack him of course just as they attacked every other Labour leader but I don't think the press needed to make up lots of stuff to smear Corbyn.
It's like people calling for Blair to be leader now, it would be a disaster for Labour, not because I think Blair would be a bad leader but because he has too much baggage.

Exactly. A 'smear' doesn't mean 'something nasty'. It means 'something untrue'.

If you were out to get Corbyn (as the Tory press clearly were) there was absolutely no need to smear the guy, The truth would do. In a long career he'd left all the evidence they needed to repel the ordinary Labour voter. It's the reason why so many of us - though not enough - wanted somebody else (anybody else) to win the contest to lead the Labour party.   
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,703
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20656 on: Yesterday at 10:09:36 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 30, 2021, 06:49:47 pm
Exactly. A 'smear' doesn't mean 'something nasty'. It means 'something untrue'.

If you were out to get Corbyn (as the Tory press clearly were) there was absolutely no need to smear the guy, The truth would do. In a long career he'd left all the evidence they needed to repel the ordinary Labour voter. It's the reason why so many of us - though not enough - wanted somebody else (anybody else) to win the contest to lead the Labour party.


Whose history is more chequered? Corbyn's or Bozo's?

And, in the lead-up to the 2019 GE, whose history was way, way more focused on?

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,703
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20657 on: Yesterday at 10:10:47 am
Meanwhile, the corrupt Tory Party demonstrate just where their loyalties lie:

Financial services sector set for carve-out from new global tax rules
UK due to secure exemption for City of London banks from regulations brokered at OECD

https://www.ft.com/content/f10b3e92-03e9-402b-9462-237f53b4d140


"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,565
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20658 on: Yesterday at 11:14:54 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:09:36 am

Whose history is more chequered? Corbyn's or Bozo's?


On a personal level it's definitely Johnson's. The man is a moral sewer. Corbyn, by contrast, seems personally quite honourable.

On a political level it is Corbyn's past. Johnson's political past was marked by sheer frivolousness. In some ways it still is. Corbyn's was more hard-nosed and more committed. But a good many of the causes Corbyn was committed to were more deplorable than the ones Johnson (half-jestingly) supported.   
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20659 on: Yesterday at 01:59:59 pm
I wouldn't say the causes themselves were deplorable. But the ways he went about supporting them were clumsy.  A lot of the criticism could have been batted off, by somebody more pragmatic and less stubborn. 
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20660 on: Yesterday at 02:18:38 pm
Fantastic speech by Dan Carden MP today about his alcohol addiction.

https://twitter.com/bbcpolitics/status/1410585999118376966?s=21
Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,032
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20661 on: Yesterday at 02:23:58 pm
Wasn't the clumsiness a symptom of his world view? It takes a particular view of the world to have been putting your political weight behind Gerry Adams over John Hume. But no-one can really complain that this shapes views of Corbyn. It was there in black and white for a long time prior to 2019, and before 2017 until May's absolute disaster of an election campaign. Johnson's a far stranger and more interesting politician for how he's perceived. He does pull off the trick of being seen as 'one of us'. I suppose there's a similarity to both in that people who like them project onto the vacuity. Whereas a politician like Starmer, or say May, is harder to project onto even when he's not saying a great deal.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,703
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20662 on: Yesterday at 02:28:07 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 01:59:59 pm
I wouldn't say the causes themselves were deplorable. But the ways he went about supporting them were clumsy.  A lot of the criticism could have been batted off, by somebody more pragmatic and less stubborn.


Remember the issue of the 'nuclear button'?

Being realistic, it's never, ever going to be used - and in any scenario where it was potentially to be used, the planet would be screwed anyway regardless of whether the UK added its handful of nukes to the armageddon.

Additionally, the disarmament movement dissolved years ago and is an irrelevance now.

So instead of just responding with 'I'd hope never to be put in that position but, if the UK's security depended on it, of course I would' to end the debate there and then, he said that he wouldn't.

Too many amongst my lefty comrades are too intent on effectively winning the moral argument (like a 6th form debating society).

The Tories, meanwhile, say what they believe the electorate want to hear and carry out their chosen policies regardless once elected.

The left needs to be as pragmatic and shifty as the Tories.



"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,565
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20663 on: Yesterday at 02:56:15 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 02:23:58 pm
Wasn't the clumsiness a symptom of his world view? It takes a particular view of the world to have been putting your political weight behind Gerry Adams over John Hume.


Or indeed go into a House of Commons lobby to vote with Ian Paisley and Enoch Powell against the Anglo-Irish agreement - the first real step towards peace in Northern Ireland. But the 'No Surrender' brigade (on both sides) didn't want it. Sickening really, and at least Powell and Paisley didn't go round simpering that they were 'Men of Peace'.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20664 on: Yesterday at 03:18:03 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 02:23:58 pm
Wasn't the clumsiness a symptom of his world view? It takes a particular view of the world to have been putting your political weight behind Gerry Adams over John Hume.

Depends how you sell it. Not too great with Irish politics but I'd guess that my own political view on economic policy would be more aligned with the Shinners over the SDLP. There was no need for him to ramble on about it, making points that would be used against him.

On a side note, he didn't need to ramble on about the UDA being just as bad as the IRA. All sides needed to be considered, nothing more needed to be said, and the point has been made.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20665 on: Yesterday at 03:45:38 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:28:07 pm

Remember the issue of the 'nuclear button'?

Being realistic, it's never, ever going to be used - and in any scenario where it was potentially to be used, the planet would be screwed anyway regardless of whether the UK added its handful of nukes to the armageddon.

Additionally, the disarmament movement dissolved years ago and is an irrelevance now.

So instead of just responding with 'I'd hope never to be put in that position but, if the UK's security depended on it, of course I would' to end the debate there and then, he said that he wouldn't.

Too many amongst my lefty comrades are too intent on effectively winning the moral argument (like a 6th form debating society).

The Tories, meanwhile, say what they believe the electorate want to hear and carry out their chosen policies regardless once elected.

The left needs to be as pragmatic and shifty as the Tories.
Yeah, it wasn't just that either, the TUC hit the roof over Corbyn arguing for nuclear disarmament, they were thinking of all the jobs lost. Corbyn made the most embarrassing nuclear argument ive ever heard, he argued we can still build the Nuclear subs but we shouldn't send them out to sea armed with Missiles. it was a absurd argument to make. spend Billions on building Nuclear subs to hide away at sea for months but don't send them out with any missiles.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,032
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20666 on: Yesterday at 03:45:42 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 03:18:03 pm
Depends how you sell it. Not too great with Irish politics but I'd guess that my own political view on economic policy would be more aligned with the Shinners over the SDLP. There was no need for him to ramble on about it, making points that would be used against him.

On a side note, he didn't need to ramble on about the UDA being just as bad as the IRA. All sides needed to be considered, nothing more needed to be said, and the point has been made.

He was inviting terrorists for tea and biccies in Parliament during bombing campaigns. It nearly got him expelled from Labour back then. As a backbench MP, not someone in any way involved in any form of peace process. You can only spin that to people who are too young to remember IRA bombing campaigns. 2017 campaign did a really excellent job in those terms in minimising how much of an issue it became and pumping out relentlessly positive images of him. Can only defy gravity for so long, and questioning the evidence behind Russian involvement in the poisoning in Salisbury was a real turning point in bringing back all those questions about whether he could be trusted, or had the judgement, to keep the country safe. And so we get as our PM the bloke who's likely deeply in hock to some very dubious characters, but he's not perceived as kind of hating the country. I suppose it's the difference between giving it away because you're not arsed about it and selling it to the higher bidder. Electorate may be able to rationalise the latter a bit better.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Ｓｎａｉｌ

  Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,586
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20667 on: Yesterday at 11:16:02 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 02:18:38 pm
Fantastic speech by Dan Carden MP today about his alcohol addiction.

https://twitter.com/bbcpolitics/status/1410585999118376966?s=21

Labour needs more like him. Proud he's my MP.
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,055
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20668 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:16:02 pm
Labour needs more like him. Proud he's my MP.
Yes, rare honesty by an MP
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,258
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20669 on: Yesterday at 11:37:38 pm
When are the results of Batley & Spen likely to be announced?
Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20670 on: Yesterday at 11:40:44 pm
70% turnout according to rumours.

TheShanklyGates

  Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,385
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20671 on: Today at 02:06:53 am
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 11:40:44 pm
70% turnout according to rumours.



The rumours were bullshit. Turnout was 47.61% according to Britain Elects. Really can't see any way Labour will have held it.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,032
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20672 on: Today at 04:18:56 am
Waiting on the crosschecking now, counts over. Yorkshire Party are giving out Labour may have just nicked it. Galloway in third place according to them. But they're also saying it's so close it could well be a recount.
TheShanklyGates

  Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,385
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20673 on: Today at 04:53:58 am
Tentative noises are suggesting Labour have held the seat.
Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,032
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20674 on: Today at 05:00:57 am
Some of Sky's journos are suggesting it's Galloway pushing for a recount. Which wouldn't happen if it was the Tories ahead. Be fascinating if it is as close as suggested. Obvious issues there with Galloway but to pull back close would mean the Labour campaign has pulled in Tory voters or they've stayed at home in large numbers (or a mix of a both). Which is the direction needed, regardless of whether Labour win by a few dozen votes or lose by the same.
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,258
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20675 on: Today at 05:07:24 am
Could the racist parties and Galloway pulled the crank vote from the Tories? Would be sweet hilarity if they have.
Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,032
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20676 on: Today at 05:14:55 am
Tories are currently complaining about the state of their get out the vote effort in comparison to Labour's, ahead of the result even. Would imagine Lib Dems are repaying the favour for Chesham and Amersham too. Tacit understanding rather than formal agreement. Seems like someone on the Labour team is giving out that Labour are ahead by <300 votes with the rechecking to be done, and a potential recount if Tories want it.
TheShanklyGates

  Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,385
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20677 on: Today at 05:19:42 am
Here we go...
