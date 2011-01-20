



A big problem is that also, you used to be able to rely on the impartiality of the BBC to show that exchange in full - with Starmer's dig about Bozo claiming credit as the crescendo.



Instead, it's more likely that Tory central office will be editing the news item to ensure it's either omitted, or the exchange is airbrushed to show Johnson in a great light and Starmer floundering.



And the right-wing print media will just ignore it totally.



For all Starmer is a disappointment, the print media has become way more partisan since pre-Blair, whilst since 2010 the BBC news editorial has been increasingly subjugated by the Tory Party to be a propaganda mouthpiece. Even when Starmer or another Labour figure lands a heavy blow, it's airbrushed so nobody outside the minority who follow politics get to know about it.



I haven't agreed with some of the stances Starmer has taken especially on Brexit. I can't hammer Corbyn for his lack of scrutiny while giving Starmer a free pass. having said that I know there are many younger people who look for opinions when it comes to Labour politicians, pass the word, Starmers a awful leader, a Tory, sadly I think this is going to keep a Tory government in power far far longer than any Labour government for decades to come, I don't think the younger people appretaite the damage thats been done over the last 6 yrs.I think you have to be prepared to change your opinions when evidence shows you may have got things wrong, I noticed the change of impartiality of the BBC around 3 yrs ago, QT always had a right wing bias but i put that down to the producer of the show, it was the change in BBC political interviewers like Peston and Marr that changed my opinion, they were both brilliant interviewers up to a few years ago. both ripped the back out of Tory MPs lies then they both backed off around 2-3yrs ago, letting lies go, not asking obvious diffficult questions to expose the flaws in the Tory MPs arguments. I don't put any of this down to being fooled or being awful presenters, I think they have been told to back off by someone higher up in the BBC.It's easy to nod along with some long held opinion without questioning whether it's a valid point.People argue the BBC has to remain impartial, so what does impartiality actually mean. I think many seem to believe it means the interviewer shouldn't press scrutiny too far as it could be seen as taking sides. Impartiality to me is getting to the truth. the truth takes no sides.