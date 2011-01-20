I noticed the change of impartiality of the BBC around 3 yrs ago, QT always had a right wing bias but i put that down to the producer of the show, it was the change in BBC political interviewers like Peston and Marr that changed my opinion, they were both brilliant interviewers up to a few years ago. both ripped the back out of Tory MPs lies then they both backed off around 2-3yrs ago, letting lies go, not asking obvious diffficult questions to expose the flaws in the Tory MPs arguments. I don't put any of this down to being fooled or being awful presenters, I think they have been told to back off by someone higher up in the BBC.
Allegations of increasing Tory pressure on the BBC news editorial began to be made by some whistle-blowers not long after 2010, which ramped-up once Whittingdale became CM&S Secretary. All very subtle, and under the pretence of 'addressing left-wing bias'.
After the 2015 GE, a study showed the topics covered most by BBC News, and there was a big shift (from previous GE's) away from policy areas where Labour was deemed strong (like the NHS, education) and more towards areas the Tories were considered strong (economy, immigration).
After that election, one of Milliband's most senior advisors (Tom Baldwin) went public, saying:
BBC executives and journalists have told me that there were regular, repeated threats from senior Tories during this election campaign about what would happen afterwards if they did not fall into line. It is a disturbing suggestion that a democratically elected government would seek to stamp on and silence dissent from an independent broadcaster.
And that there
has been a long-standing campaign by the Conservative party, fueled by the commercial interests of sections of the press, to attack the worlds most successful state-funded public service broadcaster as a giant leftwing conspiracy.
Indeed, even after 2015, the stage-managed outrage from right-wingers that the BBC continued to be left-biased just ramped up more.
When Corbyn took over as leader, the pro-Tory/anti-Labour bias ramped up further, and after the 2016 Referendum, increased hugely, with the BBC following the Tory lead in demonising Corbyn, painting him as an anti-British semi-traitor.
Meanwhile, previously mostly impartial executives and key BBC management figures have been replaced with Tory members/supporters