Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 672167 times)

Online Zeb

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20520 on: Yesterday at 06:36:09 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:49:54 pm
Given current events re government and the by-election shenanigans, has Starmer said much (if anything) yet?  Im aware he stated on Friday (I think) Johnson shouldve sacked Hancock but hes been quiet since.

Starmer did interviews after Hancock resigned too but his main stuff over the weekend was intended to be for the Armed Forces Day. Looking through press releases, it's been Rayner, Green, Ashworth, de Cordova, Thornberry, Madders, Miliband, and Thomas-Symonds (some of them multiple times) doing the rapid responses on various issues over the weekend and for today. Rayner and Ashworth especially leading on issues around Hancock's resignation.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20521 on: Yesterday at 06:51:32 pm »
Curious collection of groups out to stop Labour winning in Batley.

Far right
George Galloway
Radical Islamists
The Corbyn Faction

I predict a Labour win, surely that ugly mob wont stop them?
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20522 on: Yesterday at 06:54:14 pm »
Quote from: OOS on June 27, 2021, 06:13:04 pm
Spent the day in Batley today, not confident at all.


There's probably 40% of that town who'd vote for Thomas Mair. Bunch of twats.

But then, the idiotic furore from the sky fairy knobheads about the teacher and the Mohammed cartoon would annoy even rational people.

Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20523 on: Yesterday at 07:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:51:32 pm
Curious collection of groups out to stop Labour winning in Batley.

Far right
George Galloway
Radical Islamists
The Corbyn Faction

I predict a Labour win, surely that ugly mob wont stop them?

The polls suggest George Galloway alone will stop Labour.
Offline Sangria

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20524 on: Yesterday at 07:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 07:55:22 pm
The polls suggest George Galloway alone will stop Labour.

And the true lefties like Bastani are throwing their weight behind Galloway.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20525 on: Yesterday at 08:14:20 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:09:47 am
Look, it's inappropriate behaviour for a married man, bit to say it nearly made you puke means you're missing a whole lot of genuinely shit behaviour in the world. Poor form that it is at least it appears to be consensual. One could argue that his position of authority over a 'subordinate' is the true crime here and I can understand that.

There's been a lot of commentary about how his wife and children must feel, but absolutely nothing about her husband and kids being impacted. With most extra-marital affairs there is usually casualties on both sides.

Won't someone think of the cheating scumbags?
Online Zeb

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20526 on: Yesterday at 09:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:51:32 pm
Curious collection of groups out to stop Labour winning in Batley.

Far right
George Galloway
Radical Islamists
The Corbyn Faction

I predict a Labour win, surely that ugly mob wont stop them?

Three of those things are much like each other. One of those things just doesn't belong.

Sesame Street was great.


Anyways, I'd be delighted if the only thing positive thing to come out of the vile way this by-election has been conducted wasn't the clear association with Galloway too many of the hard left have chosen to make and the reaction from the bulk of the Labour party that will draw out. It's either removed or we get a steady procession of cranks and weirdos of the Galloway, Williamson, Bastani, etc. types playing 'we're Labour but more so'. Fuck them all back off to Press TV and Sputnik to howl in the wilderness for the authoritarian regimes they stan.
Offline Sangria

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20527 on: Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:06:38 pm
Three of those things are much like each other. One of those things just doesn't belong.

Sesame Street was great.


Anyways, I'd be delighted if the only thing positive thing to come out of the vile way this by-election has been conducted wasn't the clear association with Galloway too many of the hard left have chosen to make and the reaction from the bulk of the Labour party that will draw out. It's either removed or we get a steady procession of cranks and weirdos of the Galloway, Williamson, Bastani, etc. types playing 'we're Labour but more so'. Fuck them all back off to Press TV and Sputnik to howl in the wilderness for the authoritarian regimes they stan.

Anyone continuing to quote from the crank left media should be pointed to this. Corbyn loyalists can either disassociate from these arseholes, or they can be assumed to have thrown their lot in with Galloway.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20528 on: Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm »
Tories looking to ban mobile phones from schools lol power hungry c*nts
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20529 on: Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm
Tories looking to ban mobile phones from schools lol power hungry c*nts

I would imagine teachers would be happy though.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20530 on: Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm
I would imagine teachers would be happy though.


Using mobiles during school time is banned in pretty much every school anyway.

We often have to change arrangements for who's picking our two up, and precisely where. They know to check the family WhatsApp as soon as school's finished. Dare say we're not the only ones who need to do this kind of thing.

If these corrupt scum (Tories not teachers) want to ban bringing phones into schools completely, then it's going to fuck up a lot of families.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20531 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm »
The fat c*nt really loves lying doesnt he. Pretending he sacked Hancock when literally everyone knows he didnt.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20532 on: Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm
The fat c*nt really loves lying doesnt he. Pretending he sacked Hancock when literally everyone knows he didnt.
yes just seen that on the news, he has some front, I'll give him that. Silly arse
Offline Circa1892

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20533 on: Yesterday at 11:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm
yes just seen that on the news, he has some front, I'll give him that. Silly arse

Smirking his way through it
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20534 on: Today at 01:41:55 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:06:38 pm
Three of those things are much like each other. One of those things just doesn't belong.

Sesame Street was great.


Anyways, I'd be delighted if the only thing positive thing to come out of the vile way this by-election has been conducted wasn't the clear association with Galloway too many of the hard left have chosen to make and the reaction from the bulk of the Labour party that will draw out. It's either removed or we get a steady procession of cranks and weirdos of the Galloway, Williamson, Bastani, etc. types playing 'we're Labour but more so'. Fuck them all back off to Press TV and Sputnik to howl in the wilderness for the authoritarian regimes they stan.
Thing is Zeb as for Jones and Bastani... Short of pulling a baseball bat out and smashing Galloways crust in, some will never be happy...I've watched the Jones video and read the Bastani article from what I see  they're neither for or against Galloway So what am I missing ?

Anyhow sooner or later The Labour Party is going to have to learn when it come's to binary choice, divisive subjects they need to stop charging in all guns blazing and castigating anyone who thinks different. One thing I've noticed about extremist, they believe anyone who disagrees with them to be an extremist too.

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:28:20 pm
And I got stick for saying that the Corbynite faction aren't so much interested in winning the national argument than they are in winning the argument on the left.
Aww Nil illegtimi carborundum Sangria.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20535 on: Today at 01:42:12 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm
Anyone continuing to quote from the crank left media should be pointed to this. Corbyn loyalists can either disassociate from these arseholes, or they can be assumed to have thrown their lot in with Galloway.

Very naive generalisation. And a neo-liberal, centre-right arrogance that'll cost Labour.

Safe Tory seat for the next 20 years.

 
Offline Sangria

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20536 on: Today at 01:48:47 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:42:12 am
Very naive generalisation. And a neo-liberal, centre-right arrogance that'll cost Labour.

Safe Tory seat for the next 20 years.

Is it neoliberal centre-right arrogance to actually read what these cranks have said and written? I've quoted them above, and linked to the sources. Do you agree with their views?

BTW, didn't you hold it as a matter of pride to support any Labour leader no matter what, back in the days of Corbyn as leader?
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20537 on: Today at 01:51:53 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm
I would imagine teachers would be happy though.
One of the thing that used to annoy my lad were the teachers confiscating phones...While spending half the lesson typing away on their own phones.  ::)
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20538 on: Today at 02:00:27 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:48:47 am
Is it neoliberal centre-right arrogance to actually read what these cranks have said and written? I've quoted them above, and linked to the sources. Do you agree with their views?

BTW, didn't you hold it as a matter of pride to support any Labour leader no matter what, back in the days of Corbyn as leader?

Yes, I'll vote Starmer to get the other c*nts out. But not everybody is loyal to a party or a particular politician. I don't agree with Galoway's views, but Labour have disposed of the left so I can see why people would be drawn to them.

Preaching a status quo to families who have had three generations of unemployment isn't going to work.
Offline Sangria

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20539 on: Today at 02:12:19 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 02:00:27 am
Yes, I'll vote Starmer to get the other c*nts out. But not everybody is loyal to a party or a particular politician. I don't agree with Galoway's views, but Labour have disposed of the left so I can see why people would be drawn to them.

Preaching a status quo to families who have had three generations of unemployment isn't going to work.

See Bastani's admission that raising Israel/Palestine as an issue in that constituency wouldn't win Labour the seat, but it would get enough votes elsewhere to allow the Tories to win the seat. See that other chap's suggestion that this is what the left should do, stand alternative candidates everywhere to split the vote (and let the Tories in). Also note that the Labour candidate, the sister of an assassinated Labour MP, is herself now experiencing violence on campaign.

Bastani et al have set out their stall. If you're going to support them, at least follow what they're saying. And if you're not going to follow what they're saying, at least admit that others have been following what they're saying, and have been directly quoting and linking them for posterity. Instead of doing what you're doing, which is to just insist that your faction is right, and that anyone who deals in evidence is guilty of neoliberal centre-right arrogance.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20540 on: Today at 02:14:53 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:12:19 am
See Bastani's admission that raising Israel/Palestine as an issue in that constituency wouldn't win Labour the seat, but it would get enough votes elsewhere to allow the Tories to win the seat. See that other chap's suggestion that this is what the left should do, stand alternative candidates everywhere to split the vote (and let the Tories in). Also note that the Labour candidate, the sister of an assassinated Labour MP, is herself now experiencing violence on campaign.

Bastani et al have set out their stall. If you're going to support them, at least follow what they're saying. And if you're not going to follow what they're saying, at least admit that others have been following what they're saying, and have been directly quoting and linking them for posterity. Instead of doing what you're doing, which is to just insist that your faction is right, and that anyone who deals in evidence is guilty of neoliberal centre-right arrogance.

https://www.conter.co.uk/blog/2021/6/25/labours-organic-crisis-goes-way-beyond-starmer

I don't belong to a faction. I did once but I was 'involuntarily deleted' (I think the term was). I try to look on the bright side, I was saved from having any blood on my hands.

I said I'll vote Starmer (and by default anybody standing for Labour). All I said was that I can see why people are drawn to Galloway, I didn't say I support them.
Online Zeb

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20541 on: Today at 07:03:04 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:41:55 am
Thing is Zeb as for Jones and Bastani... Short of pulling a baseball bat out and smashing Galloways crust in, some will never be happy...I've watched the Jones video and read the Bastani article from what I see  they're neither for or against Galloway So what am I missing ?

Anyhow sooner or later The Labour Party is going to have to learn when it come's to binary choice, divisive subjects they need to stop charging in all guns blazing and castigating anyone who thinks different. One thing I've noticed about extremist, they believe anyone who disagrees with them to be an extremist too.

With Galloway? I think you're seeing how the supposed 'alternative media' just don't challenge their mates on awkward questions and are utterly blind to the problems on the hard and far left until their faces are rubbed in it. Perhaps the thing to it this time is that it's more obvious to more party members than it has been when they were doing stuff like bigging up Chris Williamson. (Currently campaigning for Galloway too. Heh.) The whole ecosystem is rotten and needs disowning. I've no problem with them grifting on those happy to stump up money to them, no more than I have with Rachel Swindon scamming those who are willing to fall for it, but they should be as relevant to the Labour Party as any other blogger on the fringes of mainstream politics.
