Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 664254 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20280 on: Today at 12:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:55:28 am
Ha ok, that was the evidence of him calling out Galloway! Sorry, I thought you referring to a past where Jones had actually been calling out Galloway. I was surprised by that. My mistake.

You asked what Jones's contribution was to this particular campaign, I naively assumed that you meant the actual campaign that was going on.

You want to see where Jones has lambasted Galloway, then search his Twitter and read his book. He's done it in his printed works too.

Which made his interview with Galloway all the more disappointing.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20281 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:05:18 pm
From the Independent news feed....

Heres a reminder of what the health secretary said about Professor Neil Ferguson, previously a government scientific adviser, when it was revealed that he had allowed a woman who was reportedly his lover to visit his home during the first Covid lockdown.

Professor Ferguson, who played a key role in the UKs pandemic response, resigned over the matter following newspaper reports of the breach of lockdown rules.

In May 2020, Matt Hancock said:

Professor Ferguson is a very eminent and impressive scientist and the science that he has done has been an important part of what we've listened to.

I think he took the right decision to resign.

But I think the social distancing rules are very important and people should follow them."

Obviously, the restrictions in May 2021 were much less tough than they were during the first lockdown but those comments make for awkward reading for the minister now...

 :D Cant wait to see the TV drama about all this in a few years
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20282 on: Today at 12:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:30:45 am
So let the Corbyn faction nominate someone competent that they would support wholeheartedly. I have no particular attachment to Starmer, and if there is enough support for a replacement leader, would replace him in a heartbeat.
Let your Corbyn hate go, he's no longer leader and just like before he became leader, he's no longer the answer to why the Labour Party is failing. We're not talking left or right here, we're talking about basic competence, if the Labour Party can't find someone better than Starmer give up. I never had time for Blair, but he was a competent right winger, you could disagree with his politics but he connected with people outside of politics and didn't come across as someone who didn't have a personality, an original thought or a deeply held conviction.
Starmer is a disaster, he is the definition of a grey man, you can see the delight in Mandellson's voice he's come across the only person he can play Svengali to, I thought you said us dumb working class idiots had no where to go, eh Peter!  Starmer is incapable of uniting the factions in Labour, even on the surface. He is a total electoral liability. I have no particular attachment to Andy Burnham or anyone in the Labour Party, I'm totally disillusioned by the in fighting,  I can just about force myself out to vote for a Labour Party that spends more time attacking each other than the Tories but Burnham roasts Starmer on every level.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20283 on: Today at 12:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:06:54 pm
You asked what Jones's contribution was to this particular campaign, I naively assumed that you meant the actual campaign that was going on.

You want to see where Jones has lambasted Galloway, then search his Twitter and read his book. He's done it in his printed works too.

Which made his interview with Galloway all the more disappointing.





He absolutely loathes him doesn't he, you can tell from the love in his eyes...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20284 on: Today at 12:30:21 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:24:28 pm




He absolutely loathes him doesn't he, you can tell from the love in his eyes...

We can all take a still and read the room, but it doesn't seem that affection goes both ways:

https://twitter.com/owenjones84/status/1408336250092859393

Nor does Owen seem to like him much come to think of it:

https://twitter.com/OwenJones84/status/1407292622486581248
https://twitter.com/owenjones84/status/1406262509296930818

But sure, a still photograph sure plays up.

Like I said, he should not have done the interview. He should have been far more combative if he did so, but he has a history of calling out Galloway on Twitter and he's voted Labour all his life. He should not have done that interview, but let's not pretend he is an opportunistic huckster like Galloway ay?

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20285 on: Today at 12:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:10:48 pm
:D Cant wait to see the TV drama about all this in a few years


Won't be on the BBC, though.

The government will see to that.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20286 on: Today at 12:40:18 pm »
Do you have to maintain social distance from your mistress?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20287 on: Today at 12:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:33:37 pm

Won't be on the BBC, though.

The government will see to that.

Cant see media asking prof ferguson for his views either.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20288 on: Today at 12:41:18 pm »
He wont resign. He's just 'very sorry' and would stay "focused" on dealing with the pandemic.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20289 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 12:20:51 pm
Let your Corbyn hate go, he's no longer leader and just like before he became leader, he's no longer the answer to why the Labour Party is failing. We're not talking left or right here, we're talking about basic competence, if the Labour Party can't find someone better than Starmer give up. I never had time for Blair, but he was a competent right winger, you could disagree with his politics but he connected with people outside of politics and didn't come across as someone who didn't have a personality, an original thought or a deeply held conviction.
Starmer is a disaster, he is the definition of a grey man, you can see the delight in Mandellson's voice he's come across the only person he can play Svengali to, I thought you said us dumb working class idiots had no where to go, eh Peter!  Starmer is incapable of uniting the factions in Labour, even on the surface. He is a total electoral liability. I have no particular attachment to Andy Burnham or anyone in the Labour Party, I'm totally disillusioned by the in fighting,  I can just about force myself out to vote for a Labour Party that spends more time attacking each other than the Tories but Burnham roasts Starmer on every level.

I have no issue with Corbyn. My issue is with his supporters. Or maybe they shouldn't be called his supporters any more, since he doesn't lead a faction any more. But the faction does exist, and they are a group distinguished by their loyalty to him.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20290 on: Today at 12:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:50:14 pm
I have no issue with Corbyn. My issue is with his supporters. Or maybe they shouldn't be called his supporters any more, since he doesn't lead a faction any more. But the faction does exist, and they are a group distinguished by their loyalty to him.

They or he still had nothing to do with 92As original statement
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20291 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm »
Hancock should have been sacked ages ago, especially more so when he did that fake cry on Good Morning Britain when the first wave of vaccines were introduced

https://youtu.be/MnV9LumDxZk
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20292 on: Today at 01:03:41 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20293 on: Today at 01:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:51:35 pm
They or he still had nothing to do with 92As original statement

I invited them to nominate someone competent that they'd wholeheartedly stand behind. 92A told me to get over Corbyn. So I explained that it's his supporters, not Corbyn, who are the issue.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20294 on: Today at 01:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:06:54 pm
You asked what Jones's contribution was to this particular campaign, I naively assumed that you meant the actual campaign that was going on.

If you'd read my previous sentence the "this" would not have confused you! Or if you'd remembered your original assertion (which I was directly questioning) that Owen Jones "had done more to call out Galloway than most" everything would have been crystal clear.

Regardless, I've just checked your new assertion that the evidence for Jones calling out Galloway can be seen "in his book". I've read two of them and have them in front of me now. In 'Chelsea'* there is a single mention of Galloway - a generous one too. In 'This Land' I can find nothing, even in the chapter on antisemitism and the left. That leaves 'The Establishment', which I've never read and don't have. Is the Jones attack on Galloway in there?

Remember we are looking for an Owen Jones attack on Galloway's politics that is equal to anything done by anyone else, such as Hitchens or Aaronovitch or Blair. In Jones's "printed works", which you also mention, I did find this. 
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/comment/left-should-learn-about-plain-speaking-george-galloway-8498536.html

It''s not much of an attack is it? Jones does call Galloway's defence of rape "unacceptable" I suppose. A strange choice of word. But on the whole it's a rather flattering portrait of the old Stalinist.

Does any of this matter? I think it does. Not because of Jones. He's unimportant. But because it's symptomatic of a lingering idea on the left that there's a bit of Galloway that is worth saving. The Jones video from Batley demonstrates this erroneous idea.

*Hilarious! The book is not called that. That's RAWK's autocorrect. But you will know the book I'm referring to.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20295 on: Today at 01:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:50:14 pm
I have no issue with Corbyn.

What? Well and truly through the looking glass now Sangria!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20296 on: Today at 01:40:40 pm »
The problem is, Johnson is just as guilty - and if the Arcuri investigation shows he was shagging her whilst giving her taxpayer quids, then there is a direct equivalence.

Saying that, Starmer and Labour would even manage to miss that own goal (and even if they did find the net, the right-wing media and Tory propaganda BBC would still news-blackout it)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20297 on: Today at 01:42:32 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20298 on: Today at 01:43:00 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 12:20:51 pm
Let your Corbyn hate go, he's no longer leader and just like before he became leader, he's no longer the answer to why the Labour Party is failing. We're not talking left or right here, we're talking about basic competence, if the Labour Party can't find someone better than Starmer give up. I never had time for Blair, but he was a competent right winger, you could disagree with his politics but he connected with people outside of politics and didn't come across as someone who didn't have a personality, an original thought or a deeply held conviction.
Starmer is a disaster, he is the definition of a grey man, you can see the delight in Mandellson's voice he's come across the only person he can play Svengali to, I thought you said us dumb working class idiots had no where to go, eh Peter!  Starmer is incapable of uniting the factions in Labour, even on the surface. He is a total electoral liability. I have no particular attachment to Andy Burnham or anyone in the Labour Party, I'm totally disillusioned by the in fighting,  I can just about force myself out to vote for a Labour Party that spends more time attacking each other than the Tories but Burnham roasts Starmer on every level.


 :thumbup

Sums it up - although I have reservations about Burnham (I like him, wanted him to win in the Corbyn leadership election, but he's prone to walk into some battles that appear to take him by surprise and that he seems unprepared for)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20299 on: Today at 01:45:50 pm »
Sorry if this was discussed pages back but are we assuming Johnson finally sacks Hancock now?  Despite all the media clamouring Johnson didn't seem to suffer much for "expending political capital" on protecting Cummings so he might do the same with Hancock - if for nothing else than keeping a willing stooge in a senior cabinet position.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20300 on: Today at 01:50:34 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 12:20:51 pm
Let your Corbyn hate go, he's no longer leader and just like before he became leader, he's no longer the answer to why the Labour Party is failing. We're not talking left or right here, we're talking about basic competence, if the Labour Party can't find someone better than Starmer give up. I never had time for Blair, but he was a competent right winger, you could disagree with his politics but he connected with people outside of politics and didn't come across as someone who didn't have a personality, an original thought or a deeply held conviction.
Starmer is a disaster, he is the definition of a grey man, you can see the delight in Mandellson's voice he's come across the only person he can play Svengali to, I thought you said us dumb working class idiots had no where to go, eh Peter!  Starmer is incapable of uniting the factions in Labour, even on the surface. He is a total electoral liability. I have no particular attachment to Andy Burnham or anyone in the Labour Party, I'm totally disillusioned by the in fighting,  I can just about force myself out to vote for a Labour Party that spends more time attacking each other than the Tories but Burnham roasts Starmer on every level.
to much rubbish in this post to know where to start.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20301 on: Today at 01:52:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:45:50 pm
Sorry if this was discussed pages back but are we assuming Johnson finally sacks Hancock now?  Despite all the media clamouring Johnson didn't seem to suffer much for "expending political capital" on protecting Cummings so he might do the same with Hancock - if for nothing else than keeping a willing stooge in a senior cabinet position.

Apology-accepted, case-closed, and full-confidence, apparently...

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/jun/25/uk-covid-coronavirus-live-news-travel-boris-johnson-matt-hancock?page=with:block-60d5cdc48f0814bdddf9b11f#block-60d5cdc48f0814bdddf9b11f
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20302 on: Today at 01:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:28:19 pm
I invited them to nominate someone competent that they'd wholeheartedly stand behind. 92A told me to get over Corbyn. So I explained that it's his supporters, not Corbyn, who are the issue.

Why did you invite them though from 92A's post? It had nothing to do with Corbynites.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20303 on: Today at 01:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:40:40 pm
The problem is, Johnson is just as guilty - and if the Arcuri investigation shows he was shagging her whilst giving her taxpayer quids, then there is a direct equivalence.

Saying that, Starmer and Labour would even manage to miss that own goal (and even if they did find the net, the right-wing media and Tory propaganda BBC would still news-blackout it)

Starmer and Labour have been calling for his sacking all afternoon
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20304 on: Today at 01:58:38 pm »
Honestly. How much longer are people gonna fucking sit and take this shit?

Also the flagrant fucking disrespect to do this in a building where everyone else is working hard to get the country through the pandemic while hes banging his mistress.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20305 on: Today at 01:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:55:30 pm
Starmer and Labour have been calling for his sacking all afternoon

And constantly on the BBC too. 
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20306 on: Today at 01:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:55:30 pm
Starmer and Labour have been calling for his sacking all afternoon

I hope theyve asked a UQ that Hoyle will grant.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20307 on: Today at 02:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:58:38 pm
Honestly. How much longer are people gonna fucking sit and take this shit?

Also the flagrant fucking disrespect to do this in a building where everyone else is working hard to get the country through the pandemic while hes banging his mistress.

Should be a revolution against these trust twisters.

All as corrupt as each other.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20308 on: Today at 02:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:55:30 pm
Starmer and Labour have been calling for his sacking all afternoon

"Calling for people to resign is not what the public really want to see"

https://twitter.com/robpowellnews/status/1363412677691920394
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20309 on: Today at 02:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:30:26 pm
If you'd read my previous sentence the "this" would not have confused you! Or if you'd remembered your original assertion (which I was directly questioning) that Owen Jones "had done more to call out Galloway than most" everything would have been crystal clear.

Regardless, I've just checked your new assertion that the evidence for Jones calling out Galloway can be seen "in his book". I've read two of them and have them in front of me now. In 'Chelsea'* there is a single mention of Galloway - a generous one too. In 'This Land' I can find nothing, even in the chapter on antisemitism and the left. That leaves 'The Establishment', which I've never read and don't have. Is the Jones attack on Galloway in there?

Remember we are looking for an Owen Jones attack on Galloway's politics that is equal to anything done by anyone else, such as Hitchens or Aaronovitch or Blair. In Jones's "printed works", which you also mention, I did find this. 
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/comment/left-should-learn-about-plain-speaking-george-galloway-8498536.html

It''s not much of an attack is it? Jones does call Galloway's defence of rape "unacceptable" I suppose. A strange choice of word. But on the whole it's a rather flattering portrait of the old Stalinist.

Does any of this matter? I think it does. Not because of Jones. He's unimportant. But because it's symptomatic of a lingering idea on the left that there's a bit of Galloway that is worth saving. The Jones video from Batley demonstrates this erroneous idea.

*Hilarious! The book is not called that. That's RAWK's autocorrect. But you will know the book I'm referring to.

Your point was a little muddled Yorky but I should have done a lot more to understand it. I recognise that your talents as a writer are better used elsewhere and I shouldn't criticise you when you rush a message and make it slightly unclear. Though, I am below par in the recognition and recall categories of reading and it would be a struggle to bring it up to my comprehension. The truth is the anti-Galloway stuff isn't a 'campaign', and it was a poor choice of words for you to suggest it is so, but I apologise for getting that confused with the actual campaign going on in Batley and Spen.

I was thinking of an essay he wrote in a series of article, I'll dig it out. Galloway doesn't come up there in The Establishment. It won't take long on his Twitter, also, to realise that he is no fan of Galloway. I wasn't thinking of The Establishment, but I do not believe that he is mentioned in there. It's nice that you are buying his books though, I suppose.

Interesting the figures you mention though. Blair kicked him out of the party - a wise decision when there was probably wiggle room - but the debate has largely been one sided since, Blair is much bigger than Galloway and need not ever mention him. Hitchens only spoke out as they were gearing up for a debate, both disgraced themselves in terms of debate that day, and only in barbed words after. Aaronovitch, yes, I'll give you that one.

But I never said it had to be on the par of the attacks by those three, and by merely speaking out, using his platform, Jones has done more than 'most'. It passes that definition. He has certainly done more than you or me. Interesting that you don't think 'unacceptable' is good enough a description. You hold Jones to a higher standard than needed I feel, because you certainly have praised others for far less.

For me, I feel that Jones has done far more for Labour than I have (I've knocked on doors many times but am no longer a member) and, I suspect, you. But, who knows, you might be one of the whizzes behind Blair's success. It's hard to know on the internet. But if you're saying that Jones enabled Galloway here, I have to agree with you, if you're saying that he's been doing it for years, then I would have to say no.

If you think Jones is one of the reasons that Labour won't get in to power, then I'm not sure I wholeheartedly disagree, but I'd consider other options first.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20310 on: Today at 02:33:37 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:16:14 pm
"Calling for people to resign is not what the public really want to see"

https://twitter.com/robpowellnews/status/1363412677691920394

You're aware that was 4 months ago right and nothing to do with them calling for him to lose his job now?
