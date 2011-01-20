Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 661770 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Im arguing that there us nothing in that statement that Rob posted that is remotely fascist. It would be regarded as banal and normal by pretty much every nation on the planet and most of the people on it.


In itself, some presumably well-meaning bloke (I'll give him the benefit of the doubt) wanting to extoll the virtues of a people uniting in common cause isn't necessarily a bad thing.

But against a background of a government trying to whip-up nationalism and embracing nationalist symbolism, and trying to whip-up a culture-war to demonise liberal and progressive values, it takes on a whole new, sinister meaning when the government Education Secretary instructs schools to encourage pupils to participate.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Galloway down to 12/1 for the by-election.

Starmer needs to win this one otherwise he is getting one hell of a kicking.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Galloway down to 12/1 for the by-election.

Starmer needs to win this one otherwise he is getting one hell of a kicking.

Galloway making sure the Tories get in by splitting the vote like a good socialist.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
In itself, some presumably well-meaning bloke (I'll give him the benefit of the doubt) wanting to extoll the virtues of a people uniting in common cause isn't necessarily a bad thing.

But against a background of a government trying to whip-up nationalism and embracing nationalist symbolism, and trying to whip-up a culture-war to demonise liberal and progressive values, it takes on a whole new, sinister meaning when the government Education Secretary instructs schools to encourage pupils to participate.

The problem with viewing everything through a prism which only a small minority of people share is that you can seem wierd and strange to everyone else. Like a left wing version of the Telegraph columnist who trundles on about communists taking over when talking about free prescriptions on the NHS.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Galloway making sure the Tories get in by splitting the vote like a good socialist.

He's more of a national socialist isn't he? He has very little in common with the Labour party.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
One People, One Empire, One Leader...

One Nation Under a Groove

Not funkadelic, but definitely parliament!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
One Nation Under a Groove

Not funkadelic, but definitely parliament!


Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Galloway making sure the Tories get in by splitting the vote like a good socialist.

He's a nasty piece of work.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
He's a nasty piece of work.

He is but he seems to be pulling all the racist and anti-semitic votes away from Labour which is what some people have said they're happy with yet those same people will use it as a brush to tar Starmer with as well.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
He is but he seems to be pulling all the racist and anti-semitic votes away from Labour which is what some people have said they're happy with yet those same people will use it as a brush to tar Starmer with as well.

He's long been a Stalinist and therefore the anti-semitism was bred into his bones. But I think the first time he went explicit on Jew hatred was when he fought the by-election in Bethnal Green against Oona King, the Labour candidate. She was black and Jewish - and obviously Galloway had a field day.

I think this was between Galloway's public adoration of Saddam Hussein (expressed soon after Saddam had dropped poison gas on all those Kurdish villages) and his public adoration of Bashar Assad (just before Assad dropped poison gas on the people of Aleppo). Galloway received a lot of money from those tyrants of course.

How this scumbag gets out of bed in the morning without wanting to kill himself as soon as he looks in the mirror no one knows.



Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
He is but he seems to be pulling all the racist and anti-semitic votes away from Labour which is what some people have said they're happy with yet those same people will use it as a brush to tar Starmer with as well.

There will be a few of those but the problem is this shyster is taking a lot of the Muslim vote and, especially there, that's a very big problem.

Would be a shame if Leadbetter did not get in. Hail Mary candidates are not often the answer, but she's a good candidate in general and comes across very well indeed.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
There will be a few of those but the problem is this shyster is taking a lot of the Muslim vote and, especially there, that's a very big problem.

Would be a shame if Leadbetter did not get in. Hail Mary candidates are not often the answer, but she's a good candidate in general and comes across very well indeed.

Its a huge problem but he's taking the Muslim vote because of his anti-semitism and piggy backing on the Palestinian cause (not saying all the Muslims voting for him will be anti-semitic but I do have several Muslim acquaintances who only protest for Palestine because Israel are on the opposite side yet don't give a shit about other causes, e.g. Uighurs)

Also agreed about Leadbetter, she's an excellent candidate and as she's the only one who actually lives in the constituency should be the only one allowed on the ballot in my opinion.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
There will be a few of those but the problem is this shyster is taking a lot of the Muslim vote and, especially there, that's a very big problem.

Would be a shame if Leadbetter did not get in. Hail Mary candidates are not often the answer, but she's a good candidate in general and comes across very well indeed.

Is this an admission that anti-semitism has an agreeable audience among British Muslims? I remember you taking me to task for suggesting such.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Its a huge problem but he's taking the Muslim vote because of his anti-semitism and piggy backing on the Palestinian cause (not saying all the Muslims voting for him will be anti-semitic but I do have several Muslim acquaintances who only protest for Palestine because Israel are on the opposite side yet don't give a shit about other causes, e.g. Uighurs)

Also agreed about Leadbetter, she's an excellent candidate and as she's the only one who actually lives in the constituency should be the only one allowed on the ballot in my opinion.

Dodgy ground. Galloway's association with Muslims goes well beyond Palestine, he's also been prominent for the Palestine cause for decades. He's a crook, a shyster, and a racist but he can point to years and years of making these arguments, he may even have believed in it once.

The truth is, if he proves to be the difference maker, it still leaves Labour with huge questions to answer. If he takes the Muslim vote it will be because he has been seen not to abandon them - bullshit of course but it's not because some of them are anti-Semitic. And no guff about deserving it because they live in the constituency is going to cut it.

Labour have tried the anti-Semitic backlash being the main factor argument, it backfired on them too. Be careful.
Is this an admission that anti-semitism has an agreeable audience among British Muslims? I remember you taking me to task for suggesting such.

No it's not. I make a distinction between them even in this point. I make this clearer in my recent comment below.

I need to make my writing less muddled so that you can understand it. You have a history of bad faith takes, and I would go as far as to say you are Islamophobic, but you might just be referring to real life experiences that I'll never comprehend.
