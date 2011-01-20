Its a huge problem but he's taking the Muslim vote because of his anti-semitism and piggy backing on the Palestinian cause (not saying all the Muslims voting for him will be anti-semitic but I do have several Muslim acquaintances who only protest for Palestine because Israel are on the opposite side yet don't give a shit about other causes, e.g. Uighurs)



Also agreed about Leadbetter, she's an excellent candidate and as she's the only one who actually lives in the constituency should be the only one allowed on the ballot in my opinion.



Dodgy ground. Galloway's association with Muslims goes well beyond Palestine, he's also been prominent for the Palestine cause for decades. He's a crook, a shyster, and a racist but he can point to years and years of making these arguments, he may even have believed in it once.The truth is, if he proves to be the difference maker, it still leaves Labour with huge questions to answer. If he takes the Muslim vote it will be because he has been seen not to abandon them - bullshit of course but it's not because some of them are anti-Semitic. And no guff about deserving it because they live in the constituency is going to cut it.Labour have tried the anti-Semitic backlash being the main factor argument, it backfired on them too. Be careful.