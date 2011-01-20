Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 660123 times)

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20160 on: Today at 01:24:30 am »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 08:09:45 am
Well if the choice is really not helping Palestine from opposition or not helping Palestine from government, then the rational choice is give up or join another party, rather than entrenching the even more pro-IsraelAnti-Palestine tories in power by alienating voters with anti-ZionistPro-Palestinian virtue signalling.
Fixed that for you so it doesn't look like Pro -Israel virtue signalling.   ;)
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20161 on: Today at 03:48:54 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:24:30 am
Fixed that for you so it doesn't look like Pro -Israel virtue signalling.   ;)

There's been a page of discussion of economic and education issues and possible ways of addressing them. And then you decide that talking about Israel is more your thing.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,773
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20162 on: Today at 08:31:04 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:44:03 pm
That will have been organised by Gavin Williamson then

It was his idea from what Ive heard. Bizarre little man.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20163 on: Today at 09:01:24 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:58:00 pm
Maybe they should rename it to One Britain, One Nation, One School Participating.

 ;D

One People, One Empire, One Leader...
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,049
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20164 on: Today at 09:29:17 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:01:24 am
One People, One Empire, One Leader...

It is scarily like the Hitler Youth
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20165 on: Today at 12:43:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:29:17 am
It is scarily like the Hitler Youth

Yup, that shit needs cutting out at inception.

It's fascist in design, but ironically similar to communist countries in how they get their populations to conform.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,049
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20166 on: Today at 12:54:17 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:43:56 pm
Yup, that shit needs cutting out at inception.

It's fascist in design, but ironically similar to communist countries in how they get their populations to conform.

Not heard anything from my youngest about it being sung at his primary, I'm asking him today and if so he's not taking part.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20167 on: Today at 01:05:52 pm »
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20168 on: Today at 01:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:31:04 am
It was his idea from what Ive heard. Bizarre little man.
Hes a cockroach.
The man is shallow and stupid, yet like a cockroach can survive the pool of toxicity he inhabits and creates.
He has been awol throughout the Covid crises apart from popping up to shit on schools in an attempt to appear busy and deflect from his own performance which mimicked the cockroach. Scuttle away and hide in case anyone shines a light on his destruction of teacher or student morale, whist failing in every aspect of leadership.
A real leader would be dealing with the exam crisis (second year running -remember the algorithm?) where AQA sent out a demand for evidence for the grades schools are awarding at 10.30 Monday night with the expectation that the evidence be provided by Wednesday later corrected to tomorrow. Of course AQA will not be refunding any of the money they took from schools budgets, but they want to make out they have earned their money.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20169 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:54:17 pm
Not heard anything from my youngest about it being sung at his primary, I'm asking him today and if so he's not taking part.

And the fascist response to your action is
So you hate your country do you?
This all started with Gove telling OfSTED they had to judge whether a school espoused British Values
A none too subtle dog whistle.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20170 on: Today at 01:29:04 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:05:52 pm
Could go in the Putin thread I guess but maybe apt in here.

https://news.sky.com/story/russian-forces-fire-warning-shots-at-royal-navy-destroyer-over-black-sea-border-violation-12339925

Williamson wished he was still the Defence Secretary, he could then send in the aircraftless carrier to wave at the Russian planes.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20171 on: Today at 01:30:18 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:01:24 am
One People, One Empire, One Leader...
Tomorrow belongs to me* 

*if you are a part of the kleptocracy that is
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20172 on: Today at 01:34:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:29:17 am
It is scarily like the Hitler Youth

Rob, I reckon Gormless Gav was watching this and thought it looked good
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JDkdc246QQ

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20173 on: Today at 01:35:22 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:26:26 pm
And the fascist response to your action is
So you hate your country do you?
This all started with Gove telling OfSTED they had to judge whether a school espoused British Values
A none too subtle dog whistle.

Do Ofsted still downgrade schools if the pupils speak with a local accent?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 500 501 502 503 504 [505]   Go Up
