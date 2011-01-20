Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 659023 times)

Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20120 on: Today at 12:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:12:17 pm
Ignore them and hope they'll go away. The 'what about Iraq?' people are a diminishing minority anyway. Their greatest cheerleader right now is probably George Galloway, a dear friend and business associate of Saddam Hussein. If you feel you have to say something in reply, 'What about Syria?' should be enough.

Does that mean we'll see an increasing recognition of the last Labour government's achievements? Since that has been the biggest detrimental effect of the "But Iraq" argument; any attempt to point to the good things the Labour government did, and more than likely you'd be met with variations of the "But Iraq" argument.

Until we see recognition of the Labour government's achievements, I'll not believe that the "But Iraq" argument has been adequately neutered.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20121 on: Today at 12:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:17:40 pm
Does that mean we'll see an increasing recognition of the last Labour government's achievements? Since that has been the biggest detrimental effect of the "But Iraq" argument; any attempt to point to the good things the Labour government did, and more than likely you'd be met with variations of the "But Iraq" argument.

Until we see recognition of the Labour government's achievements, I'll not believe that the "But Iraq" argument has been adequately neutered.

It will take time, as it always does, for a Labour government's achievements to be recognised on the left. History shows us that. The Attlee government was detested on the far left for years for failing to bring in full-blooded socialism and for throwing its lot in with the Atlantic Alliance. The Wilson government - with more reason - also lacked friends on the left until recently. Now it's widely recognised that it left behind a rich legacy of reform on gender equality, racial equality, abolition of death penalty, liberal divorce law reform etc, but at the time the student left could not see beyond Wilson's tacit support for the Vietnam war. The same will happen with the Blair governments. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20122 on: Today at 12:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:12:10 pm


It's been happening for decades, it's just that in years gone by, it didn't matter so much because there was so much manual work that needed to be done - in factories, mines, steelworks, the docks, etc. You didn't need a great education for that and, certainly by the 50's and 60's, most of those vocations would give you a decent life in terms of income.

The de-industrialisation of the UK (and other countries) has led to a huge gap of good employment opportunities for low-education people. The equivalent jobs today are in warehouses or supermarkets; the pay is generally close to minimum wage and job security often precarious (and the price of a house has gone through the roof, whilst there's little or no prospect of social housing)

So going back to the time when millions worked manual jobs, education wasn't looked on as an essential. And, indeed, those within those communities who committed to it were often denigrated and even bullied. Even in the factories, etc, where there were inevitably those with greater academic ability on the shopfloor, they were subject to mickey-taking.

It helped create a mentality of being anti-education and, although there's more agreement that these days an education is desirable, I think there's still a hangover of the mentality from 50+ years ago.

Personally, I think the entire secondary school system needs remodelling. I don't think it's helpful to force everyone down the purely academic route. I would prefer to see a split at aged 13/14 into either a purely academic route or a vocational/academia mix, where pupils could begin to learn trades alongside academic studies. It would help keep 15/16 year olds who have little interest in academia in school and motivated, as well as providing a sample of different trades and a strong grounding for skills they can develop through apprenticeships and jobs.

This is a very good post.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20123 on: Today at 12:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:12:10 pm


It's been happening for decades, it's just that in years gone by, it didn't matter so much because there was so much manual work that needed to be done - in factories, mines, steelworks, the docks, etc. You didn't need a great education for that and, certainly by the 50's and 60's, most of those vocations would give you a decent life in terms of income.

The de-industrialisation of the UK (and other countries) has led to a huge gap of good employment opportunities for low-education people. The equivalent jobs today are in warehouses or supermarkets; the pay is generally close to minimum wage and job security often precarious (and the price of a house has gone through the roof, whilst there's little or no prospect of social housing)

So going back to the time when millions worked manual jobs, education wasn't looked on as an essential. And, indeed, those within those communities who committed to it were often denigrated and even bullied. Even in the factories, etc, where there were inevitably those with greater academic ability on the shopfloor, they were subject to mickey-taking.

It helped create a mentality of being anti-education and, although there's more agreement that these days an education is desirable, I think there's still a hangover of the mentality from 50+ years ago.

Personally, I think the entire secondary school system needs remodelling. I don't think it's helpful to force everyone down the purely academic route. I would prefer to see a split at aged 13/14 into either a purely academic route or a vocational/academia mix, where pupils could begin to learn trades alongside academic studies. It would help keep 15/16 year olds who have little interest in academia in school and motivated, as well as providing a sample of different trades and a strong grounding for skills they can develop through apprenticeships and jobs.
I agree with this in particular. But for those that go down the vocational route I'd be focusing more on the practical applications of areas such as numeracy and literacy. Writing up quotes and invoices, filling in forms, pricing jobs etc. I'd also include financial education for both streams.
The bottom line is as things are currently, we are failing to equip many people for the skills they need to function in life. We also undervalue the trades, and because of that some people look down their noses and think it's beneath them.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20124 on: Today at 12:45:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:34:35 am
White privilege is irrelevant to the conversation here of course.

What we have is the working class white community where people are stuck in areas of low achievement and low aspiration. In examinations they are pretty much the worst performing ethnic group (of considerable size).

Why is this, why has it been left so long? 

How the hell do we change it?
Yeah, it's not that complicated but it seems if you make a argument more complicated than it is then people will loose sight of the obvious and get confused.
White Privilege exists, to deny it doesn't is to deny racism exists. so the question is why do Whites still under perform. am sure there are many reasons but low aspiration by parents unwilling or unable to guide and motivate their children to achieve a better life is one of the main reasons.

Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online ShakaHislop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20125 on: Today at 01:11:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 20, 2021, 05:59:05 pm
Long Bailey was asked to remove her tweet and apologise.  It was widely  reported at the time.

She promulgated racism.

Didnt apologise. Got sacked.

This isnt a hypothetical situation, this was an actual situation.

Perhaps youd rather they ignored her?

And it's not hypothetical there is a divide in the Labour Party, of which Long-Bailey is on one side and the leadership is in the other, which is broader than antisemitism.

I can see why Long-Bailey was sacked, but I also think she could have been given leeway the likes of which Timms (who is not a Corbynite) received for his provocative Jesus House tweet. I want to know why Timms received no punishment whereas Long-Bailey did.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:19:51 pm
Honestly. The amount of shit going on everywhere - and theres a page of people arguing about Maxine Peake and obscure Labour staff. How can we blame people for not considering voting for a party so fucking broken and self-obsessed.

Yes, people don't vote for Labour because no marks on an internet forum discuss something other than true socialist stuff for 5 minutes.
Logged

Online Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20126 on: Today at 01:13:07 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:11:16 pm
I want to know why Timms received no punishment whereas Long-Bailey did.


Long-Bailey actively promoted an anti-semitic trope and no matter how much you want to stretch it there's nothing homophobic in Timm's tweet. Jesus House is massively homophobic but Timms didn't post or retweet anything to do with homophobia.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20127 on: Today at 01:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:28:43 pm
It will take time, as it always does, for a Labour government's achievements to be recognised on the left. History shows us that. The Attlee government was detested on the far left for years for failing to bring in full-blooded socialism and for throwing its lot in with the Atlantic Alliance. The Wilson government - with more reason - also lacked friends on the left until recently. Now it's widely recognised that it left behind a rich legacy of reform on gender equality, racial equality, abolition of death penalty, liberal divorce law reform etc, but at the time the student left could not see beyond Wilson's tacit support for the Vietnam war. The same will happen with the Blair governments.

Was Nye Bevan despised at the time for becoming an advocate of the nuclear deterrent? Can't remember whether it was Bevan or Bevin who wanted the nuke as a stick for British diplomats; probably the latter, but IIRC Bevan thought unilateralists were "stupid".
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20128 on: Today at 01:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:16:51 pm
Was Nye Bevan despised at the time for becoming an advocate of the nuclear deterrent? Can't remember whether it was Bevan or Bevin who wanted the nuke as a stick for British diplomats; probably the latter, but IIRC Bevan thought unilateralists were "stupid".

Nye Bevan had nothing to do with the original decision of Britain to acquire its own A-Bomb. Not many people did. Attlee and Ernie Bevin made the decision without even bothering to telling the Cabinet! Bevin was said to have remarked that if there was to be such a thing as an atomic bomb "it bloody well ought to have the union jack on it."

Bevan fell out with the unilateralist Left in 1957 when he was the shadow foreign secretary and failed to support a conference a motion calling on Britain to abandon its nuclear weapons. That's when he made his famous speech about not going naked to the conference chamber (ie into a summit with the Soviet Union and no nuke as a bargaining chip). 

Bevan was despised by the far left for different reasons after the war. Some hated him for his anti-communism and his support for NATO. Some because he compromised on a few details in establishing a National Health Service (pay beds mainly). Some because he tainted the purity of socialism by actually achieving things.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:58 pm by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20129 on: Today at 01:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:31:31 pm
Nye Bevan had nothing to do with the original decision of Britain to acquire its own A-Bomb. Not many people did. Attlee and Ernie Bevin made the decision without even bothering to telling the Cabinet! Bevin was said to have remarked that if there was to be such a thing as an atomic bomb "it bloody well ought to have the union jack on it."

Bevan fell out with the unilateralist Left in 1957 when he was the shadow foreign secretary and failed to support a conference a motion calling on Britain to abandon its nuclear weapons. That's when he made his famous speech about not going naked to the conference chamber (ie into a summit with the Soviet Union and no nuke as a bargaining chip). 

The last quote was what I was thinking of.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online ShakaHislop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20130 on: Today at 01:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:13:07 pm
Long-Bailey actively promoted an anti-semitic trope and no matter how much you want to stretch it there's nothing homophobic in Timm's tweet. Jesus House is massively homophobic but Timms didn't post or retweet anything to do with homophobia.

You think him tweeting support for a church you yourself describe as "massively homophobic" the very next day after Starmer had to apologise for visiting said church was completely innocent? Timms wasn't sending any sort of message at all by doing that?

On the face of it, Timms merely praised Jesus House for their community work in the same way Long-Bailey merely praised Maxine Peake. However, you and the leadership stretched the sharing of the Independent article as Long-Bailey endorsing everything Peake said in the interview including the anti-semitic trope. Why give Timms the benefit of the doubt but not Long-Bailey?
Logged

Online Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20131 on: Today at 01:42:38 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:38:07 pm
You think him tweeting support for a church you yourself describe as "massively homophobic" the very next day after Starmer had to apologise for visiting said church was completely innocent? Timms wasn't sending any sort of message at all by doing that?

On the face of it, Timms merely praised Jesus House for their community work in the same way Long-Bailey merely praised Maxine Peake. However, you and the leadership stretched the sharing of the Independent article as Long-Bailey endorsing everything Peake said in the interview including the anti-semitic trope. Why give Timms the benefit of the doubt but not Long-Bailey?

Come on you don't actually believe any of that do you? You're just starting for a fight. There is nothing homophobic in nature about Timms tweet, whereas Long-Bailey directly retweeted an article which included an anti-semitic trope. Why are we giving this much energy towards minor politicians who'll never ever be near the front bench in their lives? Its the same energy that brought Corbyn to the fore and the reason why Labour are in the mess they're in.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20132 on: Today at 01:45:34 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:38:07 pm
You think him tweeting support for a church you yourself describe as "massively homophobic" the very next day after Starmer had to apologise for visiting said church was completely innocent? Timms wasn't sending any sort of message at all by doing that?

On the face of it, Timms merely praised Jesus House for their community work in the same way Long-Bailey merely praised Maxine Peake. However, you and the leadership stretched the sharing of the Independent article as Long-Bailey endorsing everything Peake said in the interview including the anti-semitic trope. Why give Timms the benefit of the doubt but not Long-Bailey?

Who cares, fucking hell. Long Bailey was offered the chance to apologise and keep her job, she didnt and was sacked.

Sometimes you just need to let things go.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20133 on: Today at 02:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:12:10 pm


It's been happening for decades, it's just that in years gone by, it didn't matter so much because there was so much manual work that needed to be done - in factories, mines, steelworks, the docks, etc. You didn't need a great education for that and, certainly by the 50's and 60's, most of those vocations would give you a decent life in terms of income.

The de-industrialisation of the UK (and other countries) has led to a huge gap of good employment opportunities for low-education people. The equivalent jobs today are in warehouses or supermarkets; the pay is generally close to minimum wage and job security often precarious (and the price of a house has gone through the roof, whilst there's little or no prospect of social housing)

So going back to the time when millions worked manual jobs, education wasn't looked on as an essential. And, indeed, those within those communities who committed to it were often denigrated and even bullied. Even in the factories, etc, where there were inevitably those with greater academic ability on the shopfloor, they were subject to mickey-taking.

It helped create a mentality of being anti-education and, although there's more agreement that these days an education is desirable, I think there's still a hangover of the mentality from 50+ years ago.

Personally, I think the entire secondary school system needs remodelling. I don't think it's helpful to force everyone down the purely academic route. I would prefer to see a split at aged 13/14 into either a purely academic route or a vocational/academia mix, where pupils could begin to learn trades alongside academic studies. It would help keep 15/16 year olds who have little interest in academia in school and motivated, as well as providing a sample of different trades and a strong grounding for skills they can develop through apprenticeships and jobs.
I agree with nearly all of this, but not the last part.

If we segregate on grounds of technical vs academic, we force kids down one route very early in their education.

You really risk denying these kids an academic education and risk baking in division even deeper.


I know we use to have technical colleges and commercial colleges (my grandfather set up Millbank College of commerce) but Im not sure they ever really closed the gap as was intended
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:38 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline ianburns252

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20134 on: Today at 02:29:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:04:51 pm
I agree with nearly all of this, but not the last part.

If we segregate on grounds of technical vs academic, we force kids down one route very early in their education.

You really risk denying these kids an academic education and risk baking in division even deeper.


I know we use to have technical colleges and commercial colleges (my grandfather set up Millbank College of commerce) but Im not sure they ever really closed the gap as was intended

Would there be value then in working to improve adult education?

Kids will be kids and if their parents say that education is a waste of time they are likely to go down that route. As they get older though, you'd hope that a certain percentage would mellow out, interact with others who have a more thoughtful outlook, and if there was high quality education available for adults they may then take up the opportunities afforded there (especially if it was work sponsored). This would then mean they would (hopefully) impart a more positive view re: education on their children, as well as being better placed to support said children (my understanding is that one of the biggest impediments it parents not actually understanding the content of their children's homework).

It may take a relatively long time to garner the full benefits of this but it would, hopefully, eke away at the anti-education lot.

I know my mum found this when she was a teacher - and I've seen it with trainees at my job - but you just can't teach people to give a shit. Give me someone who is "stupid" but cares and they will almost always develop as they have the right attitude to succeed. Unless you are one of the small percentage of obscenely naturally gifted sorts though, you will not be good at something if you don't give a toss and that is the battle many educators and employers are having to fight.
Logged

Offline No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20135 on: Today at 03:05:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:04:51 pm
I agree with nearly all of this, but not the last part.

If we segregate on grounds of technical vs academic, we force kids down one route very early in their education.

You really risk denying these kids an academic education and risk baking in division even deeper.


I know we use to have technical colleges and commercial colleges (my grandfather set up Millbank College of commerce) but Im not sure they ever really closed the gap as was intended

Maybe 13/14 is too young but by 15 you know whether you're academic or not. The key thing would be to tailor apprenticeships to what the country needs so these kids are infinitely employable. And that means being on the front foot as to where technology will undercut or alternatively provide the jobs as it develops.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20136 on: Today at 04:11:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:04:51 pm
I agree with nearly all of this, but not the last part.

If we segregate on grounds of technical vs academic, we force kids down one route very early in their education.

You really risk denying these kids an academic education and risk baking in division even deeper.


I know we use to have technical colleges and commercial colleges (my grandfather set up Millbank College of commerce) but Im not sure they ever really closed the gap as was intended


I can absolutely understand your concerns here. It's never going to be perfect, but I genuinely believe it would offer a better overall outcome. A few points:

1) The reality is that by 13/14, kids with academic ability will be apparent - regardless of background.

2) Kids who don't have academic ability won't generally go into the sort of employment that you need an academic education (and qualifications) for. They won't aim to be lawyers or teachers or doctors.

3) Many kids who aren't academically-inclined currently become disillusioned with the whole education ethos and mentally 'drop out' before they're 16, and this mental rejection of the mainstream can spread to wider life.

4) Most of these kids will look to learn a trade anyway. There's so many areas you can take this. Given a sampler of trades from vehicle mechanics to beauty therapy to plastering to childcare, kids can get an idea of what is involved, and many more will be interested and motivated.

5) I would want to see academic subjects taught alongside (maybe a 50:50 basis) and GCSE's taken, as well as BTech options.

I'm wary of using education just to prepare kids for workplaces, but letting tens of thousands of kids every year drift out of school at 16 having hated the last few years and struggled through academic exams they're not wired for, and with little/no idea of what different jobs would entail, having to learn from scratch if they're lucky enough to get a decent modern apprenticeship, is just leading to tens of thousands of disillusioned young people who feel disenfranchised.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline ianburns252

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20137 on: Today at 04:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:11:50 pm

I can absolutely understand your concerns here. It's never going to be perfect, but I genuinely believe it would offer a better overall outcome. A few points:

1) The reality is that by 13/14, kids with academic ability will be apparent - regardless of background.

2) Kids who don't have academic ability won't generally go into the sort of employment that you need an academic education (and qualifications) for. They won't aim to be lawyers or teachers or doctors.

3) Many kids who aren't academically-inclined currently become disillusioned with the whole education ethos and mentally 'drop out' before they're 16, and this mental rejection of the mainstream can spread to wider life.

4) Most of these kids will look to learn a trade anyway. There's so many areas you can take this. Given a sampler of trades from vehicle mechanics to beauty therapy to plastering to childcare, kids can get an idea of what is involved, and many more will be interested and motivated.

5) I would want to see academic subjects taught alongside (maybe a 50:50 basis) and GCSE's taken, as well as BTech options.

I'm wary of using education just to prepare kids for workplaces, but letting tens of thousands of kids every year drift out of school at 16 having hated the last few years and struggled through academic exams they're not wired for, and with little/no idea of what different jobs would entail, having to learn from scratch if they're lucky enough to get a decent modern apprenticeship, is just leading to tens of thousands of disillusioned young people who feel disenfranchised.

I think there is a lot to be said for the proposals you have there although I think it would actually need a third element as there is that grey area of kids who aren't going to be doctors, lawyers, architects etc. but could be academic enough for something like bookkeeping, data entry etc.

They don't necessarily need to go to uni for it but they need slightly more on the academic side and so you either lump them in with the academics and risk them being bottom of the bunch and demoralised or you put them with the trades and whilst they may be top of the class then at the academics they may struggle with the other side of it which could, again, bring them down.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20138 on: Today at 04:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:11:50 pm

I can absolutely understand your concerns here. It's never going to be perfect, but I genuinely believe it would offer a better overall outcome. A few points:

1) The reality is that by 13/14, kids with academic ability will be apparent - regardless of background.

2) Kids who don't have academic ability won't generally go into the sort of employment that you need an academic education (and qualifications) for. They won't aim to be lawyers or teachers or doctors.

3) Many kids who aren't academically-inclined currently become disillusioned with the whole education ethos and mentally 'drop out' before they're 16, and this mental rejection of the mainstream can spread to wider life.

4) Most of these kids will look to learn a trade anyway. There's so many areas you can take this. Given a sampler of trades from vehicle mechanics to beauty therapy to plastering to childcare, kids can get an idea of what is involved, and many more will be interested and motivated.

5) I would want to see academic subjects taught alongside (maybe a 50:50 basis) and GCSE's taken, as well as BTech options.

I'm wary of using education just to prepare kids for workplaces, but letting tens of thousands of kids every year drift out of school at 16 having hated the last few years and struggled through academic exams they're not wired for, and with little/no idea of what different jobs would entail, having to learn from scratch if they're lucky enough to get a decent modern apprenticeship, is just leading to tens of thousands of disillusioned young people who feel disenfranchised.


I think we have a number of issues.

Firstly, technical qualifications are viewed as inferior to academic qualifications.  Mostly this is because (IMO) the technical qualifications often arent very good, but mostly because schools see them as a way of getting easier grades for school league tables. This is a terrible reason to do a qualification!.

My big concern is that ability and background get blurred so easily. And youd get very able working class kids doing the technical route when on ability alone they should be doing an academic route. Maybe swayed by a lack of academic back ground at home.  Schools often make choices poorly for these students and choices that are swayed by the wrong drivers (such as league tables).

In reality, the problem starts much much earlier. An able working class kid at 5 will out perform a middle ability middle class kid.  By 7 this has been reversed.. the disadvantage white working class kids meet is staggering, only traveler kids face worse outcomes.

Pushing them into technical qualifications seems like pushing the issue to one side.  We need to make sure that the same proportion are doing academic qualifications as for any other ethnic or economic group. And they just arent.
Theres an enormous cultural divide to cross (and I suspect its the same one that gave us Brexit).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20139 on: Today at 05:13:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:21:53 pm
I think we have a number of issues.

Firstly, technical qualifications are viewed as inferior to academic qualifications.  Mostly this is because (IMO) the technical qualifications often arent very good, but mostly because schools see them as a way of getting easier grades for school league tables. This is a terrible reason to do a qualification!.

My big concern is that ability and background get blurred so easily. And youd get very able working class kids doing the technical route when on ability alone they should be doing an academic route. Maybe swayed by a lack of academic back ground at home.  Schools often make choices poorly for these students and choices that are swayed by the wrong drivers (such as league tables).

In reality, the problem starts much much earlier. An able working class kid at 5 will out perform a middle ability middle class kid.  By 7 this has been reversed.. the disadvantage white working class kids meet is staggering, only traveler kids face worse outcomes.

Pushing them into technical qualifications seems like pushing the issue to one side.  We need to make sure that the same proportion are doing academic qualifications as for any other ethnic or economic group. And they just arent.
Theres an enormous cultural divide to cross (and I suspect its the same one that gave us Brexit).


What I propose wouldn't happen, so it's moot anyway, but we'll just agree to disagree on this, as I think the benefits far outweigh the negatives, but you don't.

Out of interest, what would be your suggestion to address the problem? You have direct experience and expertise, so I'm genuinely interested.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20140 on: Today at 05:14:40 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:20:53 pm
I think there is a lot to be said for the proposals you have there although I think it would actually need a third element as there is that grey area of kids who aren't going to be doctors, lawyers, architects etc. but could be academic enough for something like bookkeeping, data entry etc.

They don't necessarily need to go to uni for it but they need slightly more on the academic side and so you either lump them in with the academics and risk them being bottom of the bunch and demoralised or you put them with the trades and whilst they may be top of the class then at the academics they may struggle with the other side of it which could, again, bring them down.

I would say the academia route.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20141 on: Today at 05:19:49 pm »
As a complete aside, some time ago I had the idea of sporting colleges, too. Where kids skilled at a sport would have the option of attending a sports college, which would be run on an area basis (Liverpool big enough to support one, but say Halton or St Helens would need to join together, for instance). again from about age 14.

Kids would 'major' in their particular chosen sport. The national bodies of individual sports would have involvement in the sports part, which would comprise about 50% of the time, with academic subjects making up the remainder (and kids would need to consistently hit academic targets to continue their sport scholarship).

Even more of a pipedream, though.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20142 on: Today at 05:25:39 pm »
Leo Mikłasz
@leomiklasz
If you want to join in the "One Britain One Nation" campaign being actively promoted by the UK Government, you can sing along with their special song and its catchy lyric "Strong Britain, great nation".

I so wish I was joking.

https://twitter.com/leomiklasz/status/1407322921299853317

 :lmao

This is funny, but at the same time its terrifying this shit is getting fed to our schoolchildren.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20143 on: Today at 05:34:11 pm »
They've also arrange this UK wide One Britain One Nation day, whey they are asking all schools all across the country to join in, for Friday.

Slight issue with that is that schools in Scotland finish up for the summer on Thursday.
Logged
