I agree with nearly all of this, but not the last part.
If we segregate on grounds of technical vs academic, we force kids down one route very early in their education.
You really risk denying these kids an academic education and risk baking in division even deeper.
I know we use to have technical colleges and commercial colleges (my grandfather set up Millbank College of commerce) but Im not sure they ever really closed the gap as was intended
I can absolutely understand your concerns here. It's never going to be perfect, but I genuinely believe it would offer a better overall outcome. A few points:
1) The reality is that by 13/14, kids with academic ability will be apparent - regardless of background.
2) Kids who don't have academic ability won't generally go into the sort of employment that you need an academic education (and qualifications) for. They won't aim to be lawyers or teachers or doctors.
3) Many kids who aren't academically-inclined currently become disillusioned with the whole education ethos and mentally 'drop out' before they're 16, and this mental rejection of the mainstream can spread to wider life.
4) Most of these kids will look to learn a trade anyway. There's so many areas you can take this. Given a sampler of trades from vehicle mechanics to beauty therapy to plastering to childcare, kids can get an idea of what is involved, and many more will be interested and motivated.
5) I would want to see academic subjects taught alongside (maybe a 50:50 basis) and GCSE's taken, as well as BTech options.
I'm wary of using education just to prepare kids for workplaces, but letting tens of thousands of kids every year drift out of school at 16 having hated the last few years and struggled through academic exams they're not wired for, and with little/no idea of what different jobs would entail, having to learn from scratch if they're lucky enough to get a decent modern apprenticeship, is just leading to tens of thousands of disillusioned young people who feel disenfranchised.