I agree with nearly all of this, but not the last part.



If we segregate on grounds of technical vs academic, we force kids down one route very early in their education.



You really risk denying these kids an academic education and risk baking in division even deeper.





I know we use to have technical colleges and commercial colleges (my grandfather set up Millbank College of commerce) but Im not sure they ever really closed the gap as was intended



Would there be value then in working to improve adult education?Kids will be kids and if their parents say that education is a waste of time they are likely to go down that route. As they get older though, you'd hope that a certain percentage would mellow out, interact with others who have a more thoughtful outlook, and if there was high quality education available for adults they may then take up the opportunities afforded there (especially if it was work sponsored). This would then mean they would (hopefully) impart a more positive view re: education on their children, as well as being better placed to support said children (my understanding is that one of the biggest impediments it parents not actually understanding the content of their children's homework).It may take a relatively long time to garner the full benefits of this but it would, hopefully, eke away at the anti-education lot.I know my mum found this when she was a teacher - and I've seen it with trainees at my job - but you just can't teach people to give a shit. Give me someone who is "stupid" but cares and they will almost always develop as they have the right attitude to succeed. Unless you are one of the small percentage of obscenely naturally gifted sorts though, you will not be good at something if you don't give a toss and that is the battle many educators and employers are having to fight.