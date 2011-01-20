Poll

Which way is the UK heading?

The country as a whole is becoming a lot more left-wing
The country as a whole is becoming a bit more left-wing
The country is about the same - no real leanings either way
The country as a whole is becoming a bit more right-wing
The country as a whole is becoming a lot more right-wing
Cheese is a marvellous thing. Yum Yum Yum. EDAM!!!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 498 499 500 501 502 [503]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 658327 times)

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20080 on: June 20, 2021, 10:44:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 20, 2021, 05:59:05 pm
Long Bailey was asked to remove her tweet and apologise.  It was widely  reported at the time.

She promulgated racism.

Didnt apologise. Got sacked.

This isnt a hypothetical situation, this was an actual situation. 

Perhaps youd rather they ignored her?
Promulgated racism you say...A little bit of background into this racism.   https://deadlyexchange.org/about-deadly-exchange/
Why does a "Civil Rights" organisation promote these seminars ?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20081 on: June 20, 2021, 10:50:23 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on June 20, 2021, 10:44:36 pm
Promulgated racism you say...A little bit of background into this racism.   https://deadlyexchange.org/about-deadly-exchange/
Why does a "Civil Rights" organisation promote these seminars ?

Fantastic. Yet more posturing over foreign affairs. And not just about UK's relationship with the middle east. Asking questions about the policies of two foreign countries, neither of which takes any notice of any British government anyway, let alone a British political party that's been out of office for over a decade.

And that's another illustration of why the Tories win.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20082 on: June 20, 2021, 11:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on June 20, 2021, 10:50:23 pm
Fantastic. Yet more posturing over foreign affairs. And not just about UK's relationship with the middle east. Asking questions about the policies of two foreign countries, neither of which takes any notice of any British government anyway, let alone a British political party that's been out of office for over a decade.

And that's another illustration of why the Tories win.
Yep
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 973
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20083 on: Yesterday at 07:50:55 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on June 20, 2021, 10:44:36 pm
Promulgated racism you say...A little bit of background into this racism.   https://deadlyexchange.org/about-deadly-exchange/
Why does a "Civil Rights" organisation promote these seminars ?

That wasn't the context though, was it? She shared an article where Maxine Peak, when asked about violence against black people in America, somehow contrived to blame it on Israel. This in the aftermath of the furore regarding antisemitism in the party (whether you believe it was over-reported or not, that was the context).

Instead of following the party leader's instructions, Long-Bailey made it into some mad hill to die on:

'I wished to acknowledge these concerns and duly issued a clarification of my retweet, with the wording agreed in advance by the Labour party leaders office, but after posting I was subsequently instructed to take both this agreed clarification and my original retweet down.

I could not do this in good conscience without the issuing of a press statement of clarification. I had asked to discuss these matters with Keir before agreeing what further action to take, but sadly he had already made his decision.'
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20084 on: Yesterday at 07:59:32 am »
She who wears many hats is in the news now pushing to lead the NHS.  What is the priority?  To end reliance on foreigners of course.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/anger-as-former-test-and-trace-boss-dido-harding-reportedly-wants-nhs-to-end-its-reliance-on-foreigners/ar-AALeKB0
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20085 on: Yesterday at 08:29:15 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:59:32 am
She who wears many hats is in the news now pushing to lead the NHS.  What is the priority?  To end reliance on foreigners of course.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/anger-as-former-test-and-trace-boss-dido-harding-reportedly-wants-nhs-to-end-its-reliance-on-foreigners/ar-AALeKB0
I can see it happening.  Johnson seems to want malleable figures in senior positions and Harding ticks that box.

It would undoubtedly be terrible for the NHS at a time when it needs a brilliant figurehead to unpick all the backlogs and disruption caused by Covid and Brexit.  The thought of Hancock and Harding as the most influential figures in the NHS is far from inspiring.
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20086 on: Yesterday at 08:33:36 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on June 20, 2021, 11:03:08 pm
Yep

Exactly. Can they not see that the best way to help Palestine is to shut the fuck up and win a general election.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20087 on: Yesterday at 09:14:53 am »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 07:50:55 am
That wasn't the context though, was it? She shared an article where Maxine Peak, when asked about violence against black people in America, somehow contrived to blame it on Israel. This in the aftermath of the furore regarding antisemitism in the party (whether you believe it was over-reported or not, that was the context).

Instead of following the party leader's instructions, Long-Bailey made it into some mad hill to die on:

'I wished to acknowledge these concerns and duly issued a clarification of my retweet, with the wording agreed in advance by the Labour party leaders office, but after posting I was subsequently instructed to take both this agreed clarification and my original retweet down.

I could not do this in good conscience without the issuing of a press statement of clarification. I had asked to discuss these matters with Keir before agreeing what further action to take, but sadly he had already made his decision.'

So, she had the wording agreed, posted it, and then they changed it on her? She had a right to be concerned. It's not RLB making that a hill to die on there to be honest.

Now, it probably worked out for the best because she's not going to be an asset for any shadow cabinet right now, but it's clear that the party leader's office has not gotten it together right now.

I appreciate that I am taking RLB on her word, but so have you here.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,377
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20088 on: Yesterday at 10:22:08 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 09:14:53 am
So, she had the wording agreed, posted it, and then they changed it on her? She had a right to be concerned. It's not RLB making that a hill to die on there to be honest.

Now, it probably worked out for the best because she's not going to be an asset for any shadow cabinet right now, but it's clear that the party leader's office has not gotten it together right now.

I appreciate that I am taking RLB on her word, but so have you here.

"Labour party leaders office"

Not sure if you've ever worked in any organisation, but there are many, many occasions in your working year that one manager or department will say one thing then another manager or department will overrule them.

Hardly much of a surprise that organisations refine their public interactions and change things.

If she's said "OK, fine" and then deleted the tweets then she'd still be in a job wouldn't she?

https://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/brexit-news/rebecca-long-bailey-deletes-maxine-peake-tweet-84822

_______________________________________________

Rebecca Long-Bailey appears to have finally removed the tweet which saw her sacked from the shadow cabinet.

Long-Bailey, the former shadow education secretary, had tweeted praise of an interview with Maxine Peake in which the actress said the police tactic of kneeling on someone's neck, which killed George Floyd, was 'learnt from seminars with Israeli secret services'.

It also praised Corbyn more than Starmer, when she claimed the new leader was a 'more acceptable face of the Labour Party for a lot of people who are not really left wing'.

Tweeting a link, Long-Bailey wrote: 'Maxine Peake is an absolute diamond'.

After criticism, she refused to remove the tweet, explaining: 'I retweeted Maxine Peake's article because of her significant achievements and because the thrust of her argument is to stay in the Labour party. It wasn't intended to be an endorsement of all aspects of the article.'

The leader of the opposition's office is reported to have spent four hours trying to call the MP asking her to delete the original tweet. When she failed to remove the tweet she was fired.

It was finally removed on Tuesday evening at 11.43pm, according to politwoops.co.uk.

Speaking to the media after her sacking, Long-Bailey claimed it was an 'avoidable mess'.

She said: 'When he did call me, he had made his decision.

'It was a mess, and an avoidable one. Of course I take responsibility for my own actions.

'Would I have retweeted the article knowing some of its contents would cause hurt? No of course not.'

Peake later clarified her remarks: 'I feel it's important for me to clarify that, when talking to The Independent, I was inaccurate in my assumption of American Police training & its sources.

'I find racism & antisemitism abhorrent & I in no way wished, nor intended, to add fodder to any views of the contrary.'

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,170
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20089 on: Yesterday at 10:35:56 am »
So there's two statements there from Long-Bailey which contradict each other and shows just how useless she is. To be honest when you ignore calls from the leaders office about you promoting anti-semitic tropes in an article then you deserve to get sacked, I'm not even sure why there is an issue.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20090 on: Yesterday at 11:04:18 am »
Quote from: Sangria on June 20, 2021, 04:05:20 pm
Labour can adopt some of that strategy without betraying progressive principles. But not if a substantial part of Labour sees left and right as mutually exclusive and oppositional. If the argument is made to attract Tory voters that this government is betraying democracy and that politics need to revise its currently winning cynical view, is this too much compromise for these young progressives to stomach? And there are other arguments too that are attractive to conservatives, that IMHO shouldn't be unattractive to anyone who deems themselves progressive. But none of these arguments would be of any use, if these progressives see the act of attracting Tory voters as unacceptable.

I note that you've read my earlier comment that Labour needs to ditch the miners and look to the gig workers. Not so much because the miners' cause is something that's bad. It's because there is no miners' vote any more. The gig workers are the working class of today, the underclass who are virtually begging for a party to represent their interests. They have zero interest in liberal arguments about the minutiae of cultural oppression of this minority group or that. They need an economic argument to vote for. They were the ones who took us out of the EU, because they'd been economically left behind. They can be the ones who take us back in in the future, because it makes economic sense.


It wasn't the votes of people in the gig economy that took us out of the EU.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 973
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20091 on: Yesterday at 11:07:31 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:35:56 am
So there's two statements there from Long-Bailey which contradict each other and shows just how useless she is. To be honest when you ignore calls from the leaders office about you promoting anti-semitic tropes in an article then you deserve to get sacked, I'm not even sure why there is an issue.

I've had this chat with some of my mates, they end up not even sure why they're angry about it but they still are. Another one is when I tell them that if they respected Corbyn due to his work campaigning for human rights, then surely they must have an at least equal amount of respect for Starmer, who has actually actioned human rights legislation.

The answer I got? 'Yeah, well he only did that because it was his job'. Yup.

I don't even understand the attraction to Long-Bailey - what's she ever done? There's several other figures from that faction that I find more impressive.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,415
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20092 on: Yesterday at 12:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:35:56 am
So there's two statements there from Long-Bailey which contradict each other and shows just how useless she is. To be honest when you ignore calls from the leaders office about you promoting anti-semitic tropes in an article then you deserve to get sacked, I'm not even sure why there is an issue.

Her primary loyalty was to Maxine Peake rather than the Labour party. That was why she couldn't do what the leader of the Labour party asked her to do.

I don't think RLB was an anti-semite, but she showed herself in the leadership campaign (I think it was) to be woefully ignorant about what anti-semitism was. Maxine Peake on the other hand has spent a lot of time in fringe Trotskyist organisations where anti-semitism is part of the DNA. It spoke volumes that RLB preferred to upset her relationship with Keir Starmer than upset her relationship with her Manchester pal.

She's absolutely no loss to the Labour front bench however.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20093 on: Yesterday at 09:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 08:33:36 am
Exactly. Can they not see that the best way to help Palestine is to shut the fuck up and win a general election.
How will Labour winning an election help Palestine ? The Labour Party is a predominantly a pro Israel party and that's without the ridiculous appointment of Kaplan (Israeli Intelligence Officer) to run its social media.  ::)
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,754
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20094 on: Yesterday at 11:19:51 pm »
Honestly. The amount of shit going on everywhere - and theres a page of people arguing about Maxine Peake and obscure Labour staff. How can we blame people for not considering voting for a party so fucking broken and self-obsessed.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20095 on: Today at 12:34:02 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:19:51 pm
Honestly. The amount of shit going on everywhere - and theres a page of people arguing about Maxine Peake and obscure Labour staff. How can we blame people for not considering voting for a party so fucking broken and self-obsessed.

And an obsession with the middle east. I long for the day when the Labour party gives a shit for neither Israel nor Palestine. Perhaps then it might focus on economic issues that voters care about.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20096 on: Today at 01:40:52 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:34:02 am
And an obsession with the middle east. I long for the day when the Labour party gives a shit for neither Israel nor Palestine. Perhaps then it might focus on economic issues that voters care about.
Agree personally I'd give all the Labour MPs a year to disengage from the cliquish "Friends of " groups and let them get on with focusing on the people they are meant to represent.
Engaging in blood feud politics where both sides believe themselves to be facing an existential threat, will only ever lead to division.
Basically I want a Friend of Halifax as my MP

Even your boy st Anthony couldn't  sort that sh*t out when he became Middle East Peace Envoy, so what hopes have the rest of the mere mortals got...
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20097 on: Today at 01:56:06 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:40:52 am
Agree personally I'd give all the Labour MPs a year to disengage from the cliquish "Friends of " groups and let them get on with focusing on the people they are meant to represent.
Engaging in blood feud politics where both sides believe themselves to be facing an existential threat, will only ever lead to division.
Basically I want a Friend of Halifax as my MP

Even your boy st Anthony couldn't  sort that sh*t out when he became Middle East Peace Envoy, so what hopes have the rest of the mere mortals got...

Whom are you talking about when you say "my boy st Anthony"? Surely you don't mean Tony Blair, whom I opposed on every foreign adventure.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,871
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20098 on: Today at 07:19:33 am »
Interesting discussion on the news this morning about the failure to tackle underachievement in white working class children which has gone on for decades.

A really really important thing to tackle, perhaps the most important thing for schools to tackle.

And then we have a Tory minister telling us that things like the use of the phrase white privilege have had an impact.  And at that point you release its just a cheap political point rather than a genuine desire to sort this awful problem out.

Which is very sad.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20099 on: Today at 07:57:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:19:33 am
Interesting discussion on the news this morning about the failure to tackle underachievement in white working class children which has gone on for decades.

A really really important thing to tackle, perhaps the most important thing for schools to tackle.

And then we have a Tory minister telling us that things like the use of the phrase white privilege have had an impact.  And at that point you release its just a cheap political point rather than a genuine desire to sort this awful problem out.

Which is very sad.

Just the latest chapter in governments culture war it appears.  Hancock (he that dons a Union Jack mask) was on Sky earlier being interviewed by Burley.  He got a bit tetchy when questioned on a number of things.  Then Burleys last question was a killer; if the queen is not in favour of the royal yacht.  Why not just call it a yacht?

Not much of a response on that one from the flag wearer.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20100 on: Today at 08:03:42 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:19:33 am
Interesting discussion on the news this morning about the failure to tackle underachievement in white working class children which has gone on for decades.

A really really important thing to tackle, perhaps the most important thing for schools to tackle.

And then we have a Tory minister telling us that things like the use of the phrase white privilege have had an impact.  And at that point you release its just a cheap political point rather than a genuine desire to sort this awful problem out.

Which is very sad.
The summary of the report as laid out by the BBC gave the impression it was a more thoughtful report than simply being yet more culture war needling.  It did reference the 'white privilege' viewpoint as being unhelpful but alongside a raft of other observations (e.g. under-funding of town schools, BAME obscuring the different attainment levels within that broad demographic just as 'white' does etc.).

Whether intentionally or not though all the headlines this morning are about 'white privilege' and that completely distracts from any possible solutions.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20101 on: Today at 08:08:33 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:03:42 am
The summary of the report as laid out by the BBC gave the impression it was a more thoughtful report than simply being yet more culture war needling.  It did reference the 'white privilege' viewpoint as being unhelpful but alongside a raft of other observations (e.g. under-funding of town schools, BAME obscuring the different attainment levels within that broad demographic just as 'white' does etc.).

Whether intentionally or not though all the headlines this morning are about 'white privilege' and that completely distracts from any possible solutions.

Guardian reporting that Kim Johnson, Labour MP for Liverpool, has disowned the report despite being part of the commons Education committee.
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20102 on: Today at 08:09:45 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 09:53:51 pm
How will Labour winning an election help Palestine ? The Labour Party is a predominantly a pro Israel party and that's without the ridiculous appointment of Kaplan (Israeli Intelligence Officer) to run its social media.  ::)

Well if the choice is really not helping Palestine from opposition or not helping Palestine from government, then the rational choice is give up or join another party, rather than entrenching the even more pro-israel tories in power by alienating voters with anti-zionist virtue signalling.
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20103 on: Today at 08:11:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:19:33 am
Interesting discussion on the news this morning about the failure to tackle underachievement in white working class children which has gone on for decades.

A really really important thing to tackle, perhaps the most important thing for schools to tackle.

And then we have a Tory minister telling us that things like the use of the phrase white privilege have had an impact.  And at that point you release its just a cheap political point rather than a genuine desire to sort this awful problem out.

Which is very sad.

John Amaechi on White Privilege in terms that even racists and government ministers should be able to understand.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y25fPzr8fM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y25fPzr8fM4</a>
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,871
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20104 on: Today at 09:34:35 am »
White privilege is irrelevant to the conversation here of course.

What we have is the working class white community where people are stuck in areas of low achievement and low aspiration. In examinations they are pretty much the worst performing ethnic group (of considerable size).

Why is this, why has it been left so long? 

How the hell do we change it?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Escorcio

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20105 on: Today at 10:20:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:34:35 am
White privilege is irrelevant to the conversation here of course.

What we have is the working class white community where people are stuck in areas of low achievement and low aspiration. In examinations they are pretty much the worst performing ethnic group (of considerable size).

And out of interest, what are the outcomes for these low achieving white school kids, once they reach adulthood? Better than BAME peers that are higher achievers in school. I think that's where the issue comes with the government deciding to focus on it in this way
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,415
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20106 on: Today at 10:36:39 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:34:02 am
And an obsession with the middle east. I long for the day when the Labour party gives a shit for neither Israel nor Palestine. Perhaps then it might focus on economic issues that voters care about.

I don't, because the two are not mutually exclusive and a party of the centre left should care a shit for international relations and especially the Middle east. As the saying goes "you may not care about the Middle East, but the Middle East cares about you." It's a small world.

In addition to that the British Labour party is a creature of socialism and liberalism - the two great internationalist political philosophies. The idea that the labour movement handicaps itself in the fight for a living wage and decent affordable housing by also being interested in Israel and Palestine is dangerous nonsense.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20107 on: Today at 10:57:29 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:36:39 am
I don't, because the two are not mutually exclusive and a party of the centre left should care a shit for international relations and especially the Middle east. As the saying goes "you may not care about the Middle East, but the Middle East cares about you." It's a small world.

In addition to that the British Labour party is a creature of socialism and liberalism - the two great internationalist political philosophies. The idea that the labour movement handicaps itself in the fight for a living wage and decent affordable housing by also being interested in Israel and Palestine is dangerous nonsense.

And the Labour party being interested in the middle east is why much of the Labour party has not a good word to say about the many domestic achievements of the last Labour government. Try getting the Corbyn loyalists to say that the 1997-2010 government raised millions from poverty, practically eliminated homelessness during its time, hugely increased spending in education and health, etc. All of these issues are vote winners with the British electorate, and are concrete achievements by Labour. And none of them will say a word about it. Because of the Labour government's interest in the middle east.

Israel will do very well without the UK Labour party poking its nose in their affairs. It does not need the Labour party tearing itself apart, to the gain of the UK Conservative party and to the detriment of the UK, for it to prosper.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,415
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20108 on: Today at 11:05:52 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:57:29 am
And the Labour party being interested in the middle east is why much of the Labour party has not a good word to say about the many domestic achievements of the last Labour government. Try getting the Corbyn loyalists to say that the 1997-2010 government raised millions from poverty, practically eliminated homelessness during its time, hugely increased spending in education and health, etc. All of these issues are vote winners with the British electorate, and are concrete achievements by Labour. And none of them will say a word about it. Because of the Labour government's interest in the middle east.

That was a problem with Corbyn and Corbynism and not his interest in the Middle East as such. Prevent future Corbyns from being members of 'Friends of Palestine' or 'Friends of Hugo Chavez' and you wouldn't suddenly make them alive to the virtues of the Minimum Wage or the elimination of Child Poverty. That stuff was dismissed at the time as mere 'reformism' - tinkering with the capitalist system in a futile attempt to make it fairer rather than root and branch replacement of a free-market economy with state ownership of the means of production.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20109 on: Today at 11:23:07 am »
On this day in 2010 The Conservative-Lib Dem coalition increased VAT, cut welfare spending and froze child benefit in a post-election emergency budget. Nick Clegg, Lib Dem leader, said that the budget had the clear stamp of Liberal Democrat values running through it.'

We had 5 years of this shower and I still today hear fellow Labour members and supporters talk about Lib Dems as natural allies.

I don't really get it. The values of socialism are more naturally opposed to this cold-hearted, bourgeois liberalism than to some forms of communitarian conservatism.

However reactionary Tories were, none of them were greater exploiters than the Liberals.

Tom Mann (1856-1941)
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20110 on: Today at 11:27:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:05:52 am
That was a problem with Corbyn and Corbynism and not his interest in the Middle East as such. Prevent future Corbyns from being members of 'Friends of Palestine' or 'Friends of Hugo Chavez' and you wouldn't suddenly make them alive to the virtues of the Minimum Wage or the elimination of Child Poverty. That stuff was dismissed at the time as mere 'reformism' - tinkering with the capitalist system in a futile attempt to make it fairer rather than root and branch replacement of a free-market economy with state ownership of the means of production.

It was a problem with Corbyn and Corbynism. But it had traction because of the Labour government's actions in the region. If the "But Iraq" argument had never existed, his group would have remained on the fringes. Because "But Iraq" was allowed to be such a popular argument on the left, all the positives of the Labour government were allowed to be dismissed in one stroke and his group was allowed free rein to define the left.

Try engaging with Corbyn loyalists on the achievements of the last Labour government. See what arguments they come up with. I'll guarantee one issue dominates.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20111 on: Today at 11:30:03 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 11:23:07 am
On this day in 2010 The Conservative-Lib Dem coalition increased VAT, cut welfare spending and froze child benefit in a post-election emergency budget. Nick Clegg, Lib Dem leader, said that the budget had the clear stamp of Liberal Democrat values running through it.'

We had 5 years of this shower and I still today hear fellow Labour members and supporters talk about Lib Dems as natural allies.

I don't really get it. The values of socialism are more naturally opposed to this cold-hearted, bourgeois liberalism than to some forms of communitarian conservatism.

However reactionary Tories were, none of them were greater exploiters than the Liberals.

Tom Mann (1856-1941)

What did Tom Mann say about the green policies of the Liberal Democrats? Or was he dead long before the modern political age?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 498 499 500 501 502 [503]   Go Up
« previous next »
 