Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 655386 times)

Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20000 on: Yesterday at 10:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:40:55 pm
Just in case it was not clear, I was attempting sarcasm in the above there. I have a lot of time for Bercow - I find the suggestion that this is just a cynical ploy to land a peerage from Labour an example of unadulterated cynicism and part of the problem we face. Not everyone is a self-serving asshole.

Well sorry if you are blind because this most certainly is the case.

Pompous sanctimonious arses obsessed with the sound of their own voices were just what we were looking for, just what we needed in the Labour Party.
Online west_london_red

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20001 on: Yesterday at 10:58:42 pm »
The Independent reporting that Labour are trailing in Batley and Spen  :butt

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20002 on: Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm
Bercow in the Labour Party is mad


Hes really quite right wing..

Being a remainer really doesnt change that. Hes no place there.

Yep, absolutely. But then a lot of mad stuff was accepted because people batted for Remain.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20003 on: Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:58:42 pm
The Independent reporting that Labour are trailing in Batley and Spen  :butt



Ill be amazed if Labour win that one anyway. But Starmer will have some heat if he does.
Online west_london_red

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20004 on: Today at 08:01:59 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm
Ill be amazed if Labour win that one anyway. But Starmer will have some heat if he does.

Its going to get very ugly for Starmer if the seat isnt retained, it will be an absolute disaster in fact.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20005 on: Today at 08:16:24 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:01:59 am
Its going to get very ugly for Starmer if the seat isnt retained, it will be an absolute disaster in fact.

Not sure if it will.  It's going to be tough for Labour to win/retain any gammon seat at the moment.
Offline No666

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20006 on: Today at 08:52:28 am »
Online west_london_red

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20007 on: Today at 08:58:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:16:24 am
Not sure if it will.  It's going to be tough for Labour to win/retain any gammon seat at the moment.

Being tough doesnt mean its not a disaster if we lose the seat, were losing Northern seats to the Tories and making no headway anywhere else, and thats without going into the tragic specifics of that seat in particular and what it represents.

But in all honesty, the disaster wont just be the result itself but the inevitable fall out, the Left calling for Starmers head, more infighting, more negative headlines etc.
Online west_london_red

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20008 on: Today at 09:00:25 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:52:28 am
It looks a really ugly fight.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/batley-spen-byelection-kim-leadbeater-b1868937.html

Thats all Galloway has left, going to constituencies with a lot muslims and playing the race card. Thats literally all he does now.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20009 on: Today at 09:01:42 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:52:28 am
It looks a really ugly fight.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/batley-spen-byelection-kim-leadbeater-b1868937.html
Quote
The 45-year-old, who is the only one of the 16 runners who actually lives in the constituency, added: Lots of people are going to come here in the next couple of weeks and they will have their own agendas and own egos but this isnt about them. Its about local people and who they think the best person to represent them in parliament is.

Her words come five years to the week after her sister, Ms Cox, was stabbed and shot to death by a right-wing terrorist on the streets of the town.

Kim Leadbeater is the only one that lives in the constituency  :o
Online west_london_red

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20010 on: Today at 09:09:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:01:42 am
Kim Leadbeater is the only one that lives in the constituency  :o

And yet shell be the one accused of taking the voters of Batley and Spen for granted, being part of the metropolitan elite blah, blah, blah
Online TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20011 on: Today at 09:17:45 am »
Bercow interviewed on sky news states hes politically left of centre.  Interviewer (Trevor Phillips) last question was is Matt Hancock useless?. 

Bercows response; all I will say is that I would buy Matt Hancock at my valuation and then sell him at his own valuation and Id make a handsome profit.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20012 on: Today at 09:34:25 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:17:45 am
Bercow interviewed on sky news states hes politically left of centre.  Interviewer (Trevor Phillips) last question was is Matt Hancock useless?. 

Bercows response; all I will say is that I would buy Matt Hancock at my valuation and then sell him at his own valuation and Id make a handsome profit.

He was great wasn't he. Describing Johnson as "someone who has a nodding acquaintance with the truth in a leap year"
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20013 on: Today at 09:39:06 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:01:59 am
Its going to get very ugly for Starmer if the seat isnt retained, it will be an absolute disaster in fact.

Loads of Brexit-voting knuckle-draggers there.

Their racism/Xenophobia/stupidity drive is likely to override anything else
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20014 on: Today at 09:42:44 am »
Its incredible that an attempt to stamp out a form of racism (antisemitism) is actually being weaponised against the Labour Party by Galloway.

He is the most loathsome of all politicians. Flesh crawlingly awful.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20015 on: Today at 09:45:02 am »
New Poll up
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20016 on: Today at 09:46:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:44 am
Its incredible that an attempt to stamp out a form of racism (antisemitism) is actually being weaponised against the Labour Party by Galloway.

He is the most loathsome of all politicians. Flesh crawlingly awful.

He reminds me of a warped Swiss Tony.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20017 on: Today at 09:51:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:16:24 am
Not sure if it will.  It's going to be tough for Labour to win/retain any gammon seat at the moment.

Especially as many Labour supporters use childish insults like Gammon to describe human beings.

"Why oh why do these racist scumbags not vote for us"
Offline Circa1892

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20018 on: Today at 10:03:15 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:44 am
Its incredible that an attempt to stamp out a form of racism (antisemitism) is actually being weaponised against the Labour Party by Galloway.

He is the most loathsome of all politicians. Flesh crawlingly awful.

Hes fucking horrific. Goes around race baiting. His favourite group to attack usually being actual Muslim Labour MPs (posted an awful tweet about them the other week). Hes a far right, Tory voting nasty piece of shit. Anyone still a fan of the nasty little grifter wants a word with themselves.
Offline WhoHe

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20019 on: Today at 10:10:42 am »
Quote from: ljycb on June 18, 2021, 10:41:13 pm
Pleased to see Rayner and Labour pushing on flexible working becoming an option moving forward post-pandemic. I appreciate its not for everyone but Im so much happier without my commute and pretty much everyone who I speak to is saying the same.
Yep, loads of my mates working on building sites cant wait for it to be implemented.
Offline WhoHe

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20020 on: Today at 10:16:47 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:44:27 pm
Well sorry if you are blind because this most certainly is the case.

Pompous sanctimonious arses obsessed with the sound of their own voices were just what we were looking for, just what we needed in the Labour Party.
You new on here ?
Offline WhoHe

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20021 on: Today at 10:20:42 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:51:35 am
Especially as many Labour supporters use childish insults like Gammon to describe human beings.

"Why oh why do these racist scumbags not vote for us"
Yes but is makes the posters "dead left wing" and not at all attention seeking, grandstanding and ultimately wrong but they look good on a football forum, a football forum.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20022 on: Today at 10:29:03 am »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 10:10:42 am
Yep, loads of my mates working on building sites cant wait for it to be implemented.

The emphasis on WFH is because those working at home have got time to go on Twitter to say what a good idea it is whereas the landlord supporting Tories think it's a bad idea because they may lose some rent if businesses downside.

However our bins were emptied on Friday, the post man dropped off the mail, the milk was delivered and our supermarket was pretty much fully stocked.
Offline Red Raw

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20023 on: Today at 10:35:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June 18, 2021, 12:47:41 pm
That's a tough circle to square. Why can't councils start their own building programmes though?
Small profit margins , but council's aren't there to turn a profit.
If they can turn any profit and 'save' green spaces, while clearing up areas, boosting local house prices, re-use existing infrastructure, create affordable \ social housing near to where jobs are likely to be. I don't see a lot of downsides.  I guess they piss off the large housebuilders (boo hoo). At the moment the housebuilders play the affordable housing card when they want to build on green land. If that's taken away from them, they'll have to come up with much better offers.

Hmm, that's got to be too easy to happen and no doubt I'm naively missing something.
Slightly belated reply to this point.

Coservatives under Osborne capped Local Authority borrowing against the  Housing Revenue Account and introduced instead a competitive borrowing scheme controlled centrally that LAs could bid for. Less than half the money available was allocated due to the restrictive nature of bidding process and next to bugger all was built.

The scheme was based on a mistrust of local governemnt and the disasterous and dogmatic austerity policies. It also had the advantage of maintaining an element of central control of property development, keeping more of it in the private sector.

After years of effort and lobbying by LAs the cap was eventually scrapped in 2018 under May. I assume by this stage even tories were aware of the creeping effects of the housing crisis and the need to build new homes at unprecedentated rates (estimated at 300,000 homes a year).

In the interim of course, the finance and in-house expertise of many LAs has been shredded so it will take time before many are able to return to volume building programmes.

LAs are responsible for so many key services that we all rely on so there are good arguments for for limiting their exposure to commercial risk. However, housing is one of those key areas of responsibilty and investment in housing creates jobs, homes and provides a revenue stream to support other local services. Also, given the limits on availabilty of suitable building land, I would much rather trust the LA to determine local needs rather than leave it to the the developers.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20024 on: Today at 10:38:45 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:51:35 am
Especially as many Labour supporters use childish insults like Gammon to describe human beings.

"Why oh why do these racist scumbags not vote for us"

Won't someone think of the xenophobic racist bigots :(
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20025 on: Today at 10:40:28 am »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 10:20:42 am
Yes but is makes the posters "dead left wing" and not at all attention seeking, grandstanding and ultimately wrong but they look good on a football forum, a football forum.

You won. Get over it.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20026 on: Today at 10:40:32 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:51:35 am
Especially as many Labour supporters use childish insults like Gammon to describe human beings.

"Why oh why do these racist scumbags not vote for us"

How do you propose Labour tap into the poorly educated, xenophobic, casual racist?

Farage and Johnson have done a great job getting through to them, no?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

« Reply #20027 on: Today at 10:41:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm
Bercow in the Labour Party is mad…


He’s really quite right wing…..

Being a remainer really doesn’t change that. He’s no place there.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:44:27 pm
Well sorry if you are blind because this most certainly is the case.

Pompous sanctimonious arses obsessed with the sound of their own voices were just what we were looking for, just what we needed in the Labour Party.
I'll have disagree with you both there. Having a high-profile proper leftie (soft or hard) joining the Labour does little to nothing to help shift perceptions about the prospect of a Labour government (it might even harm in some cases). Having someone like Bercow join helps signal to other traditional Tory voters that they too - if similarly dismayed by this Tory Government and/or the reality of Brexit - can join and/or vote for the Labour Party.

Bercow is an engaging Character. I'd suggest, more engaging than Johnson, but with an intelligence and wit Johnson does not possess. Bercow can appeal to a lot of people (across the spectrum) and his joining Labour is a positive thing. Conversely, the number of people put off from Labour because of Bercow's membership must be vanishingly small. Hopefully, and with a bit of luck, we will see other high profile Tories join or at least state their support for Labour. They might even make explicit that they do not generally support Labour's economic stance, but neither does it scare them; and in any case, there are higher, more grave issues at stake because of this shambolic and increasingly authoritarian Tory Government.

Maybe I am hoping for too much, but I fail to see how Labour apparently managing to gain wider support from non-traditional Labour supporters is - even if fleetingly - a bad thing. I certainly do not see the harm.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20028 on: Today at 10:46:50 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:41:14 am
I'll have disagree with you both there. Having a high-profile proper leftie (soft or hard) joining the Labour does little to nothing to help shift perceptions about the prospect of a Labour government (it might even harm in some cases). Having someone like Bercow join helps signal to other traditional Tory voters that they too - if similarly dismayed by this Tory Government and/or the reality of Brexit - can join and/or vote for the Labour Party.

Bercow is an engaging Character. I'd suggest, more engaging than Johnson, but with an intelligence and wit Johnson does not possess. Bercow can appeal to a lot of people (across the spectrum) and his joining Labour is a positive thing. Conversely, the number of people put off from Labour because of Bercow's membership must be vanishingly small. Hopefully, and with a bit of luck, we will see other high profile Torys join or at least state their support for Labour. They might even make explicit that they do not generally support Labour's economic stance, but neither does it scare them; and in any case, there are higher, more grave issues at stake because of this shambolic and increasingly authoritarian Tory Government.

Maybe I am hoping for too much, but I fail to see how Labour apparently managing to gain wider support from non-traditional Labour supporters is - even if fleetingly - a bad thing. I certainly do not see the harm.
Not sure I agree with you.  I fear people will see a remainer joining a remain party and that would be bad PR.

Bercow has no place in the Labour Party because hes really right wing.. I do accept that hes not a looney right wing Thatcherite as he was in the 80s, but still, hes not left wing.

Hes socially liberal which fits in with the Labour Party, but politically hes still conservative which doesnt.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20029 on: Today at 10:48:46 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:00:25 am
Thats all Galloway has left, going to constituencies with a lot muslims and playing the race card. Thats literally all he does now.

Not really, he literally is doing this straight off the back of running in the Scottish PArliament elections for his All for Unity party, which was nothing to do with muslims and all to do with unionism, and getting in bed with Tories.

EDIT: Just to be cleear I think he does the race card, it's just not all he does.
Offline WhoHe

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20030 on: Today at 10:52:44 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:40:28 am
You won. Get over it.
Haha, that the best you have ?

I and all my immediate family voted remain but nevermind  that eh, it is these very people - no matter how wrong you think they were - who are needed for Labour to win. Now if you think the best strategy is to call them petty childish names then go ahead, who knows it might work, I just think talking down to people then wanting their vote is a tricky thing to pull off.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20031 on: Today at 10:56:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:46:50 am
Not sure I agree with you.  I fear people will see a remainer joining a remain party and that would be bad PR.

Bercow has no place in the Labour Party because he’s really right wing.. I do accept that he’s not a looney right wing Thatcherite as he was in the 80s, but still, he’s not left wing.

He’s socially liberal which fits in with the Labour Party, but politically he’s still conservative which doesn’t.
That could be a problem if he immediately promotes a platform of returning to the EU - I have not witnessed this. But, he would be a strong voice in highlighting everything that's going wrong with Brexit (with an unspoken, 'I told you so') - this, surely, is a position which increasing numbers of people will join. At the end of the day, whatever people generally bang on about, it is their pocket they look to first, and if it is empty, they will not be happy and will seek a solution. It is inevitable - unless by some miracle the Tories can make a success of Brexit - that talk of rejoining the EU will become crescendo over the next few years.
Online west_london_red

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20032 on: Today at 11:04:47 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:48:46 am
Not really, he literally is doing this straight off the back of running in the Scottish PArliament elections for his All for Unity party, which was nothing to do with muslims and all to do with unionism, and getting in bed with Tories.

Bradford twice, Bethnal Green and Polar. While Im not sure about the specific demographics of Poplar (its in or near Tower Hamlets which has a very large Muslim community) its also interesting that both there and the seat he contested in Manchester both have Muslim Labour MPs currently.

Theres a pattern there, which from what I have seen involves playing the Palestinian card and using that to play on the sympathy of local Muslims.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20033 on: Today at 11:08:32 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:04:47 am
Bradford twice, Bethnal Green and Polar. While Im not sure about the specific demographics of Poplar (its in or near Tower Hamlets which has a very large Muslim community) its also interesting that both there and the seat he contested in Manchester both have Muslim Labour MPs currently.

Theres a pattern there, which from what I have seen involves playing the Palestinian card and using that to play on the sympathy of local Muslims.

Sorry WLR, I didn't mean he wasn't playing the race card, I think he does. I was just pointing out that it isn't the only card he has left to play - not that any of them are succesful.
Offline Sangria

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20034 on: Today at 11:19:31 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:56:50 am
That could be a problem if he immediately promotes a platform of returning to the EU - I have not witnessed this. But, he would be a strong voice in highlighting everything that's going wrong with Brexit (with an unspoken, 'I told you so') - this, surely, is a position which increasing numbers of people will join. At the end of the day, whatever people generally bang on about, it is their pocket they look to first, and if it is empty, they will not be happy and will seek a solution. It is inevitable - unless by some miracle the Tories can make a success of Brexit - that talk of rejoining the EU will become crescendo over the next few years.

The strongest platform he can promote is the Tory government's abuse of democracy. Especially if the big beasts join that fight. Show how the government is gerrymandering the vote, ignoring Parliament, overriding democratic procedures, etc. Grieve, Bercow and other recent parliamentarians pushing that, Major et al representing the old Tory traditions, and so on. There are lots of conservative arguments available that don't remotely approach Brexit.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20035 on: Today at 11:31:09 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:19:31 am
The strongest platform he can promote is the Tory government's abuse of democracy. Especially if the big beasts join that fight. Show how the government is gerrymandering the vote, ignoring Parliament, overriding democratic procedures, etc. Grieve, Bercow and other recent parliamentarians pushing that, Major et al representing the old Tory traditions, and so on. There are lots of conservative arguments available that don't remotely approach Brexit.
I agree, which is why mentioned that new Tory recruits/supporters should highlight the increasingly authoritarian Government as the issue. Later, Brexit (and reentry) will naturally enter in to the discussion - it is inevitable when Brits see how well the EU and other competitors are doing in comparison.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20036 on: Today at 11:44:05 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:51:35 am
Especially as many Labour supporters use childish insults like Gammon to describe human beings.

"Why oh why do these racist scumbags not vote for us"

So do Tories. It doesn't stop them from winning elections. That's because they insult the most the people already least likely to vote for them. Likewise, voters described as "gammon" were very unlikely to vote Labour even before being referred as such. Unlike the Tories though, Labour doesn't just accept those voters as lost causes and think they have a divine right to them based on geography.
Offline ljycb

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20037 on: Today at 11:51:14 am »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 10:10:42 am
Yep, loads of my mates working on building sites cant wait for it to be implemented.

Better things arent possible
Online TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20038 on: Today at 11:51:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:46:50 am
Not sure I agree with you.  I fear people will see a remainer joining a remain party and that would be bad PR.

Bercow has no place in the Labour Party because hes really right wing.. I do accept that hes not a looney right wing Thatcherite as he was in the 80s, but still, hes not left wing.

Hes socially liberal which fits in with the Labour Party, but politically hes still conservative which doesnt.

In his interview this morning Bercow described himself as left of centre and an internationalist and said the Labour Party both represents those views and is the best chance of getting rid of this Tory government.
