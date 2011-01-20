That's a tough circle to square. Why can't councils start their own building programmes though?

Small profit margins , but council's aren't there to turn a profit.

If they can turn any profit and 'save' green spaces, while clearing up areas, boosting local house prices, re-use existing infrastructure, create affordable \ social housing near to where jobs are likely to be. I don't see a lot of downsides. I guess they piss off the large housebuilders (boo hoo). At the moment the housebuilders play the affordable housing card when they want to build on green land. If that's taken away from them, they'll have to come up with much better offers.



Hmm, that's got to be too easy to happen and no doubt I'm naively missing something.



Slightly belated reply to this point.Coservatives under Osborne capped Local Authority borrowing against the Housing Revenue Account and introduced instead a competitive borrowing scheme controlled centrally that LAs could bid for. Less than half the money available was allocated due to the restrictive nature of bidding process and next to bugger all was built.The scheme was based on a mistrust of local governemnt and the disasterous and dogmatic austerity policies. It also had the advantage of maintaining an element of central control of property development, keeping more of it in the private sector.After years of effort and lobbying by LAs the cap was eventually scrapped in 2018 under May. I assume by this stage even tories were aware of the creeping effects of the housing crisis and the need to build new homes at unprecedentated rates (estimated at 300,000 homes a year).In the interim of course, the finance and in-house expertise of many LAs has been shredded so it will take time before many are able to return to volume building programmes.LAs are responsible for so many key services that we all rely on so there are good arguments for for limiting their exposure to commercial risk. However, housing is one of those key areas of responsibilty and investment in housing creates jobs, homes and provides a revenue stream to support other local services. Also, given the limits on availabilty of suitable building land, I would much rather trust the LA to determine local needs rather than leave it to the the developers.