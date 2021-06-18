Not sure if it will. It's going to be tough for Labour to win/retain any gammon seat at the moment.
Being tough doesnt mean its not a disaster if we lose the seat, were losing Northern seats to the Tories and making no headway anywhere else, and thats without going into the tragic specifics of that seat in particular and what it represents.
But in all honesty, the disaster wont just be the result itself but the inevitable fall out, the Left calling for Starmers head, more infighting, more negative headlines etc.