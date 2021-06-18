Not sure if it will. It's going to be tough for Labour to win/retain any gammon seat at the moment.



Being tough doesnt mean its not a disaster if we lose the seat, were losing Northern seats to the Tories and making no headway anywhere else, and thats without going into the tragic specifics of that seat in particular and what it represents.But in all honesty, the disaster wont just be the result itself but the inevitable fall out, the Left calling for Starmers head, more infighting, more negative headlines etc.