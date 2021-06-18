Poll

Which way is the UK heading?

The country as a whole is becoming a lot more left-wing
The country as a whole is becoming a bit more left-wing
The country is about the same - no real leanings either way
The country as a whole is becoming a bit more right-wing
The country as a whole is becoming a lot more right-wing
Cheese is a marvellous thing. Yum Yum Yum. EDAM!!!
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 655051 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20000 on: Yesterday at 10:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:40:55 pm
Just in case it was not clear, I was attempting sarcasm in the above there. I have a lot of time for Bercow - I find the suggestion that this is just a cynical ploy to land a peerage from Labour an example of unadulterated cynicism and part of the problem we face. Not everyone is a self-serving asshole.

Well sorry if you are blind because this most certainly is the case.

Pompous sanctimonious arses obsessed with the sound of their own voices were just what we were looking for, just what we needed in the Labour Party.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20001 on: Yesterday at 10:58:42 pm »
The Independent reporting that Labour are trailing in Batley and Spen  :butt

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20002 on: Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm
Bercow in the Labour Party is mad


Hes really quite right wing..

Being a remainer really doesnt change that. Hes no place there.

Yep, absolutely. But then a lot of mad stuff was accepted because people batted for Remain.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20003 on: Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:58:42 pm
The Independent reporting that Labour are trailing in Batley and Spen  :butt



Ill be amazed if Labour win that one anyway. But Starmer will have some heat if he does.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20004 on: Today at 08:01:59 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm
Ill be amazed if Labour win that one anyway. But Starmer will have some heat if he does.

Its going to get very ugly for Starmer if the seat isnt retained, it will be an absolute disaster in fact.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20005 on: Today at 08:16:24 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:01:59 am
Its going to get very ugly for Starmer if the seat isnt retained, it will be an absolute disaster in fact.

Not sure if it will.  It's going to be tough for Labour to win/retain any gammon seat at the moment.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20006 on: Today at 08:52:28 am »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20007 on: Today at 08:58:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:16:24 am
Not sure if it will.  It's going to be tough for Labour to win/retain any gammon seat at the moment.

Being tough doesnt mean its not a disaster if we lose the seat, were losing Northern seats to the Tories and making no headway anywhere else, and thats without going into the tragic specifics of that seat in particular and what it represents.

But in all honesty, the disaster wont just be the result itself but the inevitable fall out, the Left calling for Starmers head, more infighting, more negative headlines etc.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20008 on: Today at 09:00:25 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:52:28 am
It looks a really ugly fight.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/batley-spen-byelection-kim-leadbeater-b1868937.html

Thats all Galloway has left, going to constituencies with a lot muslims and playing the race card. Thats literally all he does now.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20009 on: Today at 09:01:42 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:52:28 am
It looks a really ugly fight.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/batley-spen-byelection-kim-leadbeater-b1868937.html
Quote
The 45-year-old, who is the only one of the 16 runners who actually lives in the constituency, added: Lots of people are going to come here in the next couple of weeks and they will have their own agendas and own egos but this isnt about them. Its about local people and who they think the best person to represent them in parliament is.

Her words come five years to the week after her sister, Ms Cox, was stabbed and shot to death by a right-wing terrorist on the streets of the town.

Kim Leadbeater is the only one that lives in the constituency  :o
« Last Edit: Today at 09:03:35 am by Red-Soldier »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20010 on: Today at 09:09:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:01:42 am
Kim Leadbeater is the only one that lives in the constituency  :o

And yet shell be the one accused of taking the voters of Batley and Spen for granted, being part of the metropolitan elite blah, blah, blah
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20011 on: Today at 09:17:45 am »
Bercow interviewed on sky news states hes politically left of centre.  Interviewer (Trevor Phillips) last question was is Matt Hancock useless?. 

Bercows response; all I will say is that I would buy Matt Hancock at my valuation and then sell him at his own valuation and Id make a handsome profit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20012 on: Today at 09:34:25 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:17:45 am
Bercow interviewed on sky news states hes politically left of centre.  Interviewer (Trevor Phillips) last question was is Matt Hancock useless?. 

Bercows response; all I will say is that I would buy Matt Hancock at my valuation and then sell him at his own valuation and Id make a handsome profit.

He was great wasn't he. Describing Johnson as "someone who has a nodding acquaintance with the truth in a leap year"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20013 on: Today at 09:39:06 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:01:59 am
Its going to get very ugly for Starmer if the seat isnt retained, it will be an absolute disaster in fact.

Loads of Brexit-voting knuckle-draggers there.

Their racism/Xenophobia/stupidity drive is likely to override anything else
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20014 on: Today at 09:42:44 am »
Its incredible that an attempt to stamp out a form of racism (antisemitism) is actually being weaponised against the Labour Party by Galloway.

He is the most loathsome of all politicians. Flesh crawlingly awful.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20015 on: Today at 09:45:02 am »
New Poll up
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20016 on: Today at 09:46:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:44 am
Its incredible that an attempt to stamp out a form of racism (antisemitism) is actually being weaponised against the Labour Party by Galloway.

He is the most loathsome of all politicians. Flesh crawlingly awful.

He reminds me of a warped Swiss Tony.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20017 on: Today at 09:51:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:16:24 am
Not sure if it will.  It's going to be tough for Labour to win/retain any gammon seat at the moment.

Especially as many Labour supporters use childish insults like Gammon to describe human beings.

"Why oh why do these racist scumbags not vote for us"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20018 on: Today at 10:03:15 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:44 am
Its incredible that an attempt to stamp out a form of racism (antisemitism) is actually being weaponised against the Labour Party by Galloway.

He is the most loathsome of all politicians. Flesh crawlingly awful.

Hes fucking horrific. Goes around race baiting. His favourite group to attack usually being actual Muslim Labour MPs (posted an awful tweet about them the other week). Hes a far right, Tory voting nasty piece of shit. Anyone still a fan of the nasty little grifter wants a word with themselves.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20019 on: Today at 10:10:42 am »
Quote from: ljycb on June 18, 2021, 10:41:13 pm
Pleased to see Rayner and Labour pushing on flexible working becoming an option moving forward post-pandemic. I appreciate its not for everyone but Im so much happier without my commute and pretty much everyone who I speak to is saying the same.
Yep, loads of my mates working on building sites cant wait for it to be implemented.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20020 on: Today at 10:16:47 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:44:27 pm
Well sorry if you are blind because this most certainly is the case.

Pompous sanctimonious arses obsessed with the sound of their own voices were just what we were looking for, just what we needed in the Labour Party.
You new on here ?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20021 on: Today at 10:20:42 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:51:35 am
Especially as many Labour supporters use childish insults like Gammon to describe human beings.

"Why oh why do these racist scumbags not vote for us"
Yes but is makes the posters "dead left wing" and not at all attention seeking, grandstanding and ultimately wrong but they look good on a football forum, a football forum.
