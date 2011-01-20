Thanks for that mate, it's really interesting and provides some clarity to the vote.
I know the area well, have family down there.
There's plenty of educated professionals, and many of them have roots in other parts of the country, others have moved out from London, and from possibly non Tory seats. So enough of a mix in the electorate to ensure that it's not nailed on Tory.
By all accounts it was a well run well targeted campaign with over 750 campaigners from around the country doing leaflet drops, many with handwritten envelopes, so very labour (no pun) intensive. Not sure about the issues, it may have been planning because HS2 is an issue around there.
Id forgotten it was on. so a nice surprise, albeit tinged with realism, as I'm not sure the Lib Dems could mobilise that level of activist support in anything other than a by-election.