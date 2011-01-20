Poll

Should the Government cut Foreign Aid?

Yep. Let's be giving all that money to the needy here (Though you are a thick bastard if you think money not spent there would be spent at home)
Not sure - maybe?
On the fence!
Not sure - but I don't think so
No way. It's in the best interests of the world to provide money to those that need it morally and also for our own interests. A more stable world helps our country and a more stable world helps those in need
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 494 495 496 497 498 [499]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 651808 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,383
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19920 on: Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm »
I've no doubt that these speculations were swirling around the Independence camp at the time and even that the effects and causes got all mixed up. I've no doubt that the Yes campaigners put the worst possible construction on Murphy's behaviour too. It was a passionate time.

But with the lapse of several years, and the documentary record to draw upon, we can surely agree that Murphy was perfectly within his rights to do what he did, that there was nothing nefarious about his choice, and that those who tried to stop him campaigning (and those who believe in political intimidation generally) are a menace to a free society. 

Christ we've seen enough of this mob mentality since. And if ever Nicola Sturgeon is pelted with missiles and prevented from speaking in a public space she can count on my total support, no questions asked. So can Johnson for that matter.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19921 on: Yesterday at 07:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm
I've no doubt that these speculations were swirling around the Independence camp at the time and even that the effects and causes got all mixed up. I've no doubt that the Yes campaigners put the worst possible construction on Murphy's behaviour too. It was a passionate time.

But with the lapse of several years, and the documentary record to draw upon, we can surely agree that Murphy was perfectly within his rights to do what he did, that there was nothing nefarious about his choice, and that those who tried to stop him campaigning (and those who believe in political intimidation generally) are a menace to a free society. 

Christ we've seen enough of this mob mentality since. And if ever Nicola Sturgeon is pelted with missiles and prevented from speaking in a public space she can count on my total support, no questions asked. So can Johnson for that matter.

Absolutely within his rights - I've never questioned that.

I question his motivations and his responsibility though.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,383
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19922 on: Yesterday at 07:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:01:48 pm

I question his motivations and his responsibility though.

That's where we differ - and it's not a small difference.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,073
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19923 on: Yesterday at 07:41:17 pm »
Establishing our place in the world:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson under fire over meeting with Bahrains crown prince

Human rights groups accuse UK prime minister of putting trade over torture in seeking deal with Gulf state

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been accused of putting trade before torture after he met senior Bahraini officials in Downing Street to discuss a free trade deal with the Gulf states.

Neither the Foreign Office nor Downing Street advertised the meeting with the countrys prime minister, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, in advance, with one official citing security concerns.

Downing Streets statement after the meeting said the two sides had agreed to further strengthen our economic, security and diplomatic cooperation.

The UK is looking to strike a new trade deal with the Gulf countries either bilaterally via individual states or through their collective body, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and theUnited Arab Emirates.

Last November the UK government announced it was starting work with the GCC on a joint investment and trade review intended to be completed by this month. The review is a prelude to a free trade deal that the trade secretary, Liz Truss, has said the UK is seeking.

The GCC is already one of the UKs largest trading partners, with bilateral trade amounting to almost £45bn in 2019.

Bahrain has been pressing for the free trade talks to start before the review is complete, but the UK wanted to wait for the research into what barriers the two sides needed to address before the talks started. Bahrain has already drawn up a white paper with its thoughts and expectations on what might be included in any deal. One proposal is for the GCC to draw up a relatively skeletal deal upon which individual countries could build in bilateral talks with the UK.

The UK is likely to face intense parliamentary scrutiny of any trade deals with Gulf states due to their human rights records. The Liberal Democrat peer Lord Scriven said: I am dismayed but unfortunately not surprised that the prime minister rolled out the red carpet and put trade over torture with his meeting with the crown prince today. Even the official press release fails to mention human rights abuses.

In a sign of pressure to come, Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, a director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird), said: If Britain is truly seeking a free trade deal with a regime that holds political prisoners as hostages, tortures children and throws even mild critics in jail, it is imperative that human rights issues are at the core of any future trade relationship.

Reprieve, the campaign group against the death penalty, pointed to the cases of Mohammed Ramadhan and Husain Moosa  two men that have been facing execution since at least 2017 for what they confessed under torture.

In a joint report coinciding with the visit, Reprieve and Bird said: Between 2011 and 2020, Bahrain has sentenced at least 51 people to death. Between 2001 and 2010, the decade before the Arab spring, the number executed was seven. They claimed that per head of the population Bahrains record was not substantially better than Irans.

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2021/jun/17/boris-johnson-under-fire-over-meeting-with-bahrain-crown-prince-salman-bin-hamad-al-khalifa-human-rights
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:43:20 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,888
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19924 on: Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:41:17 pm
Establishing our place in the world:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson under fire over meeting with Bahrains crown prince

Human rights groups accuse UK prime minister of putting trade over torture in seeking deal with Gulf state

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2021/jun/17/boris-johnson-under-fire-over-meeting-with-bahrain-crown-prince-salman-bin-hamad-al-khalifa-human-rights

Got weapons to sell have we?
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,997
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19925 on: Today at 02:00:39 am »
Chesham & Amersham result:

LDEM: 56.7% (+30.4)
CON: 35.5% (-19.9)
GRN: 3.9% (-1.6)
LAB: 1.6% (-11.2)
REFUK: 1.1% (+1.1)
BP: 0.5% (+0.5)
FA: 0.4% (+0.4)
REU: 0.3% (+0.3)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.

25 point swing is enormous. Fun.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,294
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19926 on: Today at 02:28:34 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:00:39 am
Chesham & Amersham result:

LDEM: 56.7% (+30.4)
CON: 35.5% (-19.9)
GRN: 3.9% (-1.6)
LAB: 1.6% (-11.2)
REFUK: 1.1% (+1.1)
BP: 0.5% (+0.5)
FA: 0.4% (+0.4)
REU: 0.3% (+0.3)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.

25 point swing is enormous. Fun.

:lmao

Is the blue wall crumbling? :-X
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19927 on: Today at 02:42:15 am »
Labour look absolutely shite there 1.6%?
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,997
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19928 on: Today at 03:15:20 am »
Labour's vote looks like it went tactical voting in a seat Lib Dems finished second in last election.

Sarah Green (LD) 21,517 (56.69% share)
David Fleet (C) 13,489 (35.54%)
Carolyne Culver (Green) 1,480 (3.90%)
Natasa Pantelic (Lab) 622 (1.64%)
Alex Wilson (Reform) 414 (1.09%)
Carla Gregory (Breakthrough) 197 (0.52%)
Adrian Oliver (FA) 134 (0.35%)
Brendan Donnelly (Rejoin) 101 (0.27%)
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,066
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19929 on: Today at 06:09:57 am »
Headless chicken mode about to reach new heights after this. Loads of Tory MP's now in fear of losing their jobs. Johnson will be a nervous wreck. Sit back and enjoy.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
  • Klopptimist
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19930 on: Today at 06:19:18 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:42:15 am
Labour look absolutely shite there 1.6%?

Chesham/Amersham just down the road from where I grew up in Bucks. Labour would never have a chance there in the proverbial million years given it's an area split between small market towns and farmland. I just had a look through the electoral history and they are usually 3rd and the highest ever share is about 20% (but usually a lot less).

Oddly (and this is a clear indicator of the groundswell movement that led to Brexit, as well as the LD kicking for the coalition years) in 2015, UKIP were 2nd and the Lib Dems 4th!

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,066
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19931 on: Today at 06:37:15 am »
No one heard of tactical voting then?
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
  • Klopptimist
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19932 on: Today at 06:55:43 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:37:15 am
No one heard of tactical voting then?

Literally 3 posts up?

Did anyone suggest it was anything else?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,802
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19933 on: Today at 06:56:50 am »
Dont see that coming..

Great news.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,456
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19934 on: Today at 07:07:59 am »
The local election results forecast something like this, but didn't think it would happen in a seat like this so soon and so dramatically.

Classic Rafa blanket issue - the Tories are focusing so much on their Red Wall voters (Brexit and culture war issues) that they are inevitably going to alienate many other voters because of this.

Not sure the Tory candidate would have fit through the doors of the Commons though, so maybe just as well.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,073
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19935 on: Today at 07:17:07 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:07:59 am
The local election results forecast something like this, but didn't think it would happen in a seat like this so soon and so dramatically.

Classic Rafa blanket issue - the Tories are focusing so much on their Red Wall voters (Brexit and culture war issues) that they are inevitably going to alienate many other voters because of this.

Not sure the Tory candidate would have fit through the doors of the Commons though, so maybe just as well.

Apparently, the new proposed planning laws were a big issue with voters.

Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19936 on: Today at 07:30:12 am »
If ever there was an advertisement for Labour/Lib Dems/Greens to enter into an electoral pact, then this is it.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,073
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19937 on: Today at 07:33:51 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 07:30:12 am
If ever there was an advertisement for Labour/Lib Dems/Greens to enter into an electoral pact, then this is it.

I agree.  With FPTP, it's the only path to success.

The margin of swing is absolutely huge, and illustrates perfectly what can be achieved.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:37:41 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19938 on: Today at 07:37:01 am »
Next door to Johnsons constituency too.  Only a brick in the wall, but hopefully a start after council results.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,888
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19939 on: Today at 07:46:46 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:19:18 am
Chesham/Amersham just down the road from where I grew up in Bucks. Labour would never have a chance there in the proverbial million years given it's an area split between small market towns and farmland. I just had a look through the electoral history and they are usually 3rd and the highest ever share is about 20% (but usually a lot less).

Oddly (and this is a clear indicator of the groundswell movement that led to Brexit, as well as the LD kicking for the coalition years) in 2015, UKIP were 2nd and the Lib Dems 4th!



My auntie and uncle used to live in Amersham, house cost them £1 million+ over 20 years ago, its not the kind of place I ever thought would vote Labour.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,522
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19940 on: Today at 08:10:05 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:19:18 am
Chesham/Amersham just down the road from where I grew up in Bucks. Labour would never have a chance there in the proverbial million years given it's an area split between small market towns and farmland. I just had a look through the electoral history and they are usually 3rd and the highest ever share is about 20% (but usually a lot less).

Oddly (and this is a clear indicator of the groundswell movement that led to Brexit, as well as the LD kicking for the coalition years) in 2015, UKIP were 2nd and the Lib Dems 4th!

Thanks for that mate, it's really interesting and provides some clarity to the vote.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,604
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19941 on: Today at 08:24:33 am »
Talk in The Guardian it's to do with disgruntled Remain voters and foreign aid but (sadly) it really isn't. The new planning bill allied to Tory corruption becoming the big issue in the home counties and south east/east. My area, there's talk of a developer (who has just given a stonking donation to the Tories) building a huge conurbation. A lot of the Brexiteers around here (not that they were the majority in S.Cambs but Riquende's figures show how they were a strong presence in the Chilterns) voted leave because they made a link between FoM and housing shortage/increased building. Tory governments who ignore their supporters' hostility to green field building are going to lose votes. That makes it quite an easy fix for Johnson but I think he's too involved financially with the developers to take heed.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19942 on: Today at 08:48:39 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:10:05 am
Thanks for that mate, it's really interesting and provides some clarity to the vote.
I know the area well, have family down there.
There's plenty of educated professionals, and many of them have roots in other parts of the country, others have moved out from London, and from possibly non Tory seats. So enough of a mix in the electorate to ensure that it's not nailed on Tory.

By all accounts it was a well run well targeted campaign with over 750 campaigners from around the country doing leaflet drops, many with handwritten envelopes, so very labour (no pun) intensive. Not sure about the issues, it may have been planning because HS2 is an issue around there.

Id forgotten it was on. so a nice surprise, albeit tinged with realism, as I'm not sure the Lib Dems could mobilise that level of activist support in anything other than a by-election.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19943 on: Today at 08:56:12 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:48:39 am
I know the area well, have family down there.
There's plenty of educated professionals, and many of them have roots in other parts of the country, others have moved out from London, and from possibly non Tory seats. So enough of a mix in the electorate to ensure that it's not nailed on Tory.

By all accounts it was a well run well targeted campaign with over 750 campaigners from around the country doing leaflet drops, many with handwritten envelopes, so very labour (no pun) intensive. Not sure about the issues, it may have been planning because HS2 is an issue around there.

Id forgotten it was on. so a nice surprise, albeit tinged with realism, as I'm not sure the Lib Dems could mobilise that level of activist support in anything other than a by-election.

An incumbent will have a residual advantage, so their aim should be to pick up as many by elections as the can realistically go for (excepting areas where Labour are the main challengers), then try to defend in a general election.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,036
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19944 on: Today at 09:04:15 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:24:33 am
Talk in The Guardian it's to do with disgruntled Remain voters and foreign aid but (sadly) it really isn't. The new planning bill allied to Tory corruption becoming the big issue in the home counties and south east/east. My area, there's talk of a developer (who has just given a stonking donation to the Tories) building a huge conurbation. A lot of the Brexiteers around here (not that they were the majority in S.Cambs but Riquende's figures show how they were a strong presence in the Chilterns) voted leave because they made a link between FoM and housing shortage/increased building. Tory governments who ignore their supporters' hostility to green field building are going to lose votes. That makes it quite an easy fix for Johnson but I think he's too involved financially with the developers to take heed.

Are the Guardian really linking it to foreign aid? Thats laughable.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19945 on: Today at 09:05:09 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:56:12 am
An incumbent will have a residual advantage, so their aim should be to pick up as many by elections as the can realistically go for (excepting areas where Labour are the main challengers), then try to defend in a general election.
It's a fair comment.
I think the Rafas blanket comment was a shrewd one. We are so used to seeing electoral maps that are blue outside the cities that we assume everyone is a die hard Tory.
Wouldn't it be ironic if in their desperation to defend the red wall seats "lend us your vote", that they took the home counties for granted, and seats that are well targeted.

I'd never wish ill on anyone, but if there were a few more by elections.....
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,727
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19946 on: Today at 09:07:56 am »
Hopefully this is a wake-up call to some of the Labour or nothing crowd that tanking an unwinnable by-election can result in one less Tory MP. That 80 majority would be a lot shorter straight off the bat if tactical voting was actually embraced.

That said, people just as likely to vote for George the Tory Galloway (having confirmed he voted Tory in the last election and been a version of a far-right candidate for a very long time)  in Batley and Spen to give the Tories their 80-seater back.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:18 am by Circa1892 »
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,456
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19947 on: Today at 09:11:49 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:48:39 am
I know the area well, have family down there.
There's plenty of educated professionals, and many of them have roots in other parts of the country, others have moved out from London, and from possibly non Tory seats. So enough of a mix in the electorate to ensure that it's not nailed on Tory.

By all accounts it was a well run well targeted campaign with over 750 campaigners from around the country doing leaflet drops, many with handwritten envelopes, so very labour (no pun) intensive. Not sure about the issues, it may have been planning because HS2 is an issue around there.

Id forgotten it was on. so a nice surprise, albeit tinged with realism, as I'm not sure the Lib Dems could mobilise that level of activist support in anything other than a by-election.

It will be difficult to hold. The area has been Tory forever, so would expect at the very least a much closer race in a general with 70% turnout.

However, this wasn't a standard mid parliament give an unpopular government a kicking type of by election. The Tories are in the mid 40s in the polls, way ahead of the opposition and should be benefitting from a vaccine/almost post lockdown feelgood effect (for anyone not able or willing to comprehend how much they fucked up despite this). That a governing party can be so badly thumped under these circumstances, and in their heartlands, must be worrying for them.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,605
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19948 on: Today at 09:24:45 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:24:33 am
Talk in The Guardian it's to do with disgruntled Remain voters and foreign aid but (sadly) it really isn't. The new planning bill allied to Tory corruption becoming the big issue in the home counties and south east/east. My area, there's talk of a developer (who has just given a stonking donation to the Tories) building a huge conurbation. A lot of the Brexiteers around here (not that they were the majority in S.Cambs but Riquende's figures show how they were a strong presence in the Chilterns) voted leave because they made a link between FoM and housing shortage/increased building. Tory governments who ignore their supporters' hostility to green field building are going to lose votes. That makes it quite an easy fix for Johnson but I think he's too involved financially with the developers to take heed.


I think you live in S Cambs; out of interest, are you talking about the Heydon Grange Golf Club thing?
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,605
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19949 on: Today at 09:28:58 am »
We just need the residents of Batley & Spen to do the right thing in a couple of weeks, now.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."
Pages: 1 ... 494 495 496 497 498 [499]   Go Up
« previous next »
 