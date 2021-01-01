Poll

Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm
I've no doubt that these speculations were swirling around the Independence camp at the time and even that the effects and causes got all mixed up. I've no doubt that the Yes campaigners put the worst possible construction on Murphy's behaviour too. It was a passionate time.

But with the lapse of several years, and the documentary record to draw upon, we can surely agree that Murphy was perfectly within his rights to do what he did, that there was nothing nefarious about his choice, and that those who tried to stop him campaigning (and those who believe in political intimidation generally) are a menace to a free society. 

Christ we've seen enough of this mob mentality since. And if ever Nicola Sturgeon is pelted with missiles and prevented from speaking in a public space she can count on my total support, no questions asked. So can Johnson for that matter.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 07:01:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm
I've no doubt that these speculations were swirling around the Independence camp at the time and even that the effects and causes got all mixed up. I've no doubt that the Yes campaigners put the worst possible construction on Murphy's behaviour too. It was a passionate time.

But with the lapse of several years, and the documentary record to draw upon, we can surely agree that Murphy was perfectly within his rights to do what he did, that there was nothing nefarious about his choice, and that those who tried to stop him campaigning (and those who believe in political intimidation generally) are a menace to a free society. 

Christ we've seen enough of this mob mentality since. And if ever Nicola Sturgeon is pelted with missiles and prevented from speaking in a public space she can count on my total support, no questions asked. So can Johnson for that matter.

Absolutely within his rights - I've never questioned that.

I question his motivations and his responsibility though.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 07:05:04 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:01:48 pm

I question his motivations and his responsibility though.

That's where we differ - and it's not a small difference.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 07:41:17 pm
Establishing our place in the world:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson under fire over meeting with Bahrains crown prince

Human rights groups accuse UK prime minister of putting trade over torture in seeking deal with Gulf state

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been accused of putting trade before torture after he met senior Bahraini officials in Downing Street to discuss a free trade deal with the Gulf states.

Neither the Foreign Office nor Downing Street advertised the meeting with the countrys prime minister, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, in advance, with one official citing security concerns.

Downing Streets statement after the meeting said the two sides had agreed to further strengthen our economic, security and diplomatic cooperation.

The UK is looking to strike a new trade deal with the Gulf countries either bilaterally via individual states or through their collective body, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and theUnited Arab Emirates.

Last November the UK government announced it was starting work with the GCC on a joint investment and trade review intended to be completed by this month. The review is a prelude to a free trade deal that the trade secretary, Liz Truss, has said the UK is seeking.

The GCC is already one of the UKs largest trading partners, with bilateral trade amounting to almost £45bn in 2019.

Bahrain has been pressing for the free trade talks to start before the review is complete, but the UK wanted to wait for the research into what barriers the two sides needed to address before the talks started. Bahrain has already drawn up a white paper with its thoughts and expectations on what might be included in any deal. One proposal is for the GCC to draw up a relatively skeletal deal upon which individual countries could build in bilateral talks with the UK.

The UK is likely to face intense parliamentary scrutiny of any trade deals with Gulf states due to their human rights records. The Liberal Democrat peer Lord Scriven said: I am dismayed but unfortunately not surprised that the prime minister rolled out the red carpet and put trade over torture with his meeting with the crown prince today. Even the official press release fails to mention human rights abuses.

In a sign of pressure to come, Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, a director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird), said: If Britain is truly seeking a free trade deal with a regime that holds political prisoners as hostages, tortures children and throws even mild critics in jail, it is imperative that human rights issues are at the core of any future trade relationship.

Reprieve, the campaign group against the death penalty, pointed to the cases of Mohammed Ramadhan and Husain Moosa  two men that have been facing execution since at least 2017 for what they confessed under torture.

In a joint report coinciding with the visit, Reprieve and Bird said: Between 2011 and 2020, Bahrain has sentenced at least 51 people to death. Between 2001 and 2010, the decade before the Arab spring, the number executed was seven. They claimed that per head of the population Bahrains record was not substantially better than Irans.

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2021/jun/17/boris-johnson-under-fire-over-meeting-with-bahrain-crown-prince-salman-bin-hamad-al-khalifa-human-rights
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:41:17 pm
Establishing our place in the world:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson under fire over meeting with Bahrains crown prince

Human rights groups accuse UK prime minister of putting trade over torture in seeking deal with Gulf state

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2021/jun/17/boris-johnson-under-fire-over-meeting-with-bahrain-crown-prince-salman-bin-hamad-al-khalifa-human-rights

Got weapons to sell have we?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 02:00:39 am
Chesham & Amersham result:

LDEM: 56.7% (+30.4)
CON: 35.5% (-19.9)
GRN: 3.9% (-1.6)
LAB: 1.6% (-11.2)
REFUK: 1.1% (+1.1)
BP: 0.5% (+0.5)
FA: 0.4% (+0.4)
REU: 0.3% (+0.3)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.

25 point swing is enormous. Fun.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 02:28:34 am
:lmao

Is the blue wall crumbling? :-X
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 02:42:15 am
Labour look absolutely shite there 1.6%?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 03:15:20 am
Labour's vote looks like it went tactical voting in a seat Lib Dems finished second in last election.

Sarah Green (LD) 21,517 (56.69% share)
David Fleet (C) 13,489 (35.54%)
Carolyne Culver (Green) 1,480 (3.90%)
Natasa Pantelic (Lab) 622 (1.64%)
Alex Wilson (Reform) 414 (1.09%)
Carla Gregory (Breakthrough) 197 (0.52%)
Adrian Oliver (FA) 134 (0.35%)
Brendan Donnelly (Rejoin) 101 (0.27%)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 06:09:57 am
Headless chicken mode about to reach new heights after this. Loads of Tory MP's now in fear of losing their jobs. Johnson will be a nervous wreck. Sit back and enjoy.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 06:19:18 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:42:15 am
Labour look absolutely shite there 1.6%?

Chesham/Amersham just down the road from where I grew up in Bucks. Labour would never have a chance there in the proverbial million years given it's an area split between small market towns and farmland. I just had a look through the electoral history and they are usually 3rd and the highest ever share is about 20% (but usually a lot less).

Oddly (and this is a clear indicator of the groundswell movement that led to Brexit, as well as the LD kicking for the coalition years) in 2015, UKIP were 2nd and the Lib Dems 4th!

