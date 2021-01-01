I've no doubt that these speculations were swirling around the Independence camp at the time and even that the effects and causes got all mixed up. I've no doubt that the Yes campaigners put the worst possible construction on Murphy's behaviour too. It was a passionate time.



But with the lapse of several years, and the documentary record to draw upon, we can surely agree that Murphy was perfectly within his rights to do what he did, that there was nothing nefarious about his choice, and that those who tried to stop him campaigning (and those who believe in political intimidation generally) are a menace to a free society.



Christ we've seen enough of this mob mentality since. And if ever Nicola Sturgeon is pelted with missiles and prevented from speaking in a public space she can count on my total support, no questions asked. So can Johnson for that matter.