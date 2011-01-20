Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19880 on: Today at 02:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:01:34 pm
Would you talk up David Cameron then, because of your one issue? After all, he introduced same sex marriage, so on your deal breaker issue he's a good egg and a deal maker.

Sangria, you've got this wrong way round.

You're the one who allows one issue to negate everything else. I just used the one point in the Major post because I would take a lot of time to go through a litany of them.

I can look at David Cameron's career in the round and think, 'Bloody hell, he was pretty bad overall', even though he did that one thing, and I think it really felt like one thing, that was brilliant. Because he did that one thing that was brilliant - which he later regretted, I'm told - I certainly wouldn't hold him in more admiration than 'most Labour MPs'.

Whilst you can look at John Major, Ken Clarke, Heseltine etc and hold them in more esteem because of that one thing.

It's a way of thinking, it's perfectly valid. But it's not been one I have endorsed in this thread, so your above situation wouldn't apply to me.

I do get that way about some of our players - I stuck with Balotelli for far too long based on a goodish debut - but not bad, bad politicians. Though, I do grant you, Johnson is much, much worse.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19881 on: Today at 02:23:08 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:17:09 pm
??? He clearly said entire voting record and just used that as one example

Thank you sir. Wish I'd seen your reply before I did my own. You've nailed it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19882 on: Today at 02:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:21:14 pm
Sangria, you've got this wrong way round.

You're the one who allows one issue to negate everything else. I just used the one point in the Major post because I would take a lot of time to go through a litany of them.

I can look at David Cameron's career in the round and think, 'Bloody hell, he was pretty bad overall', even though he did that one thing, and I think it really felt like one thing, that was brilliant. Because he did that one thing that was brilliant - which he later regretted, I'm told - I certainly wouldn't hold him in more admiration than 'most Labour MPs'.

Whilst you can look at John Major, Ken Clarke, Heseltine etc and hold them in more esteem because of that one thing.

It's a way of thinking, it's perfectly valid. But it's not been one I have endorsed in this thread, so your above situation wouldn't apply to me.

I do get that way about some of our players - I stuck with Balotelli for far too long based on a goodish debut - but not bad, bad politicians. Though, I do grant you, Johnson is much, much worse.

I admire Major for a number of things related to one issue, epitomised by that soapbox campaign of his. A belief in traditional British democracy where people in power can be talked to, and these people believe in certain lines that are not to be crossed, even for personal or party gain. And who believe in holding power for the good of the country, rather than a faction.

You believe that politicians must have the same views as you to hold credence. I don't. I accept that people may have differing views on differing issues. Unlike you, I start from the position that I don't know that I'm necessarily right. But if political discourse starts from the position in the first paragraph, then things won't go too far wrong, and they'll be in a good position to start getting better. And I admire politicians who actively push for that position.

Having read about his time in Hong Kong, I'll add Chris Patten to the list.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19883 on: Today at 02:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:03:29 am
Did it I get that wrong Killie? Apologies to Muriel. The comment I remember was that Murphy deserved what he got and should have known better than to address public meetings in Glasgow because it was an "independence town." It came from someone with a credible reputation, I remember that.

Not sure who made that quote, the only thing I could find was her actually criticising attacks on politicians. She may have changed her opinion on independence, but she was a supporter of Better Together. As for her support of Labour Im only basing that on vague (and ancient!) connections with Red Wedge. Alex Salmond is not well liked in Scotland, as the recent elections prove, hes seen as a self-serving egotist, the populism as you said leaves a lot of people cold. The independence movement, however is a broad church that thankfully goes well beyond that. Salmond lost me finally thanks to his involvement with Russia Today & dabbling with Murdoch.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19884 on: Today at 02:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:21:54 pm
You're still making it sound like he was doing something illegitimate, and possibly illegal.

"Turning up out of nowhere" literally doesn't make sense. Having an "entourage of supporters" and "standing on a crate" are perfectly normal things to do at a hustings. "Shouting aggressively through a megaphone" is obviously a tendentious way of putting things. I agree that speeches through megaphones are not ideal, but they're generally used at demonstrations and outdoor public meetings. I also think that poor old Murphy did have to shout a bit since the mob surrounding him also had megaphones and they were certainly aggressively shouting back!

I must admit I'm surprised you still want to maintain that Murphy brought this on himself. It was a shameful episode in the election and a sign of something rotten in the political culture. Since then we've seen Trump supporters pull the same stunt, hounding politicians in airports who don't do exactly what they want them to do. And now the Brownshirt wannabees in London who feel the BBC should reflect their own warped view of the world.

They weren't hustings though. They were not scheduled events.

The "mob" didn't turn up until after he had started making a racket.

I didn't say he brought this on himself. Some of the behaviour towwards him wasn't appropriate.

It's just seems a bit "snowflakey" to expect to be able to rock up on a high street and shout at people with a megaphone and not have people protest back.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19885 on: Today at 02:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:29:36 pm
I admire Major for a number of things related to one issue, epitomised by that soapbox campaign of his. A belief in traditional British democracy where people in power can be talked to, and these people believe in certain lines that are not to be crossed, even for personal or party gain. And who believe in holding power for the good of the country, rather than a faction.

You believe that politicians must have the same views as you to hold credence. I don't. I accept that people may have differing views on differing issues. Unlike you, I start from the position that I don't know that I'm necessarily right. But if political discourse starts from the position in the first paragraph, then things won't go too far wrong, and they'll be in a good position to start getting better. And I admire politicians who actively push for that position.

Having read about his time in Hong Kong, I'll add Chris Patten to the list.

Sangria, I don't believe, at all, that I'm right. I accept that I know pretty much nothing. I also accept that, though John Major was against a minimum wage and I am for a living wage, he probably has a more rounded view on that creating prosperity and he doesn't hold that in order to keep people poor. I don't accept, however, that I am wrong on gay rights, equality laws etc... that is something with far less nuance.

But things did go badly wrong under his watch, however he approached democracy, and, across the whole of his voting record, he is not a man for me to admire. You evidently have a different take on politicians, because Chris Patten wouldn't be on my list. It's fine, it is how you think. However, you might let David Cameron off on that one issue, but I won't by the logic already stated in this thread.

You've got a very liberal mindset Sangria. You'll search for a nice Tory before you'll ever find a nice leftie.
