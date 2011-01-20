Would you talk up David Cameron then, because of your one issue? After all, he introduced same sex marriage, so on your deal breaker issue he's a good egg and a deal maker.



Sangria, you've got this wrong way round.You're the one who allows one issue to negate everything else. I just used the one point in the Major post because I would take a lot of time to go through a litany of them.I can look at David Cameron's career in the round and think, 'Bloody hell, he was pretty bad overall', even though he did that one thing, and I think it really felt like one thing, that was brilliant. Because he did that one thing that was brilliant - which he later regretted, I'm told - I certainly wouldn't hold him in more admiration than 'most Labour MPs'.Whilst you can look at John Major, Ken Clarke, Heseltine etc and hold them in more esteem because of that one thing.It's a way of thinking, it's perfectly valid. But it's not been one I have endorsed in this thread, so your above situation wouldn't apply to me.I do get that way about some of our players - I stuck with Balotelli for far too long based on a goodish debut - but not bad, bad politicians. Though, I do grant you, Johnson is much, much worse.