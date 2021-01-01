Interesting analysis. I think our instincts are different to be honest, but it's always interesting to hear others.
I don't think anyone is saying that they should primarily talk to parts of the Labour membership, but I think they are saying that you have to acknowledge the parts of the membership that are there. Yes, there will be some who will not take to Starmer, but he led his campaign in a very specific way for very specific reasons, and if he does not do enough to keep them then he will lose.
BTW, there is an alternative reason that is not 'worse' exactly, just inconvenient. That reason is that Starmer isn't good enough. It won't be the left of the party that, given the opportunity, take that as a fact, it will be the right. Right now it is just conjecture.
Not sure of your last point there. Do you mean a reason for Starmer to give? "I'm shit". That's back to resignation being the only answer some will take. Whether it's the truth of it, who knows short of a general election on the current evidence? He's an improvement, which is what was needed as the minimum. Whether there was a better candidate, well, possibly one. I voted for her.
Don't know about instincts meaning much the sore end of an arse kicking from the electorate. There is a weird problem for a Labour leader of needing to balance members concerns against the electorate's. That old argument over whether MPs are delegates etc., which is why the consequences are less direct than some seem to imagine.
Personally, I'd say any rectifying back to something more towards the electorate from trying to bypass entirely any but the most favorable of coverage was never going to be anything less than a downgrade for those used to getting their instant social media fix tailored to their precise positions. As I said at the time, Starmer's 'unity' ideal was nice but was going to fall on its face as soon as the EHRC landed. You don't get 'unity' with people who define their socialism by their freedom to find a minority to be bigoted about, nor with their supporters. And that's just the foundation work going in on changes needed. Painful for some, I can appreciate that.