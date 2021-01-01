Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 647043 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19800 on: Yesterday at 03:52:47 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 03:29:39 pm
The problem with using the 'vaccine effect' to cover everything is that Starmer's personal ratings are not doing well.

If you mean the Jack Bailey data guy, then he does make very good points, but his belief that Starmer should say this anyway, because it makes him look better, isn't something I am on board with. To me it has the opposite effect.

I don't think that's Jack Bailey's point, is it? (edit: will check again if he did say that, genuinely missed it if he did.) It was more that Starmer is saying something which on face value is very logical and could well be true but is actually very difficult to support from the evidence at the moment. If you caught the conversations between the academics there, they bring up the Falklands War effect as something similar where the evidence for it is very weak. To be fair to Starmer, it's off into the weeds and I wonder what answer would work for those criticising the one he gave. I suspect there isn't one short of him resigning. Whether they've thought that one through or not is a question for another day.

As for Starmer, yeah, his personal ratings have fallen a lot. It's directly across to Johnson's rising too. A more extreme version of it was seen in 2017 where Corbyn came close to not being net negative as May's very high ratings collapsed. The underlying factors are still pretty positive for Starmer to be fair, and even more so if you're looking at changing perceptions of the Labour party itself, and there is some evidence in recent polling that Labour is starting to close the gap again. It's going to be a long summer but I'll take my chuckles at those who can't credit something good still in denial about why people wouldn't listen about all the bad shite. Lesson lot of us on the left have to learn, I had to take my lumps on it at the start of austerity on why being right isn't a substitute for being listened to.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19801 on: Yesterday at 04:00:10 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 03:52:47 pm
I don't think that's Jack Bailey's point, is it? (edit: will check again if he did say that, genuinely missed it if he did.) It was more that Starmer is saying something which on face value is very logical and could well be true but is actually very difficult to support from the evidence at the moment. If you caught the conversations between the academics there, they bring up the Falklands War effect as something similar where the evidence for it is very weak. To be fair to Starmer, it's off into the weeds and I wonder what answer would work for those criticising the one he gave. I suspect there isn't one short of him resigning. Whether they've thought that one through or not is a question for another day.

As for Starmer, yeah, his personal ratings have fallen a lot. It's directly across to Johnson's rising too. A more extreme version of it was seen in 2017 where Corbyn came close to not being net negative as May's very high ratings collapsed. The underlying factors are still pretty positive for Starmer to be fair, and even more so if you're looking at changing perceptions of the Labour party itself, and there is some evidence in recent polling that Labour is starting to close the gap again. It's going to be a long summer but I'll take my chuckles at those who can't credit something good still in denial about why people wouldn't listen about all the bad shite. Lesson lot of us on the left have to learn, I had to take my lumps on it at the start of austerity on why being right isn't a substitute for being listened to.

No, it's not Bailey's main point. It's exactly that there may be no vaccine bounce but he also notes later that he'd probably give the same answer as Starmer gave himself because people believe it to be so. I think it's the opposite; most people hear that and think 'getting your excuses in'. I don't think either Starmer or Corbyn give the best answers when they can afford to be a little reflective to be honest.

That said, it's not solely that people want him to resign, there are people out there who think he has done a really, really bad job and isn't really engaging with why. That's perfectly fair. Let's just say that you're more optimistic than I am about those positive underlying factors.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19802 on: Yesterday at 04:11:49 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:16:49 am
There's a slight difference between some racist tweets and joining Islamic State, but I'm sure you were aware of that. Now, I don't give a shit whether she's ever allowed back or not, but that's an incredible comparison to be trying to make.


You do know how grooming works, yes?

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Reply #19803 on: Yesterday at 04:12:39 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:05:17 am
"I'm only doing so badly because the other side are so good!"  ;D

I get what he is saying, but there's no need to keep highlighting the good things about the government when there are so many bad things to use.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson could take a shit in his hand, then offer it to the Queen and he'd get away with it by using the "we're leading the world in vaccinations" get out of Jail card. The British public are thick as pig shit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19804 on: Yesterday at 04:21:55 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 04:00:10 pm
No, it's not Bailey's main point. It's exactly that there may be no vaccine bounce but he also notes later that he'd probably give the same answer as Starmer gave himself because people believe it to be so. I think it's the opposite; most people hear that and think 'getting your excuses in'. I don't think either Starmer or Corbyn give the best answers when they can afford to be a little reflective to be honest.

That said, it's not solely that people want him to resign, there are people out there who think he has done a really, really bad job and isn't really engaging with why. That's perfectly fair. Let's just say that you're more optimistic than I am about those positive underlying factors.

I'm just guided by the evidence. The Labour Party is in recovery, have posted summaries by likes of Anthony Wells (Yougov) and Chris Curtis (Survation) at 'what's going wrong' themed events on here before. It's a slow process and I think there also has to be a willingness to acknowledge that for all the improvements, and for me not broadcasting on a narrowband to the already converted is a huge improvement regardless of where it starts to fail, only three Leaders of the Opposition have become Prime Minister since Thatcher got her election in 79 and all of them after major economic shocks of some sort. So it is uphill. Why I thought the Michael Howard comparisons with Starmer were quite interesting. The slow move to something different but still playing the same tunes from the same grubby party the electorate were rejecting. See whether the Fabians can come up with something with their reviews of this and that.

Don't know on replies. I didn't think that was a particularly bad one in any sense, so I'd agree with what you say Bailey had conceded about it. Yeah, it's an excuse but the alternative answers are even worse and feed into the problems of how the party is perceived that Starmer is slowly unpicking. There's times when Starmer's lack of experience as a politician does come through, honestly not particularly fussed with this one over, say, not clocking he was chatting to a fascist where you wonder whether he's picking up on the nuances at all or whether he's thought 'Gordon Brown moment' and ducked it. If his answer had been "If you're all going to vote Tory, we're going to treat you like Tories" etc etc, I'd be far more worried. Regression into primarily talking to parts of the Labour membership isn't an option.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19805 on: Yesterday at 04:55:06 pm
Speaker criticises Number 10 (so PM then) for not telling MPs first about the delay in further easing of Covid measures.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19806 on: Yesterday at 05:07:54 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 04:21:55 pm
I'm just guided by the evidence. The Labour Party is in recovery, have posted summaries by likes of Anthony Wells (Yougov) and Chris Curtis (Survation) at 'what's going wrong' themed events on here before. It's a slow process and I think there also has to be a willingness to acknowledge that for all the improvements, and for me not broadcasting on a narrowband to the already converted is a huge improvement regardless of where it starts to fail, only three Leaders of the Opposition have become Prime Minister since Thatcher got her election in 79 and all of them after major economic shocks of some sort. So it is uphill. Why I thought the Michael Howard comparisons with Starmer were quite interesting. The slow move to something different but still playing the same tunes from the same grubby party the electorate were rejecting. See whether the Fabians can come up with something with their reviews of this and that.

Don't know on replies. I didn't think that was a particularly bad one in any sense, so I'd agree with what you say Bailey had conceded about it. Yeah, it's an excuse but the alternative answers are even worse and feed into the problems of how the party is perceived that Starmer is slowly unpicking. There's times when Starmer's lack of experience as a politician does come through, honestly not particularly fussed with this one over, say, not clocking he was chatting to a fascist where you wonder whether he's picking up on the nuances at all or whether he's thought 'Gordon Brown moment' and ducked it. If his answer had been "If you're all going to vote Tory, we're going to treat you like Tories" etc etc, I'd be far more worried. Regression into primarily talking to parts of the Labour membership isn't an option.

Interesting analysis. I think our instincts are different to be honest, but it's always interesting to hear others.

I don't think anyone is saying that they should primarily talk to parts of the Labour membership, but I think they are saying that you have to acknowledge the parts of the membership that are there. Yes, there will be some who will not take to Starmer, but he led his campaign in a very specific way for very specific reasons, and if he does not do enough to keep them then he will lose.

BTW, there is an alternative reason that is not 'worse' exactly, just inconvenient. That reason is that Starmer isn't good enough. It won't be the left of the party that, given the opportunity, take that as a fact, it will be the right. Right now it is just conjecture.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19807 on: Yesterday at 05:23:34 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:55:06 pm
Speaker criticises Number 10 (so PM then) for not telling MPs first about the delay in further easing of Covid measures.

It's the zillionth time the speaker has done that, it's not going to change without any formal mechanism to force Johnson to do so.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19808 on: Yesterday at 05:47:16 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 05:07:54 pm
Interesting analysis. I think our instincts are different to be honest, but it's always interesting to hear others.

I don't think anyone is saying that they should primarily talk to parts of the Labour membership, but I think they are saying that you have to acknowledge the parts of the membership that are there. Yes, there will be some who will not take to Starmer, but he led his campaign in a very specific way for very specific reasons, and if he does not do enough to keep them then he will lose.

BTW, there is an alternative reason that is not 'worse' exactly, just inconvenient. That reason is that Starmer isn't good enough. It won't be the left of the party that, given the opportunity, take that as a fact, it will be the right. Right now it is just conjecture.

Not sure of your last point there. Do you mean a reason for Starmer to give? "I'm shit". That's back to resignation being the only answer some will take. Whether it's the truth of it, who knows short of a general election on the current evidence? He's an improvement, which is what was needed as the minimum. Whether there was a better candidate, well, possibly one. I voted for her.

Don't know about instincts meaning much the sore end of an arse kicking from the electorate. There is a weird problem for a Labour leader of needing to balance members concerns against the electorate's. That old argument over whether MPs are delegates etc., which is why the consequences are less direct than some seem to imagine.

Personally, I'd say any rectifying back to something more towards the electorate from trying to bypass entirely any but the most favorable of coverage was never going to be anything less than a downgrade for those used to getting their instant social media fix tailored to their precise positions. As I said at the time, Starmer's 'unity' ideal was nice but was going to fall on its face as soon as the EHRC landed. You don't get 'unity' with people who define their socialism by their freedom to find a minority to be bigoted about, nor with their supporters. And that's just the foundation work going in on changes needed. Painful for some, I can appreciate that.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19809 on: Yesterday at 06:02:48 pm
It's the new norm now. The PM barely faces scrutiny. It probably started with Andrew Neil, Channel 4, etc. But parliamentary scrutiny soon followed and now it's the norm.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19810 on: Yesterday at 06:12:20 pm
Stormzy Had It Right.

#FuckBoris
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19811 on: Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 05:47:16 pm
who knows short of a general election on the current evidence? He's an improvement, which is what was needed as the minimum.

In terms of leadership? Hardly. And Corbyn was shit.

But, as you say, the proof of the pudding will be the next GE.

I'll bet you (name the charity of your choice) that Starmer's Labour get fewer votes that Corbyn's Labour got in 2019.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19812 on: Yesterday at 10:31:29 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm
In terms of leadership? Hardly. And Corbyn was shit.

But, as you say, the proof of the pudding will be the next GE.

I'll bet you (name the charity of your choice) that Starmer's Labour get fewer votes that Corbyn's Labour got in 2019.

What about seats?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19813 on: Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:31:29 pm
What about seats?

What about them?
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19814 on: Today at 12:30:41 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm
In terms of leadership? Hardly. And Corbyn was shit.

But, as you say, the proof of the pudding will be the next GE.

I'll bet you (name the charity of your choice) that Starmer's Labour get fewer votes that Corbyn's Labour got in 2019.


Will take bet on equivalent turnout to 2019. The Whitechapel Centre is my choice, name your's and we'll put a small bit to one of them. It does spectacularly miss the point of how FPTP works though, doesn't it? And especially how Labour's vote stacks in certain wards and constituencies and the whole point of Starmer needing to move the party to addressing different audiences. I'd be very confident Starmer will win seats back next election. It's how many which'll be key. No heroic victories in defeat though, just next stage of moving towards winning even more seats which is what matters.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19815 on: Today at 01:40:15 am
I can see both arguments, ultimately seats are what matters as that is the route to power and I would agree about voter concentration and reaching different ones. It's often mentioned how toxic and disliked Corbyn was and how Starmer is an improvement just by not being him, which should be reflected in the number of votes then if it's as simple as that. But it's obviously not that simple and there will be other factors to account for.


