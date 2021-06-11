Heh. Starmer was criticising those who booed players taking a knee six months ago. May have got lost at the time in LBC letting through neonazi callers to have 'a heated debate'.



The one where he heard a neo-Nazi make wild and outlandish claims right on air and he...didn't do much actually. It would be nice if he'd had a heated debate.He needs to sack off Nick Ferrari. Ferrari is not a good faith actor and LBC ain't gonna get him the audience he needs to convert.He does, however, have a good couple of weeks coming up to make inroads. Johnson has not had a good G7 thus far, the Irish situation isn't going away, the Good Law project are making a bit of noise, the restrictions may not be lifted and, good decision or not, that will irk many who seem to see Boris as a libertarian, and various members of the cabinet are doing somehow worse than before. This could be a good period for Starmer to start convincing the jury and not the judge.