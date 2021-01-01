Spot on. Its also funny to me how the same people who will loudly seek to protect freedom of speech in every which way are unable to handle it playing out as intended when it results in something they dont agree with.



Very true.There are snowflakes on all sides of this so-called culture war. People feeling offended at absolute trivia. Wanting to "cancel" folks for using the wrong word or making the wrong expression. In fact going out of their way to feel offended, as those who trawl though the twitter accounts of international cricketers for something - anything - they might have said when they were a kid. "I need to be outraged. Please help me!". Others wanting to show their patriotic virtue by flying the frigging flag at every opportunity and feeling offended (again) if someone does not share their enthusiasm. It's left-wing, it's right-wing, but really it's all the same. Look at me, I'm virtuous! You aren't!You cannot build a a just society, or even a society, on this rampantly individualistic performative nonsense.