I kind of fall in between Sangria and yourself in terms of how I view the best approach. I definitely don't think that you can pull 100% one way or the other but I do think getting buy in from "some who may lean Tory" is important.
The key here though I that I'm not talking about your middle class swing voters who, at one point or another, have voted Labour, LD and Tory depending on which way the wind is blowing. I am looking at the working class voters who have begun voting for the Tories when they would have historically voted for Labour.
I think the marketing and the language is key here - someone who is barely holding down 25-30 hours a week on minimum wage, or who is working 2 or 3 jobs to keep the family afloat, is not likely to have a lot of time for concepts such as white, male privilege. They are going to ask themselves where they are meant to be doing better than anyone and have bigger worries than the fact that the term relates more towards social attitudes, treatment by the police and so on.
So when the local Tory MP rocks up or they hear BJ on the news speak about "levelling up" and focussing on "British jobs for British people" they aren't going to do the calculus necessarily over whether it is realistic, more likely they will go "thank fuck someone is talking to me" rather than how it likely has felt in the past where they are talked at.
The art of politics is surely meant to be building your argument and bringing people to your side, persuading them that actually you are in the right - it isn't about soley preaching to the converted.
What can't then be done is to ignore or take for granted your current base (effectively what has happened with those who left for the Tories and what is at risk of happening if the focus reverses) and so trying to target your messages for the right crowd surely has to be the way forward. Having local MPs and representatives who know something about their community, having ties to the area and being able to relate to the experience of the constituents.
This is where the broad church approach worked so well under Blair in that there were powerhouses throughout the party who could be wheeled out to speak with genuine passion who were relatable to by the "man with a van, Engerlund flag, gravy on my chips, may or may not have a staffie" but also people who could be put on a stage to speak to "middle class student politics liberal metropolitan elite, dad's a Tory but I love me some socialism kid" - I have obviously used two exaggerated examples for a bit of comic effect but I do think there were enough within the Blair era labour to actually appeal to some who fit that stereotype when needed as well as all that lay between.
I agree with lot of what you say here, but with regards the bit in bold, it was in that Kinnock & Blair era that the break between having people with ties to an area as Labour candidates largely happened. All parties will have some element of 'parachuting' some candidates into heartlands, for whatever reason, but Labour had mainly used people with more local/regional ties largely - largely from the trade union or local councillor pool. Blair himself had no ties to Sedgefield (although, after election in 82, was considered a good local MP), but he was in the minority.
From the time Blair took leadership and the party was revamped as 'New Labour', there was a wholesale shift in the selection process, with Central Office imposing candidate shortlists on CLP's, who had little input into the selection. The vast majority of these imposed selection lists consisted of wannabe 'career politicians', with the general path being degree in "gov'n'pol" (active in student politics) > job in the Labour Party as apparatchik > assistant to a MP > selection to a safe Tory seat for experience > selection to a safe Labour seat.
Party suits being imposed on local heartland seats.
They were generally loyal to the New Labour project.