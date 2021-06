Sorry, that's me being a douche.



You left for the right reasons. I left because I wasn't getting enough for my money and the direction of travel was vile to me - those leaflets man - but your reasons for leaving are better. I don't think the left can undermine Starmer as badly as Corbyn got served - and Starmer is doing spectacularly badly - but I also don't think that the party survives without the membership staying somewhat near level, because those big donors are not making up the shortfall.



I've knocked on the door at 5 elections, through four very different leaders, and it's in pretty dire straits at the moment.



Youíre not being a douche at all, and the reasons you have given for leaving are completely valid and no more right or wrong than mine or anyone elseís! You donít owe the party anything, and if there are things happening within the party that are completely against what you stand for (such as the leaflets, which Iím presuming is in reference to the traveller incursion nonsense?) then youíre doing the right thing by you when you decide to just fuck it off.And I agree with you that the opposition Corbyn had from within the party was worse than what Starmer is dealing with now - itís wrong of me to draw a false equivalence like that. Itís more that the outcomes of both will end up being similarly crap, so my thinking is almost ďBest just leave them to it, if they succeed then great, no Tory government, if they fail then itís on them, and we can just crack on with trying to do some good in the here and nowĒ.