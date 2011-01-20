Sorry, that's me being a douche.



You left for the right reasons. I left because I wasn't getting enough for my money and the direction of travel was vile to me - those leaflets man - but your reasons for leaving are better. I don't think the left can undermine Starmer as badly as Corbyn got served - and Starmer is doing spectacularly badly - but I also don't think that the party survives without the membership staying somewhat near level, because those big donors are not making up the shortfall.



I've knocked on the door at 5 elections, through four very different leaders, and it's in pretty dire straits at the moment.



Youre not being a douche at all, and the reasons you have given for leaving are completely valid and no more right or wrong than mine or anyone elses! You dont owe the party anything, and if there are things happening within the party that are completely against what you stand for (such as the leaflets, which Im presuming is in reference to the traveller incursion nonsense?) then youre doing the right thing by you when you decide to just fuck it off.And I agree with you that the opposition Corbyn had from within the party was worse than what Starmer is dealing with now - its wrong of me to draw a false equivalence like that. Its more that the outcomes of both will end up being similarly crap, so my thinking is almost Best just leave them to it, if they succeed then great, no Tory government, if they fail then its on them, and we can just crack on with trying to do some good in the here and now.