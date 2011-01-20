Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 640111 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19600 on: Today at 01:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:57:53 am
Wild Romany Boy has turned into Jeeves. What's going on?

More Eccles my good fellow. Then, if I admit a love of Milligan then I'll be thrown out of polite society, so keep it under your hat, or a piece of paper with the time writted on it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19601 on: Today at 01:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 01:21:33 pm
More Eccles my good fellow.
I read your posts in my best Rumpole voice.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19602 on: Today at 02:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 01:18:16 pm
Oh man, you are so close there. So, so close.

Then you come to that conclusion. If you think Starmer is going to do it without the left, best of luck to you my good fellow.

I dont think Starmer achieves much with or without the Labour left, more that it would probably help him out if they were to leave and the party was to be mostly (it doesnt have to be unanimously) made up of people who are happy to get on board with the general direction of travel. Either way, the more important conclusion Im arriving at (perhaps it was not clear, so my apologies if so) is that there are people on the Labour left who would be better off focussing their energies away from the theatre of parliamentary politics and instead on enacting changes in the communities around them. Its precisely the reason why I left the party last year - who am I helping by sticking around and getting upset every time Starmer does something that I disagree with? If anything, Im just sewing similar divisions to the ones that I loathed when the leader who I liked (Corbyn) was in charge.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19603 on: Today at 02:49:26 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 11:20:49 am
I kind of fall in between Sangria and yourself in terms of how I view the best approach. I definitely don't think that you can pull 100% one way or the other but I do think getting buy in from "some who may lean Tory" is important.

The key here though I that I'm not talking about your middle class swing voters who, at one point or another, have voted Labour, LD and Tory depending on which way the wind is blowing. I am looking at the working class voters who have begun voting for the Tories when they would have historically voted for Labour.

I think the marketing and the language is key here - someone who is barely holding down 25-30 hours a week on minimum wage, or who is working 2 or 3 jobs to keep the family afloat, is not likely to have a lot of time for concepts such as white, male privilege. They are going to ask themselves where they are meant to be doing better than anyone and have bigger worries than the fact that the term relates more towards social attitudes, treatment by the police and so on.

So when the local Tory MP rocks up or they hear BJ on the news speak about "levelling up" and focussing on "British jobs for British people" they aren't going to do the calculus necessarily over whether it is realistic, more likely they will go "thank fuck someone is talking to me" rather than how it likely has felt in the past where they are talked at.

The art of politics is surely meant to be building your argument and bringing people to your side, persuading them that actually you are in the right - it isn't about soley preaching to the converted.

What can't then be done is to ignore or take for granted your current base (effectively what has happened with those who left for the Tories and what is at risk of happening if the focus reverses) and so trying to target your messages for the right crowd surely has to be the way forward. Having local MPs and representatives who know something about their community, having ties to the area and being able to relate to the experience of the constituents.

This is where the broad church approach worked so well under Blair in that there were powerhouses throughout the party who could be wheeled out to speak with genuine passion who were relatable to by the "man with a van, Engerlund flag, gravy on my chips, may or may not have a staffie" but also people who could be put on a stage to speak to "middle class student politics liberal metropolitan elite, dad's a Tory but I love me some socialism kid" - I have obviously used two exaggerated examples for a bit of comic effect but I do think there were enough within the Blair era labour to actually appeal to some who fit that stereotype when needed as well as all that lay between.


I agree with  lot of what you say here, but with regards the bit in bold, it was in that Kinnock & Blair era that the break between having people with ties to an area as Labour candidates largely happened. All parties will have some element of 'parachuting' some candidates into heartlands, for whatever reason, but Labour had mainly used people with more local/regional ties largely - largely from the trade union or local councillor pool. Blair himself had no ties to Sedgefield (although, after election in 82, was considered a good local MP), but he was in the minority.

From the time Blair took leadership and the party was revamped as 'New Labour', there was a wholesale shift in the selection process, with Central Office imposing candidate shortlists on CLP's, who had little input into the selection. The vast majority of these imposed selection lists consisted of wannabe 'career politicians', with the general path being degree in "gov'n'pol" (active in student politics) > job in the Labour Party as apparatchik > assistant to a MP > selection to a safe Tory seat for experience > selection to a safe Labour seat.

Party suits being imposed on local heartland seats.

They were generally loyal to the New Labour project.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19604 on: Today at 02:55:33 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:44:35 pm
I dont think Starmer achieves much with or without the Labour left, more that it would probably help him out if they were to leave and the party was to be mostly (it doesnt have to be unanimously) made up of people who are happy to get on board with the general direction of travel. Either way, the more important conclusion Im arriving at (perhaps it was not clear, so my apologies if so) is that there are people on the Labour left who would be better off focussing their energies away from the theatre of parliamentary politics and instead on enacting changes in the communities around them. Its precisely the reason why I left the party last year - who am I helping by sticking around and getting upset every time Starmer does something that I disagree with? If anything, Im just sewing similar divisions to the ones that I loathed when the leader who I liked (Corbyn) was in charge.

Sorry, that's me being a douche.

You left for the right reasons. I left because I wasn't getting enough for my money and the direction of travel was vile to me - those leaflets man - but your reasons for leaving are better. I don't think the left can undermine Starmer as badly as Corbyn got served - and Starmer is doing spectacularly badly - but I also don't think that the party survives without the membership staying somewhat near level, because those big donors are not making up the shortfall.

I've knocked on the door at 5 elections, through four very different leaders, and it's in pretty dire straits at the moment.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19605 on: Today at 03:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:49:26 pm

I agree with  lot of what you say here, but with regards the bit in bold, it was in that Kinnock & Blair era that the break between having people with ties to an area as Labour candidates largely happened. All parties will have some element of 'parachuting' some candidates into heartlands, for whatever reason, but Labour had mainly used people with more local/regional ties largely - largely from the trade union or local councillor pool. Blair himself had no ties to Sedgefield (although, after election in 82, was considered a good local MP), but he was in the minority.

From the time Blair took leadership and the party was revamped as 'New Labour', there was a wholesale shift in the selection process, with Central Office imposing candidate shortlists on CLP's, who had little input into the selection. The vast majority of these imposed selection lists consisted of wannabe 'career politicians', with the general path being degree in "gov'n'pol" (active in student politics) > job in the Labour Party as apparatchik > assistant to a MP > selection to a safe Tory seat for experience > selection to a safe Labour seat.

Party suits being imposed on local heartland seats.

They were generally loyal to the New Labour project.

I agree with you that that was the era where the change was most keenly felt, but I do think that the 1997 govt, and the 2001 govt still had enough of the MPs left over from the older era, alongside the new shiny flashy suited and booted lot to be able to play both sides.

I imagine to an extent it goes back to Thatcher and the damage done to unions and to traditional union industries that kind of set the path for this to happen - where in the past you might have gotten in to politics through being a dockworker who became involved in the local union, became a rep and moved through that way, with fewer joining unions and traditional "Labour jobs" no longer being available it opened up the route through the modern method.

Hopefully that makes sense...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19606 on: Today at 03:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:55:33 pm
Sorry, that's me being a douche.

You left for the right reasons. I left because I wasn't getting enough for my money and the direction of travel was vile to me - those leaflets man - but your reasons for leaving are better. I don't think the left can undermine Starmer as badly as Corbyn got served - and Starmer is doing spectacularly badly - but I also don't think that the party survives without the membership staying somewhat near level, because those big donors are not making up the shortfall.

I've knocked on the door at 5 elections, through four very different leaders, and it's in pretty dire straits at the moment.

Youre not being a douche at all, and the reasons you have given for leaving are completely valid and no more right or wrong than mine or anyone elses! You dont owe the party anything, and if there are things happening within the party that are completely against what you stand for (such as the leaflets, which Im presuming is in reference to the traveller incursion nonsense?) then youre doing the right thing by you when you decide to just fuck it off.

And I agree with you that the opposition Corbyn had from within the party was worse than what Starmer is dealing with now - its wrong of me to draw a false equivalence like that. Its more that the outcomes of both will end up being similarly crap, so my thinking is almost Best just leave them to it, if they succeed then great, no Tory government, if they fail then its on them, and we can just crack on with trying to do some good in the here and now.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19607 on: Today at 04:23:28 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:05:18 pm
I agree with you that that was the era where the change was most keenly felt, but I do think that the 1997 govt, and the 2001 govt still had enough of the MPs left over from the older era, alongside the new shiny flashy suited and booted lot to be able to play both sides.

I imagine to an extent it goes back to Thatcher and the damage done to unions and to traditional union industries that kind of set the path for this to happen - where in the past you might have gotten in to politics through being a dockworker who became involved in the local union, became a rep and moved through that way, with fewer joining unions and traditional "Labour jobs" no longer being available it opened up the route through the modern method.

Hopefully that makes sense...



Makes very much sense, and I don't disagree with any of what you've said.

Thing is, it only seems to matter to the electorate when it's Labour MPs. This from The Institute for Government in a 2011 study (https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/sites/default/files/publications/What%20works%20in%20candidate%20selection.pdf):

Quote
in 2005 only 18% of [Conservative] PPCs had a direct connection to their local constituency, compared to 56% of Labour PPCs and 69% of Liberal Democrat MPs.


In general, I think it's vital when looking at the reasons for Labour's problems and potential routes back, not to fixate too much on one element, as the causes for Labour's demise (and the popularity of a bunch of corrupt Tory toffs) are multiple - and even 'headline' reasons like Labour's position on Brexit opens a wider debate about how so many people became so radicalised into an anti-EU position, when a few years previously the EU was a minor consideration.

I can see causes arising from the leadership/control by both the right and left of the party, and the decisions/strategies they adopted.

By blaming one or the other (and I know you are not doing this), people are letting their bias dictate their judgment, which means they miss crucial steps that have led us to this shitshow.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19608 on: Today at 04:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:23:28 pm


Makes very much sense, and I don't disagree with any of what you've said.

Thing is, it only seems to matter to the electorate when it's Labour MPs. This from The Institute for Government in a 2011 study (https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/sites/default/files/publications/What%20works%20in%20candidate%20selection.pdf):


In general, I think it's vital when looking at the reasons for Labour's problems and potential routes back, not to fixate too much on one element, as the causes for Labour's demise (and the popularity of a bunch of corrupt Tory toffs) are multiple - and even 'headline' reasons like Labour's position on Brexit opens a wider debate about how so many people became so radicalised into an anti-EU position, when a few years previously the EU was a minor consideration.

I can see causes arising from the leadership/control by both the right and left of the party, and the decisions/strategies they adopted.

By blaming one or the other (and I know you are not doing this), people are letting their bias dictate their judgment, which means they miss crucial steps that have led us to this shitshow.

I think the reason it matters for Labour and doesn't for Tories lies in what each party is perceived as being about - Labour was created to stand up for the working man, to give a voice to those who had none, and is based around a grassroots model. Having a connection to the MP, same as a connection to your local rep who used to work alongside you is important in this kind of model because you have to trust them, both to be better people than the Tories and to do the right thing so someone familiar makes that easier.

The Tories have always been more abstract - they are running the whole country, don't you know? And because they are the adults they can deal with the macro elements, leave the micro stuff for local elections. Therefore where the MP is from doesn't really matter because the best and the brightest are there at the top doing their job!

Obviously some of the above have proven less than accurate in reality
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19609 on: Today at 07:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:52:14 pm
People love to complain, but don't enjoy taking action.

Yep. I woudld suggest they make up a large number on here, reading the posts.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19610 on: Today at 07:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:03:27 pm
Which is why the left should avoid a culture war at all turns, and focus exclusively on economics.

I guessed it'd be the left's fault.   ;)
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19611 on: Today at 07:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:07:19 pm
I guessed it'd be the left's fault.   ;)

I don't know if you follow cricket, but a couple of cricketers have been spotlighted for what they said as teenagers. One of them suspended for what he said as an 18 year old, the other being investigated for what he said as a 15 year old. Can you explain what this outrage taking achieves?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19612 on: Today at 08:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:18:20 pm
I don't know if you follow cricket, but a couple of cricketers have been spotlighted for what they said as teenagers. One of them suspended for what he said as an 18 year old, the other being investigated for what he said as a 15 year old. Can you explain what this outrage taking achieves?
This really needs to stop. I don't usually comment upon 'cancel culture' because that phrase is often (ab)used by some of the most objectionable people on the planet in a pathetic attempt to justify the unjustifiable (and often their own terrible behaviour). In the main, though, people should be allowed to grow - they should be able to change their views and leave behind their past. If, on the other hand, they are instead only going to be vilified ad infinitum, there is no incentive to change, only to fight their corner and double-down. And all this is especially true for young people and children. Adults should not be vilified for their comments and beahviour as children. That's just dreadful.

Which cricketer is being 'investigated' for comments he made when 15 years old? That kind of investigation seems like an abuse to me. Perhaps those investigators should be investigated.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19613 on: Today at 08:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:17:39 pm
This really needs to stop. I don't usually comment upon 'cancel culture' because that phrase is often (ab)used by some of the most objectionable people on the planet in a pathetic attempt to justify the unjustifiable (and often their own terrible behaviour). In the main, though, people should be allowed to grow - they should be able to change their views and leave behind their past. If, on the other hand, they are instead only going to be vilified ad infinitum, there is no incentive to change, only to fight their corner and double-down. And all this is especially true for young people and children. Adults should not not vilified for their comments and beahviour as children. That's just dreadful.

Which cricketer is being 'investigated' for comments he made when 15 years old? That kind of investigation seems like an abuse to me. Perhaps those investigators should be investigated.

It's also nothing to do with the left. I dare say Robinson is being taken out of the game until they investigate if this behaviour was ongoing, same as the unnamed cricketer, but nobody on the left was saying 'We need to sort those cricketers out'. I'm for what Michael Holding said about it, faintly bemused at Carberry's comments but he will always know more than I do, but it's not happening because Novara media have been lobbying the ECB.

Sangria must have the world's biggest shoehorn to blame that on the left.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19614 on: Today at 09:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:17:39 pm
In the main, though, people should be allowed to grow - they should be able to change their views and leave behind their past.

True, but do 100% of people grow in such a way, especially people that have never suffered negative consequences for said views? I don't put a lot of stock in apologies that suddenly appear when career prospects are threatened.

And unless there's more to the story than my brief reading of it suggested, these players haven't been arrested, or banned from playing entirely, but temporarily suspended from appearing for England. Give him a month or so out (although with cricket that's about half a match), send him on some equality and diversity courses, job done.

Maybe it's my biased opinion as someone without any of this sort of behaviour to be dredged up at a later date (or any sort of fame to speak of), but if someone really has grown then they'd welcome the opportunity to show that unacceptable behaviour can have consequences, rather than try to sweep it all under the carpet and teach the lesson that you can 'get away with it' later.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19615 on: Today at 09:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:02:05 pm
True, but do 100% of people grow in such a way, especially people that have never suffered negative consequences for said views? I don't put a lot of stock in apologies that suddenly appear when career prospects are threatened.

And unless there's more to the story than my brief reading of it suggested, these players haven't been arrested, or banned from playing entirely, but temporarily suspended from appearing for England. Give him a month or so out (although with cricket that's about half a match), send him on some equality and diversity courses, job done.

Maybe it's my biased opinion as someone without any of this sort of behaviour to be dredged up at a later date (or any sort of fame to speak of), but if someone really has grown then they'd welcome the opportunity to show that unacceptable behaviour can have consequences, rather than try to sweep it all under the carpet and teach the lesson that you can 'get away with it' later.

I've seen some posts highlighting other offensive tweets by England cricketers. One of which amounted to liking "looking at boobs" (WTF?). These complaints appearing on a forum that regularly spits hate at Jews and Hindus. The saying about sins and stones isn't remembered enough.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19616 on: Today at 09:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:08:35 pm
I've seen some posts highlighting other offensive tweets by England cricketers. One of which amounted to liking "looking at boobs" (WTF?). These complaints appearing on a forum that regularly spits hate at Jews and Hindus. The saying about sins and stones isn't remembered enough.

Which sort of forums are these on Sangria? I could venture a guess
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19617 on: Today at 09:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 09:10:35 pm
Which sort of forums are these on Sangria? I could venture a guess

You probably could.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19618 on: Today at 09:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:12:48 pm
You probably could.

Given your history of posts there is only one guess. And, all of a sudden, everything becomes a whole lot clearer, and a lot less enjoyable.

Like when Gillian Anderson susses out Jamie Dornan in The Fall.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19619 on: Today at 09:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 09:14:29 pm
Given your history of posts there is only one guess. And, all of a sudden, everything becomes a whole lot clearer, and a lot less enjoyable.

Like when Gillian Anderson susses out Jamie Dornan in The Fall.

WTF are you talking about?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19620 on: Today at 09:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:15:53 pm
WTF are you talking about?

Go watch The Fall, though skip the third series my good fellow.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19621 on: Today at 09:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 09:14:29 pm
Given your history of posts there is only one guess. And, all of a sudden, everything becomes a whole lot clearer, and a lot less enjoyable.

Like when Gillian Anderson susses out Jamie Dornan in The Fall.

So Sangria is a serial killer?  :o
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19622 on: Today at 09:19:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:18:33 pm
So Sangria is a serial killer?  :o

Nah, that might be going a bit far.

Wouldn't mind looking like Jamie Dornan though.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19623 on: Today at 09:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:15:53 pm
WTF are you talking about?
Yep. Spit it out Wild Romany Boy.
« Reply #19624 on: Today at 09:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:20:23 pm
Yep. Spit it out Wild Romany Boy.

I think Sangria needs to spit it out. I wondered why he brought cricket in to a discussion about the left, when it's as relevant as Everton to a title challenge. Ask him about the sort of forums he is talking about and then wonder why in the hell he brought that up too. 
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19625 on: Today at 09:28:15 pm »
Any chance of both of you stop having cryptic arguments that spams the thread and just tell each other the type of forums you think he's on like adults?
