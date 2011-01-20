Poll

Should the Government cut Foreign Aid?

Yep. Let's be giving all that money to the needy here (Though you are a thick bastard if you think money not spent there would be spent at home)
Not sure - maybe?
On the fence!
Not sure - but I don't think so
No way. It's in the best interests of the world to provide money to those that need it morally and also for our own interests. A more stable world helps our country and a more stable world helps those in need
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 485 486 487 488 489 [490]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 638923 times)

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19560 on: Yesterday at 04:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:46:28 pm
Downing Street has confirmed that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is not a fan of the term special relationship to describe UK-US ties, one used by Joe Biden only a day ago, ahead of the G7 leaders summit in Cornwall.

Johnsons spokesperson confirmed the view after being questioned about an opinion attributed to the prime minister in a profile of him in the Atlantic, published on Monday.

The article cited an unnamed prime ministerial aide as saying that in an early call with Biden, Johnson said he did not like the phrase, used by the US president, because to Johnson it seemed needy and weak.

Johnsons spokesperson said: The prime minister is on the record previously saying he prefers not to use the phrase but that in no way detracts from the importance with which we regard our relationship with the US, our closest ally.

Kind of agree with him to be honest. It certainly has a lot of those connotations from the Blair Bush relationship. But, even if you agree with him, it seems like he has given it more thought than anything else he has ever done in his life...which is a little weird.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,257
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19561 on: Yesterday at 05:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:46:28 pm
Downing Street has confirmed that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is not a fan of the term special relationship to describe UK-US ties, one used by Joe Biden only a day ago, ahead of the G7 leaders summit in Cornwall.

Johnsons spokesperson confirmed the view after being questioned about an opinion attributed to the prime minister in a profile of him in the Atlantic, published on Monday.

The article cited an unnamed prime ministerial aide as saying that in an early call with Biden, Johnson said he did not like the phrase, used by the US president, because to Johnson it seemed needy and weak.

Johnsons spokesperson said: The prime minister is on the record previously saying he prefers not to use the phrase but that in no way detracts from the importance with which we regard our relationship with the US, our closest ally.

But we are "needy and weak."

If we weren't needy and weak Johnson wouldn't be on his knees unzipping Viktor Orban's flies.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19562 on: Yesterday at 05:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 04:46:30 pm
Kind of agree with him to be honest. It certainly has a lot of those connotations from the Blair Bush relationship. But, even if you agree with him, it seems like he has given it more thought than anything else he has ever done in his life...which is a little weird.
Doubt Johnson thinks of much.  Some of his cabal are primarily driven by nationalist tendencies (massive flags etc), so maybe that sort have had a word in his ear. Cant show even a hint of subservience, not that special relationship does imply that IMO.

Tricky one to handle though given government are chasing trade deals while simultaneously trying not to piss off the US re the Brexit protocol debate and Ireland.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19563 on: Yesterday at 07:15:22 pm »
The PM and culture secretary openly coming out against suspensions for Ollie Robinsons racist tweets.

What is happening in this country?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,655
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19564 on: Yesterday at 07:24:07 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:15:22 pm
The PM and culture secretary openly coming out against suspensions for Ollie Robinsons racist tweets.

What is happening in this country?
On taking the knee, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said he preferred action over mere symbolism.

On Ollie Robinson he didnt agree with taking action.

Go figure.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Atypical Bob

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,819
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19565 on: Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:24:07 pm
On taking the knee, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said he preferred action over mere symbolism.

On Ollie Robinson he didnt agree with taking action.

Go figure.

He is a fucking parody.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,907
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19566 on: Yesterday at 07:37:43 pm »
If I could I would punch Oliver Dowden into paralysis.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,257
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19567 on: Yesterday at 07:38:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:24:07 pm
On taking the knee, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said he preferred action over mere symbolism.

On Ollie Robinson he didnt agree with taking action.

Go figure.

I suppose Johnson would argue that suspending Robinson is also just 'symbolism'. What he'd prefer of course is radical action to punish racism in the police force and society in general, to stiffen the race equality laws, and to embark on a massive programme of public spending in education, industrial training and inner-city housing in order to elevate disadvantaged communities and give racial minorities a genuinely level playing-field. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19568 on: Yesterday at 07:53:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:24:07 pm
On taking the knee, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said he preferred action over mere symbolism.

On Ollie Robinson he didnt agree with taking action.

Go figure.

We really are through the looking glass. It boggles my mind as to 1) why actions shouldnt have consequences and 2) why this requires government intervention. They continually go out of their way to legitimise archaic views.

Combine with the widespread anti-knee taking sentiment displayed recently and its all quite concerning really.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,976
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19569 on: Yesterday at 08:10:59 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:53:15 pm
We really are through the looking glass. It boggles my mind as to 1) why actions shouldnt have consequences and 2) why this requires government intervention. They continually go out of their way to legitimise archaic views.

Combine with the widespread anti-knee taking sentiment displayed recently and its all quite concerning really.

Feeding a culture war serves their purpose.

Turns my stomach
Logged

Offline Atypical Bob

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,819
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19570 on: Yesterday at 08:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:10:59 pm
Feeding a culture war serves their purpose.

Turns my stomach

Its absolutely sickening.

The Abortion Likes Action, OK - Any Further Booing, And The Players Should Walk.

Or Is That The Wrong Form of Action?
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19571 on: Yesterday at 09:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:10:59 pm
Feeding a culture war serves their purpose.

Turns my stomach

Which is why the left should avoid a culture war at all turns, and focus exclusively on economics.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19572 on: Yesterday at 10:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:03:27 pm
Which is why the left should avoid a culture war at all turns, and focus exclusively on economics.

Redundant when you get episodes of Fawlty Towers being edited for streaming because of some dated jokes when absolutely no one cares or has asked for it. As far as I can see, the culture war is for the right by the right.
Logged

Offline Atypical Bob

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,819
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19573 on: Yesterday at 10:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:03:27 pm
Which is why the left should avoid a culture war at all turns, and focus exclusively on economics.

Its difficult because its not just a cultural war, its a generational war.

And the Tory bastards know it.

I put this fact in one of the other threads earlier - but The Tories did better among 18-24s in 1997 than they did in 2019.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19574 on: Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:10:32 pm
Redundant when you get episodes of Fawlty Towers being edited for streaming because of some dated jokes when absolutely no one cares or has asked for it. As far as I can see, the culture war is for the right by the right.

Feminists versus trans. Tell me who won the fight. Clue: neither listed.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19575 on: Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
Feminists versus trans. Tell me who won the fight. Clue: neither listed.

I dont think that really does much (if anything) to negate my point.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,983
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19576 on: Yesterday at 10:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
Feminists versus trans. Tell me who won the fight. Clue: neither listed.

The likes of the Heritage foundation which is funding "charities" designed to divide and conquer.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19577 on: Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm
I dont think that really does much (if anything) to negate my point.

Every time the left fights a culture war to win amongst themselves, the right win by pointing to their antics. See, this is why you should vote Tory, etc.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19578 on: Yesterday at 10:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:33:33 pm
The likes of the Heritage foundation which is funding "charities" designed to divide and conquer.

I'll admit that I've not heard much about that.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,983
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19579 on: Yesterday at 10:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:35:11 pm
I'll admit that I've not heard much about that.

To be fair the funding part is as far as I can tell not proven conclusively and they deny it, but I would be surprised if they weren't.

Worth reading:
https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/5050/christian-right-feminists-uk-trans-rights/
https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2020/08/21/lgb-alliance-founder-bev-jackson-heritage-foundation-tweets/

LGB Alliance were recently given charity status in the UK.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,957
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19580 on: Today at 12:35:08 am »
New boundaries are out for England. NW loses two seats in parliament.

Overall:

Eastern = 61 (+ three)
East Midlands = 47 (+ one)
London = 75 (+ two)
North East = 27 (- two)
North West = 73 (- two)
South East = 91 (+ seven)
South West = 58 (+ three)
West Midlands = 57 (- two)
Yorkshire and the Humber = 54 (no change)

https://www.bcereviews.org.uk/node/6487

Can put your postcode in at that link to see if your constituency has changed. Under these proposals my current constituency gets split three ways. One a near continuation of a very old constituency Churchill used to be MP for, the part in Salford going back to a Salford constituency, and the part I'm in going to Manchester Central. Better start being nicer to Lucy Powell I guess...
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19581 on: Today at 09:03:31 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm
Every time the left fights a culture war to win amongst themselves, the right win by pointing to their antics. See, this is why you should vote Tory, etc.

Sangria my dear fellow, I am going to give you a hot tip...the bad in the world is not always the fault of the left because they want a fairer world.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19582 on: Today at 09:07:21 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 09:03:31 am
Sangria my dear fellow, I am going to give you a hot tip...the bad in the world is not always the fault of the left because they want a fairer world.

"See, this is why you should vote Conservative. It's the only sane choice."
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,872
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19583 on: Today at 09:10:49 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:35:08 am
New boundaries are out for England. NW loses two seats in parliament.

Overall:

Eastern = 61 (+ three)
East Midlands = 47 (+ one)
London = 75 (+ two)
North East = 27 (- two)
North West = 73 (- two)
South East = 91 (+ seven)
South West = 58 (+ three)
West Midlands = 57 (- two)
Yorkshire and the Humber = 54 (no change)

https://www.bcereviews.org.uk/node/6487

Can put your postcode in at that link to see if your constituency has changed. Under these proposals my current constituency gets split three ways. One a near continuation of a very old constituency Churchill used to be MP for, the part in Salford going back to a Salford constituency, and the part I'm in going to Manchester Central. Better start being nicer to Lucy Powell I guess...

How would this translate to seats in parliament at the moment?
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,957
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19584 on: Today at 10:18:44 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:10:49 am
How would this translate to seats in parliament at the moment?

No-one with the ward level data is willing to share it just yet. May take a while for one of the big polling companies with some to get round to working it out across all the constituencies.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,872
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19585 on: Today at 10:23:30 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:18:44 am
No-one with the ward level data is willing to share it just yet. May take a while for one of the big polling companies with some to get round to working it out across all the constituencies.

Read today that Tory backbenchers want an election before 2023 (without Johnson as PM) with the current constituencies so they can prevent this in the next parliament so I'm guessing it's not very favourable for them.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,957
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19586 on: Today at 10:38:25 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:23:30 am
Read today that Tory backbenchers want an election before 2023 (without Johnson as PM) with the current constituencies so they can prevent this in the next parliament so I'm guessing it's not very favourable for them.

Not sure when an election would need to be held to avoid the boundaries - have read first half 2023 would avoid it and was part of the government's thinking already but want to read it from something authoritative to be sure. Think the loudest voices will be the MPs who've already spotted they may have some problems ahead. Suggestions that some of their new seats in the GM area are more marginal than they were in 2019 as well as some of the older Tory holds in central London, as well as Sheffield looking like it may produce a Labour vs Green seat, but there'll be a balance the other direction with the changes.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 ... 485 486 487 488 489 [490]   Go Up
« previous next »
 