Read today that Tory backbenchers want an election before 2023 (without Johnson as PM) with the current constituencies so they can prevent this in the next parliament so I'm guessing it's not very favourable for them.



Not sure when an election would need to be held to avoid the boundaries - have read first half 2023 would avoid it and was part of the government's thinking already but want to read it from something authoritative to be sure. Think the loudest voices will be the MPs who've already spotted they may have some problems ahead. Suggestions that some of their new seats in the GM area are more marginal than they were in 2019 as well as some of the older Tory holds in central London, as well as Sheffield looking like it may produce a Labour vs Green seat, but there'll be a balance the other direction with the changes.