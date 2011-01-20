New boundaries are out for England. NW loses two seats in parliament.
Overall:
Eastern = 61 (+ three)
East Midlands = 47 (+ one)
London = 75 (+ two)
North East = 27 (- two)
North West = 73 (- two)
South East = 91 (+ seven)
South West = 58 (+ three)
West Midlands = 57 (- two)
Yorkshire and the Humber = 54 (no change)https://www.bcereviews.org.uk/node/6487
Can put your postcode in at that link to see if your constituency has changed. Under these proposals my current constituency gets split three ways. One a near continuation of a very old constituency Churchill used to be MP for, the part in Salford going back to a Salford constituency, and the part I'm in going to Manchester Central. Better start being nicer to Lucy Powell I guess...