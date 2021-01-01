Kind of agree with him to be honest. It certainly has a lot of those connotations from the Blair Bush relationship. But, even if you agree with him, it seems like he has given it more thought than anything else he has ever done in his life...which is a little weird.
Doubt Johnson thinks of much. Some of his cabal are primarily driven by nationalist tendencies (massive flags etc), so maybe that sort have had a word in his ear. Cant show even a hint of subservience, not that special relationship does imply that IMO.
Tricky one to handle though given government are chasing trade deals while simultaneously trying not to piss off the US re the Brexit protocol debate and Ireland.