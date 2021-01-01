Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19560 on: Today at 04:46:30 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:46:28 pm
Downing Street has confirmed that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is not a fan of the term special relationship to describe UK-US ties, one used by Joe Biden only a day ago, ahead of the G7 leaders summit in Cornwall.

Johnsons spokesperson confirmed the view after being questioned about an opinion attributed to the prime minister in a profile of him in the Atlantic, published on Monday.

The article cited an unnamed prime ministerial aide as saying that in an early call with Biden, Johnson said he did not like the phrase, used by the US president, because to Johnson it seemed needy and weak.

Johnsons spokesperson said: The prime minister is on the record previously saying he prefers not to use the phrase but that in no way detracts from the importance with which we regard our relationship with the US, our closest ally.

Kind of agree with him to be honest. It certainly has a lot of those connotations from the Blair Bush relationship. But, even if you agree with him, it seems like he has given it more thought than anything else he has ever done in his life...which is a little weird.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19561 on: Today at 05:32:39 pm
But we are "needy and weak."

If we weren't needy and weak Johnson wouldn't be on his knees unzipping Viktor Orban's flies.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19562 on: Today at 05:44:02 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 04:46:30 pm
Kind of agree with him to be honest. It certainly has a lot of those connotations from the Blair Bush relationship. But, even if you agree with him, it seems like he has given it more thought than anything else he has ever done in his life...which is a little weird.
Doubt Johnson thinks of much.  Some of his cabal are primarily driven by nationalist tendencies (massive flags etc), so maybe that sort have had a word in his ear. Cant show even a hint of subservience, not that special relationship does imply that IMO.

Tricky one to handle though given government are chasing trade deals while simultaneously trying not to piss off the US re the Brexit protocol debate and Ireland.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19563 on: Today at 07:15:22 pm
The PM and culture secretary openly coming out against suspensions for Ollie Robinsons racist tweets.

What is happening in this country?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19564 on: Today at 07:24:07 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:15:22 pm
The PM and culture secretary openly coming out against suspensions for Ollie Robinsons racist tweets.

What is happening in this country?
On taking the knee, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said he preferred action over mere symbolism.

On Ollie Robinson he didnt agree with taking action.

Go figure.
W

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19565 on: Today at 07:26:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:24:07 pm
On taking the knee, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said he preferred action over mere symbolism.

On Ollie Robinson he didnt agree with taking action.

Go figure.

He is a fucking parody.
