Tory rebels are briefing that the amendment which would replace the development aid money won't be allowed to be heard because the Speaker has ruled it's too much of a change to the bill it was going to be tagged onto, so no rebellion vote today. Speaker's not actually announced decision yet. Potential rebellion postponed though because they're saying they'll try again next week. It is going to be interesting to see how many of the cuts coming down the line get through when Tory MPs get to thinking about the consequences, if only for their own jobs if not for the people harmed.