Poll

Should the Government cut Foreign Aid?

Yep. Let's be giving all that money to the needy here (Though you are a thick bastard if you think money not spent there would be spent at home)
Not sure - maybe?
On the fence!
Not sure - but I don't think so
No way. It's in the best interests of the world to provide money to those that need it morally and also for our own interests. A more stable world helps our country and a more stable world helps those in need
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 484 485 486 487 488 [489]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 637896 times)

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19520 on: June 3, 2021, 09:23:02 am »
Quote from: daindan on June  3, 2021, 09:14:30 am
Seen this, not sure if right thread but very interesting.

The New Statesman article picking up on Christabel Cooper's points is worth a read: https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/elections/2021/06/labour-not-conservatives-was-largest-party-among-low-income-workers-2019

https://twitter.com/ChristabelCoops/status/1392077436821573636

Essentially the point is that retired households on low incomes were those behind most of the switches from Tory to Labour in 2019, but Labour's vote collapsed even within the demographics they still drew most of their support from on top of that.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,492
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19521 on: June 3, 2021, 09:33:20 am »
Quote from: daindan on June  3, 2021, 09:14:30 am
Seen this, not sure if right thread but very interesting.


The breakdown of the Leave vote in 2016 similarly shows that the older a person was, the more likely they were to vote to Leave.

Fucking selfish old twats, bitter at the world and unable to accept that the UK is a shitty, second-division crapfest with a hollowed-out manufacturing industry, and an economy dominated by spivs and shysters out to make a quick buck then bail out by moving their wealth into offshore tax havens.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19522 on: June 3, 2021, 09:36:24 am »
To quote from the article.

Quote
To take one example, when looking at support in 2019 among households that earn £20,000 to 25,000 a year, the data shows that 44 per cent voted Conservative and 39 per cent voted Labour. This is less than the gap between the parties among all voters, but when retirees are omitted, the numbers are dramatically reversed, with Labour on 47 per cent and the Conservatives on 35 per cent.

This discrepancy is impressive. It illustrates one of the more established dividing lines in the UK: between the retired and working-age voters. But it should be noted that Labours 47 per cent share was 7 percentage points lower than at the 2017 general election  a similar swing to that across the country.

Among working households earning £25,000 to £30,000, the collapse in support compared to 2017 is even more pronounced at 12 points. The Tories vote share, by contrast, rose by 3 percentage points among this demographic.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19523 on: June 3, 2021, 02:05:29 pm »
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19524 on: June 3, 2021, 02:08:19 pm »
Proof government is again on the wrong side of wrong when Theresa May joins the rebels;

https://news.sky.com/story/foreign-aid-cuts-rebel-tory-mps-aim-to-force-commons-vote-on-governments-decision-12323584

Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,492
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19525 on: June 3, 2021, 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June  3, 2021, 02:05:29 pm
Patel wont like this;

https://news.sky.com/story/asylum-seekers-win-high-court-case-against-home-office-over-being-kept-in-barracks-reminiscent-of-detention-centre-12323788


Can't be long before Lady Himmler arranges a photo-op of her on a RN gunship torpedoing migrant dinghies.

(which would go down a treat with the new Tory 'base' in the red wall areas)
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19526 on: June 3, 2021, 09:23:28 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June  3, 2021, 02:08:19 pm
Proof government is again on the wrong side of wrong when Theresa May joins the rebels;

https://news.sky.com/story/foreign-aid-cuts-rebel-tory-mps-aim-to-force-commons-vote-on-governments-decision-12323584
It almost seems lost in time that May was a vicious Home Secretary.  What has followed since has made her, somehow, the voice of the moderates within the Tories.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,935
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19527 on: June 3, 2021, 09:27:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on June  3, 2021, 09:23:28 pm
It almost seems lost in time that May was a vicious Home Secretary.  What has followed since has made her, somehow, the voice of the moderates within the Tories.
That's Boris' Brexit purge for you.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19528 on: June 3, 2021, 10:23:29 pm »
Uncle Len's fun bus in the news again, ahead of the Unite elections for general secretary.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/unite-union-reported-to-police-over-cash-for-plot-to-oust-anti-corbyn-mps-bnzlr3t89

Quote
A Labour MP has reported the partys biggest union donor to the police over allegations that it did not declare its spending on a campaign to oust opponents of Jeremy Corbyn.

Emails obtained by The Times show that activists and officials in Unite discussed plans to remove right wingers including Tom Watson, Labours deputy leader at the time, from West Midlands seats in February and March 2018.

Unite activists said in correspondence to Howard Beckett, the unions assistant general secretary, that they expected to be paid for organising against Labour MPs through Thompsons, a firm of solicitors.

If undisclosed, any such arrangement could potentially breach the legal requirement for trade unions to declare their spending on political causes.

Unite and Thompsons said that no payments were made.

Thompsons are a big union law firm who do a lot of work for Unite. Just a fun little link back to Beckett is that his scandal plagued solicitor's outfit, Beckett Bemrose & Hagen, was bought by Thompson's a decade ago for £2.7m while having just £106k in assets. The difference between the two was paid to acquire 'goodwill'.

Sure that Unite and Thompsons have it right about no money having been paid via Thompsons. Anna Turley had to threaten the bailiffs to get her legal costs for Unite funding a blogger to libel her after all.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,832
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19529 on: June 3, 2021, 10:46:04 pm »
Howard Beckett is a deeply unpleasant man who seems extremely dodgy. How he is still in the race to become Secretary General is beyond me, especially after his racist comments towards Priti Patel
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19530 on: June 3, 2021, 11:36:36 pm »
He's a bully, as he showed on Newsnight there. Unite need a fumigation at the top and a reckoning with how things have gone since the merger. Beckett telling a GMB sponsored MP that she knew nothing of trade unions and belonged in another party was chef's kiss perfect for everything wrong with the direction Unite had been led down.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19531 on: June 4, 2021, 11:23:27 am »
Not really been paying attention over the last few weeks so Ive just clocked that the Greens are pulling away from the Lib Dems on the latest YouGov poll. Any reasons been given for this?
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19532 on: June 4, 2021, 11:35:08 am »
Quote from: ljycb on June  4, 2021, 11:23:27 am
Not really been paying attention over the last few weeks so Ive just clocked that the Greens are pulling away from the Lib Dems on the latest YouGov poll. Any reasons been given for this?

Greens are challenging the Lib Dems for the 'none of the above' vote. Obvious problem for the Greens is how that plays out when it gets to FPTP on constituency scale and the squeeze from both Labour and Lib Dems happens.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19533 on: June 4, 2021, 03:49:27 pm »
The only thing that interview had me doing was looking up what 'mansplaining' is, cos it sure as hell wasn't Beckett that came across like a bully to be honest.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,248
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19534 on: June 4, 2021, 04:24:06 pm »
Hopefully Howard Beckett loses. If more than 50 per cent of the Unite members actually vote he will get rinsed I'm sure. But McCluskey was elected on a paltry 12 per cent turn-out. All that power based on a tiny fraction of the membership.

This is the problem for the trade unions (and the Labour party). There is a shocking amount of apathy in the unions and the full-time officials do nothing to discourage it because they know it suits them.   
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19535 on: June 4, 2021, 05:27:29 pm »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,248
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19536 on: June 4, 2021, 05:44:28 pm »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,248
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19537 on: June 4, 2021, 05:46:06 pm »
We do need a second chamber though. Let's call it a Senate. Wholly elected, and on PR.

It can't sit in London, it has to be in the North. Huddersfield would be the obvious place. But York a decent shout.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Atypical Bob

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,812
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19538 on: June 4, 2021, 05:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  4, 2021, 05:46:06 pm
We do need a second chamber though. Let's call it a Senate. Wholly elected, and on PR.

It can't sit in London, it has to be in the North. Huddersfield would be the obvious place. But York a decent shout.

Crook in the far north.

Would be far more suitable.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19539 on: June 4, 2021, 05:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June  4, 2021, 03:49:27 pm
The only thing that interview had me doing was looking up what 'mansplaining' is, cos it sure as hell wasn't Beckett that came across like a bully to be honest.

I'll have another watch just in case anyone else was making vague legal threats to shut down awkward questions. Seemed more akin to his understanding of defamation law which cost Unite members £2m trying to defend the Union leader's close friend's favorite blog so it may have been lost by it bringing smiles to faces when he tries it now. I did love the careful form of "This reply wasn't to me" rather than an obvious alternative of "I know nothing about this reply".
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,935
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19540 on: June 4, 2021, 06:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  4, 2021, 05:46:06 pm
We do need a second chamber though. Let's call it a Senate. Wholly elected, and on PR.

It can't sit in London, it has to be in the North. Huddersfield would be the obvious place. But York a decent shout.
Sheepskin instead of ermine, and a huge black pudding for a mace. They can keep the woolsack of course.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19541 on: June 5, 2021, 09:40:26 pm »
Quote from: No666 on May 21, 2021, 08:27:40 am
Tories stomping on Biden's global corporation tax suggestion. Surely Labour should be hammering away at this - making it the central focus of attack -

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/21/biden-global-corporation-tax-popular-boris-johnson

An agreement was made on this today but at 15%, rather than the 21% the US originally proposed according to the Guardian.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/05/rishi-sunak-announces-historic-agreement-by-g7-on-tax-reform
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19542 on: Yesterday at 08:10:05 am »
Patel now focusing on social media for allowing videos which she feels glamourise migrant channel crossings.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57373084

Strangely I dont recall same concern when similar posts were made in the run up to Brexit by the then leave campaign.



Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,644
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19543 on: Yesterday at 10:06:12 am »
These migrant crossings what are they? 4 thousand or so people a year?  Its hardly a huge issue is it?

Desperate people who want a better quality of life.  There but for the grace of god go I..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19544 on: Yesterday at 10:07:23 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:10:05 am
Patel now focusing on social media for allowing videos which she feels glamourise migrant channel crossings.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57373084

Strangely I dont recall same concern when similar posts were made in the run up to Brexit by the then leave campaign.





Darkly funny was the Tory MP who has made a ton of videos of herself stomping around beaches looking out to sea on the watch for people crossing over complaining about other people, jackboots and swastika tattoos people's militia types, doing the same thing and scaring away the tourists.

Patel really is all about the performance and headlines even when Downing Street are trying to shove her into a cupboard away from too much public scrutiny.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19545 on: Today at 09:30:16 am »
Should have news of the boundary charges for general elections today. Stephen Bush was clearly feeling rather wicked writing his overview of it, big chunk of it on the spoiler below.

Spoiler
Quote
This set of boundary changes is more consequential than most. One reason for that is that they have been extensively delayed: first the Liberal Democrats voted them down with Labour in 2013 in recompense for the Conservative-Lib Dem coalitions failure to deliver an elected House of Lords. Then Theresa Mays 2017 election disaster meant there was no majority in parliament for changes that would have put 50 MPs out of a job. Constituency boundaries are now looking very out of date and, as a result, the changes will have to be that much bigger.

The boundary changes were shaped around a very singular purpose: to make it easier for David Camerons Conservatives to win parliamentary majorities. Camerons big political project was, in essence, socially inclusive Thatcherism: to, as one Tory MP once put it to me, make the Conservative Party safe for middle-class ethnic minorities and rich gay people.

It held seats such as Battersea and Canterbury; the safe Labour seats it dreamt of flipping were the likes of Poplar and Limehouse, in the shadow of Canary Wharf. Cameron and George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford created powerful metro mayors for Greater Manchester and the West Midlands in part to make those cities more like London: more economically prosperous and therefore more likely to vote Tory.

Of course, when Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons Conservatives think about the seats they are targeting, their eyes no longer turn to gentrifying areas in London. They have lost Battersea and Canterbury, and are fairly relaxed about losing Kensington and Wimbledon in the not-too-distant future. Suddenly, a set of boundary changes that will increase the number of seats in London and the south at the expense of Wales and the north no longer looks quite so clever.

For Conservative whips, it means that managing the mood of MPs whose seats are under threat is harder. As one Tory MP points out, telling a Conservative backbencher not to worry that their north Wales constituency is being abolished because they can have first crack at a well-heeled London constituency was an attractive offer in 2013. It isnt in 2021.

Although the specific details of the boundary changes are unknown, the changes in the make-up of the electorate point in one direction: fewer constituencies in the Midlands and north, and more in the south and London.

For both parties, that reality will be a cause of some soul-searching. A number of Labour MPs appear sometimes to dislike their new voters more than they dislike the Conservatives. One Labour MP recently told another that the better Labour did in London, the worse for the party, as if the biggest thing turning voters off wasnt Labours position on the economy, social issues or Brexit but the fact that some people in the capital havent abandoned it yet. That a boundary review designed to help Cameron may now help them will only deepen their dismay that the party has taken a wrong turn.

For the Conservatives, the concern runs in the opposite direction. I have yet to meet a Tory MP who sincerely thinks that winning more seats in the north is bad for the party, but it is common enough to meet southern MPs who fear that their seats are already being neglected. Some hope that the boundary changes will reverse that trend, by highlighting that what one Conservative despairingly refers to as the unfashionable south is still an essential component of any partys majority hopes. But its equally possible that the party starts to see boundary changes as yesterdays priority, which would deepen the unease of Tory MPs in the south who fear they and their constituents are yesterdays priority, too.

A day of individual trial for MPs across parliament is set also to be one of ideological unease for both of Englands major parties.
[close]

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/4d76ba8c-c704-11eb-b6f5-fed739e7c1ca

See how it washes out. A lot of the narrative around seats in the SE has greatly outrun the demographic shifts which have given rise to the chat about them.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Atypical Bob

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,812
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19546 on: Today at 10:27:19 am »
Morning,

Has anyone had the same light bulb moment in the last few days.

Johnson's only announcing whether restrictions can be lifted next week and not this week because he doesn't want anything ruining his week in the limelight with the G7 coming over to Cornwall.

Of course the aid bill may ruin all of that in advance but still pretty shoddy considering establishments normally need a few weeks to prep in advance.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19547 on: Today at 10:52:09 am »
Tory rebels are briefing that the amendment which would replace the development aid money won't be allowed to be heard because the Speaker has ruled it's too much of a change to the bill it was going to be tagged onto, so no rebellion vote today. Speaker's not actually announced decision yet. Potential rebellion postponed though because they're saying they'll try again next week. It is going to be interesting to see how many of the cuts coming down the line get through when Tory MPs get to thinking about the consequences, if only for their own jobs if not for the people harmed.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,492
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19548 on: Today at 10:52:22 am »
Inevitable that these scumbags in government would seek to exploit this to whip-up the 'culture war'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/57383097

"Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says the England and Wales Cricket Board "has gone over the top" in suspending bowler Ollie Robinson for historical racist and sexist tweets."


I don't recall the government of the day ever getting involved in the internal disciplinary process of sporting bodies before when a sportsperson transgresses the rules of the sporting organisation.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,492
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19549 on: Today at 10:54:14 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:52:09 am
Tory rebels are briefing that the amendment which would replace the development aid money won't be allowed to be heard because the Speaker has ruled it's too much of a change to the bill it was going to be tagged onto, so no rebellion vote today. Speaker's not actually announced decision yet. Potential rebellion postponed though because they're saying they'll try again next week. It is going to be interesting to see how many of the cuts coming down the line get through when Tory MPs get to thinking about the consequences, if only for their own jobs if not for the people harmed.


I miss Bercow.

Lindsay Hoyle might have been a Labour MP, but he is such a fucking Tory twat.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19550 on: Today at 11:02:58 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:54:14 am

I miss Bercow.

Lindsay Hoyle might have been a Labour MP, but he is such a fucking Tory twat.

Don't know. My understanding of it is that even Bercow would have been reluctant on this one as it has financial implications on a bill which isn't actually about setting a budget, just the overall remit. People seem to only think of the Bercow who allowed amendments in the hung parliament rather than the one who gave Brexiteers a platform in parliament by allowing them to have amendments for all sorts to vote on. Suppose as long its consistent for each speaker rather than partisan then it works. See whether the Tories are right though. They'll have plenty of other chances to stir the pot. Some of them might even help someone other than themselves.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19551 on: Today at 11:04:36 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:52:22 am
Inevitable that these scumbags in government would seek to exploit this to whip-up the 'culture war'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/57383097

"Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says the England and Wales Cricket Board "has gone over the top" in suspending bowler Ollie Robinson for historical racist and sexist tweets."


I don't recall the government of the day ever getting involved in the internal disciplinary process of sporting bodies before when a sportsperson transgresses the rules of the sporting organisation.



Thought these have been big on the "Politics and Sport should not mix" with respect to taking a knee.

Its a farce that the government, with all the shit going on, is still trying to push culture war bollocks that only seems to empower the worst in society
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,492
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19552 on: Today at 11:07:08 am »
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19553 on: Today at 11:23:26 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:52:09 am
Tory rebels are briefing that the amendment which would replace the development aid money won't be allowed to be heard because the Speaker has ruled it's too much of a change to the bill it was going to be tagged onto, so no rebellion vote today. Speaker's not actually announced decision yet. Potential rebellion postponed though because they're saying they'll try again next week.

Im sure timing was merely coincidental given the scheduled G7 meetings.  Cant have government embarrassed as hosts reducing aid spending.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,935
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19554 on: Today at 11:36:25 am »
Andrew Mitchell reckons it can still go ahead, but I haven't heard his reasoning.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19555 on: Today at 12:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:36:25 am
Andrew Mitchell reckons it can still go ahead, but I haven't heard his reasoning.

Seen that on the sky news ticker.  However, same ticker also says a Labour source says otherwise.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,935
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19556 on: Today at 01:09:08 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:58:59 pm
Seen that on the sky news ticker.  However, same ticker also says a Labour source says otherwise.
No doubt some unintelligible arcane wrangling to ensue.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.
Pages: 1 ... 484 485 486 487 488 [489]   Go Up
« previous next »
 