Quote

A Labour MP has reported the party’s biggest union donor to the police over allegations that it did not declare its spending on a campaign to oust opponents of Jeremy Corbyn.



Emails obtained by The Times show that activists and officials in Unite discussed plans to remove “right wingers” including Tom Watson, Labour’s deputy leader at the time, from West Midlands seats in February and March 2018.



Unite activists said in correspondence to Howard Beckett, the union’s assistant general secretary, that they expected to be paid for organising against Labour MPs through Thompsons, a firm of solicitors.



If undisclosed, any such arrangement could potentially breach the legal requirement for trade unions to declare their spending on political causes.



Unite and Thompsons said that no payments were made.

Uncle Len's fun bus in the news again, ahead of the Unite elections for general secretary.Thompsons are a big union law firm who do a lot of work for Unite. Just a fun little link back to Beckett is that his scandal plagued solicitor's outfit, Beckett Bemrose & Hagen, was bought by Thompson's a decade ago for £2.7m while having just £106k in assets. The difference between the two was paid to acquire 'goodwill'.Sure that Unite and Thompsons have it right about no money having been paid via Thompsons. Anna Turley had to threaten the bailiffs to get her legal costs for Unite funding a blogger to libel her after all.