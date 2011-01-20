Poll

Labour voters calling people Tory if they dislike Corbyn?

Is fucking right
I think yeah
Er..
No not really
Fuck off!!
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 630403 times)

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,502
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19360 on: Yesterday at 03:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 02:52:30 pm
No one in Scotland will believe a word Labour say on devolution or PR or HoL reform anyway..... it's been done too many times.
I'm thinking more about English votes to be honest.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,187
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19361 on: Yesterday at 03:07:29 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:53:18 pm
Yeah, I think many policy's shouldn't even be classed as left wing, they are just decent policys on education and health care etc most people want regardless of the party they support or the country they live.
I don't think the majority of the public know what left and right wing means, many couldn't distinguish between a left and right wing policy, for years I assumed everyone knows a politicians position after hearing what policys they support, that all changed for me after the election leaderships debates in the 2015 when Nicola Sturgeon impressed millions, the biggest search on the internet after the debates was are the SNP left or right wing, it was a bit of a shock, wtf, you get the impression people were impressed, did a search and thought that's a shame, I liked everything she said but I can't vote for her as she's left wing. am certain the problem is far bigger in the US as many love the democrats policys but are s,, scared of a Radical left coup, the ignorance is shocking, it's something ive  been trying to figure out for the last few years as Labour and the Democrats never seem to fight this ignorance and at least try to educate the public on what left and right wing means, I am not convinced it will happen anytime soon.

Good post that mate and I think you're right.

Labour should be the Party of the People - the Party that cares about people and will look after people and their families.

That's the way I've always thought Labour's job was.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,916
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19362 on: Yesterday at 03:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 03:07:29 pm
Good post that mate and I think you're right.

Labour should be the Party of the People - the Party that cares about people and will look after people and their families.

That's the way I've always thought Labour's job was.
The Normal People's Party.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19363 on: Yesterday at 03:22:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:53:18 pm
Yeah, I think many policy's shouldn't even be classed as left wing, they are just decent policys on education and health care etc most people want regardless of the party they support or the country they live.
I don't think the majority of the public know what left and right wing means, many couldn't distinguish between a left and right wing policy, for years I assumed everyone knows a politicians position after hearing what policys they support, that all changed for me after the election leaderships debates in the 2015 when Nicola Sturgeon impressed millions, the biggest search on the internet after the debates was are the SNP left or right wing, it was a bit of a shock, wtf, you get the impression people were impressed, did a search and thought that's a shame, I liked everything she said but I can't vote for her as she's left wing. am certain the problem is far bigger in the US as many love the democrats policys but are s,, scared of a Radical left coup, the ignorance is shocking, it's something ive  been trying to figure out for the last few years as Labour and the Democrats never seem to fight this ignorance and at least try to educate the public on what left and right wing means, I am not convinced it will happen anytime soon.

Also see the dichotomy between Corbyn backers arguing that his manifestos are actually moderate, and arguing that their faction should lead because they are properly left wing.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,187
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19364 on: Yesterday at 03:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:11:14 pm
The Normal People's Party.

Yeah exactly right.

The party that won't shaft you and will actually give a shit.

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19365 on: Yesterday at 03:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 03:07:29 pm
Good post that mate and I think you're right.

Labour should be the Party of the People - the Party that cares about people and will look after people and their families.

That's the way I've always thought Labour's job was.
:) It was simple for me when I first voted in 1970 and I assume millions of others felt the same, we knew sod all about politics but the difference between Labour and the Torys had been made very clear by family. Torys bad, Labour good, that message has been lost now for a number of reasons.

Biden is really impressing me, it's not just his policys that impress, he's far more clever than people give him credit for, millions have been won over by right wing leaders continually boasting about how well they have done, gullible people who should never vote Republican have swallowed it, they will argue Trump or whoevers done a brilliant job just look at the FTSE index, as Biden says these sort of boasts shouldn't impress people trying to get bye on average wages, you should judge a PM or President.government on whether they've tried to make lives better, have this government tried to make anyones life better since 2010. they have been a disaster. they have made lives worse yet people will still listen to the boasts they seem to think proves the Torys/Repubulicans are doing a good job, this is going to be hammered by Biden in his speeches. he has learned the lesson Obama never took. Obama was brilliant but too modest like Labour. it was a mistake Biden won't make and I hope Labour are watching. Biden will not be modest, he will shout his achievements over and over so people take it in and remember.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,444
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19366 on: Yesterday at 03:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 02:27:50 pm
The interesting thing about your statement is that you seem to believe that people that don't believe in Corbyn aren't leftist.

I'd say that the vast, vast majority of people that vote Labour are in fact lefist in outlook.

If you weren't then why the hell would you vote Labour? If you were right/centrist then you'd obviously vote Lib Dem and if you were righist then you'd obviously vote Tory.


'Leftist' has been a term used for years for people who are, shall we say, further left on the political spectrum than 'mid-left'. That was the context I was using it in.



Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19367 on: Yesterday at 03:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:22:08 pm
Also see the dichotomy between Corbyn backers arguing that his manifestos are actually moderate, and arguing that their faction should lead because they are properly left wing.
It's self indulgence and sadly it's been passed on to a younger generation, it's got far worse today than it was in Denis Healey's time and it's not just happening in the Labour party.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,444
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19368 on: Yesterday at 04:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 03:07:29 pm
Good post that mate and I think you're right.

Labour should be the Party of the People - the Party that cares about people and will look after people and their families.

That's the way I've always thought Labour's job was.


And the way I've always viewed them.

But I also see a powerful group of people/corporations with lots of money as trying to preserve their economic advantage to the detriment of everyone else, subverting the democratic process with lobbying, party donations, etc to influence laws and governance. I see these people as an enemy of 'the people' who need to be taken on and defeated.


Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19369 on: Yesterday at 04:03:52 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:54:29 pm
It's self indulgence and sadly it's been passed on to a younger generation, it's got far worse today than it was in Denis Healey's time and it's not just happening in the Labour party.

They know that their faction repels the voters, hence them arguing that their manifesto is moderate, yet at the same time they feel that left=morally right, and thus the further left one is the more morally right one is. If they understand the first bit, why do they persist with the second bit?

That's why I feel that those who are indelibly in that camp need to be marginalised. They'll eventually need to be held up as what Labour are not, but firstly Labour needs to strike a position independent of what is considered traditional left, with a narrative that can't be controlled by that faction.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,916
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19370 on: Yesterday at 04:04:56 pm »
Johnson has been found to have 'unwisely' refurbished his flat and Hancock is found to have committed a minor breach of the code regarding shares owned by family members. Phew! That's alright then.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19371 on: Yesterday at 04:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:27:19 am
Corbyn should fuck off and form his own party that he can call The Labour Party. It's a toxic brand now anyway. Starmer and everyone else can start a new one called something nice.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:11:14 pm
The Normal People's Party.
Wild stab in the dark here - your line of work was not in product branding. :)
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,444
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19372 on: Yesterday at 04:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:22:08 pm
Also see the dichotomy between Corbyn backers arguing that his manifestos are actually moderate, and arguing that their faction should lead because they are properly left wing.

'Moderate' from a left-of-centre respect, and explained as such in response to people, predominantly right-of-centre, who claimed the manifestos were extremist-left, in order to scare the general population (who, as OldFordie explained well, don't always know the difference between left and right, let alone the scale of each) into thinking Corbyn was trying to impose some Marxist system on the country.

But still more 'left' than any manifesto in my voting lifetime (which goes back to 1992)

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,916
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19373 on: Yesterday at 04:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:05:04 pm
Wild stab in the dark here - your line of work was not in product branding. :)
Correct, it wasn't.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19374 on: Yesterday at 04:42:27 pm »
This country's Bent, Corrupt and Not Fit For Purpose.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,902
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19375 on: Yesterday at 05:22:20 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/may/28/boris-johnson-acted-unwisely-over-flat-refurbishment-report-finds

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson unwisely embarked on a refurbishment of his official Downing Street flat without knowing how it would be paid for, according to a report that found a significant failing by officials.

The Tory peer and party donor David Brownlow, and the Conservative party, initially stepped in to settle bills, said the report by the new independent adviser on ministers interests, Christopher Geidt.

However, Lord Geidt said that given factors such as the ongoing Covid pandemic, and Brownlows status as an existing party supporter, he was happy that no conflict (or reasonably perceived conflict) arises as a result of these interests.

Johnson did not breach the ministerial code,Geidt ruled in an annexe published alongside the much-delayed list of ministers interests, and the interests had now been properly declared by the prime minister.

But in criticism of Johnson, he said: The prime minister  unwisely, in my view  allowed the refurbishment of the apartment at No 11 Downing Street to proceed without more rigorous regard for how this would be funded.

The confusion seemingly took place because after Johnson became prime minister in summer 2019, it was agreed that a blind trust should be set up to pay for refurbishment works above the £30,000-a-year amount provided officially.

Renovations began last April, while Johnson was in hospital with coronavirus, and while he was advised that the trust could cover some if not all of the costs, initially the Cabinet Office footed the bill, passing the charge on to the Conservative party. Geidt said there was no evidence Johnson was aware of either of these transactions.

Legal advice received by the government in mid-June then raised doubts about whether the trust could in fact cover the costs, with Brownlow appointed its chair in July.

In October, Brownlow paid the money directly to a supplier; no figure was given for the costs, which are reported to have been up to £200,000. In April, the Daily Mail published details of an email from Brownlow in which he said he was making a £58,000 donation to cover the payments the party has already made on behalf of the soon-to-be-formed Downing Street Trust.

Geidt said that he found Johnson knew nothing about the payments made by Brownlow until immediately prior to newspaper reports in February this year. Johnson then settled the full amount himself on 8 March.

Scathing in his criticism about how work on the trust had proceeded, Geidt said it was not subjected to a scheme of rigorous project management by officials, calling this a significant failing.

Cabinet Office officials appear not to have acted on this information to the extent of informing the prime minister, let alone offering him advice on his private interests, he wrote. While Johnson and Brownlow were in contact during the relevant months, there was no evidence that the peer told the prime minister he had paid the bill.

Under normal circumstances, Geidt wrote, a prime minister might reasonably be expected to be curious about the arrangements, and especially the financial arrangements that led to the refurbishment of his apartment at Downing Street. But amid the pandemic, Johnson simply accepted that the trust would meet the costs, and was ill-served by officials who did not tell him this was the case.

While an interest did arise from Brownlows payment, given his status as a Tory peer, the bill-paying did not place him under any different obligation to the relationship he already has as leader of the party, the report added.

When Johnson did become aware, Geidt said, he took steps to make the relevant declarations and seek advice and thus did not breach the ministerial code, the set of rules laying out proper actions for ministers.

"I won't ask questions so I can't be proven to have told lies" it would seem. Lots of that around Johnson.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19376 on: Yesterday at 06:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 05:22:20 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/may/28/boris-johnson-acted-unwisely-over-flat-refurbishment-report-finds

"I won't ask questions so I can't be proven to have told lies" it would seem. Lots of that around Johnson.

Surprise surprise eh.  Lets use the word unwisely; more palatable than words such as  illegally or even inappropriately, notwithstanding breaching the code, etc.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19377 on: Yesterday at 09:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:03:52 pm
They know that their faction repels the voters, hence them arguing that their manifesto is moderate, yet at the same time they feel that left=morally right, and thus the further left one is the more morally right one is. If they understand the first bit, why do they persist with the second bit?

That's why I feel that those who are indelibly in that camp need to be marginalised. They'll eventually need to be held up as what Labour are not, but firstly Labour needs to strike a position independent of what is considered traditional left, with a narrative that can't be controlled by that faction.
I wish it was possible as I agree but I think it's impossible to describe the Torys/Republicans as right wing without describing Labour/Democrats as left wing as it's just a description on where the 2 partys stand compared to each other, it doesn't tell you where they stand on the political spectrum but the whole things a mystery to many people and the right play on this ignorance to scare them.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19378 on: Yesterday at 09:45:52 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:30:23 pm
I wish it was possible as I agree but I think it's impossible to describe the Torys/Republicans as right wing without describing Labour/Democrats as left wing as it's just a description on where the 2 partys stand compared to each other, it doesn't tell you where they stand on the political spectrum but the whole things a mystery to many people and the right play on this ignorance to scare them.

You can't control what hardline right wingers say and do. But you can try and control what the left says and does, by countering the idea that the further left one is, the more morally right one is. Thus my example of Corbyn's faction playing down the leftness of their manifesto as they want to present themselves as moderates to the voters, whilst simultaneously proclaiming that they have moral ownership of the party as they are the proper left. That's the narrative that the party needs to wipe out. That the left are on a linear scale, with the proper left on one end, and any movement away from that being a betrayal of the left.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19379 on: Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:45:52 pm
You can't control what hardline right wingers say and do. But you can try and control what the left says and does, by countering the idea that the further left one is, the more morally right one is. Thus my example of Corbyn's faction playing down the leftness of their manifesto as they want to present themselves as moderates to the voters, whilst simultaneously proclaiming that they have moral ownership of the party as they are the proper left. That's the narrative that the party needs to wipe out. That the left are on a linear scale, with the proper left on one end, and any movement away from that being a betrayal of the left.
Good point, I was thinking on more general terms, how the public view the word left as it's all a mystery to them.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,695
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19380 on: Yesterday at 11:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 04:42:27 pm
This country's Bent, Corrupt and Not Fit For Purpose.

Yep. The real, real problem is that the independence of the civil service has completely gone.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19381 on: Today at 01:55:09 pm »
Marina Hyde is brilliant. A contrast between the cult of Corbyn and the cult of Johnson.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/28/cult-britain-boris-johnson-prime-minister

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,409
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19382 on: Today at 04:28:29 pm »
Interesting observation from Twitter (no, really) on the state and purpose of the Labour Party.

@leonardocarella
The Labour Party is by some metrics the largest Social Democratic party in Europe. It's also one of the least successful, given the levels of inequality, financialisation, wage growth, desecuritisation of the British economy, and the actual clout of the centre-left in government.

The key to this paradox is First Past The Post. It ensures the survival of Labour as a quasi-mass party, but also condemns it to long-term punching below its weight. If the Labour Party is about *labour*, it should ditch FPTP; if it's about the *party*, then it should keep it.

Italy's Democratic Party and Germany's Social Democrats are sometimes held up as poster boys of Awful-Super-Bad-Social-Democratic-Decline. But the former has been in government for 9 of the past 10 years, the latter for 19 of the last 23. This stuff matters.

https://twitter.com/leonardocarella/status/1398348446055206920


Is Labour more interested in maintaining the tribal political status quo, in the belief they may eventually win one election again if and when the voters tire of the Tories (although within a system that constantly places progressive politics and voters at a disadvantage) or is it interested in real progressive change?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,918
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19383 on: Today at 05:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:28:29 pm
Interesting observation from Twitter (no, really) on the state and purpose of the Labour Party.

@leonardocarella
The Labour Party is by some metrics the largest Social Democratic party in Europe. It's also one of the least successful, given the levels of inequality, financialisation, wage growth, desecuritisation of the British economy, and the actual clout of the centre-left in government.

The key to this paradox is First Past The Post. It ensures the survival of Labour as a quasi-mass party, but also condemns it to long-term punching below its weight. If the Labour Party is about *labour*, it should ditch FPTP; if it's about the *party*, then it should keep it.

Italy's Democratic Party and Germany's Social Democrats are sometimes held up as poster boys of Awful-Super-Bad-Social-Democratic-Decline. But the former has been in government for 9 of the past 10 years, the latter for 19 of the last 23. This stuff matters.


https://twitter.com/leonardocarella/status/1398348446055206920




Is Labour more interested in maintaining the tribal political status quo, in the belief they may eventually win one election again if and when the voters tire of the Tories (although within a system that constantly places progressive politics and voters at a disadvantage) or is it interested in real progressive change?

And the sky is blue etc. 
It's obvious to anyone with half a brain that FPTP is the main issue in British politics and has been for some time.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,930
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19384 on: Today at 05:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:03:51 pm
And the sky is blue etc. 
It's obvious to anyone with half a brain that FPTP is the main issue in British politics and has been for some time.

It's already being spun everywhere that Labour are only even thinking about it now because they're losing.

The failure to pursue it in the Blair years was a catastrophic error.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,436
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19385 on: Today at 05:43:26 pm »
FPTP is not the reason Labour dont get elected.  Its because people dont vote for them in the same numbers they vote for the tories.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,930
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19386 on: Today at 05:56:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:43:26 pm
FPTP is not the reason Labour dont get elected.  Its because people dont vote for them in the same numbers they vote for the tories.

FPTP means that Labour has to be the broad church that it fails to hold together most of the time.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,436
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19387 on: Today at 05:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:56:22 pm
FPTP means that Labour has to be the broad church that it fails to hold together most of the time.
You could say exactly the same about the Tory party
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19388 on: Today at 05:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:56:22 pm
FPTP means that Labour has to be the broad church that it fails to hold together most of the time.

So change the system because Labour are shite at doing what they have to do?
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,930
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19389 on: Today at 06:05:00 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:58:29 pm
So change the system because Labour are shite at doing what they have to do?

No change the system to a fairer one because it is the right thing to do. It just happens to align with Labours interest right now.

It honestly blows my mind that people still support FPTP.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,436
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19390 on: Today at 06:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:05:00 pm
No change the system to a fairer one because it is the right thing to do. It just happens to align with Labours interest right now.

It honestly blows my mind that people still support FPTP.
Its not fairer to Labour voters though, its just fairer to minority parties.

The problem is that every election, the party that gets the bigger vote of Labour and conservative forms the government.  And its nearly always the tories. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,930
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19391 on: Today at 06:20:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:18:46 pm
Its not fairer to Labour voters though, its just fairer to minority parties.

The problem is that every election, the party that gets the bigger vote of Labour and conservative forms the government.  And its nearly always the tories.

Yes you have summed up the problem with FPTP right there. It forces this effective 2 party system.

A lot of these Labour voters that you say it wouldn't be fairer to would probably quite like to vote for other parties but feel they can't.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,436
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19392 on: Today at 06:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:20:00 pm
Yes you have summed up the problem with FPTP right there. It forces this effective 2 party system.
Yes, but on the flip side, PR can mean very small parties hold disproportionate power, this can make parties with extreme views disproportionately powerful (weve seen a whiff of this recently with the DUP even with FPTP) .  It can also mean that a party can stay in power with the support of smaller parties even if it doesnt get the biggest share of the vote. 

I dont see PR as superior, just differently flawed.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,930
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19393 on: Today at 06:28:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:23:15 pm
Yes, but on the flip side, PR can mean very small parties hold disproportionate power, this can make parties with extreme views disproportionately powerful (weve seen a whiff of this recently with the DUP even with FPTP) .  It can also mean that a party can stay in power with the support of smaller parties even if it doesnt get the biggest share of the vote. 

I dont see PR as superior, just differently flawed.

PR is used all across Europe, we have used it in Scotland for the last 20 years. As someone who gets to experience both at the same time, I would take PR every time.

FPTP gives parties with significantly below majority support absolute power, like the Tories do right now with nothing to keep them in check.

UKIP showed that FPTP can given them disproportionate power even without any seats. Under PR, Cameron wouldn't have been so fearful of losing some votes to them.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19394 on: Today at 06:28:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:23:15 pm
I dont see PR as superior, just differently flawed.

Undeniably PR is a fairer system for electing a parliament. But it has far greater potential for unfairness when it comes to electing a government.

Both systems are flawed, as you say, but as the years go by I'm more impressed with the idea that we need a fair system to elect a parliament. FPTP has been rotten at keeping the public politically engaged and it certainly contributed to Labour ignoring its working-class voters for years.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,436
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19395 on: Today at 06:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:28:06 pm
PR is used all across Europe, we have used it in Scotland for the last 20 years. As someone who gets to experience both at the same time, I would take PR every time.

FPTP gives parties with significantly below majority support absolute power, like the Tories do right now with nothing to keep them in check.

UKIP showed that FPTP can given them disproportionate power even without any seats. Under PR, Cameron wouldn't have been so fearful of losing some votes to them.
The assumption is that they would be kept in check by a party that didnt have extreme views.

With PR, UKIP would have had even more power and would have had even more sway over an Con/UKIP government.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Up
« previous next »
 