Good post that mate and I think you're right.



Labour should be the Party of the People - the Party that cares about people and will look after people and their families.



That's the way I've always thought Labour's job was.



It was simple for me when I first voted in 1970 and I assume millions of others felt the same, we knew sod all about politics but the difference between Labour and the Torys had been made very clear by family. Torys bad, Labour good, that message has been lost now for a number of reasons.Biden is really impressing me, it's not just his policys that impress, he's far more clever than people give him credit for, millions have been won over by right wing leaders continually boasting about how well they have done, gullible people who should never vote Republican have swallowed it, they will argue Trump or whoevers done a brilliant job just look at the FTSE index, as Biden says these sort of boasts shouldn't impress people trying to get bye on average wages, you should judge a PM or President.government on whether they've tried to make lives better, have this government tried to make anyones life better since 2010. they have been a disaster. they have made lives worse yet people will still listen to the boasts they seem to think proves the Torys/Repubulicans are doing a good job, this is going to be hammered by Biden in his speeches. he has learned the lesson Obama never took. Obama was brilliant but too modest like Labour. it was a mistake Biden won't make and I hope Labour are watching. Biden will not be modest, he will shout his achievements over and over so people take it in and remember.