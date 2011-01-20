Poll

Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19360 on: Today at 03:04:55 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:52:30 pm
No one in Scotland will believe a word Labour say on devolution or PR or HoL reform anyway..... it's been done too many times.
I'm thinking more about English votes to be honest.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19361 on: Today at 03:07:29 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:53:18 pm
Yeah, I think many policy's shouldn't even be classed as left wing, they are just decent policys on education and health care etc most people want regardless of the party they support or the country they live.
I don't think the majority of the public know what left and right wing means, many couldn't distinguish between a left and right wing policy, for years I assumed everyone knows a politicians position after hearing what policys they support, that all changed for me after the election leaderships debates in the 2015 when Nicola Sturgeon impressed millions, the biggest search on the internet after the debates was are the SNP left or right wing, it was a bit of a shock, wtf, you get the impression people were impressed, did a search and thought that's a shame, I liked everything she said but I can't vote for her as she's left wing. am certain the problem is far bigger in the US as many love the democrats policys but are s,, scared of a Radical left coup, the ignorance is shocking, it's something ive  been trying to figure out for the last few years as Labour and the Democrats never seem to fight this ignorance and at least try to educate the public on what left and right wing means, I am not convinced it will happen anytime soon.

Good post that mate and I think you're right.

Labour should be the Party of the People - the Party that cares about people and will look after people and their families.

That's the way I've always thought Labour's job was.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19362 on: Today at 03:11:14 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 03:07:29 pm
Good post that mate and I think you're right.

Labour should be the Party of the People - the Party that cares about people and will look after people and their families.

That's the way I've always thought Labour's job was.
The Normal People's Party.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19363 on: Today at 03:22:08 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:53:18 pm
Yeah, I think many policy's shouldn't even be classed as left wing, they are just decent policys on education and health care etc most people want regardless of the party they support or the country they live.
I don't think the majority of the public know what left and right wing means, many couldn't distinguish between a left and right wing policy, for years I assumed everyone knows a politicians position after hearing what policys they support, that all changed for me after the election leaderships debates in the 2015 when Nicola Sturgeon impressed millions, the biggest search on the internet after the debates was are the SNP left or right wing, it was a bit of a shock, wtf, you get the impression people were impressed, did a search and thought that's a shame, I liked everything she said but I can't vote for her as she's left wing. am certain the problem is far bigger in the US as many love the democrats policys but are s,, scared of a Radical left coup, the ignorance is shocking, it's something ive  been trying to figure out for the last few years as Labour and the Democrats never seem to fight this ignorance and at least try to educate the public on what left and right wing means, I am not convinced it will happen anytime soon.

Also see the dichotomy between Corbyn backers arguing that his manifestos are actually moderate, and arguing that their faction should lead because they are properly left wing.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19364 on: Today at 03:31:10 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:11:14 pm
The Normal People's Party.

Yeah exactly right.

The party that won't shaft you and will actually give a shit.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19365 on: Today at 03:46:06 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 03:07:29 pm
Good post that mate and I think you're right.

Labour should be the Party of the People - the Party that cares about people and will look after people and their families.

That's the way I've always thought Labour's job was.
:) It was simple for me when I first voted in 1970 and I assume millions of others felt the same, we knew sod all about politics but the difference between Labour and the Torys had been made very clear by family. Torys bad, Labour good, that message has been lost now for a number of reasons.

Biden is really impressing me, it's not just his policys that impress, he's far more clever than people give him credit for, millions have been won over by right wing leaders continually boasting about how well they have done, gullible people who should never vote Republican have swallowed it, they will argue Trump or whoevers done a brilliant job just look at the FTSE index, as Biden says these sort of boasts shouldn't impress people trying to get bye on average wages, you should judge a PM or President.government on whether they've tried to make lives better, have this government tried to make anyones life better since 2010. they have been a disaster. they have made lives worse yet people will still listen to the boasts they seem to think proves the Torys/Repubulicans are doing a good job, this is going to be hammered by Biden in his speeches. he has learned the lesson Obama never took. Obama was brilliant but too modest like Labour. it was a mistake Biden won't make and I hope Labour are watching. Biden will not be modest, he will shout his achievements over and over so people take it in and remember.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19366 on: Today at 03:49:49 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 02:27:50 pm
The interesting thing about your statement is that you seem to believe that people that don't believe in Corbyn aren't leftist.

I'd say that the vast, vast majority of people that vote Labour are in fact lefist in outlook.

If you weren't then why the hell would you vote Labour? If you were right/centrist then you'd obviously vote Lib Dem and if you were righist then you'd obviously vote Tory.


'Leftist' has been a term used for years for people who are, shall we say, further left on the political spectrum than 'mid-left'. That was the context I was using it in.



Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19367 on: Today at 03:54:29 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:22:08 pm
Also see the dichotomy between Corbyn backers arguing that his manifestos are actually moderate, and arguing that their faction should lead because they are properly left wing.
It's self indulgence and sadly it's been passed on to a younger generation, it's got far worse today than it was in Denis Healey's time and it's not just happening in the Labour party.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19368 on: Today at 04:00:23 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 03:07:29 pm
Good post that mate and I think you're right.

Labour should be the Party of the People - the Party that cares about people and will look after people and their families.

That's the way I've always thought Labour's job was.


And the way I've always viewed them.

But I also see a powerful group of people/corporations with lots of money as trying to preserve their economic advantage to the detriment of everyone else, subverting the democratic process with lobbying, party donations, etc to influence laws and governance. I see these people as an enemy of 'the people' who need to be taken on and defeated.


Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19369 on: Today at 04:03:52 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:54:29 pm
It's self indulgence and sadly it's been passed on to a younger generation, it's got far worse today than it was in Denis Healey's time and it's not just happening in the Labour party.

They know that their faction repels the voters, hence them arguing that their manifesto is moderate, yet at the same time they feel that left=morally right, and thus the further left one is the more morally right one is. If they understand the first bit, why do they persist with the second bit?

That's why I feel that those who are indelibly in that camp need to be marginalised. They'll eventually need to be held up as what Labour are not, but firstly Labour needs to strike a position independent of what is considered traditional left, with a narrative that can't be controlled by that faction.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19370 on: Today at 04:04:56 pm
Johnson has been found to have 'unwisely' refurbished his flat and Hancock is found to have committed a minor breach of the code regarding shares owned by family members. Phew! That's alright then.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19371 on: Today at 04:05:04 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:27:19 am
Corbyn should fuck off and form his own party that he can call The Labour Party. It's a toxic brand now anyway. Starmer and everyone else can start a new one called something nice.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:11:14 pm
The Normal People's Party.
Wild stab in the dark here - your line of work was not in product branding. :)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19372 on: Today at 04:08:53 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:22:08 pm
Also see the dichotomy between Corbyn backers arguing that his manifestos are actually moderate, and arguing that their faction should lead because they are properly left wing.

'Moderate' from a left-of-centre respect, and explained as such in response to people, predominantly right-of-centre, who claimed the manifestos were extremist-left, in order to scare the general population (who, as OldFordie explained well, don't always know the difference between left and right, let alone the scale of each) into thinking Corbyn was trying to impose some Marxist system on the country.

But still more 'left' than any manifesto in my voting lifetime (which goes back to 1992)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19373 on: Today at 04:09:12 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:05:04 pm
Wild stab in the dark here - your line of work was not in product branding. :)
Correct, it wasn't.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19374 on: Today at 04:42:27 pm
This country's Bent, Corrupt and Not Fit For Purpose.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19375 on: Today at 05:22:20 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/may/28/boris-johnson-acted-unwisely-over-flat-refurbishment-report-finds

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson unwisely embarked on a refurbishment of his official Downing Street flat without knowing how it would be paid for, according to a report that found a significant failing by officials.

The Tory peer and party donor David Brownlow, and the Conservative party, initially stepped in to settle bills, said the report by the new independent adviser on ministers interests, Christopher Geidt.

However, Lord Geidt said that given factors such as the ongoing Covid pandemic, and Brownlows status as an existing party supporter, he was happy that no conflict (or reasonably perceived conflict) arises as a result of these interests.

Johnson did not breach the ministerial code,Geidt ruled in an annexe published alongside the much-delayed list of ministers interests, and the interests had now been properly declared by the prime minister.

But in criticism of Johnson, he said: The prime minister  unwisely, in my view  allowed the refurbishment of the apartment at No 11 Downing Street to proceed without more rigorous regard for how this would be funded.

The confusion seemingly took place because after Johnson became prime minister in summer 2019, it was agreed that a blind trust should be set up to pay for refurbishment works above the £30,000-a-year amount provided officially.

Renovations began last April, while Johnson was in hospital with coronavirus, and while he was advised that the trust could cover some if not all of the costs, initially the Cabinet Office footed the bill, passing the charge on to the Conservative party. Geidt said there was no evidence Johnson was aware of either of these transactions.

Legal advice received by the government in mid-June then raised doubts about whether the trust could in fact cover the costs, with Brownlow appointed its chair in July.

In October, Brownlow paid the money directly to a supplier; no figure was given for the costs, which are reported to have been up to £200,000. In April, the Daily Mail published details of an email from Brownlow in which he said he was making a £58,000 donation to cover the payments the party has already made on behalf of the soon-to-be-formed Downing Street Trust.

Geidt said that he found Johnson knew nothing about the payments made by Brownlow until immediately prior to newspaper reports in February this year. Johnson then settled the full amount himself on 8 March.

Scathing in his criticism about how work on the trust had proceeded, Geidt said it was not subjected to a scheme of rigorous project management by officials, calling this a significant failing.

Cabinet Office officials appear not to have acted on this information to the extent of informing the prime minister, let alone offering him advice on his private interests, he wrote. While Johnson and Brownlow were in contact during the relevant months, there was no evidence that the peer told the prime minister he had paid the bill.

Under normal circumstances, Geidt wrote, a prime minister might reasonably be expected to be curious about the arrangements, and especially the financial arrangements that led to the refurbishment of his apartment at Downing Street. But amid the pandemic, Johnson simply accepted that the trust would meet the costs, and was ill-served by officials who did not tell him this was the case.

While an interest did arise from Brownlows payment, given his status as a Tory peer, the bill-paying did not place him under any different obligation to the relationship he already has as leader of the party, the report added.

When Johnson did become aware, Geidt said, he took steps to make the relevant declarations and seek advice and thus did not breach the ministerial code, the set of rules laying out proper actions for ministers.

"I won't ask questions so I can't be proven to have told lies" it would seem. Lots of that around Johnson.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19376 on: Today at 06:10:00 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:22:20 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/may/28/boris-johnson-acted-unwisely-over-flat-refurbishment-report-finds

"I won't ask questions so I can't be proven to have told lies" it would seem. Lots of that around Johnson.

Surprise surprise eh.  Lets use the word unwisely; more palatable than words such as  illegally or even inappropriately, notwithstanding breaching the code, etc.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19377 on: Today at 09:30:23 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:03:52 pm
They know that their faction repels the voters, hence them arguing that their manifesto is moderate, yet at the same time they feel that left=morally right, and thus the further left one is the more morally right one is. If they understand the first bit, why do they persist with the second bit?

That's why I feel that those who are indelibly in that camp need to be marginalised. They'll eventually need to be held up as what Labour are not, but firstly Labour needs to strike a position independent of what is considered traditional left, with a narrative that can't be controlled by that faction.
I wish it was possible as I agree but I think it's impossible to describe the Torys/Republicans as right wing without describing Labour/Democrats as left wing as it's just a description on where the 2 partys stand compared to each other, it doesn't tell you where they stand on the political spectrum but the whole things a mystery to many people and the right play on this ignorance to scare them.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19378 on: Today at 09:45:52 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:30:23 pm
I wish it was possible as I agree but I think it's impossible to describe the Torys/Republicans as right wing without describing Labour/Democrats as left wing as it's just a description on where the 2 partys stand compared to each other, it doesn't tell you where they stand on the political spectrum but the whole things a mystery to many people and the right play on this ignorance to scare them.

You can't control what hardline right wingers say and do. But you can try and control what the left says and does, by countering the idea that the further left one is, the more morally right one is. Thus my example of Corbyn's faction playing down the leftness of their manifesto as they want to present themselves as moderates to the voters, whilst simultaneously proclaiming that they have moral ownership of the party as they are the proper left. That's the narrative that the party needs to wipe out. That the left are on a linear scale, with the proper left on one end, and any movement away from that being a betrayal of the left.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19379 on: Today at 10:36:49 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:45:52 pm
You can't control what hardline right wingers say and do. But you can try and control what the left says and does, by countering the idea that the further left one is, the more morally right one is. Thus my example of Corbyn's faction playing down the leftness of their manifesto as they want to present themselves as moderates to the voters, whilst simultaneously proclaiming that they have moral ownership of the party as they are the proper left. That's the narrative that the party needs to wipe out. That the left are on a linear scale, with the proper left on one end, and any movement away from that being a betrayal of the left.
Good point, I was thinking on more general terms, how the public view the word left as it's all a mystery to them.
