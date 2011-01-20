Poll

Labour voters calling people Tory if they dislike Corbyn?

Is fucking right
I think yeah
Er..
No not really
Fuck off!!
I like cheese
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 628905 times)

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,635
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19320 on: Today at 09:11:32 am »
I'm so glad we've managed to move away from the Boris/Cummings stuff over the last few days and have moved back to what's really important right now the Starmer/Corbyn are they or are they not Tories debates...
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,912
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19321 on: Today at 09:22:36 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:11:32 am
I'm so glad we've managed to move away from the Boris/Cummings stuff over the last few days and have moved back to what's really important right now the Starmer/Corbyn are they or are they not Tories debates...

This.  ::)
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,184
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19322 on: Today at 09:31:06 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:11:32 am
I'm so glad we've managed to move away from the Boris/Cummings stuff over the last few days and have moved back to what's really important right now the Starmer/Corbyn are they or are they not Tories debates...

Totally agree.

You would think that left-leaning people would be more interested in trying to get the Tories out of power, but they are too busy trying to torpedo the Labour Party
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,635
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19323 on: Today at 09:34:45 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:31:06 am
Totally agree.

You would think that left-leaning people would be more interested in trying to get the Tories out of power, but they are too busy trying to torpedo the Labour Party

You brought it back into the thread Andy!!!!!!
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,912
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19324 on: Today at 09:40:28 am »
There should be an option in the new poll "Fuck off Andy."  ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:39 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,445
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19325 on: Today at 09:45:55 am »
Andy sure does love a poll.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,912
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19326 on: Today at 09:49:17 am »
Can't we talk about our fantastic 'blitz spirit' - "Oooh I've had enough of this lockdown/second world war, can we stop it now".
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19327 on: Today at 09:53:22 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:34:45 am
You brought it back into the thread Andy!!!!!!

 ;D

This is what I was trying to say... no one is doing the things Andy is moaning about on here, but he has to being his arguments from Twitter etc on here and stir things up again.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,912
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19328 on: Today at 10:27:19 am »
Corbyn should fuck off and form his own party that he can call The Labour Party. It's a toxic brand now anyway. Starmer and everyone else can start a new one called something nice.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19329 on: Today at 10:37:44 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:27:19 am
Corbyn should fuck off and form his own party that he can call The Labour Party. It's a toxic brand now anyway. Starmer and everyone else can start a new one called something nice.

I don't think Corbyn has actively done much since he was dressed down. It's his supporters who are the problem.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,912
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19330 on: Today at 10:42:19 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:37:44 am
I don't think Corbyn has actively done much since he was dressed down. It's his supporters who are the problem.
Either way it works and everyone can vote for what they want instead of the falling between two stools party. Drawbacks obviously. Maybe they could have a pact. Surely neither would ever side with the tories.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,548
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19331 on: Today at 10:56:10 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:59:34 am
I think we all inherently assume that mishandling a national crisis would mean the people in charge get turned on and drop to zero in the opinion polls.  That's not really played out anywhere in the world so it's unfair to pin that on Starmer.

With the daily(/weekly) briefings the sitting government have had unrivalled reach to provide the news on their terms with their own angles for over a year.  They have spent sums of money unchallenged - even cheered on - that would scarcely have been believable 18 months ago.  They have derided any criticism as being negativity during a time when the country needs Blitz spirit.

- The French handling of the pandemic has been about on a par with ours - crap and expensive - but Macron has gained 10 points in the opinion polls during the course of the pandemic.
- Trump's approach to Covid was insane but he still got 47% of the vote in the election just gone.
- Modi's approval rating took a slight hit when the country's health service effectively failed (!) but is still the mostly highly approved leader among the major nations.
- Even Bolsanaro - who has presided over a national disaster for so long now that it's not even news worthy - only has a small net negative approval rating (higher than both Sanchez and Macron).

All of that is before the shadow of Brexit which has entrenched people to the extent that they may never change allegiances again in their lifetimes irrespective of almost anything.

I don't see any way that Labour replace Starmer before the next GE so I just wish people would see the bigger picture and that no matter how far left/right he is that he's not bloody Johnson's Tory shit-show!
I wonder if that tells us that during a crisis, tribes will tend to clump supportively but the objective assessment will come later. Churchill being ousted after WW2 comes to mind.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,184
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19332 on: Today at 10:59:50 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:45:55 am
Andy sure does love a poll.

I'm encouraged by how many people like cheese :)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,894
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19333 on: Today at 11:03:33 am »
Labour's brand is currently seen as very caring but incompetent. Which is an improvement over where it was which was caring but very incompetent and very out of touch. (This is from an Anthony Wells, Yougov, summary of it all.)

It'll be right. Eventually. The polling the past year has mainly been Tory 2019 voters moving in and out of 'undecided' and 'Labour'. That it's possible to persuade is the thing but much much more needed.

Just looking at the latest NEC figures for membership. 490k. But still big financial problems because of the massive liabilities left behind by the previous general secretary and friends. Libel, data breaches, and discrimination just the headline items for millions. Obviously Unite's funding was used as pretext to remove other sources of funding and that needs rebuilding. Corbyn's staff saw that too and began trying but few would touch him with a bargepole. Reason to mention is that BBC were running a story about Labour's financial problems influencing its decisions on when to move for by-elections to be held. Can't afford a long summer campaign in West Yorkshire so had to be held sooner even though national picture is unfavorable in the extreme for the party. See where things get to with chipping away at the idea this government is competent even though they can point to the obvious here and now for what has gone right.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19334 on: Today at 11:11:10 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:03:33 am
Labour's brand is currently seen as very caring but incompetent. Which is an improvement over where it was which was caring but very incompetent and very out of touch. (This is from an Anthony Wells, Yougov, summary of it all.)

It'll be right. Eventually. The polling the past year has mainly been Tory 2019 voters moving in and out of 'undecided' and 'Labour'. That it's possible to persuade is the thing but much much more needed.

Just looking at the latest NEC figures for membership. 490k. But still big financial problems because of the massive liabilities left behind by the previous general secretary and friends. Libel, data breaches, and discrimination just the headline items for millions. Obviously Unite's funding was used as pretext to remove other sources of funding and that needs rebuilding. Corbyn's staff saw that too and began trying but few would touch him with a bargepole. Reason to mention is that BBC were running a story about Labour's financial problems influencing its decisions on when to move for by-elections to be held. Can't afford a long summer campaign in West Yorkshire so had to be held sooner even though national picture is unfavorable in the extreme for the party. See where things get to with chipping away at the idea this government is competent even though they can point to the obvious here and now for what has gone right.

And relating to my point that it's Corbyn's supporters who are the problem rather than Corbyn himself, they also deride any non-union non-member funding as fundamentally unLabour and a betrayal of the left, whilst reserving and urging the option of withholding union funding if the party does not do as they want.

Labour really, really needs to diversify from the traditional left, in terms of electoral, financial, and philosophical support. It needs a position which the traditional left can agree with if they want, but which is not beholden to them. There is an element of the trad left who, having had a taste of power, now want it back and are more than willing to wreck the party's prospects to that end.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19335 on: Today at 11:14:27 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:59:50 am
I'm encouraged by how many people like cheese :)
I might add my vote to the poll if I could properly understand what it's actually asking of me. :P
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,912
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19336 on: Today at 11:18:47 am »
When Sunak Claus eventually turns off the tap, very large numbers of people should start feeling a bit resentful of all the tory chums who had millions squandered on them. The bungling buffoonery won't seem as benign and loveable, maybe the backlash then begins. The tide must eventually turn - a long period of competence is required.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,894
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19337 on: Today at 11:32:01 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:11:10 am
And relating to my point that it's Corbyn's supporters who are the problem rather than Corbyn himself, they also deride any non-union non-member funding as fundamentally unLabour and a betrayal of the left, whilst reserving and urging the option of withholding union funding if the party does not do as they want.

Labour really, really needs to diversify from the traditional left, in terms of electoral, financial, and philosophical support. It needs a position which the traditional left can agree with if they want, but which is not beholden to them. There is an element of the trad left who, having had a taste of power, now want it back and are more than willing to wreck the party's prospects to that end.

Miliband was the one who started things in this specific direction, in fairness. This was back when he was close to Unite's leadership and friends. Much of it dates back to the mess the party's finances were in back in 2010 (general secretary candidates not taking up the post cos it might leave them personally on the hook if the party ran out of money and so on) so enough blame to go round for all parts of the party.  It is unhealthy to be so reliant on just the one union, and even Corbyn's staff recognised that in trying to revive approaches to wealthy donors. See where things are at when everything has gone through the criminal trials/civil litigation/tribunals/mediation. Sure there'll be a more few rounds of 'Labour in financial crisis' again along the way.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19338 on: Today at 12:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:03:33 am
Labour's brand is currently seen as very caring but incompetent. Which is an improvement over where it was which was caring but very incompetent and very out of touch. (This is from an Anthony Wells, Yougov, summary of it all.)


The trouble is, there isn't one homogenous opinion of Labour. It's very split, which IMO is a symptom of the often-confused positioning of Labour over the past decade or so.

I wasn't the biggest fan of the Blair-led era, but they were brilliant in not just presenting a coherent narrative across a range of issues, but keeping the appearance of unity.

There has always been a small 'awkward squad' on the left, but these weren't viewed as a symbol of a fractured party. When Milliband was elected, a veneer of unity peeled away somewhat, as there was open criticism of his style and policies, more from the right of the party. When Corbyn was elected leader, that criticism became a flood but, far more damaging to the party and the pretence of unity, was the constant attempts to brief against him, to destabilise him. Instead of reaching out and making compromises to be inclusive, Corbyn himself and his acolytes responded with similarly damaging moves, 'banishing' experienced, effected and respected MPs deemed disloyal or 'too New Labour'.

The damage to Labour is deeper than the crap leadership of Corbyn, and various internal factions of the Party are to blame.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,254
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19339 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm »
George Galloway standing in Batley - to get rid of Starmer.

What about the stories you deluded prick?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-57280305
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,772
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19340 on: Today at 12:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:18:47 am
When Sunak Claus eventually turns off the tap, very large numbers of people should start feeling a bit resentful of all the tory chums who had millions squandered on them. The bungling buffoonery won't seem as benign and loveable, maybe the backlash then begins. The tide must eventually turn - a long period of competence is required.

Thing is, that tap is going to go off for everyday people at some point - we just have to hope that the pandemic is behind us at that point because I dare not think about what happens if we are still in this holding pattern come the autumn.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19341 on: Today at 12:26:38 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:15:14 pm
George Galloway standing in Batley - to get rid of Starmer.

What about the stories you deluded prick?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-57280305


The publicity-seeking alt-right shithead should stick to cat impressions
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,894
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19342 on: Today at 12:28:05 pm »
Thinking of examples of how to create a narrative, Johnson is a good one. Doc picked up on it the other day with PMQs and how everything ends in 'But vaccines!'. Can watch Johnson in interviews almost always hit the line he wants. I can think of a handful of occasions when he's been discomforted enough to muck up on delivering it. It's a skill. Means having to find ways to make him look absurd to be delivering it. Thing to the Blair era, for what it did get right, is that The Thick of It was the documentary so moderation in all things?

Agree with you about any idea of a universal view of Labour, it is about averages with people all over. But isn't that just part and parcel of things rather than a symptom? You are right about how the party's internal unity is perceived - although it is actually improved under Starmer (and that is long past since Corbyn losing the whip). Was there ever a point where Labour wasn't at war with itself? At least during the periods when it hadn't had enough of losing elections, which pushes the perpetually discontent voices out to the fringes? I think as well, just personally, that the idea of unity also needs to ask the questions 'with whom?' and 'about what?', there's always going to be a flow into and out of the party around those questions, isn't there?
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19343 on: Today at 12:31:10 pm »
I know Ferrari is a far-right wannabe shock-jock, but his brand of gaslighting is becoming more and more prevalent across the media, and having a huge impact on British politics.


I Am Incorrigible FCA
Ferrari: we must stop looking backwards to see what the govt did wrong on COVID, and why 100,000 citizens may have died unnecessarily
Also Ferrari: What the BBC did 25 years ago is a disgrace, and we must have an urgent inquiry to find out who is to blame!

https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1398189775220350978
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19344 on: Today at 12:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:28:05 pm
Thinking of examples of how to create a narrative, Johnson is a good one. Doc picked up on it the other day with PMQs and how everything ends in 'But vaccines!'. Can watch Johnson in interviews almost always hit the line he wants. I can think of a handful of occasions when he's been discomforted enough to muck up on delivering it. It's a skill. Means having to find ways to make him look absurd to be delivering it. Thing to the Blair era, for what it did get right, is that The Thick of It was the documentary so moderation in all things?

Agree with you about any idea of a universal view of Labour, it is about averages with people all over. But isn't that just part and parcel of things rather than a symptom? You are right about how the party's internal unity is perceived - although it is actually improved under Starmer (and that is long past since Corbyn losing the whip). Was there ever a point where Labour wasn't at war with itself? At least during the periods when it hadn't had enough of losing elections, which pushes the perpetually discontent voices out to the fringes? I think as well, just personally, that the idea of unity also needs to ask the questions 'with whom?' and 'about what?', there's always going to be a flow into and out of the party around those questions, isn't there?

Labour needs to properly marginalise a section of its so-called support. That doesn't just mean turning on them. It needs to make that section a proper fringe rather than its political heart. The thing about the so-called extreme left, however much some would like to dismiss them, is that they represent a fair chunk of what would call itself Labour. They're not as marginal as some would make them out to be. See the contradiction between calling them a fringe, whilst repeating the internal political arguments they make. Labour must get to a point where every time they pipe up, Labour gain support in recognition of how they do not represent Labour.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,912
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19345 on: Today at 12:36:20 pm »
Starmer needs to fully get behind PR, it's the only way we'll see another Labour government.  Nevermind anything else.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19346 on: Today at 12:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:31:10 pm
I know Ferrari is a far-right wannabe shock-jock, but his brand of gaslighting is becoming more and more prevalent across the media, and having a huge impact on British politics.


I Am Incorrigible FCA
Ferrari: we must stop looking backwards to see what the govt did wrong on COVID, and why 100,000 citizens may have died unnecessarily
Also Ferrari: What the BBC did 25 years ago is a disgrace, and we must have an urgent inquiry to find out who is to blame!

https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1398189775220350978

This kind of low level right wing mainstreaming is what the social media-based left should be dealing with. Dominate social media with a moderate message that does not divide into us and them. Leave the national political debate to the politicians.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19347 on: Today at 12:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:34:06 pm
Labour needs to properly marginalise a section of its so-called support. That doesn't just mean turning on them. It needs to make that section a proper fringe rather than its political heart. The thing about the so-called extreme left, however much some would like to dismiss them, is that they represent a fair chunk of what would call itself Labour. They're not as marginal as some would make them out to be. See the contradiction between calling them a fringe, whilst repeating the internal political arguments they make. Labour must get to a point where every time they pipe up, Labour gain support in recognition of how they do not represent Labour.


But the electorate who are 'left of centre' and inclined to vote Labour mirror that Party composition, and if you alienate 'the left' then you wave goodbye to a large number of votes (those towards the right of the party always dismiss the strength of this vote)

The absolutely crucial task of a Labour leader is to build a broad church from soft-left to hard'ish left.

But that is just within the party.

With regards to building enough support within the electorate, the job has in recent years become way more complex.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,894
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19348 on: Today at 01:01:52 pm »
250 people voted for NIP in Hartlepool. That's the strength of the vote. It just isn't there in the numbers which have been imagined since at least Benn's time. You can't build an electoral coalition under FPTP based on needing them. And in PR you get a green-red coalition which is more of a minor coalition partner than a coalition leader. It's not a factional thing, it's just how the electorate is. It's why you get Corbyn's outriders focusing on the youth turnout as where it's all going to come from. Surridge's work is all about this, but it's stuff Labour's election boffins have been doing for years. Where some of the breakdowns by constituencies I've shared have come from.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19349 on: Today at 01:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:45:39 pm

But the electorate who are 'left of centre' and inclined to vote Labour mirror that Party composition, and if you alienate 'the left' then you wave goodbye to a large number of votes (those towards the right of the party always dismiss the strength of this vote)

The absolutely crucial task of a Labour leader is to build a broad church from soft-left to hard'ish left.

But that is just within the party.

With regards to building enough support within the electorate, the job has in recent years become way more complex.



And I've said that they do indeed represent a fair chunk of Labour, in the very post above. But it's often been dismissed on here as representing an insignificant part of Labour, and that I'm making much noise about nothing. Which is it?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19350 on: Today at 01:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:09:01 pm
And I've said that they do indeed represent a fair chunk of Labour, in the very post above. But it's often been dismissed on here as representing an insignificant part of Labour, and that I'm making much noise about nothing. Which is it?


Apologies, I must have misread your post a bit.

Are you essentially saying that Labour should abandon that chunk of votes, as they've alienated that those within the party who have leftist views?
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19351 on: Today at 01:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:03:20 pm
I wasn't the biggest fan of the Blair-led era, but they were brilliant in not just presenting a coherent narrative across a range of issues, but keeping the appearance of unity.
Absolutely, this - I felt just like that. Only, with hindsight - and what we have experienced since then - I actually now pine for that Government. More than a decade of utter shite since then, and more to come.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19352 on: Today at 01:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:31:11 pm

Apologies, I must have misread your post a bit.

Are you essentially saying that Labour should abandon that chunk of votes, as they've alienated that those within the party who have leftist views?

Labour needs to get hold of the narrative of the left of centre so that those whom the general electorate find repugnant are confined to the margins of the left, rather than dictating the course of the left.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,170
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19353 on: Today at 01:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:46:45 pm
Absolutely, this - I felt just like that. Only, with hindsight - and what we have experienced since then - I actually now pine for that Government. More than a decade of utter shite since then, and more to come.

I pine for it too. But some of the problems that bedevil the Labour party now were sown during the Blair years. The whole 'left behind' debate was first heard in the early 2000s and with it the sense that Labour's traditional working-class supporters were being taken for granted as attention was focussed on how to win the 'middle England' marginal seats. The emphasis that New Labour put on the 'aspirational working class' also produced a mixed legacy. While it was good to associate social democracy with striving and effort and the desire for better things it might also be said that the traditional Labour values of solidarity and co-operative effort were downgraded.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19354 on: Today at 02:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:59:19 pm
I pine for it too. But some of the problems that bedevil the Labour party now were sown during the Blair years. The whole 'left behind' debate was first heard in the early 2000s and with it the sense that Labour's traditional working-class supporters were being taken for granted as attention was focussed on how to win the 'middle England' marginal seats. The emphasis that New Labour put on the 'aspirational working class' also produced a mixed legacy. While it was good to associate social democracy with striving and effort and the desire for better things it might also be said that the traditional Labour values of solidarity and co-operative effort were downgraded.


Very good points.

It's also - especially due to the Corbyn era and the obsession that many of that movement had with minority issues - allowed the 'alt-right' to weave a narrative that Labour were just a party of 'metropolitan liberal elite luvvies' who only cared about minority issues and the 'white working classes' could go fuck themselves because they were already in a position of privilege.

Frustratingly, that narrative hit home in many areas that already felt neglected and, as you say, left behind.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,184
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19355 on: Today at 02:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:31:11 pm

Apologies, I must have misread your post a bit.

Are you essentially saying that Labour should abandon that chunk of votes, as they've alienated that those within the party who have leftist views?

The interesting thing about your statement is that you seem to believe that people that don't believe in Corbyn aren't leftist.

I'd say that the vast, vast majority of people that vote Labour are in fact lefist in outlook.

If you weren't then why the hell would you vote Labour? If you were right/centrist then you'd obviously vote Lib Dem and if you were righist then you'd obviously vote Tory.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,912
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19356 on: Today at 02:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:28:05 pm
Thinking of examples of how to create a narrative, Johnson is a good one. Doc picked up on it the other day with PMQs and how everything ends in 'But vaccines!'. Can watch Johnson in interviews almost always hit the line he wants. I can think of a handful of occasions when he's been discomforted enough to muck up on delivering it.

Another thing Starmer should do (he has done it once) is to throw that whole flip-flopping thing Johnson uses, back in his face. He couldn't even make his mind up if he was a Brexiter or a remainer until last minute (literally) calculations told him what was the best route to Number 10.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19357 on: Today at 02:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:36:20 pm
Starmer needs to fully get behind PR, it's the only way we'll see another Labour government.  Nevermind anything else.
He won't, but I think for Labour to ever have a chance again they've got to go fully behind electoral reform, and not just PR. Especially with the next election potentially coming early and being about Scottish independence. The Tories will be arguing for the status quo, and SNP will be arguing for independence, what will Labour be arguing for? The status quo, but not quite as bad?

Need to go full on into devo max, an English Paliament in the North somewhere, PR, do something with the house of Lords etc. But they won't.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19358 on: Today at 02:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:48:16 pm
He won't, but I think for Labour to ever have a chance again they've got to go fully behind electoral reform, and not just PR. Especially with the next election potentially coming early and being about Scottish independence. The Tories will be arguing for the status quo, and SNP will be arguing for independence, what will Labour be arguing for? The status quo, but not quite as bad?

Need to go full on into devo max, an English Paliament in the North somewhere, PR, do something with the house of Lords etc. But they won't.

No one in Scotland will believe a word Labour say on devolution or PR or HoL reform anyway..... it's been done too many times.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19359 on: Today at 02:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 02:27:50 pm
The interesting thing about your statement is that you seem to believe that people that don't believe in Corbyn aren't leftist.

I'd say that the vast, vast majority of people that vote Labour are in fact lefist in outlook.

If you weren't then why the hell would you vote Labour? If you were right/centrist then you'd obviously vote Lib Dem and if you were righist then you'd obviously vote Tory.
Yeah, I think many policy's shouldn't even be classed as left wing, they are just decent policys on education and health care etc most people want regardless of the party they support or the country they live.
I don't think the majority of the public know what left and right wing means, many couldn't distinguish between a left and right wing policy, for years I assumed everyone knows a politicians position after hearing what policys they support, that all changed for me after the election leaderships debates in the 2015 when Nicola Sturgeon impressed millions, the biggest search on the internet after the debates was are the SNP left or right wing, it was a bit of a shock, wtf, you get the impression people were impressed, did a search and thought that's a shame, I liked everything she said but I can't vote for her as she's left wing. am certain the problem is far bigger in the US as many love the democrats policys but are s,, scared of a Radical left coup, the ignorance is shocking, it's something ive  been trying to figure out for the last few years as Labour and the Democrats never seem to fight this ignorance and at least try to educate the public on what left and right wing means, I am not convinced it will happen anytime soon.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:54:58 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.
