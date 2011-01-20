Labour's brand is currently seen as very caring but incompetent. Which is an improvement over where it was which was caring but very incompetent and very out of touch. (This is from an Anthony Wells, Yougov, summary of it all.)
The trouble is, there isn't one homogenous opinion of Labour. It's very split, which IMO is a symptom of the often-confused positioning of Labour over the past decade or so.
I wasn't the biggest fan of the Blair-led era, but they were brilliant in not just presenting a coherent narrative across a range of issues, but keeping the appearance of unity.
There has always been a small 'awkward squad' on the left, but these weren't viewed as a symbol of a fractured party. When Milliband was elected, a veneer of unity peeled away somewhat, as there was open criticism of his style and policies, more from the right of the party. When Corbyn was elected leader, that criticism became a flood but, far more damaging to the party and the pretence of unity, was the constant attempts to brief against him, to destabilise him. Instead of reaching out and making compromises to be inclusive, Corbyn himself and his acolytes responded with similarly damaging moves, 'banishing' experienced, effected and respected MPs deemed disloyal or 'too New Labour'.
The damage to Labour is deeper than the crap leadership of Corbyn, and various internal factions of the Party are to blame.