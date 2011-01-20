Thinking of examples of how to create a narrative, Johnson is a good one. Doc picked up on it the other day with PMQs and how everything ends in 'But vaccines!'. Can watch Johnson in interviews almost always hit the line he wants. I can think of a handful of occasions when he's been discomforted enough to muck up on delivering it. It's a skill. Means having to find ways to make him look absurd to be delivering it. Thing to the Blair era, for what it did get right, is that The Thick of It was the documentary so moderation in all things?



Agree with you about any idea of a universal view of Labour, it is about averages with people all over. But isn't that just part and parcel of things rather than a symptom? You are right about how the party's internal unity is perceived - although it is actually improved under Starmer (and that is long past since Corbyn losing the whip). Was there ever a point where Labour wasn't at war with itself? At least during the periods when it hadn't had enough of losing elections, which pushes the perpetually discontent voices out to the fringes? I think as well, just personally, that the idea of unity also needs to ask the questions 'with whom?' and 'about what?', there's always going to be a flow into and out of the party around those questions, isn't there?