Poll

Labour voters calling people Tory if they dislike Corbyn?

Is fucking right
I think yeah
Er..
No not really
Fuck off!!
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 478 479 480 481 482 [483]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 627983 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,167
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19280 on: Yesterday at 11:14:51 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:08:25 am
Listening to people defend Johnson you can see they are all willing to give him a free pass as the poor man tried his best, they sympathize with him because they believe he's genuinely upset over the effect of Covid, it didn't matter who was in charge really we still would have thousands of deaths. all the criticism is playing politics.

Labour has to start making people look at this he tried his best mindset differently as it's no excuse. it's certainly not something they would think if professionals in other walks of life let them down badly, imagine a doctor messing up badly and telling you they tried their best, the reply you would give is obvious, your best wasn't good enough. you would never give them a free pass if it was all down to incompetency so why are people giving Johnson a free pass just because he tells them he tried his best sob sob sob.

Spot on Fordie.

I'd add that Labour has an opportunity to grab the flag on this. Not literally. (In fact all those bloody union jacks should be put away, now). But metaphorically. It should be pointed out that Britain has never given a free pass to leaders who have merely tried. Trying and failing is what second-rate nations do. First-rate nations are not soft in the head like that. They can't afford to be. Neville Chamberlain tried. Anthony Eden tried. They had to go. Labour should tell its supporters that incompetence and laziness on Johnson's epic level are qualities which Britain has traditionally punished. This may not be strictly true, but it's true-ish and it could be an effective line of attack.

The same message needs then to be spun about corruption and the 'chumocracy'. That stuff is Italian or Russian. It's Berlusconi and Putin. It is not British. The British system, famously corruption-light, would not be able to survive Johnson's level of chicanery & nepotism. Again, appeal to people's patriotic instincts while kicking at Johnson.

I reckon this is a much better approach than sticking the union jack up everywhere. Indeed the Labour party should not be afraid of pointing out that one of the great things about British patriotism is that it is assumed, not demanded. Only insecure nations want their flags on every building. We know these countries as soon as we leave the airport on our holidays. All those effing flags everywhere you look. Plus the portrait of the Leader. Do we want to be like that? Because that's the way Johnson wants to go.

....Is what Labour should say.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19281 on: Yesterday at 12:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:14:51 am
Spot on Fordie.

I'd add that Labour has an opportunity to grab the flag on this. Not literally. (In fact all those bloody union jacks should be put away, now). But metaphorically. It should be pointed out that Britain has never given a free pass to leaders who have merely tried. Trying and failing is what second-rate nations do. First-rate nations are not soft in the head like that. They can't afford to be. Neville Chamberlain tried. Anthony Eden tried. They had to go. Labour should tell its supporters that incompetence and laziness on Johnson's epic level are qualities which Britain has traditionally punished. This may not be strictly true, but it's true-ish and it could be an effective line of attack.

The same message needs then to be spun about corruption and the 'chumocracy'. That stuff is Italian or Russian. It's Berlusconi and Putin. It is not British. The British system, famously corruption-light, would not be able to survive Johnson's level of chicanery & nepotism. Again, appeal to people's patriotic instincts while kicking at Johnson.

I reckon this is a much better approach than sticking the union jack up everywhere. Indeed the Labour party should not be afraid of pointing out that one of the great things about British patriotism is that it is assumed, not demanded. Only insecure nations want their flags on every building. We know these countries as soon as we leave the airport on our holidays. All those effing flags everywhere you look. Plus the portrait of the Leader. Do we want to be like that? Because that's the way Johnson wants to go.

....Is what Labour should say.



Agree completely.

We're coming out of this now, the sense of national panic-stations has dissipated.

It's the time to go for the jugular.

What you have said absolutely needs to be focused on - but also in conjunction with other aspects, such as the corrupt PPE contracts with links to Tory friends, family and donors; with the failure to close the borders, especially with countries that had surging infection rates like India.


But also Labour needs more issues to keep the momentum going; this helps create a wider narrative of the government performing poorly or not in the interests of 'ordinary working people'.

The opposition to a global movement (led by the US) about minimum corporation tax rates to help tackle tax dodging by major multinationals. Be cute about this. Present the Tories as helping facilitate the tax dodging by companies like Amazon, Starbucks, Google, etc. This very public tax-dodging is viewed negatively by a strong majority of the electorate. Make links between companies like Amazon dodging tax and destroying the high street. About the loss of taxes meaning less money for the NHS and police.

Emotive arguments.

Then accuse the Tories of being in cahoots with these tax-dodging companies to help them dodge the tax by refusing to sign up to this global initiative.


But Labour needs a new front bench team for this. The present ones are ineffective. Far too tentative, far too forensic/detailed in their thinking.

Labour needs a group of prominent politicians with big balls and big mouths to grab headlines and just keep attacking the government - but on topics that 'red-wall' type voters care about.



Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19282 on: Yesterday at 12:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:14:51 am
Spot on Fordie.

I'd add that Labour has an opportunity to grab the flag on this. Not literally. (In fact all those bloody union jacks should be put away, now). But metaphorically. It should be pointed out that Britain has never given a free pass to leaders who have merely tried. Trying and failing is what second-rate nations do. First-rate nations are not soft in the head like that. They can't afford to be. Neville Chamberlain tried. Anthony Eden tried. They had to go. Labour should tell its supporters that incompetence and laziness on Johnson's epic level are qualities which Britain has traditionally punished. This may not be strictly true, but it's true-ish and it could be an effective line of attack.

The same message needs then to be spun about corruption and the 'chumocracy'. That stuff is Italian or Russian. It's Berlusconi and Putin. It is not British. The British system, famously corruption-light, would not be able to survive Johnson's level of chicanery & nepotism. Again, appeal to people's patriotic instincts while kicking at Johnson.

I reckon this is a much better approach than sticking the union jack up everywhere. Indeed the Labour party should not be afraid of pointing out that one of the great things about British patriotism is that it is assumed, not demanded. Only insecure nations want their flags on every building. We know these countries as soon as we leave the airport on our holidays. All those effing flags everywhere you look. Plus the portrait of the Leader. Do we want to be like that? Because that's the way Johnson wants to go.

....Is what Labour should say.
Yep. all this has to be backed up with examples which are easy to find.
The country paid the price for Johnson governments incompetence and corruption within days of the Pandemic hitting the country, the country was desperate for PPE. TV news channels covered the arrival of the first large shipment of PPE from Turkey, it was incompetence beyond belief. the government bought £100 mill of PPE without even asking for a sample to see if the PPE was up to UK safety standards, the shipment arrived and tossed in the bin as useless. they had been ripped off by a shirt salesman from Turkey, am sure the Torys will tell us there was a world shortage of PPE. irrelevent, the Torys had been flooded with offers from UK companies offering PPE for the NHS. this is unforgivable, not only decent standard PPE but PPE readily available for immediate delivery, those companies were overlooked. you would think they would learn there lesson but nope, those suppliers finished up selling to the US, we even had a Tory minister telling us not to believe our eyes and ears the other day when they told us there was never a shortage of PPE, this is another example of what the Tory government think of the public, they think they are fools, their lies prove they are being treated as fools.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19283 on: Yesterday at 12:59:42 pm »
There were countless news broadcasts where Hancock told us there were no shortages of PPE while on the very same news broadcast, doctors and nurses wearing bin-bags were telling us the exact opposite.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19284 on: Yesterday at 01:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:59:42 pm
There were countless news broadcasts where Hancock told us there were no shortages of PPE while on the very same news broadcast, doctors and nurses wearing bin-bags were telling us the exact opposite.
Yeah, all needs exposing, it shouldn't be exposed in debates or arguments between Johnson and Starmer, let the news reports speak for themselves, we know Johnsons defense for all criticism, the vaccine, the vaccine isn't a excuse for gross incompetency running a country.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,906
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19285 on: Yesterday at 03:03:11 pm »
Ministers reopen hunt for Ofcom chair after Paul Dacre is rejected

Government starts process from scratch, allowing PMs favoured candidate second chance at job
Quote
The government has restarted the recruitment process for a new chair of Ofcom after the prime ministers favoured candidate, the former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre, had his application rejected by an interview board.

Rather than accept the decision and choose another candidate who was approved, ministers have instead decided to start the process from scratch, allowing Dacre a second chance at the job.

The process of recruiting a chairman to run Ofcoms board has been repeatedly delayed and damaged by briefing about the process. Fewer than 10 candidates applied for the position, with many more put off applying by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons decision to make it clear last summer that he favoured giving the job to Dacre.

Although it appeared the process had been stitched-up for Dacre, when a panel of outside executives and a civil servant finally met to interview the final four candidates, they concluded that the former newspaper editor did not meet certain criteria for the job and was therefore not appointable.

The names of three other candidates who did pass the recruitment process were passed to the culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, for a final decision; however, they were rejected.

Ministers could have given the job to Dacre but they would have had to publicly justify the decision to overrule the board.

In accordance with the governance code of public appointments, ministers have taken the decision to rerun the competition for Ofcom chair, confirmed a government spokesperson.

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/may/27/ministers-restart-recruitment-for-ofcom-chair-after-paul-dacre-is-rejected
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,625
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19286 on: Yesterday at 03:37:25 pm »
Howard Beckett threatening to withhold money from Unite to Labour if he is elected as general secretary. Utterly amazed he's still running after his racist remarks a few weeks ago towards Priti Patel

https://twitter.com/BeckettUnite/status/1397881455934676992
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,625
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19287 on: Yesterday at 03:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 26, 2021, 03:32:42 pm
Some of the things Cummings is revealing is absolutely unbelievable. There will be some outrage about this for a couple of days, then everyone will forget.

There wasn't even outrage for a couple of days

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1397925145902129152?s=20

+6 up

Fucking 6 percentage points up and the survey was conducted over the last few days when news was breaking and Cummings was in front of the committee!

Like fucking Teflon
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19288 on: Yesterday at 03:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:44:35 pm
There wasn't even outrage for a couple of days

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1397925145902129152?s=20

+6 up

Fucking 6 percentage points up and the survey was conducted over the last few days when news was breaking and Cummings was in front of the committee!

Like fucking Teflon
Remember the Trump quote about shooting someone in the middle of Times Square?  Boris is a more extreme version of that.

He's literally killed everyone's Nan and they love him for it.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,146
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19289 on: Yesterday at 04:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:44:35 pm
There wasn't even outrage for a couple of days

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1397925145902129152?s=20

+6 up

Fucking 6 percentage points up and the survey was conducted over the last few days when news was breaking and Cummings was in front of the committee!

Like fucking Teflon

No surprise at all. nation of wankers.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,770
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19290 on: Yesterday at 04:42:07 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 04:03:47 pm
No surprise at all. nation of wankers.

The country deserves everything coming its way.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,887
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19291 on: Yesterday at 04:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:44:35 pm
There wasn't even outrage for a couple of days

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1397925145902129152?s=20

+6 up

Fucking 6 percentage points up and the survey was conducted over the last few days when news was breaking and Cummings was in front of the committee!

Like fucking Teflon

That started polling on 25th so a lot of it would have been complete before Cummings was in the news again. Opinium will be out Saturday evening with one which should tell a bit more about how much people are paying attention to it and so on. Going to be a long summer for Starmer and Labour regardless.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19292 on: Yesterday at 04:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:44:35 pm
There wasn't even outrage for a couple of days

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1397925145902129152?s=20

+6 up

Fucking 6 percentage points up and the survey was conducted over the last few days when news was breaking and Cummings was in front of the committee!

Like fucking Teflon

I've shared one of its Tweets on here myself so I'm not being holier than thou here, but after looking into it further that PoliticsForAlI account seems dodgy to me, particularly the fact that Dan Hodges has promoted it on multiple occassions (see The Troll Zoo thread below).

https://bylinetimes.com/2021/05/04/strictly-impartial-politics-for-all-platform-run-by-conservative-brexit-supporter/

https://twitter.com/TrollZoo/status/1389547185306484740

https://twitter.com/localnotail/status/1390269395323297795

I can easily see it becoming as bad as that Breaking911 account that shares American news.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19293 on: Yesterday at 05:01:29 pm »
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,625
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19294 on: Yesterday at 05:04:16 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 04:52:58 pm
I've shared one of its Tweets on here myself so I'm not being holier than thou here, but after looking into it further that PoliticsForAlI account seems dodgy to me, particularly the fact that Dan Hodges has promoted it on multiple occassions (see The Troll Zoo thread below).

https://bylinetimes.com/2021/05/04/strictly-impartial-politics-for-all-platform-run-by-conservative-brexit-supporter/

https://twitter.com/TrollZoo/status/1389547185306484740

https://twitter.com/localnotail/status/1390269395323297795

I can easily see it becoming as bad as that Breaking911 account that shares American news.

Britain Elects posted the same information not long afterwards too
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19295 on: Yesterday at 05:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:04:16 pm
Britain Elects posted the same information not long afterwards too

The poll in that particular Tweet is true - https://twitter.com/Survation/status/1397923718597255175

In general though, I have my doubts about PoliticsForAlI being a credible/trustworthy source. I don't trust it not to use its growing amount of followers for partisan ends.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19296 on: Yesterday at 05:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:59:42 pm
There were countless news broadcasts where Hancock told us there were no shortages of PPE while on the very same news broadcast, doctors and nurses wearing bin-bags were telling us the exact opposite.

Journos pressing him now in his presser re Cummings comments.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,770
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19297 on: Yesterday at 05:34:45 pm »
Wanksock and the supposed Doctor who said that masks are/were dangerous can get to fuck frankly.

Just Go.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19298 on: Yesterday at 05:46:58 pm »
Hancock now estimating the vaccine has prevented 13200 deaths and 39000 hospitalisations according to the sky news ticker.  Maybe it has, depends on how figures were arrived at I guess and what the benchmark is.  Has to be netted against avoidable death numbers.

Other than that Hancock failed to answer the journo questions.

Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,887
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19299 on: Yesterday at 05:59:30 pm »
Can't not be a paper trail about the decisions over moving elderly people from hospital into care homes. Hancock may have been set up to take the blame by Cummings but it'll be Johnson at the end of the chain signing off on it, as I'm sure Hancock will tell the Commons if he's sacked. The reasons why they felt they had to do it before testing was available are obvious, of course.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,906
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19300 on: Yesterday at 06:53:28 pm »
Viktor Orbán to become second EU leader hosted at No 10 after Brexit

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to welcome the Hungarian prime minister, a fierce critic of Joe Biden and ally of China

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson will welcome his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orbán, a fierce critic of Joe Biden and an ally of China, to No 10 on Friday, only the second EU leader the UK prime minister has greeted since the the country left the bloc.

Orbán is hoping to prove to Hungarian voters ahead of next years elections that he can forge influential alliances and that the departure of his governing Fidesz party from the European Peoples party centre-right grouping does not usher in an era of political isolation.

The liberal Budapest mayor, Gergely Karácsony, has said he wants to lead a united opposition that fights corruption and does not depend on alliances with autocrats.

The shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy, urged Johnson to call Orbán out over what she described as his antisemitism and degradation of civil liberties.

Downing Street said it was not going to predict whether the prime minister would raise human rights during the meeting, but asked about Orbáns reference to Muslim invaders and asylum seekers as poison, a spokesperson said those comments had been divisive and wrong.

Johnsons staff have described the meeting as routine, but some major European powers will see it as a sign that the UK prime minister is more interested in disrupting rather than coexisting with the EU. He has so far only met the Irish prime minister, Micheál Martin, in an effort to reform the Northern Ireland protocol.

The risks to Johnson of a close relationship with the EUs enfant terrible are clear, given that the Biden administration has frequently described Hungary as a totalitarian regime that is too close to China.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/may/27/hungary-viktor-orban-to-become-second-eu-leader-hosted-at-no-10
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,167
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19301 on: Yesterday at 06:57:07 pm »
Shameful.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,906
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19302 on: Yesterday at 06:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:57:07 pm
Shameful.

Yep.

But oh so very predictable.

We are now somewhat of a rogue state.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,124
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19303 on: Yesterday at 07:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 05:59:30 pm
Can't not be a paper trail about the decisions over moving elderly people from hospital into care homes. Hancock may have been set up to take the blame by Cummings but it'll be Johnson at the end of the chain signing off on it, as I'm sure Hancock will tell the Commons if he's sacked. The reasons why they felt they had to do it before testing was available are obvious, of course.
Their arguments around testing not being available and having to build the system should be pushed back on with force though. Its true of course, but they refused all offers of help from academic labs to scale up testing at the time until some of those labs took it into their own hands and forced the issue. It shouldnt be a get out for them, they failed completely to harness the resources that universities and academic labs could provide at a time when it was in dire need.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,887
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19304 on: Yesterday at 07:54:31 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 07:43:35 pm
Their arguments around testing not being available and having to build the system should be pushed back on with force though. Its true of course, but they refused all offers of help from academic labs to scale up testing at the time until some of those labs took it into their own hands and forced the issue. It shouldnt be a get out for them, they failed completely to harness the resources that universities and academic labs could provide at a time when it was in dire need.

True, I remember you saying when you first started posting in that thread. Jen Williams raised the question of why they weren't talking to local public health today as well. Part of this is the direction Cummings' evidence is slanted and the questions which follow from taking that at face value, isn't it?

----

By the by, Labour are now starting to prep for a 2023 election. Which is sensible but also an indication that it is expected to be called for then. Up a creek without a paddle if it's called for next year if the main thing people are hearing and thinking is "Aren't vaccines great?". Something someone clever pointed out about an inquiry, the report may be held til after an election but the hearings will be before it and making headlines each day.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:06:51 pm by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19305 on: Yesterday at 08:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:53:28 pm
Viktor Orbán to become second EU leader hosted at No 10 after Brexit

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to welcome the Hungarian prime minister, a fierce critic of Joe Biden and ally of China

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/may/27/hungary-viktor-orban-to-become-second-eu-leader-hosted-at-no-10

Birds of a feather
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,178
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19306 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm »
You all say all this and I once again have been accused of being 'worse than a Tory' and a 'fifth columnist'

If lifelong Labour voters are Tories then er..??!
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,178
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19307 on: Yesterday at 10:42:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:01:29 pm


Did you mispost an image of Corbyn fucking off people he should have stood up for?

I've been called a Tory three times today because I thought Corbyn was a bit shit

On each occasion I asked if Corbyn was more important than the Labour Party?

The answer? Labour are Tories like all Labour voter.

Er... ok..?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,257
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19308 on: Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm »
News night has a shed load of gobshite Tories who defended Cummings last year to tell us how he lied last year.
Newsnight telling us Johnson is safe because Cummings is a liar, because he lied to protect Johnson.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,257
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19309 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm »
Simon Hoare showing how his ancestors couldnt spell. Hoaring himself to protect the party.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,178
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19310 on: Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm »
New vote.

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19311 on: Today at 01:08:17 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:42:14 pm
Did you mispost an image of Corbyn fucking off people he should have stood up for?

I've been called a Tory three times today because I thought Corbyn was a bit shit

On each occasion I asked if Corbyn was more important than the Labour Party?

The answer? Labour are Tories like all Labour voter.

Er... ok..?

Labour are Tories like all Labour voter? What?
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19312 on: Today at 05:44:09 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:42:14 pm
Did you mispost an image of Corbyn fucking off people he should have stood up for?

I've been called a Tory three times today because I thought Corbyn was a bit shit

On each occasion I asked if Corbyn was more important than the Labour Party?

The answer? Labour are Tories like all Labour voter.

Er... ok..?

Are you having a paddy because someone criticised Starmer?

Blooming nora Andy. Let's see what the latest revelations bring to the polling but Starmer is not getting results so far, people have a right to be angry. James O'Brien was annoyed when Corbyn was only 8 points ahead for pete's sake.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 478 479 480 481 482 [483]   Go Up
« previous next »
 