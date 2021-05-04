Listening to people defend Johnson you can see they are all willing to give him a free pass as the poor man tried his best, they sympathize with him because they believe he's genuinely upset over the effect of Covid, it didn't matter who was in charge really we still would have thousands of deaths. all the criticism is playing politics.



Labour has to start making people look at this he tried his best mindset differently as it's no excuse. it's certainly not something they would think if professionals in other walks of life let them down badly, imagine a doctor messing up badly and telling you they tried their best, the reply you would give is obvious, your best wasn't good enough. you would never give them a free pass if it was all down to incompetency so why are people giving Johnson a free pass just because he tells them he tried his best sob sob sob.



Spot on Fordie.I'd add that Labour has an opportunity to grab the flag on this. Not literally. (In fact all those bloody union jacks should be put away, now). But metaphorically. It should be pointed out that Britain has never given a free pass to leaders who have merely. Trying and failing is what second-rate nations do. First-rate nations are not soft in the head like that. They can't afford to be. Neville Chamberlain. Anthony Eden. They had to go. Labour should tell its supporters that incompetence and laziness on Johnson's epic level are qualities which Britain has traditionally punished. This may not be strictly true, but it's true-ish and it could be an effective line of attack.The same message needs then to be spun about corruption and the 'chumocracy'. That stuff is Italian or Russian. It's Berlusconi and Putin. It is not. The British system, famously corruption-light, would not be able to survive Johnson's level of chicanery & nepotism. Again, appeal to people's patriotic instincts while kicking at Johnson.I reckon this is a much better approach than sticking the union jack up everywhere. Indeed the Labour party should not be afraid of pointing out that one of the great things about British patriotism is that it is, not demanded. Only insecure nations want their flags on every building. We know these countries as soon as we leave the airport on our holidays. All those effing flags everywhere you look. Plus the portrait of the Leader. Do we want to be like that? Because that's the way Johnson wants to go.....Is what Labour should say.