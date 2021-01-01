Spot on Fordie.
I'd add that Labour has an opportunity to grab the flag on this. Not literally. (In fact all those bloody union jacks should be put away, now). But metaphorically. It should be pointed out that Britain has never given a free pass to leaders who have merely tried. Trying and failing is what second-rate nations do. First-rate nations are not soft in the head like that. They can't afford to be. Neville Chamberlain tried. Anthony Eden tried. They had to go. Labour should tell its supporters that incompetence and laziness on Johnson's epic level are qualities which Britain has traditionally punished. This may not be strictly true, but it's true-ish and it could be an effective line of attack.
The same message needs then to be spun about corruption and the 'chumocracy'. That stuff is Italian or Russian. It's Berlusconi and Putin. It is not British. The British system, famously corruption-light, would not be able to survive Johnson's level of chicanery & nepotism. Again, appeal to people's patriotic instincts while kicking at Johnson.
I reckon this is a much better approach than sticking the union jack up everywhere. Indeed the Labour party should not be afraid of pointing out that one of the great things about British patriotism is that it is assumed, not demanded. Only insecure nations want their flags on every building. We know these countries as soon as we leave the airport on our holidays. All those effing flags everywhere you look. Plus the portrait of the Leader. Do we want to be like that? Because that's the way Johnson wants to go.
....Is what Labour should say.
Agree completely.
We're coming out of this now, the sense of national panic-stations has dissipated.
It's the time to go for the jugular.
What you have said absolutely needs to be focused on - but also in conjunction with other aspects, such as the corrupt PPE contracts with links to Tory friends, family and donors; with the failure to close the borders, especially with countries that had surging infection rates like India.
But also Labour needs more issues to keep the momentum going; this helps create a wider narrative of the government performing poorly or not in the interests of 'ordinary working people'.
The opposition to a global movement (led by the US) about minimum corporation tax rates to help tackle tax dodging by major multinationals. Be cute about this. Present the Tories as helping facilitate the tax dodging by companies like Amazon, Starbucks, Google, etc. This very public tax-dodging is viewed negatively by a strong majority of the electorate. Make links between companies like Amazon dodging tax and destroying the high street. About the loss of taxes meaning less money for the NHS and police.
Emotive arguments.
Then accuse the Tories of being in cahoots with these tax-dodging companies to help them dodge the tax by refusing to sign up to this global initiative.
But Labour needs a new front bench team for this. The present ones are ineffective. Far too tentative, far too forensic/detailed in their thinking.
Labour needs a group of prominent politicians with big balls and big mouths to grab headlines and just keep attacking the government - but on topics that 'red-wall' type voters care about.